Frankly Speaking: Saudi leadership is central to any Palestine peace solution, says Israel’s Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

  • Describing Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing as “a huge mistake,” Frej says killer remains unknown and urges joint Israeli-Palestinian investigation
  • Denying that his position as an Arab Muslim in government is tokenistic, he reiterates rejection of Amnesty’s “apartheid state” accusation against Israel
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia must be involved in any peace solution between the Israelis and the Palestinians, Esawi Frej, Israel’s minister of regional cooperation, said during an interview with Katie Jensen, the host of Frankly Speaking, the Arab News talk show that features interviews with leading policymakers and business leaders. 

Frej, only the second Arab Muslim to serve in an Israeli cabinet, made the comments amid an uptick in inter-communal violence in the decades-old conflict between Jewish Israelis and Arab Palestinians. 

Arab leaders across the region have called for calm and appealed for both sides to return to peace negotiations. In Frej’s view, Saudi Arabia’s involvement is essential to reaching a lasting solution. 

“The Saudi leadership would be central to any solution in the future and His Royal Highness King Salman and the Crown Prince (Mohammed bin Salman), I believe that they will play a central role in any renewed peace process in the future,” Frej said. 

“All of us need Saudi Arabia.” 




Esawi Frej, Israel’s minister of regional cooperation, speaks with Katie Jensen, the host of “Frankly Speaking,” the Arab News talk show. (AN photo)

The Kingdom is not a signatory of the Abraham Accords — a series of deals brokered by the US in 2020, which helped to normalize relations between Israel and several Arab states, including the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco. 

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on May 24, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan reiterated the Kingdom’s stance on the accords, stating it would not normalize relations with Israel until the Palestinian issue had been addressed. 

However, Frej believes Saudi Arabia has the regional clout and the standing among Arabs and Muslims to drive forward the peace process between the Israelis and the Palestinians should it choose to take the lead. 

“For me, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is very important,” said Frej. “For the Muslims in Israel, it’s very, very, very important. You know that 15 percent of the population in Israel are Muslims and the Kingdom for us is the protector of our holy places. It’s very important. 

“The Kingdom should play a central role in this region to find the solution, because the Kingdom is one of the countries that all the Arabs, all the Muslims look to, and want to look to. It is central.” 

Asked how confident he is about the prospects for peace within his own lifetime, Frej admitted the process is not a priority for the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett — a coalition that features Frej’s own left-wing Meretz party. 

In Frej’s view, the best that can be hoped for under the current government is a strengthening of the Palestinian economy and its institutions. 

“We have half of this government who believe in a two-state solution and the other half who don’t believe in that. It’s not easy. But all the government agrees to strengthening the Palestinian Authority on the economic side. 

“I hope that we will find a way, in the future, to renew the peace process and find a way to reach something on the political horizon for the region and the Palestinians. But this government is a complicated government. Our policy is not there.” 

Asked whether the recent outbreak of violence has complicated the peace process and caused embarrassment for those Arab countries who have signed the Abraham Accords, Frej said these events had demonstrated the need for stronger Palestinian institutions. 

“The situation between the Arabs and the Jews, for the Palestinians in the region, it’s not so good. We are not in a good situation,” he said. 

“We tried 30 years ago to have Oslo and to try and begin a new period in the region. And I’m sorry to say that we failed. Now we try to build new confidence measures between the Palestinian and the Israelis and to have the trust. 

BIO: Esawi Frej

* Born on Dec. 14, 1963, in Kafr Qasim.

* Second Muslim Cabinet minister in Israeli history.

* Grandson of 1956 Kafr Qasim massacre victim.

* Studied accounting & economics at Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

* Speaks Arabic, English and Hebrew.

* Supporter of two-state solution & Abraham Accords.

“In order to have a safe and good future, you need to build a strong present. Now when I speak about the present, nowadays, the Palestinian Authority is weak. Palestinian society is weak. First of all, we need to strengthen Palestinian society.” 

As a strong supporter of the normalization deal, Frej believes the Palestinians made a big mistake in not joining the Abraham Accords. 

“I think the Palestinians should be part of this movement. I believe they made a mistake not to be part of the Abraham Accords because, as I said in the past, there is a blessing in movement and the Palestinians should be part of this movement.” 

If recent events are anything to go by, the chances of resuming peace talks any time soon appear remote. 

On May 11, Palestinian-American Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead while reporting on an Israeli police raid in the West Bank, despite wearing clearly visible press patches on her blue helmet and flak jacket. 

Two days later, as Abu Akleh’s coffin was carried from the French Hospital in Jerusalem for burial, Israeli police attacked the funeral procession, causing the pallbearers to almost drop her body. 

Asked whether these were the actions of a government truly interested in seeking peace with the Palestinians, Frej reiterated that Abu Akleh’s death had been a mistake and that the government is committed to reducing tensions. 

“It’s not an easy government. We are from the right to the left, and, from the left side of this government, we believe that we must review the peace process and try to calm the situation in the West Bank. 




Esawi Frej, Israel’s minister of regional cooperation, is interviewed by Katie Jensen, the host of “Frankly Speaking,” the Arab News talk show. (AN photo) 

“We try to do a lot in this government. The violence that we have seen in the Palestinian territory, it’s not easy, but we are all the time trying to relax (the situation) and not let the extremist side push us into a dark place. 

“I called from the beginning for a joint investigation into the death of Shireen Abu Akleh. I believe the Palestinians need to do it together with us. The problem is the situation that led up to it. Too many innocent people are being killed. 

“We will try to do our best (to see) that the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh will be the last one and we can find ways to be together.” 

Pressed on how the Israeli government can possibly claim to want to ease tensions while its forces are filmed attacking a funeral procession, Frej said the authorities needed to learn from their mistakes. 

“This case is still sensitive to speak about, because until now we don’t know who killed Shireen,” he said. “It’s a huge mistake to lose Shireen, we know that, but we try to think forward for the future.” 

Frej is only the second Arab Muslim minister in Israeli history, after Raleb Majadle. Born to a Muslim-Arab family in Kafr Qasim, Frej joined the joint Jewish-Arab “Campus” group while at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and subsequently joined the Ratz party, which later merged into Meretz. 

Given Israel’s stark political divisions and historical tensions, some view Frej’s appointment to the cabinet to be purely symbolic — a tokenistic gesture rather than a reflection of changing attitudes. 

“It’s not symbolic,” said Frej. “It’s not easy, but it’s not symbolic.” 

Rather, Frej sees the formation of the coalition government and the involvement of Arabs as a historic shift in Israeli politics. 

“After 73 years in Israel, to have a government such as this, to see Arab ministers, to see an Arab party as part of the coalition, to see a coalition from the right and the left, it’s not easy for us, because there is a different agenda in this government. 

“I am from the left side. My party believes in the two-state solution. My party believes in justice for all citizens: Arabs and Jews within Israel. We believe that we need to support Palestinian society, the Palestinian Authority, and renew the peace process. 

“Yes, I am the second Muslim Arab in the Israeli government. It’s a big challenge, but we are part of this society, and we need to try to change things inside the government, not just to be outside.” 

Critics have accused Frej of toeing the government line by rejecting claims by the human rights monitor Amnesty International that Israel is an apartheid state. Pressed on the point, Frej said such labels are not helpful and do not help the peace process. 

“Within Israel we have a lot of problems, criticism of Jews and Arabs, that the Arabs, the Arab society, is not in the first class with the Jewish. We know that we have a lot of problems, but this is a problem you cannot translate (into saying) Israel is an apartheid state. 

“Israel is not apartheid state. There are a lot of problems between Arabs and Jews, human rights. We know that we struggle to be equal, equal rights in every field. But to the Palestinian Authority, this is occupation. It’s not apartheid. And in the Palestinian territory, West Bank and Gaza Strip, it’s a conflict. We must finish it. We must find a solution. 




Katie Jensen hosts Frankly Speaking, the Arab News talk show that features interviews with leading policymakers and business leaders. (AN photo) 

“This is my belief. And to say that it’s ‘apartheid, apartheid, apartheid,’ I ask myself and ask you and ask the audience, if I give it this title, will I help find a solution for our problem here in the region? No.” 

Frej has lobbied extensively for the inclusion of Arabic as a language within the official Israeli school curriculum and the establishment of the Arab Heritage Society. Does he feel that the Israeli people are with him or against him over these changes? 

According to Frej, the mainstream in Israel wants the Arabs to be part of the society.

“Arabs: I want to be part of the society. Israel: It’s my state. But the Palestinians? They are my people. I need to be, I should be, the bridge between my state and my people,”  he replied, adding: This is the correct way. This is the right way … . The majority of the Arab sector in Israel … chose this way.” 

What, then, is Frej’s advice to the Palestinians if they wish to further the cause of peace? 

“My advice to Palestinians is to be part of any peace agreement with any Arab country. And I hope the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia — the hope and the vision for all the regions — will create a central role for any solution. 

“And the other thing that I need to say is that the Palestinian Authority, all of us, Israel, and all the region, should do our best to strengthen Palestinian society, because Palestinian society nowadays is in a bad situation. 

“In order to have the two-state solution and to have the Palestinian state, we need to support them to build their institutions and their society.”

 

Topics: Frankly Speaking Saudi Arabia Palestine Israel Israel's Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej

Iranian dissident journalist Moradi ‘abducted’ in Turkey

The killing of Masoud Molavi Vardanjani in 2019 ‘was clearly a hostile act that was met with a response.’ (Reuters)
The killing of Masoud Molavi Vardanjani in 2019 ‘was clearly a hostile act that was met with a response.’ (Reuters)
Updated 42 min 4 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Iranian dissident journalist Moradi ‘abducted’ in Turkey

The killing of Masoud Molavi Vardanjani in 2019 ‘was clearly a hostile act that was met with a response.’ (Reuters)
  • News of his disappearance may complicate Iranian FM’s visit to Ankara
Updated 42 min 4 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The disappearance of Mohammed Bagher Moradi, an Iranian dissident journalist who took shelter in Turkey nine years ago, has fueled concerns that he is another victim of Iranian intelligence and abduction operations that have been active in the region.

Moradi, who sought asylum in Turkey after fleeing Iran during a trial over his critical news coverage, disappeared on May 30. His father believes his son was abducted by Iranian operatives since he had been followed by Iranian intelligence for a while in capital Ankara. His family filed a criminal complaint with the local Turkish prosecutor’s office.
In 2013, Moradi, a member of Saraye Ahl-e Ghalam (Writer’s Association), was given a five-year prison sentence term on the charge of “illegal gathering and collusion against national security.”
For Iranian dissidents, Turkey has become a safe haven or a transit point to reach European countries if their legal status remains unclear.
The reciprocal visa-free travel regime between Iran and Turkey provides Iranians with the chance to stay and move freely for up to 90 days in Turkey.
However, this has not gone unnoticed by Iranian intelligence operatives who established espionage networks in the country to kidnap or assassinate dissidents despite the bilateral commitments between the two countries to cooperate against human trafficking and terrorism.
Oubai Shahbandar, a defense and security analyst, thinks it’s clear that Iranian intelligence operatives are still carrying out terror and kidnap operations that target Turkey.
“The assassination of (the dissident) Masoud Molavi Vardanjani in the middle of a busy street in Istanbul in 2019 was clearly a hostile act that was met with a response. That the Iranians are still carrying out brazen attacks shows how little Tehran cares for international norms and respect for sovereignty,” he told Arab News.
Turkish authorities arrested several suspects over their links to Vardanjani, who was a former intelligence operative for Iran. This included a staff member of the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul named Mohammed Reza Naserzade, who was held in February 2021, but Tehran denied any involvement with the murder.
Before he was shot dead in Istanbul, the Iranian dissident began sharing bombshell social media posts on the corruption of Iranian officials.
Last year, a high-ranking pilot from the Iranian army who took shelter in Turkey in 2018 filed a complaint with Turkish authorities claiming that some people tried to abduct him and his spouse several times in a bid to deliver him to Iranian intelligence. Eight people were arrested in September 2021 in connection with the incident.
Earlier this year, Turkish intelligence thwarted another plot by Iranian operatives to kill an Israeli-Turkish businessperson on Iran’s orders.
Yair Geller, a 75-year-old Istanbul-based tycoon who invested in machine and defense industries in Turkey, was targeted by a nine-person network that was gathered by Iran’s intelligence agency in response to the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in what Tehran claimed was an Israeli operation.
The attempt was foiled following a month-long surveillance operation by the Turkish intelligence agency.
Jason Brodsky, policy director of the group United Against a Nuclear Iran, told Arab News that the case of Moradi is just one more example of Iran’s long history of using Turkey as a launch pad to target Iranian dissidents.
However, he doesn’t think the operation itself was primarily motivated by Turkey’s warming relations with Israel.
“It is more that Iran has found a permissive environment in Turkey to operate, not to mention the geographic advantages for its security forces in being able to quickly smuggle their targets into Iranian territory,” Brodsky said.
Last week, Israel’s National Security Council issued a travel warning for Turkey, claiming there was a concrete threat to Israelis by “Iranian terrorist operatives” there and in nearby countries.
According to Brodsky, Israel’s recent travel warning for Israelis in Turkey is one more example of how infiltrated Turkey is with Iranian intelligence.
“These revelations come ahead of the Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Turkey on Monday — his first since taking office. Despite Iran’s reach inside Turkey, there are still irritants in the bilateral relationship over water, Iran-backed militias’ targeting of Turkish forces in Iraq and other issues. The news about the Moradi case will add yet another complication during the Iranian foreign minister’s visit,” he added.
In February, 16 suspects belonging to a network were arrested over their ties to Iranian intelligence in bringing back Iranian dissidents back to their homeland. The network was discovered following a detailed investigation by Turkish intelligence. They were accused of political and military espionage, as well as of abduction.
In its previous operations in Turkey, the network smuggled another Iranian dissident, former Col. Mashali Firouze, back to Iran, while its attempts to abduct former naval officer Mohammed Rezaei and economist Shahnam Golshani were botched.
Regarding the timing of the Iranian operatives’ abduction attempts in Turkey, Shahbandar said it is definitely not random.
“It is a sign of Iran’s desperation as the economy collapses and protests spread further across the country,” he said.

Topics: Iranian journalist Moradi

Saudi Arabia denounces statements made by Indian official insulting Prophet Muhammed

Saudi Arabia denounces statements made by Indian official insulting Prophet Muhammed
Updated 51 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia denounces statements made by Indian official insulting Prophet Muhammed

Saudi Arabia denounces statements made by Indian official insulting Prophet Muhammed
  • Nupur Sharma suspended on Sunday in response to TV debate comments about Prophet Muhammad
  • Sharma’s comments prompted complaints from several other Muslim countries
Updated 51 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia denounced on Sunday statements made by the suspended spokeswoman of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry also welcomed the BJP’s decision to suspend the spokeswoman, reiterating Saudi Arabia’s position calling for the respect of beliefs and religions.

The ministry stressed its rejection of any violation of Islamic symbols as well as the infringement of the symbols and important figures of all religions.

Nupur Sharma was suspended on Sunday in response to comments she made during a TV debate about the Prophet Muhammad.

Sharma’s comments prompted complaints from several other Muslim countries, including Qatar and Kuwait.

Topics: Saudi Arabia India Qatar Prophet Muhammad

What We Are Reading Today: Field Guide to Coastal Wildflowers of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe

What We Are Reading Today: Field Guide to Coastal Wildflowers of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe
Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Field Guide to Coastal Wildflowers of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe

What We Are Reading Today: Field Guide to Coastal Wildflowers of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe
Updated 2 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Authors: Paul Sterry and Andrew Cleave

The rugged and beautiful coastal regions of Britain and Ireland are among the crowning glories of these islands. Few visitors can fail to marvel at the stunning sight of Cornwall’s clifftops resplendent with flowering Thrift, or be struck by the resilience of plants that thrive on the inhospitable shingle beaches of Dungeness on the coast of Kent.

This field guide covers more than 600 species of wildflowers and other coastal flora found in Britain and Ireland, and coastal mainland Northwest Europe. Detailed species accounts describe wildflowers, grasses, sedges and rushes that occur on the coast or in abundance within sight of the sea.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Philippines’ Marcos says he will continue vlogging as president

Philippines’ Marcos says he will continue vlogging as president
Updated 12 min ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines’ Marcos says he will continue vlogging as president

Philippines’ Marcos says he will continue vlogging as president
  • New administration should use existing state media to reach public, analyst says
Updated 12 min ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippines President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said he will continue vlogging when he takes office later this month, giving a glimpse into the incoming leader’s public communications strategy after being “inaccessible” to the media during his campaign.

Marcos, the son and namesake of the late dictator, will take over from President Rodrigo Duterte as the country’s leader for the next six years on June 30. He won more than 31 million votes in one of the most divisive presidential elections in the history of the Philippines.

Social media played a huge role throughout his presidential campaign, during which he used vlogs to discuss issues and address supporters. Marcos has more than 7.4 million followers on Facebook and 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

In his latest vlog, in which he replied to comments from social media users, Marcos said that he plans to continue vlogging even when he assumes the presidency.

“I need to explain what we are doing, to let you know what you think we need to do right, and to hear your comments on the shortcomings that we need to address,” Marcos said in the video published on Saturday.

“That’s why we will continue this vlog. Every so often, we will explain the things that we are doing so that you don’t just get your news from newspapers, but also straight from the horse’s mouth.”

His latest statement has sparked some concern, as during the campaign period Marcos was seen as difficult to approach by the media.

“He was basically, generally speaking, inaccessible to the media,” Danilo Arao, press freedom advocate and journalism professor at the University of the Philippines, told Arab News.

“The problem right now, though he has not yet been formally assumed as president, he’s already being selective in terms of whom he wants to talk to. Of course, we would hope that the incoming administration would be more open to criticism from the media.”

Since the government has its own public information system to reach out to the public, including on television and online, Arao said that instead of vlogging, Marcos’ administration should maximize existing resources in order to “ensure that the messaging will be more consistent.”

Rights group Human Rights Watch last month highlighted Marcos’ “rocky relationship” with the press, which they said “could pose serious risks for democracy in the Philippines.”

HRW said in a statement: “Ignoring critical publications is bad enough, but Marcos Jr. will have tools at his disposal to muzzle the media in a manner that the elder Marcos, no supporter of press freedom, could only dream of.”

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Palestinian farmers sound alarm over foot-and-mouth outbreak

Mohammed Basheer tours his farm in the village of Wadi Al-Faraa after major foot-and-mouth outbreak hit West Bank. (AFP)
Mohammed Basheer tours his farm in the village of Wadi Al-Faraa after major foot-and-mouth outbreak hit West Bank. (AFP)
Updated 13 min 55 sec ago
AFP

Palestinian farmers sound alarm over foot-and-mouth outbreak

Mohammed Basheer tours his farm in the village of Wadi Al-Faraa after major foot-and-mouth outbreak hit West Bank. (AFP)
  • Palestinian Authority blamed for halting a vaccine drive that had proven essential in protecting livestock
Updated 13 min 55 sec ago
AFP

NABLUS: An outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the West Bank early this year has killed thousands of livestock, pushing Palestinian farmers already living under occupation to the brink of bankruptcy.

Mohammed Basheer said he had to incinerate hundreds of his dead lambs after the outbreak devastated livestock across the West Bank, leaving him with more than just a stinging financial loss.
For Basheer, the ordeal underlines the unique challenges facing farmers in the occupied Palestinian territory, who complain that they are underserved by the Palestinian Authority and face constant threats from Jewish settlers.

FASTFACT

A new strain of foot-and-mouth disease, which causes potentially lethal fevers and blisters in young animals, was detected in livestock last November in Jordan.

“I got no help from the PA, not even a telephone call,” Basheer, who owns thousands of livestock near the city of Nablus, said, voicing frustration over what he described as inaction from the Palestinian Agriculture Ministry.
Palestinian farmers blamed the PA for halting a vaccinations program that had proven essential in protecting livestock against an endemic disease.
And with animals absent from large stretches of grazing land, farmers fear land grabs from Jewish settlers who have repeatedly set up illegal outposts on West Bank land they claim is unused.
The PA “should protect us because we protect the land,” Basheer said. “The farms protect the land ... If you remove the farmers, Israel takes the land.”
A new strain of foot-and-mouth disease, which causes potentially lethal fevers and blisters in young animals, was detected in livestock last November in Jordan.
It soon spread across the West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967, and heavily reliant on agriculture.
But the PA’s Agriculture Ministry has not carried out a regular vaccination drive since 2019. A ministry official, who requested anonymity, said a normal year sees 60 to 70 percent of goats and sheep in the West Bank vaccinated against the disease.
That figure dropped to 20 percent in 2020 and 2021, the official said.
The ministry blamed the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the disease vaccines were harder to source as vaccine-makers worldwide pivoted operations to meet demand for COVID-19 jabs.
The ministry also blamed Israel, claiming it obstructed the PA from procuring sufficient supply.
The Israeli Defense Ministry body responsible for civil affairs in the Palestinian territories said the allegation was false.
“There has been no formal request from the Palestinian Authority for the import of such vaccines,” the body said in a statement.
“Nonetheless, considering the health requirement that has arisen, the State of Israel has transferred vaccine doses that were in its possession to the Palestinian Authority.”
The Palestinian ministry has officially confirmed around 2,000 animal deaths as a result of the FMD strain this year.
But farmers and the agriculture ministry official said livestock deaths were likely far higher than the acknowledged toll.
Basheer said FMD losses had cost him $150,000 and accused Israel of hoarding vaccines.

Topics: Palestine Israel

