Palestinians furious over Israeli court’s ruling on sale of Jerusalem church land to settler group

People walk past the Imperial Hotel located next to the Jaffa Gate in the Christian Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City on November 29, 2019. (AFP)
Daoud Kuttab

  • Ateret Cohanim, which seeks to “Judaize” Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem, bought three buildings from the Greek Orthodox Church in a controversial secret deal struck in 2004
  • The court’s decision, that the sale was legal, means that a proposed takeover by Israeli settlers of the Imperial Hotel has now potentially been made easier
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Israel’s top court has ruled that a Jewish settler group legally purchased property in East Jerusalem from the Greek Orthodox Church. The decision ends a dispute over the buildings in the Old City that has lasted for almost two decades.

The Ateret Cohanim organization, which seeks to “Judaize” Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem, bought three buildings from the church in a controversial secret deal struck in 2004. The sale sparked fury among Palestinians and led to the dismissal of Patriarch Irineos I.

The church brought charges against Ateret Cohanim, claiming the buildings were acquired illegally.

In a decision released late on Wednesday, Israel’s Supreme Court dismissed the charges, stating that the “harsh allegations” of misconduct on the part of those involved in the sale were “not proven to be true” in earlier proceedings.

The church blasted that ruling as “unfair” and lacking “any logical legal basis” and went on to condemn Ateret Cohanim as a “radical organization” that had used “crooked and illegal methods to acquire Christian real estate” at a hugely significant site in Jerusalem.

The Higher Presidential Council of Churches in Palestine described the decision as Israeli legitimization of the “theft” of church property.

The court’s decision means that a proposed takeover by Israeli settlers of the Imperial Hotel has now potentially been made easier.

Maher Hanna, the Palestinian advocate for the family that runs the hotel, told Arab News that the decision means his client is now the “last line of defense” to protect the Palestinian presence in the area.

“My client, Mohammad Abu Waleed Dajani, has a long-term protected tenancy contract with the patriarchate and the applicable law prevents the expulsion of the tenants,” Hanna said, adding that he feels confident that his tenant will be able to remain in the hotel “if the Israeli government respects existing laws.”

Ramzi Khoury, head of the Palestinian Presidential Church Commission, called the court ruling a “racist and extremist decision” against Palestinians in Jerusalem. Khoury believes the aim of the court’s decision is to make the deportation of Palestinian Jerusalemites from their city easier.

“The court is not acting in a legal, or even ethical, way but rather as an enforcer of the decision of the Israeli government and (it) buckles under pressure from groups such as Ateret Cohanim,” he said. “The Israeli High Court is politicized in favor of a racist policy aimed at stealing Muslim and Christian holy places.”

Reverend Munther Isaac, pastor of the Beit Sahour Lutheran church, told Arab News that the Israeli government “is defending these extremists and has created a discriminatory law and regulation system that protects and supports these radical Jewish groups.”

Botrus Mansour, a Nazareth-based lawyer, told Arab News that all branches of the right-wing Israeli government, including the supreme court, are attempting to control key locations in Arab Jerusalem.

Mansour said that the international community is currently “distracted” by other issues and that the Israeli government is taking advantage of that to step up its anti-Palestinian activities. The only positive to come out of Israel’s recent aggression, including its attacks on Al-Aqsa and the killing of Al-Jazeera reporter Shereen Abu Akleh, he said, is that it has demonstrated to the world that Palestinians are fighting for their rights and has sparked a rise in solidarity with Palestinians around the world.

The church has pledged to use “all the influence and means” at its disposal to prevent the forced eviction of the hotel’s tenants.

The Patriarchate said it would “continue to support the Palestinian tenants in their steadfastness in these Christian properties,” adding that it is “unwavering” in its battle to curb “the racist policy and agenda of the extremist right-wing in Israel, aimed at eroding the multiple identity of the city of Jerusalem and imposing a new reality within it.”

Palestinians have long maintained that the proposed takeover of the strategically located hotel, along with the forced “evictions” of Palestinian families from the Jerusalem neighborhoods of Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan, is politically motivated and comes as part of Israel’s efforts to ethnically cleanse Jerusalemite Palestinians.

Since the occupation of Jerusalem by Israel in June 1967, organizations including Elad and Ateret Cohanim, backed by the Israeli state, judiciary and security services, have worked to gain control of Palestinian property in Jerusalem as part of their efforts to ensure a Jewish majority in the city. It is alleged that this scheme includes the construction of new colonial tourist sites, such as the City of David.

In March, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilus III, decried the settlers’ proposed takeover of the hotel as “a threat to Christian existence” and warned that the settler group was “hijacking” Jerusalem using violent coercion.

“This issue is not about the individual properties, but about the whole character of Jerusalem, including the Christian Quarter,” he said.

Turkey’s Erdogan says he will run for reelection next year

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed Thursday that he plans to stand for reelection next year.
Erdogan, 68, made the announcement during a speech in the Aegean coastal city of Izmir, where he challenged the main opposition party’s leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, to announce the candidate who would challenge him on behalf of an alliance of opposition parties.
”(Recep) Tayyip Erdogan is the candidate of the People’s Alliance,” Erdogan said, referring to the between his Justice and Development Party and a nationalist party. “If you have the courage, declare your candidacy or the candidate of the alliance.”
Turkey is scheduled to hold presidential and parliamentary elections by June 2023 at the latest.
Erdogan has led the country for almost 20 years, first as prime minister and then as president. But support for him and the People’s Alliance has steadily declined amid high inflation and a cost of living crisis.
Kilicdaroglu led the opposition to victory in municipal elections in 2019, when its mayoral candidates ousted the ruling party from office in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, and in the capital, Ankara.
The alliance of opposition parties has yet to announce its presidential candidate, although Kilicdaroglu and the mayors of Ankara and Istanbul are viewed as top contenders.

Updated 09 June 2022
AFP

  • Parliament in Baghdad has been in turmoil since October's general election
  • The two Shiite groupings -- a coalition led by Sadr, and its powerful rival, the Coordination Framework -- each claim to hold a parliamentary majority
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s firebrand Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr made a high-stakes protest Thursday by calling on the 73 lawmakers loyal to him to ready resignation papers to end an eight-month parliamentary paralysis.
Parliament in Baghdad has been in turmoil since October’s general election, and intense negotiations among political factions have failed to forge a majority in support of a new prime minister to succeed Mustafa Al-Kadhemi.
The two Shiite groupings — a coalition led by Sadr, and its powerful rival, the Coordination Framework — each claim to hold a parliamentary majority, and with it the right to appoint the prime minister.
Iraqi lawmakers have already exceeded all deadlines for setting up a new government set down in the constitution, prolonging the war-scarred country’s political crisis.
“If the survival of the Sadrist bloc is an obstacle to the formation of the government, then all representatives of the bloc are ready to resign from parliament,” Sadr said in a televised statement.
Sadr called on his lawmakers to “write their resignation,” warning that “they won’t disobey me.”
“Iraq needs a government backed by a majority that serves the people,” Sadr said.
The 47-year-old cleric once led an anti-US militia following the 2003 invasion to topple Saddam Hussein, and he maintains a large and dedicated following.
Sadr has said he wants all Shiite forces to be involved in a “consensus government.”
While Sadr counts on the direct loyalty of 73 lawmakers, his wider bloc also includes Sunni lawmakers from the party of parliamentary speaker Mohammed Halbusi and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).
But the grand total of Sadr’s bloc of 155 still falls short of the absolute majority needed in the 329-member parliament.
Sadr’s move puts the onus for forming a government on the 83 lawmakers of the rival Coordination Framework, which draws lawmakers from former premier Nuri Al-Maliki’s party and the pro-Iran Fatah Alliance, the political arm of the Shiite-led former paramilitary group Hashed Al-Shaabi.
Lawmakers have already failed three times to elect a new national president, the first key stage before naming a prime minister and the subsequent establishment of a government.
If the parliamentary impasse cannot be broken, new elections could follow — but that would itself require lawmakers to agree on dissolving parliament.

Updated 09 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity is seeking to establish an infrastructure for energy trade via electrical interconnection with nearby countries
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity is studying the feasibility of electrical interconnection with Greece so as to transfer renewable energy to Europe.

An Egyptian government source said communication is underway with Greek officials, adding that he expects the feasibility study to be completed in the second half of this year.

The ministry is seeking to establish an infrastructure for energy trade via electrical interconnection with nearby countries.

Updated 09 June 2022
AFP

  • Turkish authorities say the Greeks have stationed troops on Aegean islands
  • Athens counters that the troops are stationed in response to the presence of Turkish military units
AFP

ATHENS: Greece on Thursday published a series of historical maps looking to refute Turkish accusations that Athens is violating peace treaties that followed World War I and World War II.
Turkish authorities say the Greeks have stationed troops on Aegean islands in violation of the peace treaties that followed the two 20th century conflicts.
Athens counters that the troops are stationed in response to the presence of Turkish military units, aircraft and landing craft on the opposite coast, in addition to Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus in 1974.
The Greek foreign ministry published maps going back to 1923 which it said depict “in a vivid and irrefutable way the Turkish illegal unilateral actions and claims.”
The maps “document the extent of Turkish revisionism in order to upend the status quo, violating international law... and threatening peace, security and stability in our region,” it said.
The two uneasy NATO neighbors have long feuded over maritime borders and energy exploration rights in disputed parts of the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean.
Facing re-election next year amid rampant inflation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly attacked Greece over the islands and has said he would no longer meet Greek leaders.
“Come to your senses,” Erdogan said on Thursday in another shot at Greece.
“You should disarm the islands. I am not joking,” he said.
On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara would challenge Greece’s sovereignty over the islands if it continued to send troops there.

Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

  • Bennett's Abu Dhabi visit, his third in recent months, had not previously been announced
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Israel’s Prime Minister met with the UAE’s President during an official visit to Abu Dhabi on Thursday, UAE’s state news agency WAM reported.

Naftali Bennett and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed explored ways to boost cooperation between both countries in economic, developmental, investment, health and food security sectors to serve the aspirations of both peoples.

Bennett offered his condolences to the UAE over the death of the former President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died on May 13, commending his role in cementing cooperation and peace with the rest of the world.

He also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his presidency and reaffirmed that Israel looked forward to expanding cooperation with the UAE over the coming phase “for the benefit and prosperity of both peoples”, according to WAM.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his appreciation over the prime minister’s wishes of prosperity and development for the UAE.

The UAE and Israel signed a normalization agreement in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords. Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco also normalized ties with Israel in the framework of the accords.

Bennett's Abu Dhabi visit, his third in recent months, had not previously been announced.

