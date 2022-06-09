You are here

Top US official meets Philippine president-elect in push to deepen alliance

Philippine President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Manila on June 9, 2022. (Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Media Bureau)
  • Wendy Sherman is the first top foreign official to meet Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after his presidential victory
  • The Philippines is one of the oldest and main non-NATO allies of the US in the region
MANILA: US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila on Thursday in a diplomatic push to deepen Washington’s alliance with its major Asian partner.
Sherman is the first top foreign official to meet the incoming Philippine leader, who takes office on June 30. She also met outgoing Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin.
The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs tweeted that Sherman was in Manila “to meet with both outgoing and incoming administrations to reaffirm US commitment to the PH-US alliance.”
The Philippines is one of the oldest and main non-NATO allies of the US in the region that is central to American competition with China.
The US-Philippines alliance is anchored on the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which commits Washington and Manila to extend military support to each other if either of them is attacked by an external party.
“I was pleased to meet and congratulate President-elect Marcos,” Sherman tweeted after the meeting. “We discussed strengthening our longstanding alliance, expanding people-to-people ties, deepening our economic relationship, advancing human rights, and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
The alliance has been under strain since 2016 under incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, who tried to distance the Philippines from its former colonial master the US, and embraced a Beijing-friendly direction.
Although during his presidential campaign Marcos committed to continuing the warm relations with China ushered in by Duterte, he said after his landslide win in the May 9 vote that he would also seek to tighten ties with Washington.
President Joe Biden was one of the first world leaders to call Marcos and congratulate him on the victory in last month’s poll, even before the results were officially announced.
During the call on May 12, Marcos invited Biden to attend his inauguration to “further fortify the relationship of the two countries.”
In a statement from the US embassy in Manila after Sherman met Marcos, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the two sides had “highlighted the importance of the US-Philippine Alliance to security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world and the importance of fostering respect for human rights and rule of law in the Philippines.”
Marcos’s meeting with Sherman was also attended by Philippine ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez, incoming Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, and incumbent Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro.
Sherman was in Manila as part of her nine-day visit to Asia, where she will also meet top officials in South Korea, Japan, Laos, and Vietnam in a broader effort to reach out to leaders in the region, as US concern increases over China’s push to expand its own influence in a strategically important area.
The area includes the South China Sea, a strategic and resource-rich waterway claimed by China almost in its entirety, with countries including the Philippines and Vietnam also having overlapping claims.

As Sri Lanka’s crisis worsens, rising numbers flee by sea

As Sri Lanka’s crisis worsens, rising numbers flee by sea
Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

As Sri Lanka’s crisis worsens, rising numbers flee by sea

As Sri Lanka’s crisis worsens, rising numbers flee by sea
  • Island nation is battling its worst economic slump in memory, with growing shortages of food and essentials
  • Navy has arrested 250 people trying to travel abroad by sea illegally since beginning of the year
Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan Navy said on Thursday it has arrested 91 people believed to be trying to leave the country illegally, as attempts to flee the crisis-hit island nation continue to rise.
Fishing boats carrying the migrants were intercepted off the country’s northwest coast in two operations on Tuesday, the navy said in a statement.
Fifteen people were stopped in waters off the port of Marawila and 76 off Chilaw. Those apprehended were aged between 1 and 62, with six thought to be members of a people-smuggling ring.
Sri Lankans over the years have traveled to Australia and other nations illegally for economic and political reasons, but in the past few months the number of incidents has increased.
“During the first half of this year, some 250 people were apprehended while trying to go out of the country by boat,” Navy spokesman Capt. Indika De Silva told Arab News.
“Normally, we apprehend five such boats a year, but during the past 45 days there were three,” he said.
“Smugglers indoctrinate them about the country’s political and economic crises, and tell them that they can be happier abroad.”
The nation of 22 million is battling its worst economic crisis in memory, with people facing skyrocketing inflation, as well as severe shortages of essentials, including food, medicine, cooking gas and fuel.
The government last month warned of a food crisis by August, with local production of rice — the country’s staple — declining after a decision last year to ban all chemical fertilizer. Although the ban has been lifted, the country has been unable to secure fertilizer imports for the coming growing season.
“Cost of living is rocketing and the government has no plan so far to look into the poor’s urgent food and medical needs, so citizens are running away from this country,” rights activist Shreen Saroor told Arab News.
Most of those trying to leave by sea are from farming and fishing families, which face acute poverty.
“Due to the fertilizer issue, they could not cultivate last season. There is no basic staple, that is rice, to survive on. Then fisher folks cannot go to sea due to the fuel crisis,” Saroor said.
She added that not all migrants head to Australia, with some attempting to reach neighboring India as economic refugees.
“At least in Indian refugee camps they will get three meals and some medical care.”
 

Japan elected to UN Security Council on two-year term

Japan elected to UN Security Council on two-year term
Updated 35 min 30 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japan elected to UN Security Council on two-year term

Japan elected to UN Security Council on two-year term
  • Ecuador, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland too elected
  • All five countries ran unopposed for a spot on the 15-member body
Updated 35 min 30 sec ago
Arab News Japan

UNITED NATIONS: Japan was elected to the UN Security Council on a two-year term starting on January 1, 2023.
Other nations to join Japan at the UN Security Council were Ecuador, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland.
All five countries ran unopposed for a spot on the 15-member body, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security. They will replace India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway.
To ensure geographical representation, seats are allocated to regional groups. But even if candidates are running unopposed in their group, they still need to win the support of more than two-thirds of the General Assembly.
Ecuador received 190 votes, Japan 184, Malta 185, Mozambique 192 and Switzerland 187.
The Security Council is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions like imposing sanctions and authorizing use of force. It has five permanent veto-wielding members: the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia.

With inputs from Reuters

 

Two Britons, one Moroccan sentenced to death by court of Russian proxy in Ukraine: Russian agencies

Two Britons, one Moroccan sentenced to death by court of Russian proxy in Ukraine: Russian agencies
Updated 09 June 2022
Reuters

Two Britons, one Moroccan sentenced to death by court of Russian proxy in Ukraine: Russian agencies

Two Britons, one Moroccan sentenced to death by court of Russian proxy in Ukraine: Russian agencies
  • The court found the trio guilty of “mercenary activities"
  • Their lawyer said they will appeal the decision
Updated 09 June 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine were sentenced to death on Thursday by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), one of Russia’s proxies in eastern Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.
The court found the three men — Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun — guilty of “mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the DPR,” the Interfax news agency quoted a court official as saying.
The three men were captured while fighting for Ukraine against Russia and Russian-backed forces that entered the country on Feb. 24.
Their lawyer said they will appeal the decision.
Britain’s foreign ministry had no fresh comment on the sentencing of the two Britons. On Wednesday, it condemned what it called the exploitation of prisoners of war for political purposes and said they were “entitled to combatant immunity.”
British citizens Aslin and Pinner were captured by the Russian-backed forces in Mariupol in April, during a bitter fight for control of the city.
Moroccan Saadoun surrendered in March while fighting in a small town between Mariupol and the regional capital of Donetsk.

Sri Lanka president’s brother quits Parliament amid crisis

Sri Lanka president’s brother quits Parliament amid crisis
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

Sri Lanka president’s brother quits Parliament amid crisis

Sri Lanka president’s brother quits Parliament amid crisis
  • He told a news conference he had submitted a letter to give up his Parliament seat
  • “The crisis was there even when I took over,” he said
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Basil Rajapaksa, the younger brother of Sri Lanka’s president and the country’s former finance minister, said he resigned from Parliament on Thursday.
This comes amid mounting criticism of his alleged role in dragging the island nation into its worst economic crisis in memory.
He told a news conference he had submitted a letter to give up his Parliament seat but insisted that he was not solely responsible for the country’s economic hardships.
“The crisis was there even when I took over,” he said. “I did my best with all my strength.”
Rajapaksa, a member of the powerful political family that has ruled Sri Lanka for much of the past two decades, served as finance minister from July last year until April, when he resigned with other ministers over the government’s failure to resolve the economic situation.
He said Thursday that successive governments that ruled Sri Lanka since the 1950s deserve blame too because “they took loans and spent them” without taking steps to avert a crisis.
The resignation could be seen as a severe blow to the Rajapaksa dynasty, which has faced growing public outrage. Protesters have occupied the entrance to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office for more than 50 days demanding his resignation, saying the primary responsibility for the economic crisis rests with him and his family, who they accuse of corruption and mismanagement.
The protests drove another family member, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, from office last month amid nationwide violence that saw his supporters attack peaceful protesters. One of the president’s other siblings and a nephew also resigned from their Cabinet posts but still serve as lawmakers.
Mahinda Rajapaksa was Sri Lanka’s president from 2005 to 2015.
Basil Rajapaksa said Thursday he would not be involved in government anymore but vowed to “continue political work.”
Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt with an acute foreign currency crisis that resulted in a foreign debt default. The country announced last month that it is suspending nearly $7 billion in foreign debt repayments due this year out of about $25 billion due by 2026. Sri Lanka’s total foreign debt stands at $51 billion.
For months Sri Lankans have endured shortages of food and fuel, power outages and other privations. The country lacks the financial wherewithal to buy imported necessities and pay its debts.
Authorities have started discussions with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package and have asked the IMF to lead a conference to unite Sri Lanka’s lenders.

Berlin driver’s ‘confused’ statements under investigation

Berlin driver’s ‘confused’ statements under investigation
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

Berlin driver’s ‘confused’ statements under investigation

Berlin driver’s ‘confused’ statements under investigation
  • Driver, 29-year-old German-Armenian, detained after car came to a halt in shop window
  • Incident was close to 2016 terrorist site attack into Christmas market
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

BERLIN: Investigators are trying to make sense of “confused” statements by a man who drove into a school group in Berlin in what appears to have been a deliberate rampage, the city’s mayor said Thursday.
Wednesday’s incident on a popular shopping street in the center of the capital left one woman dead, a teacher with the school group from central Germany, and six people with life-threatening injuries. Another three were seriously injured.
The driver, a 29-year-old German-Armenian who lives in Berlin, was detained swiftly after his car came to a halt in a shop window. Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey said that, by Wednesday evening, authorities had determined that it was an “amok act by a really seriously psychologically impaired person.”
She told public broadcaster RBB Inforadio that investigators are working to determine the context and what if anything else influenced him. They are also “trying, with the help of a language mediator, to find out more from the partially confused statements he is making,” she added.
Berlin’s top security official, Iris Spranger, said on Wednesday that posters were found in the car “in which he expressed views about Turkey.” But she said there was “no claim of responsibility.”
Giffey said authorities don’t yet know whether the posters have any connection to Wednesday’s incident.
The car plowed into pedestrians close to the site of a 2016 attack in which an Islamic extremist drove a commandeered truck into a Christmas market, resulting in 13 deaths. Giffey said Wednesday’s crash “reopens deep wounds and traumas” associated with that event.

