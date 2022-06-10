Saudi Arabia calls for enhanced security cooperation to address causes of terrorism in Africa

Saudi magician Mumdo enchants audiences at Jeddah’s Citywalk

JEDDAH: Saudi magician Mumdo’s array of illusions, including some mind-bending acts of levitation, have been captivating audiences at Citywalk’s Global Theater, one of Jeddah Season’s entertainment zones.

“People can expect an interactive show where I invite them to the stage, and I enchant them with some illusions. I like to connect with the audience, and I think that’s more fun than just performing,” Mumdo told Arab News on Wednesday.

Mumdo has been doing shows for a long time, but this is his first big public event. “It’s different because mostly I used to do small corporate events,” said the entertainer, whose full name is Mumdo Marzouki, according to his website mumdo.com. He is also known by the moniker, Wizard of Arabia.

“I started when I was eight years old, and I used to do small tricks with my friends at school, and then it developed until it became a show. To me it is not work, it is my passion. I am happy when I am on stage, and I get depressed when I am at home, so yes, this is my passion,” Mumdo said.

Mumdo said he is happiest performing and meeting people. He is excited that his shows will continue until June 11, which will allow him the opportunity to interact with over 400 people.

“I’ve been waiting for this all my life. Twenty years ago, I couldn’t do public magic shows in Jeddah, so this is a dream come true for me, and I hope that I get invited to do more shows in the future,” he said.

Mumdo said that he was inspired by the American magician David Copperfield.

“He was my idol and still is, and yes, there are a lot of magicians that I admire, but he is my favorite. For example, Chris Angel, who I know came to Riyadh Season, is also a very good magician, but I’m more of an old school (performer), as there are two types of schools, modern and classic. I try to stay away from technology because if you use it, it’s not really magic,” he added.

Mumdo’s main business is entertainment, and he has been focusing on that lately. He said that 20 years ago his parents were concerned about his career path.

“My parents’ reaction when it was a hobby was to support me a lot, and then when it became a profession, they were concerned at the time that entertainment was not common in Saudi and wasn’t a profession to make a living from. But now I can say that you can work as a magician,” he said.

Mumdo has his own line of products, including a box containing illusions for children interested in magic. “These toys can teach children basic skills, and it’s something I used to do when I was eight years old, which I called the ‘box of secrets.’”

He said that he would continue to support young people passionate about magic.