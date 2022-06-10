You are here

Saudi and French ground forces begin 'Santol 2' mixed exercise

(Saudi Ministry of Defense)
(Saudi Ministry of Defense)
(Saudi Ministry of Defense)
(Saudi Ministry of Defense)
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

  The drills ensure combat readiness, and the mutual transfer of technology and knowledge, the Kingdom's defense ministry stated
RIYADH: The Royal Saudi Land Forces began a mixed military exercise on Wednesday with their French counterparts to exchange expertise between the two countries, the Kingdom’s defense ministry stated on Thursday.

The “Santol 2” drill, which was launched in Saudi Arabia’s northwestern region, included the two nations’ special operations units.

The Kingdom’s armed forces conduct these operations throughout the year with “brotherly and friendly countries,” to ensure combat readiness, and the mutual transfer of technology and knowledge, the ministry stated.

Maj. Gen. Khalid Al-Khashrami, the assistant commander of the Northern Border province for operational affairs, said that “the exercise, which will last for several days, aims to strengthen the bonds of cooperation and joint work, and exchange expertise” that would assist both nations.

Al-Khashrami said the units used both simulators and live ammunition to conduct the exercises, while adhering to the highest levels of safety.

Saudi Arabia has held several such drills with France over the past few decades, which was indicative of the strong ties between the two countries, the ministry stated.

Saudi Film Festival closes with a red carpet and golden palm awards

The eight annual Saudi Film Festival came to a close on an unusually cool Dhahran night. (@Ithra)
Jasmine Bager

With the iconic Ithra building glistening in the night sky, the eight annual Saudi Film Festival came to a close on an unusually cool Dhahran night. 

Once again, as it did on opening night on June 2, the red carpet led filmmakers and movie enthusiasts into the cinema, where lovers of film had mingled for the past eight days. Much of the festival was broadcast on YouTube and was shared widely on the festival’s social media channels and on hashtags.

Ahmed Al-Mulla, the Saudi Film Festival director, poetically concluded the closing remarks to a standing ovation. A few speeches followed and, of course, there was the usual banter between actors Ibrahem Al-Hajjaj and actress Sarah Taibah, who were also the presenters on opening night. They provided humor and some context, as well as encouragement to everyone participating in or attending the festival. 

The big winner of the night was the Saudi-centric “Quareer,” the ambitious anthology featuring five vignettes— each directed by a different woman as part of their graduation project. Every story in that masterpiece highlighted a realistic narrative about a Saudi women or girl who was living in the Kingdom at a time in the more recent past — before many of the big changes for women’s empowerment were implemented in the Kingdom. The five women — Ragheed Al-Nahdi, Norah Almowald, Ruba Khafagy, Fatma Alhazmi and Noor Alameer — broke the record by winning four awards: For Best Feature Film, Best Acting, Best Cinematography and the Jury Prize. The women collected the golden palm awards, which had a cash prize for each win. 

Other awards included Best Short Documentary, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Produced Script. For a full list of winners, visit the SaudiFilmFestival website. 

While it was a supportive environment, it was made clear by Al-Hajjaj and others on stage that the real winners were those who dared to dream about being involved in filmmaking in the Kingdom. Simply being in the Ithra cinema, among those passionate creatives, was a testament to the willingness of many to go beyond the screen as passive viewers. Everyone, essentially, was a winner simply by being there or choosing to engage with the festival. 

One such person was Jeddah-based filmmaker Ismail Al-Bukhari. He participated at the Saudi Film Festival with a movie he shot in New York City during the pandemic. It took him two years to complete the English-language thriller because he insisted on doing every part of the film himself, from shooting, directing and editing. He said that the experience was “surreal” and he was just happy to be there.

“It feels really great to walk the red carpet for the first time — and in my home country — which is something I’ve never imagined it would happen in a million years. This is also my world premier for my first movie, 'Resurrected.' A lot of firsts — but hopefully not my last,” he told Arab News.

Saudi culture ministry signs agreement with South Korean entertainment company

The agreement included the development of plans in the sectors of films, music and cultural events. (Shutterstock)
Saudi culture ministry signs agreement with South Korean entertainment company

  • The agreement included the development of plans for joint cooperation in the sectors of films, music and cultural events
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture signed an agreement with South Korean entertainment and media content company CJENM Ltd.  to enrich the Kingdom’s cultural sector in Seoul on Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced.

The agreement included the development of plans for joint cooperation in the sectors of films, music and cultural events, according to SPA. 

The deal includes plans to explore opportunities for cooperation in various cultural projects – including cinematic and musical activities and cultural centers that feature both Saudi and Korean heritage through music, art, food, theatrical arts, heritage, films and architecture, SPA reported. 

In the presence of Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Deputy Minister of Culture Hamed bin Mohammed Fayez signed the agreement, while the South Korean company was represented by its CEO Sung Kang. 

Prince Badr was in South Korea on an official visit to meet with cultural authorities in the country to discuss strengthening and developing cooperation, the SPA report added.

In line with Vision 2030, the culture ministry has been leading efforts to develop the Kingdom’s cultural sector and enrich it through international cooperation. 

The ministry also aims to support Saudi creators and provide qualitative cultural options for the Saudi public, SPA said. 

Saudi Arabia calls for enhanced security cooperation to address causes of terrorism in Africa

Saudi Arabia calls for enhanced security cooperation to address causes of terrorism in Africa
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia calls for enhanced security cooperation to address causes of terrorism in Africa

  • Envoy Mohammed Al-Ateeq spoke during a UN meeting on ‘strengthening international and regional cooperation to address the increasing terrorist threat in Africa’
  • He said Saudi Arabia already collaborates on security matters with many countries on the continent, especially through the exchange of information, expertise and training
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has stressed the importance of efforts to strengthen international and regional cooperation with security agencies in Africa and address the root causes of terrorism, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday

The Kingdom also highlighted the need for all UN organizations to enhance cooperation with African countries by providing technical assistance, identifying gaps in capacity building, and supporting the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

The comments came from Mohammed Al-Ateeq, the acting charge d’affaires of the Kingdom’s permanent delegation to the UN, during the eighth meeting of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact Committee with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for strategic discussions on “strengthening international and regional cooperation to address the increasing terrorist threat in Africa.”

Al-Ateeq said Saudi Arabia engages in security cooperation with many countries on the continent on a large scale, especially through the exchange of information, expertise and training. He added that his country also works closely with partners worldwide to confront and combat terrorism in Africa.

He pointed out that the Kingdom contributed to the establishment of the UN Counter-Terrorism Center, the main UN agency for providing assistance to help member states build capacities through counterterrorism projects and programs in line with the four pillars of the UN’s Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

The instability of some African countries has created an environment for terrorist groups to infiltrate and illegally obtain multiple sources of funding, Al-Ateeq said, including through the exploitation of natural resources such as gold mines, the taking of hostages to hold for ransom, demands for payments in areas under their control, bribery and drug smuggling.

The Kingdom extends the hand of friendship to all African countries and is keen to enhance bilateral and collective action to support stability on the continent, along with cooperation to combat the threats of terrorism and extremism.

16 Saudi academic institutions feature in QS World University Rankings 2023

16 Saudi academic institutions feature in QS World University Rankings 2023
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

16 Saudi academic institutions feature in QS World University Rankings 2023

  • The number of institutions in the Kingdom included in the rankings has grown steadily from just nine five years ago
  • The top-ranked Saudi university on the list of 1,300 international institutions is King Abdulaziz University, in 106th place
RIYADH: Sixteen Saudi universities are included in the newly published QS World University Rankings for 2023, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The index — compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds, a UK company that specializes in the analysis of higher education institutions worldwide — continues the steady increase during the past five years in the number of Saudi universities included in the list.

Starting with the 2019 rankings, when nine institutions in the Kingdom were represented, the number grew to 10 in 2020, 11 in 2021 and 14 in the 2022 rankings.

The latest index is the largest ever, featuring 1,300 universities from around the globe. The Kingdom is now only six spots away from having a university in the top 100. King Abdulaziz University leads the way among Saudi institutions in joint 106th place, three spots higher than last year, followed by King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals at 160, and King Saud University at 237. Al-Faisal University and the Northern Borders University are among those making their debut in the rankings.

The QS index is considered an important evaluation of universities based on a variety of criteria. They are assessed by more than 130,000 experts around the world.

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa backs Saudi bid to host Expo 2030

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa backs Saudi bid to host Expo 2030
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa backs Saudi bid to host Expo 2030

  • COMESA’s acting Secretary-General Dev Haman praised Saudi Arabia’s tireless efforts in seeking to consolidate its relations with all African countries
RIYADH: The chief of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) on Thursday expressed the organization’s support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030, stressing that the Kingdom possesses great capabilities that enable it to hold a historic and successful version with the highest levels of innovation.

During a meeting with Saudi Royal Court Adviser Ahmed Qattan in Zambia, COMESA’s acting Secretary-General Dev Haman praised Saudi Arabia’s tireless efforts in seeking to consolidate its relations with all African countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He also welcomed the first Saudi-African Summit and the Fifth Arab-African Summit to be held in Riyadh.

Adviser Qattan stressed that the inaugural Saudi-African summit emanates from the Kingdom’s keenness to enhance partnerships with all African countries.

He also commended African states’ support for the Saudi Expo bid.

Five countries — Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Italy, Ukraine and Russia — are competing to host the global event.

Nigeria, Mauritius, Kenya, Zambia, Djibouti, Morocco and Cameroon were among other countries who earlier pledged full support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the event. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation pitched its backing of Riyadh’s bid to host Expo 2030.

Dubai hosted the most recent expo – from Oct. 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022 – while the next one will be held in Osaka, Kansai, Japan between April to October 2025.

 

 

