Ukraine say Russia looks for weak points in Ukrainian defenses near key river
Nataliya Gumenyuk, a spokesperson for Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine, said Russia had 40 cruise missiles targeting Ukraine from the sea. (File/Reuters)
Updated 10 June 2022
  • Ukraine and its allies call the invasion an unprovoked war of aggression
KYIV: Russia is looking for weak points in Ukrainian defenses near the Siverskyi Donets River in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Friday.
He told national television that Russian forces had not abandoned attempts to launch storming operations in the area.
If Russia captures the cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk on the Siverskyi Donets, it will hold all of Luhansk, one of two provinces in the Donbas region that Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.
“Russia’s strategic goal is the complete destruction of Ukraine ... They won’t let us live in peace,” Motuzyanyk said.
“The Russian Federation wants to completely destroy Ukrainian statehood and install a government it can control here.”
Russia has previously denied such assertions. It says its “special military operation” in Ukraine is intended to disarm and “denazify” its neighbor. Ukraine and its allies call the invasion an unprovoked war of aggression.
Motuzyanyk said the situation was calmer in southern Ukraine, where Russia is trying to impose its rule on a tract of occupied territory spanning Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces. He gave no details.
Nataliya Gumenyuk, a spokesperson for Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine, said Russia had 40 cruise missiles targeting Ukraine from the sea. She did not say how Ukraine obtained the information and Reuters was unable to verify her remarks.
“We must be prepared for increased missile attacks,” she told national television.

Robinson will again come before the court in August. (File/Reuters)
  • Anti-Islam activist owes £500K after being sued by Syrian teenager Jamal Hijazi
  • EDL founder says “I like to give off that I am a successful man when I am not”
LONDON: Anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson has told the UK High Court how he frittered £100,000 ($124,353) on a gambling binge after receiving a £600,000 libel bill for losing a case brought by a teenager over a bullying video.

The English Defence League founder, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was successfully sued by Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi last year after a video of the then 15-year-old student being assaulted at his school in the north of England went viral.

Robinson declared bankruptcy four months on from being ordered to pay Hijazi £100,000 in compensation and legal costs, which jumped from £43,293 in 2020 to an estimated £500,000 after Robinson failed to pay and Hijazi’s lawyers successfully applied for an order requiring him to return to court and answer questions about his finances.

However, claiming he lacks the funds to meet the payment, Robinson yesterday told the court how he sold a property before using the proceeds for gambling, while also claiming that he owed a similar amount to HM Revenue and Customs.

Asked about a claim in his 2009 book “Enemy of the State” in which he said he owned seven houses, but that six were in his wife’s name, Robinson said this was untrue, telling the court: “I like to give off that I am a successful man when I am not”.

Hijazi’s claim focused on comments Robinson made in relation to the bullying video, posting in two subsequent Facebook videos that Hijazi was “not innocent” and adding that he “violently attacked young English girls in his school.”

Robinson will again come before the court in August to determine if he committed contempt of court by missing a hearing in March, which he put down to mental health issues he was contending with after being harassed.

  • The trip, originally planned for July 2 to 7, will be rescheduled though no new date has been set
  • Francis, 85, has been suffering from pain in his right knee in recent weeks
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis will postpone his upcoming trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan due to an ongoing knee problem, the Vatican said Friday.
“At the request of his doctors, and in order not to jeopardize the results of the therapy that he is undergoing for his knee, the Holy Father has been forced to postpone, with regret, his Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo and to South Sudan,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.
The trip, originally planned for July 2 to 7, will be rescheduled though no new date has been set.
Francis, 85, has been suffering from pain in his right knee in recent weeks and last month relied on a wheelchair for the first time at a public event.
He has canceled numerous engagements — and postponed a scheduled trip to Lebanon in June — and has sometimes been seen struggling to walk.
The Vatican has not said officially what the problem is, although sources have told AFP he has chronic arthritis.
The pope himself has also spoken of an injured ligament in his knee.
He told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera last month he would receive an “intervention with infiltration,” which Vatican sources said involved injecting anti-inflammatories into his joint.
The Vatican, which announced the trip to Africa in March, had already published its schedule.
The pontiff was to visit the DRC’s capital of Kinshasa, as well as Goma, the main town in the restive eastern province of North Kivu.
He was then to head to South Sudan, visiting the capital Juba.
South Sudan, the world’s newest nation, has suffered from chronic instability since independence in 2011, including a brutal five-year civil war.
Meanwhile the DRC, which Pope John Paul II visited in August 1985, is struggling to contain dozens of armed groups in the east of the vast nation.

Updated 10 June 2022

  • Jibon Tari has served more than 725,000 people in country since 1999
  • Floating hospital makes healthcare accessible in areas medical services normally unavailable
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Al Amin grew up wishing he could run but even walking was difficult for the 28-year-old until February, when doctors from a floating hospital corrected his clubfoot — a treatment he otherwise could not have received in the rural region of Bangladesh where he lives.

Amin is one of more than 725,000 people who have been treated on the vessel that has been traversing the waterways of the South Asian nation for over two decades to provide accessible healthcare to the country’s rural population.

The hospital is called Jibon Tari, or Boat of Life — a name taken from a poem by the famed Bengali poet and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

The surgery Amin underwent for both legs when the hospital docked in the southern Jhalkati district, cost him around $220. He estimated that it was at least five times less than what he would have had to pay for the procedure at any private clinic in the country.

“I have been suffering from clubfoot since birth. I grew up with this physical limitation and couldn’t find any treatment until I visited the Jibon Tari hospital,” Amin said. “Now I am getting better every day. I hope I will be able to run like a healthy man in the next couple of months.”

Jibon Tari was launched in Bangladesh in 1999 by the Impact Foundation, an international charity which specializes in helping people with disabilities and the poor.

The hospital brings surgical treatment to areas accessible only by river, where there are few medical facilities.

Dr. Hasib Mahmud, chief executive of the Impact Foundation Bangladesh, told Arab News: “Unfortunately, these people are far from the reach of formal healthcare facilities and due to poverty, they can’t afford the healthcare services at private hospitals or clinics.”

It costs $36,000 a month to run the hospital, most of which is funded from international donations.

The foundation has already started to prepare to launch a new ship when Jibon Tari retires in the next few years.

“We need to continue and sustain the boat hospital services for many more years as the demand is still there,” Mahmud said. “The existing hospital will need a replacement in the next six to eight years, so IFB will need huge funding for building a new boat hospital, which will run for at least another 30 years.”

Another patient whose life became better after the hospital docked in Jhalakti district in February was seven-year-old Sumaiya Akhter, who had suffered for years from tonsillitis, which made eating and drinking painful.

Her father, Sohag Khalifa, could not afford the procedure of removing the tonsils on his wages as a van driver.

“Fearing the high cost of the treatment, I couldn’t visit other hospitals before that. At Jibon Tari hospital I spent a very nominal amount,” he said. “Now she is completely okay.”

The three-deck hospital usually docks at a location for at least 10 months, before moving on to other parts of the riverine country. It is equipped with modern medical facilities and run by about three dozen staff, including four doctors.

One of them is Dr. Mobaswer Shajib, who said that at times it was difficult living on the water away from his family. 

“But I forget the pain immediately while thinking about the good deeds I am doing here,” he added. “Other big hospitals wouldn’t give me such a platform.”

  • The school in Esslingen, near Stuttgart, was closed for a regional vacation, but some children were being looked after there during the holiday
BERLIN: A man apparently attacked a woman and a 7-year-old girl with a knife at an elementary school in southwestern Germany on Friday and then fled, police said.
The school in Esslingen, near Stuttgart, was closed for a regional vacation, but some children were being looked after there during the holiday. The girl and the woman, a 61-year-old supervisor, were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
Police said in a statement that officers were looking for a suspect, who was described as being in his early 30s. Investigators also are gathering information about the circumstances surrounding the attack, which happened around 8 a.m.

  • China rejected accusations of not fully cooperating with investigators
  • WHO finds “key pieces of data” on how the pandemic began still missing
BEIJING: China on Friday attacked the theory that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated as a leak from a Chinese laboratory as a politically motivated lie, after the World Health Organization recommended in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is needed into whether a lab accident may be to blame.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also rejected accusations that China had not fully cooperated with investigators, saying it welcomed a science-based probe but rejected any political manipulation.
He also reiterated calls for an investigation into “highly suspicious laboratories such as Fort Detrick and the University of North Carolina” in the United States where China has suggested, without evidence, that the US was developing the coronavirus as a bioweapon.
“The lab leak theory is totally a lie concocted by anti-China forces for political purposes, which has nothing to do with science,” Zhao said at a daily briefing.
“We always supported and participated in science-based global virus tracing, but we firmly opposed any forms of political manipulation,” he said.
Zhao said China has made major contributions toward virus tracing, sharing the most data and research results.
That “fully reflects China’s open, transparent and responsible attitude, as well as its support for the work of the WHO and the advisory group,” he said.
The WHO’s stance in a report released Thursday is a sharp reversal of the UN health agency’s initial assessment of the pandemic’s origins. It comes after many critics accused WHO of being too quick to dismiss or underplay a lab-leak theory that put Chinese officials on the defensive.
Following a tightly controlled visit to China last year, the WHO concluded that it was “extremely unlikely” the coronavirus might have spread to humans from a lab in the city of Wuhan. Many scientists suspect the coronavirus jumped from bats to people, possibly via another animal.
However, in the Thursday report, WHO’s expert group said “key pieces of data” to explain how the pandemic began were still missing. The scientists said the group would “remain open to any and all scientific evidence that becomes available in the future to allow for comprehensive testing of all reasonable hypotheses.”
Identifying a disease’s source in animals typically takes years. It took more than a decade for scientists to pinpoint the species of bats that were the natural reservoir for SARS, a relative of COVID-19.
WHO’s expert group also noted that since lab accidents in the past have triggered some outbreaks, the highly politicized theory could not be discounted.

