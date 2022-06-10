You are here

New restrictions on ships to protect whales coming soon
A North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth in March 2018. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been reviewing the speed regulations it uses to protect North Atlantic right whales. (AP)
AP

New restrictions on ships to protect whales coming soon
  • The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been reviewing the speed regulations it uses to protect North Atlantic right whales
  • The new rules could expand existing protections for the whales
AP

PORTLAND, Maine: Federal authorities spent the past few years analyzing rules for the shipping industry and are now close to releasing fresh guidelines to help protect a vanishing species of whale.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been reviewing the speed regulations it uses to protect North Atlantic right whales, and according to spokesperson Allison Ferreira, the agency will publish new proposed rules within the coming weeks. A public comment process would follow.
Environmentalists have long pushed for stricter shipping rules to protect the whales, which number less than 340 and are vulnerable to collisions with large ships. They’ve fallen in population in recent years due to high mortality and poor reproduction.
“Those are the two primary threats to the species — entanglement in fishing gear and vessel strikes,” said Kristen Monsell, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity.
The new rules could expand existing protections for the whales, which are currently protected by a network of “slow zones,” requiring mariners to transit slowly to avoid whale collisions.
Some slow zones are mandatory while others are voluntary. Conservationists have long sought for them all to be mandatory, and for more of them. Some have also urged NOAA to apply the rules to ships under 65 feet (19.8 meters) in length, which is the current cutoff.
More than 50 of the whales were struck by ships between spring 1999 and spring 2018, NOAA records indicate. The collisions aren’t always fatal, but wildlife advocates have cautioned that sub-lethal collisions can result in the whales becoming less likely to reproduce.
Shipping associations have cautioned NOAA over the years to make sure speed rules don’t create unsafe conditions at sea. Ferreira said any changes would “be based on the best available information and completed through public notice and comment.”
The whales were once abundant off the East Coast, but they were decimated during the era of commercial whaling. They have been listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act for over 50 years.
The whales feed off New England and Canada and migrate to the waters off Georgia and Florida to give birth. They’ve been aided by the protected zones for years, but scientists have said warming ocean temperatures are causing whales to stray more frequently into shipping lanes in search of food.

Topics: North Atlantic whales shipping

Researchers reveal secret find of 340-year-old sunken royal warship
LONDON: A royal warship that sank off the east coast of Britain more than 300 years ago while carrying a future king was unveiled by researchers on Friday.
They kept the discovery secret for 15 years to protect the wreck from damage.
In 1682, King James II of England, who was the Duke of York at the time, managed to narrowly escape the sinking ship named “The Gloucester” which went down off the coast of eastern England after hitting a sandbank. He became king of England, and King James VII of Scotland three years later.
“The discovery promises to fundamentally change understanding of 17th-century social, maritime and political history,” said Claire Jowitt, Professor of Early Modern Cultural History at University of East Anglia.
“It is an outstanding example of underwater cultural heritage of national and international importance.”
Its final location, some 45km (28 miles) off the coast from Great Yarmouth, was a mystery until it was discovered by diving brothers Julian and Lincoln Barnwell in 2007 after a four-year search.
“On my descent to the seabed the first thing I spotted was large cannon laying on white sand, it was awe-inspiring and really beautiful,” said Lincoln Barnwell.
The shipwreck revealed various historical artefacts, including a bottle bearing a glass seal with the crest of the Legge family — ancestors of the first US President George Washington.
“Because the ship sank so quickly, nobody would have rescued anything,” Jowitt said, describing it as “a fantastic time capsule.”
Other artefacts include navigational equipment, personal possessions, clothes and wine bottles — some with their contents intact.
The university estimated that between 130 to 250 people might have died in the incident, which they said had threatened to change the course of history.
Six years after the sinking Catholic James II was ousted by the Protestant William of Orange in the 1688 “Glorious Revolution,” paving the way for the future constitutional monarchy in Britain.

KFC Australia swaps lettuce with cabbage, causes frenzy 

KFC Australia swaps lettuce with cabbage, causes frenzy 
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

KFC Australia swaps lettuce with cabbage, causes frenzy 

KFC Australia swaps lettuce with cabbage, causes frenzy 
  • Social media users in Australia took to Twitter to mock the decision
  • Others welcomed the swap, citing that cabbage is an underrated vegetable
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Fast food chain KFC was forced on Tuesday to put cabbage in its burgers and wraps in Australia as the country struggles with a lettuce shortage due to the recent floods that destroyed lettuce crops. 

KFC Australia said on its website: “Due to the recent floods in NSW (New South Wales) and QLD (Queensland) we’re currently experiencing a lettuce shortage. So, we’re using a lettuce and cabbage blend on all products containing lettuce until further notice. If that’s not your bag, simply click ‘Customise’ on your chosen product and remove Lettuce from the Recipe.”

Social media users in Australia took to Twitter to mock the decision, while others welcomed this swap, citing that cabbage is an underrated vegetable. 

“Feels like a sign of the apocalypse,” one Twitter user wrote. 

Another humorously commented: “Has anyone else heard the shocking news!?!? Due to a massive shortage of lettuce KFC will now be using cabbage as a substitute — True story. The end of the world is near.”

Meanwhile, one user rejoiced at this swap, stating: “I can’t imagine that a majority of dishes don’t actually benefit from switching out lettuce for cabbage. Tacos are good with cabbage, salads are good with cabbage, KFC confuses me because coleslaw has cabbage. It’s a much better, more dense vegetable. Maybe this is a weird win.”

It is not the first time this year that the company has been hit with food shortages. In January, KFC Australia had to change its menu due to a lack of chicken, which was caused by a staff shortage at Australia’s biggest chicken supplier.

Supply chain issues have been impacting fast food chains across the world, especially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

McDonald’s in the UK faced a tomato shortage in March, which heavily impacted its Big Tasty burger sales. 

In August last year, no milkshakes or bottled drinks were available in any McDonald’s outlets across England, Scotland and Wales for a brief period.

Topics: KFC Australia

Angelina Jolie accused of seeking to ‘inflict harm’ in sale of her stake in Brad Pitt’s vineyard

Angelina Jolie accused of seeking to 'inflict harm' in sale of her stake in Brad Pitt's vineyard
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

Angelina Jolie accused of seeking to ‘inflict harm’ in sale of her stake in Brad Pitt’s vineyard

Angelina Jolie accused of seeking to 'inflict harm' in sale of her stake in Brad Pitt's vineyard
  • Jolie wants to sell stake in Chateau Miraval to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler
  • Pitt’s latest filing: ‘Despite Shefler’s desperate attempt to disassociate himself from the Putin regime, the Stoli brand is now a massive international liability’
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: “Maleficent” megastar Angelina Jolie was accused by her former beau Brad Pitt of underlying ill will with the intent to “inflict harm” on him by selling her 50 percent stake in their French vineyard to a Russian oligarch.

“Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt” with the sale, a complaint seen by AFP read, and described Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler as “a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.”

The allegations come as the latest barbs in the “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” actors’ bitter divorce of 2016, with Pitt filing a lawsuit over the sale of the vineyard, named Chateau Miraval, claiming its ties to the oligarch will harm its reputation.

Pitt’s filings state that Shefler “maintains personal and professional relationships with individuals in Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.”

Russia-born Shefler is the owner of the Stoli Group drinks conglomerate that is based in Latvia — and has been an outspoken critic of the Russian president.

Pitt’s latest filing said: “Despite Shefler’s desperate attempt to disassociate himself from the Putin regime, the Stoli brand is now a massive international liability.”

It added: “Stoli vodka is synonymous with Russia, as the countless images of consumers pouring Stoli vodka down the drain make clear.

“Since Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Miraval’s insurer has sought assurances that Shefler is not aligned with Putin and that affiliation with Stoli would not create commercial risk,” the filing said.

Topics: Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt Yuri Shefler

100 school children rescued while hiking in Austrian Alps

100 school children rescued while hiking in Austrian Alps
Updated 08 June 2022
AFP

100 school children rescued while hiking in Austrian Alps

100 school children rescued while hiking in Austrian Alps
  • Dozens of rescuers using two helicopters had to extract the 99 students aged 12 to 14 and eight teachers
  • Due to a query in an internet search engine, the teaching staff decided on a route that was no longer signposted
Updated 08 June 2022
AFP

VIENNA: More than 100 German school children and teachers had to be rescued, most of them airlifted to safety, after getting stuck on an Alpine hiking trail, described online as a “classic after-work tour,” police said Wednesday.
Dozens of rescuers using two helicopters had to extract the 99 students aged 12 to 14 and eight teachers Tuesday after the path they were on became increasingly difficult and it started to rain, they said.
Two pupils within the group, from the southwestern German city of Ludwigshafen, had slipped, suffering minor injuries, and some were panicking, a police statement said.
The teachers alerted the emergency services.
Police said the group had checked online and had believed the trail in Vorarlberg state in western Austria would be easier than it turned out to be.
“Due to a query in an Internet search engine, the teaching staff decided on a route that was no longer signposted,” police said in the statement.
The challenging route was “described on the Internet as a classic after-work tour,” it added.
“The path is no longer in official tour guides... it was relatively difficult and exposed,” state police spokesman Wolfgang Duer told AFP.
“The unusual part was the amount of people having to be rescued.”

Topics: Austria hiking German

English football fans arrested in Munich for Nazi salutes

English football fans arrested in Munich for Nazi salutes
Updated 07 June 2022
AFP

English football fans arrested in Munich for Nazi salutes

English football fans arrested in Munich for Nazi salutes
  • Two England fans were reportedly arrested in Munich city centre for giving the Nazi salute
  • Munich's fire service was called out to a hotel after an England fan lit a flare out of a window
Updated 07 June 2022
AFP

BERLIN: England football fans were arrested for making Nazi salutes in Munich ahead of Tuesday’s Nations League tie away to Germany, according to local reports.
On the eve of the game, two England fans were reportedly arrested in Munich city center for giving the Nazi salute, which is banned in Germany.
Munich’s fire service was called out to a city center hotel after an England fan lit a flare out of a window, which spread smoke through the building, triggering the smoke alarm.
Police in the Bavarian city were also twice called to a disturbance at one of the city’s famous beer cellars, where a group of around 300 England fans were disturbing the peace.
On Monday, England head coach Gareth Southgate said he hoped the behavior of traveling fans would not “embarrass us.”
“You feel ashamed when you hear about it,” he admitted.
Officially, England fans have been allocated 3,466 tickets for the match at the Allianz Arena, but there are fears thousands more could get in having used fake information to buy tickets from the German FA.

Topics: England Germany Nazi salute football fans

