North Korea appoints veteran diplomat as first female foreign minister

This file photo taken on March 1, 2019 shows Choe Son Hui, North Korea's vice-minister of Foreign Affairs, posing for a photo ahead the welcome ceremony of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. (AFP)
This file photo taken on March 1, 2019 shows Choe Son Hui, North Korea's vice-minister of Foreign Affairs, posing for a photo ahead the welcome ceremony of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi. (AFP)
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP

North Korea appoints veteran diplomat as first female foreign minister

This file photo taken on March 1, 2019 shows Choe Son Hui, North Korea's vice-minister of Foreign Affairs. (AFP)
  • A career diplomat who speaks fluent English, Choe served as a close aide to Kim during nuclear talks with the United States and accompanied the North Korean leader to summits with then US president Donald Trump
Updated 41 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea has appointed veteran diplomat Choe Son-hui as its first female foreign minister, state media reported Saturday, as Pyongyang pushes ahead with a blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests and ignores US calls for talks.
Choe, who formerly served as the North’s vice foreign minister, was tapped to lead the foreign ministry at a ruling party meeting overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, the state media KCNA reported.
She replaces Ri Son Gwon, a hard-line former military official who previously led talks with the South.
A career diplomat who speaks fluent English, Choe served as a close aide to Kim during nuclear talks with the United States and accompanied the North Korean leader to summits with then US president Donald Trump.
She held a rare question and answer session with reporters on the night the two leaders’ summit in Hanoi collapsed without a deal in February 2019, blaming Washington for the failed talks.
“I think the United States has missed a golden opportunity with its rejection of our proposals,” she said.
Diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington have since stalled, with the Kim regime in recent months not responding to the United States’ repeated offers to return to negotiations.
The nuclear-armed North has meanwhile carried out a blitz of sanctions-busting weapons tests this year, including firing an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.
US and South Korean officials have also warned that Kim’s regime is preparing to carry out what would be its seventh nuclear test — a move that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman warned would provoke a “swift and forceful” response.

Topics: North Korea

Protests flare across India over anti-Muslim comments by ruling party members

Muslims participate in a protest demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Kolkata, India, June 10, 2022.
Muslims participate in a protest demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Kolkata, India, June 10, 2022.
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

Protests flare across India over anti-Muslim comments by ruling party members

Muslims participate in a protest demanding the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Kolkata, India, June 10, 2022.
  • A total of 109 people have been arrested from different districts of Uttar Pradesh by the police for their alleged role in the protests today, said Prashant Kumar, a senior Uttar Pradesh police official
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

LUCKNOW/SRINAGAR, India: Police confronted stone-throwing crowds in at least two Indian cities on Friday as crowds protested in many areas of the country over derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad made by two former members of the ruling party.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has faced a backlash from Muslims at home and abroad, including from a number of Gulf countries, after two officials from his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commented in late May and earlier this month on the prophet’s private life.
One of them, spokeswoman Nupur Sharma, has been suspended and the other official has been expelled by the party.
That has not calmed anger in the latest instance of what some in the minority Muslim community see as increased pressure under the rule of the Hindu nationalist BJP on issues ranging from freedom of worship to the wearing of hijab head scarves.
In the Uttar Pradesh city of Prayagraj, riot police with shields charged and fired tear gas at crowds on Friday in a street strewn with broken bricks and stones, video footage from Reuters partner ANI showed.
A total of 109 people have been arrested from different districts of Uttar Pradesh by the police for their alleged role in the protests today, said Prashant Kumar, a senior Uttar Pradesh police official.
In Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, protesters hurled stones at police and injured some officers, senior police official Anis Gupta told Reuters by phone, adding the situation was now under control.
Protests in other cities and town remained peaceful.
In the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir, small groups gathered in dozens of locations, some of them raising slogans against the fired BJP officials.
Authorities in the restive territory, which is also claimed by neighboring Pakistan, cut off mobile Internet connections to forestall any violence, a police official said.
In Ahmedabad, the main city in Modi’s home state of Gujarat, protesters including children marched holding posters of the two BJP officials and calling for police to arrest Sharma.
“So far, no strict action has been taken against Nupur Sharma,” said protester Mohammad Jabir. “She should be arrested as soon as possible.”
Sharma was not available for comment. She said last week that she did not intend to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.
Police in New Delhi said on Thursday said they have filed a complaint against Sharma and others for “inciting people on divisive lines” on social media.
The BJP has instructed officials to be “extremely cautious” when talking about religion on public platforms and has said it does not promote insults against any sect or religion.

Topics: India

New Philippine administration to oppose Chinese presence in disputed waters

Chinese structures and an airstrip on the man-made Subi Reef in the South China Sea are seen from a Philippine Air Force C-130.
Chinese structures and an airstrip on the man-made Subi Reef in the South China Sea are seen from a Philippine Air Force C-130.
Updated 35 min 34 sec ago
Ellie Aben

New Philippine administration to oppose Chinese presence in disputed waters

Chinese structures and an airstrip on the man-made Subi Reef in the South China Sea are seen from a Philippine Air Force C-130.
  • The Philippines calls on China to comply with its obligations under international law, cease and desist from displaying illegal and irresponsible behavior
Updated 35 min 34 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The administration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will continue to oppose Beijing’s presence in the Philippine part of the South China Sea, the incoming national security adviser said on Friday, after over 100 vessels from Asia’s largest economy were spotted in the disputed waters.
The South China Sea is a strategic and resource-rich waterway claimed by China almost in its entirety, but other countries, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Brunei, also have overlapping claims.
The Philippines has filed hundreds of diplomatic protests against Chinese activity in the South China Sea in the past few years, after an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed Beijing’s sweeping claims to the region in 2016.

HIGHLIGHT

President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will add to hundreds of diplomatic protests filed against Beijing in the South China Sea over the past few years.

“We will continue to file diplomatic protests. Never mind that we are filing 10,000 of them because if we don’t, that means we acquiesce to the situation on the ground,” Clarita Carlos, nominated as Marcos’ national security adviser, said in a media briefing.
Marcos, who scored a landslide victory in last month’s presidential election, will take over the country’s top office from outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte on June 30.
Carlos’ comments followed a formal complaint with the Chinese Embassy in Manila launched by the Department of Foreign Affairs against “the lingering unauthorized presence of Chinese fishing and maritime vessels,” which it said in a statement was “not only illegal, but is also a source of instability in the region.”
The foreign office disclosed on Thursday that Philippine authorities spotted in April “over 100 Chinese vessels illegally operating” in a part of the country’s exclusive economic zone around the boomerang-shaped Whitsun Reef — a year after a similar incident caused a diplomatic row.
“The Philippines calls on China to comply with its obligations under international law, cease and desist from displaying illegal and irresponsible behavior, avoid further escalating tensions at sea and immediately withdraw all of its vessels from Philippine maritime zones,” the Department of Foreign Affairs stated.
While Marcos’s immediate predecessor fostered warmer ties with China by setting aside The Hague tribunal’s ruling in exchange for promises of trade and investment, the president-elect, who vowed in his campaign to embrace Duterte’s key policies, said last month he would uphold the international ruling against Beijing.
“We have a very important ruling in our favor and we will use it to continue to assert our territorial rights. It is not a claim. It is already our territorial right,” he told the local media.
“We’re talking about China.
We talk to China consistently with a firm voice,” he said, but added: “We cannot go to war with them. That’s the last thing we need right now.”

 

Topics: Philippines China

Ex-Iranian police chief fears assassination over human rights tribunal testimony

Ex-Iranian police chief fears assassination over human rights tribunal testimony
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

Ex-Iranian police chief fears assassination over human rights tribunal testimony

Ex-Iranian police chief fears assassination over human rights tribunal testimony
  • UK plans to deport man to Rwanda where he claims Iran’s Revolutionary Guard operates
  • Former commander claimed asylum in UK after giving evidence to hearing into alleged Iranian atrocities during 2019 protests
Updated 10 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An Iranian who testified against his country in a human rights tribunal fears assassination if he is deported under the UK’s controversial Rwanda policy, the BBC reported.
After testifying to a UK-based rights group tribunal investigating alleged Iranian atrocities during protests in 2019, the ex-police commander spent several years hiding in Turkey before making the English Channel crossing and arriving in Britain to claim asylum on May 14.
However, following changes to asylum policy announced by the UK earlier this year, he is being housed in a detention center near Gatwick and was informed on May 31 that he would be sent on a direct flight to the Rwandan capital Kigali on Tuesday, and that any appeal would be “exercised only on limited grounds and only from outside the United Kingdom.”
Speaking to the BBC by telephone from the detention center, he said he “feared for his life” if deported to Rwanda, where he claimed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps operates, and that he had refused to take malaria pills prescribed in preparation for the trip.
He added that he had told officers that, “you can only send my dead body to Rwanda. Why Rwanda? I’d rather be sent to Iran, at least, I know the consequences. I can’t live with uncertainty and in fear anymore.”
Despite his face being covered during the tribunal testimony, he said Iran’s security forces were somehow able to identify him and subsequently persecuted his family.
“My family in Iran has paid a heavy price and this (deportation) decision means all they went through was in vain. They pressured on my family so that I return, and they can capture me,” he told the BBC.
One of the tribunal’s organizers, Shadi Sadr, said the man’s life was, “in real danger as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, which is known for kidnapping and assassinating dissidents, operates in many African countries,” adding that the Iranian was suffering from a heart condition “confirmed by a Home Office medical professional.”
British Home Secretary Priti Patel has continued to defend the much-maligned deportation program, describing the partnership with Rwanda as “a key part of our strategy to overhaul the broken asylum system and break the evil people-smugglers’ business model.”
Meanwhile, a Home Office spokesperson told BBC Persian that “in Rwanda, (deportees) will be given the opportunity to rebuild their lives.”

Topics: UK Iran asylum English channel Rwanda policy BBC

Ukraine must not be left in EU bid 'grey zone': Zelensky

Ukraine must not be left in EU bid ‘grey zone’: Zelensky
Updated 10 June 2022
AFP

Ukraine must not be left in EU bid 'grey zone': Zelensky

Ukraine must not be left in EU bid ‘grey zone’: Zelensky
  • "The first thing is to finally remove this grey zone," Volodymyr Zelensky said
  • The European Commission is expected to give its opinion on the issue in the coming days
Updated 10 June 2022
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine’s president on Friday appealed for his country not to be left in a “grey zone” with its EU membership bid, ahead of a summit set to decide on its candidacy.
“The first thing is to finally remove this grey zone,” Volodymyr Zelensky said, addressing the 2022 Copenhagen Democracy Summit by video-link.
“In the coming weeks, the European Union could take a historic step that will prove that the words on the membership of the Ukrainian people in the European family are not in vain,” he added.
The European Commission is expected to give its opinion on the issue in the coming days, before EU leaders decide whether to grant Ukraine official candidate status at a European Council summit on June 23-24.
Zelensky said he wondered why some member states were still hesitant about allowing Ukraine to join and cutting ties with Russia.
“Why, if the polls show that 71 percent of Europeans consider Ukraine as part of the European family, are there still political skeptics who hesitate to allow us to join the European Union?” he asked.
“The European system could lose if words are not accompanied by deeds,” Zelensky said.
The 27 are divided on the issue of Ukraine’s application to the alliance. While many countries, mainly in Eastern Europe, support Ukraine’s membership, some, such as the Netherlands and Denmark, are concerned that Ukraine is not ready.
If Ukraine is granted “candidate status,” it will launch a potentially decades-long process of negotiations and reforms that would be required before Ukraine could officially join the European Union.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelensky EU

Anti-Islam activist tells court he blew £100K in gambling

Anti-Islam activist tells court he blew £100K in gambling
Robinson will again come before the court in August. (File/Reuters)
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

Anti-Islam activist tells court he blew £100K in gambling

Anti-Islam activist tells court he blew £100K in gambling
  • Anti-Islam activist owes £500K after being sued by Syrian teenager Jamal Hijazi
  • EDL founder says “I like to give off that I am a successful man when I am not”
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson has told the UK High Court how he frittered £100,000 ($124,353) on a gambling binge after receiving a £600,000 libel bill for losing a case brought by a teenager over a bullying video.

The English Defence League founder, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was successfully sued by Syrian refugee Jamal Hijazi last year after a video of the then 15-year-old student being assaulted at his school in the north of England went viral.

Robinson declared bankruptcy four months on from being ordered to pay Hijazi £100,000 in compensation and legal costs, which jumped from £43,293 in 2020 to an estimated £500,000 after Robinson failed to pay and Hijazi’s lawyers successfully applied for an order requiring him to return to court and answer questions about his finances.

FASTFACTS

 

• Anti-Islam activist owes £500K after being sued by Syrian teenager Jamal Hijazi.

• EDL founder says ‘I like to give off that I am a successful man when I am not.’

However, claiming he lacks the funds to meet the payment, Robinson yesterday told the court how he sold a property before using the proceeds for gambling, while also claiming that he owed a similar amount to HM Revenue and Customs.

Asked about a claim in his 2009 book “Enemy of the State” in which he said he owned seven houses, but that six were in his wife’s name, Robinson said this was untrue, telling the court: “I like to give off that I am a successful man when I am not”.

Hijazi’s claim focused on comments Robinson made in relation to the bullying video, posting in two subsequent Facebook videos that Hijazi was “not innocent” and adding that he “violently attacked young English girls in his school.”

Robinson will again come before the court in August to determine if he committed contempt of court by missing a hearing in March, which he put down to mental health issues he was contending with after being harassed.

Topics: tommy robinson UK

