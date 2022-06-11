Kuwait prepares over 3,600 pilgrims for Hajj in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: Kuwait is preparing to send 3,622 pilgrims for Hajj after Saudi Arabia said it would allow one million Muslims to perform the annual pilgrimage this year, about two years after COVID-19 restrictions were imposed due to public safety concerns.
Teams have been assigned to arrange pilgrims’ pick-up and drop-off to and from the Kingdoms’ airport, prepare the camps in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah, facilitate transportation inside the Kingdom and provide the necessary healthcare services, state news agency KUNA reported, quoting Kuwait’s Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.
Pilgrims leaving for Hajj from Kuwait must be nationals, fully vaccinated (two doses) against COVID-19 and below the age of 65. They also need to present a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to departure in line with Saudi authority guidelines, KUNA added.
It is estimated that up to 850,000 of those allowed to go on Hajj this year would be arriving from abroad, while local pilgrims would make up the remainder or about 150,000. Saudi Arabia started receiving foreign pilgrims last week, welcoming the first batch from Indonesia.
A committee was earlier established in collaboration with Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry to regulate and limit prices for Hajj services to “no more than 30 per cent of actual cost of services inclusive of administrative fees and profit.”
Syria says repairing airport damaged in Israeli strikes
Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against its neighbor
The official SANA news agency said a civilian was wounded in the Israeli bombardment
Updated 11 June 2022
AFP
DAMASCUS: Repairs have begun at the airport in Syria’s capital, which was closed for a second day Saturday after Israeli air strikes, Syria’s transport ministry said.
The ministry confirmed in a statement that runways were out of service with serious damage after the attack.
Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against its neighbor, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and fighters from Lebanon’s Shiite militant group Hezbollah.
But rarely have such attacks caused major flight disruptions.
“Civil aviation and national companies are working... to repair the sizeable damage at the airport,” the ministry said.
The official SANA news agency said a civilian was wounded in the Israeli bombardment.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said the missile strike carried out before dawn on Friday hit one of the runways as well as three arms depots near the airport belonging to Hezbollah, and other Iran-backed groups.
The Observatory, which relies on a network of sources within Syria, said the strikes wounded an undetermined number of people.
According to the Observatory, the damaged runway was the only one still operational after an Israeli strike last year put another one out of service.
Satellite images posted on Twitter by the Israeli firm ISI showed three separate areas of what it said was “extensive damage to both military and civilian runways” caused by the strikes.
Russia strongly condemned “the provocative Israeli attack against essential civilian infrastructure” on Friday night.
A spokesperson for Russia’s foreign ministry warned that continued Israeli bombardment of Syrian territory would be “an absolutely unacceptable violation of international norms.”
Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke by phone and also condemned the attack, SANA reported.
Syria “will defend itself by all legitimate means” against Israeli attacks, Mekdad said.
While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged carrying out hundreds, in what the Jewish state’s military says is necessary to prevent its arch foe Iran from gaining a foothold on its doorstep.
The conflict in Syria started with the brutal repression of peaceful protests and escalated to pull in foreign powers and global jihadists.
The war has killed nearly half a million people and forced around half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.
Russia’s military intervention in 2015 helped turn the war in favor of Syria’s President Bashar Assad. Moscow maintains military bases in the country.
Iran, Venezuela sign two-decade cooperation deal: State media
Nicolas Maduro: Venezuela and Iran are united by ‘a common vision’ regarding international issues
Venezuelan leader on a Eurasia tour after being rebuffed by Washington, which decided not to invite him to the Summit of the Americas
Updated 46 min 18 sec ago
AFP AP
TEHRAN: Iran and Venezuela on Saturday signed a 20-year cooperation agreement during a visit by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Tehran, state media reported.
Inking the pact “shows the determination of the high-level officials of the two countries for development of relations in different fields,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, according to state TV.
Maduro earlier said the Islamic Republic helped his nation by sending badly needed fuel despite US sanctions and threats.
In an interview with Maduro late Friday after his arrival, Iranian state media reported that Maduro hailed Iran’s move to send fuel tankers to his energy-hungry nation.
“Tehran’s delivery of oil to Caracas was a great help to the Venezuelan people,” he said.
Tensions across the Middle East are high over the collapse of Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers as US sanctions and rising global food prices choke Iran’s ailing economy, putting further pressure on its government and its people.
A high-ranking political and economic delegation from Venezuela, which like Iran is under heavy US sanctions, is accompanying Maduro on the two-day visit, following an invitation Raisi.
“The need to well inform the Iranian and Venezuelan nations about the war of sanctions and find ways to counter them with steadfastness” would be discussed, Iranian English-language PressTV quoted Maduro as saying.
Maduro said Venezuela and Iran are united by “a common vision” regarding international issues and are both victims of coercive measures by the United States and its allies.
“Caracas and Tehran have shaped the strategy of (a) resistance economy and are working to expand it,” he said.
Maduro is on a Eurasia tour after being rebuffed by Washington, which decided not to invite him to the Summit of the Americas. His stops earlier this week included Algeria and Turkey.
Turkey is one of a handful of places around the world — Russia and Iran are other friendly states — where Maduro is welcome amid US sanctions on his country.
Venezuela, along with Cuba and Nicaragua, was not invited by President Joe Biden’s administration to the summit due to their authoritarianism and human rights violations. That also led to a decision by Mexico’s president not to attend.
Venezuela has received Iranian tankers at its ports and in the past. Iran also has exported cars to Venezuela.
UN envoy warns of civil unrest in Iraq as anger grows over jobs, food and water
Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert laments that national interests were “taking a backseat to short-sighted considerations of control over resources”
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: Fears are growing of civil unrest in Iraq amid a deadlock in forming a government eight months after parliamentary elections in which Iran- backed parties suffered heavy losses.
The political stalemate has left the caretaker government unable to address challenges including a food crisis caused by severe drought and the war in Ukraine.
Investments to upgrade water infrastructure have been paused and there is mounting public anger over unemployment, water shortages and soaring food prices.
The UN envoy for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, warned Iraqi political leaders that “the streets are about to boil over” and said national interests were “taking a backseat to short-sighted considerations of control over resources.”
The main winner of last October’s elections was the powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr. His Iran-backed Shiite rivals lost about two-thirds of their seats and have rejected the election results.
The wrangling to form a government pits Al-Sadr and his Kurdish and Sunni allies on one side against the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Iran-backed Shiite parties and their allies, on the other. In the middle are the independents, themselves divided amid attempts by rival factions to lure them to either side.
“It’s not about power, it’s about survival,” said Sajad Jiyad, an Iraq-based fellow with the Century Foundation. There has been lengthy political wrangling before among rival groups in Iraq over choosing a new president and prime minister, but the current stalemate is the longest yet.
Al-Sadr has been unable to organize enough members in parliament to obtain the two-thirds majority required to elect Iraq’s next president — a necessary step ahead of naming the next prime minister and selecting a Cabinet.
Analysts say Iran has not been able to negotiate an agreement between rival Shiite factions previously played by Qassem Soleimani, the Quds Force warlord who was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport in January 2020. At least three trips to Iraq by Soleimani’s successor to mediate among Shiites have failed to produce a breakthrough.
Tehran has cut 5 million cubic meters of gas exports to Baghdad, because Iraq has not paid for previous supplies. Iraq’s Electricity Minister Adel Karim said last month he had no idea how Iraq would pay the nearly $1.7 billion in arrears before the scorching summer months.
Hopes are also receding that independent members of parliament — parties drawn from the 2019 protest movement — could become a coherent force to represent the protesters’ demands in the legislature.
Some independents have said they faced threats and fear for their lives, and one was offered tens of thousands of dollars in bribes to side with the Iran-backed group.
Fresh clashes rock Libyan capital after failed coup
No casualties or motive for fighting were immediately apparent
Heavy exchanges of gunfire and explosions ricocheted across Tripoli
Updated 11 June 2022
AFP
TRIPOLI: Clashes between armed groups erupted in Libya’s capital on Friday night, according to local media, as the country reels from a failed coup attempt three weeks ago.
Heavy exchanges of gunfire and explosions ricocheted across several districts of Tripoli on Friday, according to an AFP journalist, while images broadcast by local press showed civilians fleeing heavily trafficked areas.
The intense fighting involved two influential militias from western Libya, local media reported.
No casualties or motive for the fighting were immediately apparent, but it is the latest violence to rock the country as two rival prime ministers vie for power.
After a 2011 revolt toppled longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, political infighting to fill the power vacuum has plagued oil-rich Libya.
Last month, politician Fathi Bashagha attempted to seize power by force, sparking pre-dawn clashes between armed groups supporting him and those backing interim premier Abdulhamid Dbeibah.
Dbeibah was appointed under a troubled UN-led peace process early last year to lead a transition to elections set for December 2021, but the vote was indefinitely postponed.
In February, parliament appointed Bashagha, a one-time interior minister, to take over, arguing that Dbeibah’s mandate had ended.
But Dbeibah has insisted he will only relinquish power to an elected administration.
Lebanon’s middle class thins out as skilled professionals head for the exits
Economists say phenomenon of educated people moving abroad en masse will make recovery much harder
Since 2019, Lebanon has been beset with an economic crisis, COVID-19 pandemic and political paralysis
Updated 11 June 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: When Lebanese cardiologist Walid Alami, 59, was 19 years old he worked as a volunteer in an emergency operating room and helped dozens of people who were wounded during Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war.
After a massive explosion tore through Beirut’s port on Aug. 4, 2020, he once again found himself in the thick of life-saving emergency action.
However, as has been the case for thousands of middle-class Lebanese professionals, the nation’s prolonged, overlapping crises eventually proved too much to endure, forcing him and his family to move abroad in search of safety and economic security.
Alami gave up a lucrative cardiology practice in the US and returned to Beirut in 2012 so that he could be closer to his extended family and his children could experience the nation of their roots.
“I wanted my children to grow up in Lebanon and know their motherland,” he told Arab News. “My hope was that I would replicate my American practice there, improve the system, innovate and take care of patients like I did in the US.
“But to my disappointment, things professionally didn’t go as planned because our system is corrupt, including the medical system.”
Undeterred, Alami persisted, hoping that the country’s fortunes would eventually turn around. But poor governance, institutional decay and the nation’s economic collapse soon started to take a toll on his family’s finances.
“I started losing money because of the banking system, the corruption and a decline in income,” he said. “Financially and professionally, I was doing worse than ever.”
By 2021, Alami decided enough was enough. He once again packed his bags and returned to the US to reunite with his family there. He had much less money in his pockets and more painful memories than a decade earlier.
The lives of his two children were also affected by Lebanon’s economic collapse. He had trouble paying the university tuition fees for his daughter Noor, 21, who was studying at NYU in New York. Meanwhile, Jad, 18, was sent to a boarding school in the aftermath of the devastating port blast.
“It was my dream that they would have graduated from the American University in Beirut but that didn’t happen,” Alami said.
“In the last few years, I haven’t been able to generate enough cash for a small portion of my daughter’s living expenses. I found myself in a position where I could not afford to support my children’s education costs from Beirut, especially with the devaluation of the currency and the fact that our funds were seized.”
Alami found himself in the position of having to borrow money from his family to help pay for his children’s education.
“I had no choice but to leave. And so, in 2021, I decided to return to the US,” he said. “I feel like my dreams were defeated. Going back to Lebanon, I was hoping to pay back my country of origin, emulate things on a professional and social level.”
Although Alami and his family were able to transition back to life in the US, the events of the past decade continue to affect his life.
“I am almost 60 years old and I am now finding myself starting all over again as a cardiologist,” he said. “But I have to do what I have to do to support my family.”
Alami’s story is a familiar one in Lebanon, as the nation of about 6.7 million people experiences one of the biggest waves of emigration in its history.
Since 2019, the country has been in the grip of its worst-ever financial crisis, compounded by the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic and protracted political paralysis.
For many Lebanese, the final straw was the Beirut port explosion, in which at least 218 people were killed and 7,000 injured. It caused $15 billion in property damage, and left an estimated 300,000 people homeless.
Almost two years later, the country faces a worsening food crisis as the war in Ukraine sends the already high prices of staple foods skyrocketing.
According to the World Bank, Lebanon’s nominal gross domestic product fell from close to $52 billion in 2019 to $21.8 billion in 2021, a 58.1 percent contraction. Unless reforms are enacted soon, real GDP is projected to fall by 6.5 percent this year.
In May, the black-market value of the Lebanese pound fell to an all-time low of 35,600 against the US dollar. According to the UN, the financial crisis has plunged 82 percent of the population below the poverty line since late 2019.
Parliamentary elections in May offered a glimmer of hope that things might be changing. The Lebanese Forces party emerged as the largest Christian party for the first time, while the Hezbollah bloc lost its majority. However, it is not yet clear whether Hezbollah’s opponents will be able to form a cohesive and stable coalition capable of implementing administrative and economic reforms.
These concurrent uncertainties have sent thousands of young Lebanese abroad in search of security and opportunity, including many of the country’s top medical professionals and educators.
According to a report issued in February 2022 by Information International, the number of emigrants soared from 17,721 in 2020 to 79,134 in 2021 — its highest rate in five years. The Beirut-based research center identified the emigration rate as “the highest seen by Lebanon in five years.”
A sharp increase in emigration was also recorded between mid-December 2018 and mid-December 2019, with 66,800 Lebanese emigrating, compared with 33,841 during the same period in 2018.
Historically, many Lebanese chose to relocate to Western Europe, the US, Australia and the Arab Gulf states. More recently they also have been heading to Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, Serbia and even Iraq.
According to Iraqi authorities, more than 20,000 people from Lebanon arrived between June 2021 and February 2022, not counting pilgrims visiting the Shiite holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.
FASTFACTS
Lebanon’s nominal GDP fell from $52bn in 2019 to $21.8bn 2021 (World Bank).
The Lebanese pound’s black-market value fell to 35,600 against the US dollar in May.
“The movement (of people) has recently increased,” Ali Habhab, Lebanon’s ambassador to Iraq, told the Agence France-Presse news agency. He said the health sector in particular has been affected by the influx, with “dozens of Lebanese doctors who offer their services” to Iraqi hospitals.
The UAE continues to be a favored destination for Lebanese with the financial means to relocate. Marianna Wehbe, 42, who runs a luxury PR firm, moved to Dubai in August 2021 to be with her daughter, Sophie, 17, who left Lebanon after the Beirut blast.
“Even during the (2019) revolution, the explosion and crisis, we all found ways to continue to operate and work with clients abroad,” Wehbe told Arab News.
“Most of those who left did so to be with their families and to have a safe and stable environment for their children. My daughter needed a place to study in safety and to keep her sanity. Beirut, with the electricity and internet cuts, was not that anymore. Her formative years are ahead of her.”
She said that, inevitably, some among this new generation of emigrants will begin to feel homesick after a time and, filled with a renewed sense of hope, may decide to go back.
“Lebanon has always been that way: You leave and then you come back,” said Wehbe. “You give up and then you have hope because we all want to go back home. So, many families are moving back in the hope that things are (getting) better.”
However, the American University of Beirut’s Crisis Observatory said in August 2021 that the current loss of talent will be difficult for Lebanon to overcome because it is the nation’s youth who are leaving.
According to the results of an Arab Youth Opinion Survey published in 2020, about 77 percent of respondents in Lebanon said that they were thinking about emigrating — the highest percentage in any Arab country that year.
It is easy to see why so many young Lebanese would be looking for an exit strategy. According to the World Bank, an estimated one in five people have lost their jobs since October 2019, and 61 percent of companies have reduced permanent staff by an average of 43 percent.
“The exodus of the middle class in Lebanon is wiping out the country,” Alami told Arab News from his self-imposed exile in the US.
“A nation is built on the middle class, and with all the engineers, bankers, lawyers and middle-class professionals leaving Lebanon, I think we will see the whole foundation crumble. It will be very hard to rebuild with the current situation.”
The World Health Organization estimated in September 2021 that more than nearly 40 percent of Lebanon’s doctors and nurses have left the country since October 2019.
“More than 35 percent of health professionals have left for the Gulf, Europe or the Americas to continue their careers,” said Alami.
“I don’t see myself going back in the next 10 years, from a professional standpoint, because there is no magic wand that is going to change things in Lebanon in the next decade. I just need to secure my children’s future now.”