You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Magnetic Reconnection

What We Are Reading Today: Magnetic Reconnection

What We Are Reading Today: Magnetic Reconnection
Short Url

https://arab.news/2cc3t

Updated 12 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Magnetic Reconnection

What We Are Reading Today: Magnetic Reconnection
Updated 12 June 2022
Arab News

Author: Masaaki Yamada

Plasmas comprise more than 99 percent of the visible universe; and, wherever plasmas are, magnetic reconnection occurs.
In this common yet incompletely understood physical process, oppositely directed magnetic fields in a plasma meet, break, and then reconnect, converting the huge amounts of energy stored in magnetic fields into kinetic and thermal energy. In Magnetic Reconnection, Masaaki Yamada offers an illuminating synthesis of modern research and advances on this important topic.
Magnetic reconnection produces such phenomena as solar flares and the northern lights, and occurs in nuclear fusion devices.
A better understanding of this crucial cosmic activity is essential to comprehending the universe and varied technological applications, such as satellite communications.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Anthropocene Reviewed
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Anthropocene Reviewed
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Beautiful and Damned’
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Beautiful and Damned’

What We Are Reading Today: The Anthropocene Reviewed

What We Are Reading Today: The Anthropocene Reviewed
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Anthropocene Reviewed

What We Are Reading Today: The Anthropocene Reviewed
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

Author: John Green

John Green’s The Anthropocene Reviewed is a deeply moving collection of personal essays from  the author of The Fault in Our Stars and Turtles All the Way Down.
The Anthropocene is the current geologic age, in which humans have profoundly reshaped the planet and its biodiversity.
In this remarkable symphony of essays adapted and expanded from his groundbreaking podcast,  Green reviews different facets of the human-centered planet on a five-star scale — from the QWERTY keyboard and sunsets to Canada geese and Penguins of Madagascar.
Funny, complex, and rich with detail, the reviews chart the contradictions of contemporary humanity. As a species, we are both far too powerful and not nearly powerful enough, a paradox that came into sharp focus as we faced a global pandemic that both separated us and bound us together.
The Anthropocene Reviewed is an open-hearted exploration of the paths we forge and an unironic celebration of falling in love with the world.

 

Topics: Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Beautiful and Damned’
books
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Beautiful and Damned’
What We Are Reading Today: Up from the Depths
books
What We Are Reading Today: Up from the Depths

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Beautiful and Damned’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Beautiful and Damned’
Updated 09 June 2022
Ghadi Joudah

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Beautiful and Damned’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Beautiful and Damned’
Updated 09 June 2022
Ghadi Joudah

“The Beautiful and Damned” is a 1922 classic novel written by American writer F. Scott Fitzgerald, which features a recurring theme of works, the excess and lavishness of the Jazz Ara. 

The book is Fitzgerald’s second novel, set in 1920’s prohibition era New York, which tells the story of Harvard-educated, trust fund socialite Anthony Patch and his nonconformist and rebellious wife Gloria Gilbert.

Patch’s close friend from Harvard, Richard Caramel, introduces him to Gilbert, which sees an infatuation gradually become an obsession with her vanity and recklessness. 

The young couple fall prey to primary human instincts in an endless frenzy of bacchanalian hedonism.  

Patch is an orphan, though heir to his grandfather’s wealth, but finds himself excluded from the will due to his lack of purpose and direction. 

The couple’s pleasure-seeking behavior backfires as the Great War ensues, and they find themselves on the brink of poverty. 

The book challenges the idleness and morality of the pair, as their friends succeed in life while they spiral into decadence and decay; their lavish lifestyle dissipating, and bickering setting in as their finances worsen. 

Due to their poverty, Gilbert attempts to take up acting, but is rejected for her age, and Patch is drafted into the military as the US enters the war. 

Fitzgerald’s association with expatriate artists after the First World War had him coin the phrase “lost generation” in reference to the post-war period’s lack of direction, and meaningless wandering of its youth.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Up from the Depths
books
What We Are Reading Today: Up from the Depths
What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic

What We Are Reading Today: Up from the Depths

What We Are Reading Today: Up from the Depths
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Up from the Depths

What We Are Reading Today: Up from the Depths
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

Author: Aaron Sachs

Up from the Depths tells the interconnected stories of two of the most important writers in American history—the novelist and poet Herman Melville (1819–1891) and one of his earliest biographers, the literary critic and historian Lewis Mumford (1895–1990).

Deftly cutting back and forth between the writers, Aaron Sachs reveals the surprising resonances between their lives, work, and troubled times—and their uncanny relevance in our own age of crisis.

Amid today’s foreboding over global warming, racism, technology, pandemics, and other crises, Melville and Mumford remind us that we’ve been in this struggle for a long time. To rediscover these writers today is to rediscover how history can offer hope in dark times.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic
What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein
books
What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein

What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic

What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic

What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

Authors: Jordi Cami and Luis M. Martinez

How do magicians make us see the impossible? The Illusionist Brain takes you on an unforgettable journey through the inner workings of the human mind, revealing how magicians achieve their spectacular and seemingly impossible effects by interfering with your cognitive processes.

Along the way, this lively and informative book provides a guided tour of modern neuroscience, using magic as a lens for understanding the unconscious and automatic functioning of our brains.

We construct reality from the information stored in our memories and received through our senses, and our brains are remarkably adept at tricking us into believing that our experience is continuous.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein
books
What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein
What We Are Reading Today: Market Civilizations
books
What We Are Reading Today: Market Civilizations

What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein

What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein

What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

As the only African nation, with the exception of Liberia, to remain independent during the colonization of the continent, Ethiopia has long held significance for and captivated the imaginations of African Americans.

In Black Land, Nadia Nurhussein delves into 19th- and 20th-century African American artistic and journalistic depictions of Ethiopia, illuminating the increasing tensions and ironies behind cultural celebrations of an African country asserting itself as an imperial power.

Nurhussein navigates texts by Walt Whitman, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Pauline Hopkins, Harry Dean, Langston Hughes, Claude McKay, George Schuyler, and others, alongside images and performances that show the intersection of African America with Ethiopia during historic political shifts.

From a description of a notorious 1920 Star Order of Ethiopia flag-burning demonstration in Chicago to a discussion of the Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie as Time magazine’s Man of the Year for 1935, Nurhussein illuminates the growing complications that modern Ethiopia posed for American writers and activists.

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Market Civilizations
books
What We Are Reading Today: Market Civilizations
What We Are Reading Today: Field Guide to Coastal Wildflowers of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe
books
What We Are Reading Today: Field Guide to Coastal Wildflowers of Britain, Ireland and Northwest Europe

Latest updates

Mo Donegal wins pulling away, leads 1-2 finish for Pletcher at Belmont Stakes
Mo Donegal wins pulling away, leads 1-2 finish for Pletcher at Belmont Stakes
China vows ‘fight to the end’ to stop Taiwan independence
China vows ‘fight to the end’ to stop Taiwan independence
Leclerc claims pole position for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Leclerc claims pole position for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
First Saudi woman obtains autocross trainer license
Afnan Almarglani
China restaurant attack sparks outcry over violence against women
An image grab taken from a video circulated widely on social media shows, women attacked by men in China’s Hebei province. (Twit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.