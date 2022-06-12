You are here

Taiwan says it’s willing to engage with China, doesn’t want to close door
Taiwan’s people, who live in one of Asia’s most freewheeling and liberal democracies, have shown no interest in being ruled by autocratic China. (File/AFP)
TAIPEI: Taiwan does not want to close the door to China and is willing to engage in the spirit of goodwill, but on an equal basis and without political preconditions, Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Sunday.
Relations between Taipei and Beijing, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, are at their lowest in decades, with China increasing political and military pressure to get the island to accept its sovereignty.
Earlier on Sunday at a security forum in Singapore, China’s defense minister said the Chinese government sought “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan but reserved “other options.”
Speaking to reporters after China banned the import of grouper fish from Taiwan on safety grounds, a move Taipei called politically motivated, Su said Taiwan has always had goodwill toward China.
“As long as there is equality, reciprocity and no political preconditions, we are willing to engage in goodwill with China,” he said, reiterating a position President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly made in public.
“As for China’s harassment of Taiwan with military aircraft, warships, unreasonable suppression and political actions, the one being most unreasonable is China,” he added.
“Taiwan does not want to close the door to China. It is China that has used various means to oppress and treat Taiwan unreasonably.”
China has refused to speak to Tsai since she was first elected in 2016, viewing her as a separatist who has refused to accept that China and Taiwan are part of “one China.”
Tsai says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future, and while they want peace with China will defend themselves if attacked.
Taiwan’s people, who live in one of Asia’s most freewheeling and liberal democracies, have shown no interest in being ruled by autocratic China.
China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

SINGAPORE: China’s defense minister accused the United States on Sunday of trying to “hijack” the support of countries in the Asia-Pacific region to turn them against Beijing, saying Washington is seeking to advance its own interests “under the guise of multilateralism.”
Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe lashed out at US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, rejecting his “smearing accusation” the day before at the Shangri-La Dialogue that China was causing instability with its claim to the self-governing island of Taiwan and its increased military activity in the area.
Austin had stressed the need for multilateral partnerships with nations in the Indo-Pacific, which Wei suggested was an attempt to back China into a corner.
“No country should impose its will on others or bully others under the guise of multilateralism,” he said. ” The strategy is an attempt to build an exclusive small group in the name of a free and open Indo-Pacific to hijack countries in our region and target one specific country — it is a strategy to create conflict and confrontation to contain and encircle others.”
China has been rapidly modernizing its military and seeking to expand its influence and ambitions in the region, recently signing a security agreement with the Solomon Islands that many fear could lead to a Chinese naval base in the Pacific, and breaking ground this past week on a naval port expansion project in Cambodia that could give Beijing a foothold in the Gulf of Thailand.
Last year US officials accused China of testing a hypersonic missile, a weapon harder for missile defense systems to counter, but China insisted it had been a “routine test of a spacecraft.”
Answering a question about the test on Sunday, Wei came the closest so far to acknowledging it was, indeed, a hypersonic missile, saying, “As for hypersonic weapons, many countries are developing weapons and I think there’s no surprise that China is doing so.”
“China will develop its military,” he added. “I think it’s natural.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month said China represented the “most serious long-term challenge to the international order” for the United States, with its claims to Taiwan and efforts to dominate the strategic South China Sea.
The US and its allies have responded with so-called freedom of navigation patrols in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait, sometimes encountering a pushback from China’s military.
Wei accused the US of “meddling in the affairs of our region” with the patrols, and “flexing the muscles by sending warships and warplanes on a rampage in the South China Sea.”
China has squared off with the Philippines and Vietnam, among others, over maritime claims and Wei said it was up to the countries in the region to find their own solutions.
“China calls for turning the South China Sea into a sea of peace, friendship and cooperation,” he said. “This is the shared wish and responsibility of countries in the region.”
Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949, but China claims the island as its own territory, and has not ruled out the use of military force to take it, while maintaining it is a domestic political issue.
Washington follows a “one-China” policy, which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. It provides arms to Taiwan and follows a “strategic ambiguity” approach about how far it would be willing to go to defend Taiwan in the face of a Chinese invasion. At the same time, it does not support Taiwanese independence.
President Joe Biden raised eyebrows and China’s pique last month saying that the US would intervene militarily if Taiwan were attacked, though the White House later said the comments did not reflect a policy shift.
Austin on Saturday accused China of threatening to change the status quo on Taiwan with a “steady increase in provocative and destabilizing military activity” near the island.
Wei fired back Sunday that the US was not adhering to its “one-China” policy, saying “it keeps playing the Taiwan card against China.”
He said China’s “greatest wish” was “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan, but also made clear Beijing was willing to do whatever it took to realize its goals.
“China will definitely realize its reunification,” he said. “China’s reunification is a great cause of the Chinese nation, and it is a historical trend that no one and no force can stop.”
He added that China would “resolutely crush any attempt to pursue Taiwan independence.”
“We will not hesitate to fight, we will fight at all costs and we will fight to the very end,” he said.
“This is the only choice for China.”

China vows ‘fight to the end’ to stop Taiwan independence
  • Defense Minister Wei Fenghe says Beijing had “no choice” but to fight if attempts are made to separate Taiwan from China
  • Wei urged the US to “stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and stop harming China’s interests”
SINGAPORE: China will “fight to the very end” to stop Taiwanese independence, the country’s defense minister vowed Sunday, stoking already soaring tensions with the United States over the island.
The superpowers are locked in a growing war of words over the self-ruled, democratic island, which Beijing views as part of its territory awaiting reunification.
Frequent Chinese aerial incursions near Taiwan have raised the diplomatic temperature, and on Saturday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin accused Beijing of “destabilizing” military activity in a speech to the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit.
Defense Minister Wei Fenghe hit back in a fiery address at the same event, saying Beijing had “no choice” but to fight if attempts are made to separate Taiwan from China.
“We will fight at all cost, and we will fight to the very end,” he said.
“No one should ever underestimate the resolve and ability of the Chinese armed forces to safeguard its territorial integrity.”
“Those who pursue Taiwanese independence in an attempt to split China will definitely come to no good end,” he added.
Wei urged Washington to “stop smearing and containing China... stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and stop harming China’s interests.”
But he also struck a more conciliatory tone at points, calling for a “stable” China-US relationship, which he said was “vital for global peace.”
During his address, Austin stressed the importance of “fully open lines of communication with China’s defense leaders” in avoiding miscalculations.
The pair held their first face-to-face talks on the sidelines of the summit in Singapore on Friday, during which they clashed over Taiwan.

Tensions over Taiwan have escalated in particular due to increasing Chinese military aircraft incursions into the island’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ).
President Joe Biden, during a visit to Japan last month, appeared to break decades of US policy when, in response to a question, he said Washington would defend Taiwan militarily if it was attacked by China.
The White House has since insisted its policy of “strategic ambiguity” over whether or not it would intervene had not changed.
The dispute is just the latest between Washington and Beijing, who have clashed over everything from the South China Sea to human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
China’s expansive claims to the sea, through which trillions of dollars in shipping trade passes annually, have stoked tensions with rival claimants, Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.
China, whose historical claims were rejected in a landmark 2016 Hague ruling, has been accused of flying its planes and sailing its boats close to the coastlines of rival claimants, and of intercepting patrol planes in international airspace in a dangerous fashion.
Wei insisted Sunday that China respects freedom of navigation in the seas, and took a veiled swipe at Washington.
“Some big power has long practiced navigation hegemony on the pretext of freedom of navigation,” he said. “It has flexed its muscles by sending warships and warplanes on a rampage in the South China Sea.”
Wei said China — North Korea’s main ally — wanted peace on the Korean Peninsula following Pyongyang’s blitz of sanctions-busting rocket launches and as fears grow it is preparing for a nuclear test.
“The key to (resolving) the problem now is to pay attention to and meet the security interests of all parties,” he said.
Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Sunday, South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said Seoul would boost its defense capabilities and work with the United States in face of the threat from the North.
“The level of tensions on the Korean Peninsula remains higher than in any other place in the world,” he said.
The United States and China have also been at loggerheads over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with Washington accusing Beijing of providing tacit support for Moscow.
 

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian and British officials warned Saturday that Russian forces are relying on weapons able to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine and fierce, prolonged fighting depletes resources on both sides.
Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles in Ukraine, the UK Defense Ministry said. The Kh-22 missiles were primarily designed to destroy aircraft carriers using a nuclear warhead. When used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, they “are highly inaccurate and therefore can cause severe collateral damage and casualties,” the ministry said.
Both sides have expended large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition for the eastern region of coal mines and factories known as the Donbas, placing huge strains on their resources and stockpiles.
Russia is likely using the 5.5-ton (6.1-ton) anti-ship missiles because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, the British ministry said. It gave no details of where exactly such missiles are thought to have been deployed.
As Russia also sought to consolidate its hold over territory seized so far in the 108-day war, the US Defense Secretary said Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine “is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all.”
“It’s what happens when big powers decide that their imperial appetites matter more than the rights of their peaceful neighbors,” Lloyd Austin said during a visit to Asia. “And it’s a preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil that none of us would want to live in.”

Governor: Flamethrowers used in Luhansk
In Ukraine'/s eastern province of Luhansk, the governor accused Russia of using incendiary weapons in a village southwest of the fiercely contested cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.
While the use of flamethrowers on the battlefield is legal, provincial Gov. Serhii Haidai alleged the overnight attacks in Vrubivka caused widespread damage to civilian facilities and an unknown number of victims.
“At night, the enemy used a flamethrower rocket system — many houses burnt down,” Haidai wrote on Telegram on Saturday. His claim could not be immediately verified.
Sievierodonetsk and neighboring Lysychansk are the last major areas of Luhansk remaining under Ukrainian control. Haidai said Russian forces destroyed railway depots, a brick factory and a glass factory.
The Ukrainian army said Saturday that Russian forces also were to launch an offensive on the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk province, which together with Luhansk makes up the Donbas,
Moscow-backed rebels have controlled self-proclaimed republics in both provinces since 2014, and Russia is trying to seize the territory still in Ukrainian hands.

Death toll among children
Nearly 800 children have been killed or wounded since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian authorities said.
According to a statement by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, at least 287 children died as a result of military activity, while at least 492 more have been hurt. The statement stressed the figures were not final and said they were based on investigations by juvenile prosecutors.
The office said children in Donetsk province have suffered the most, with 217 reported killed or wounded, compared with 132 and 116, respectively, in the Kharkiv and Kyiv regions.
Meanwhile, officials in the city of Odesa said that a man was killed by an explosion while visiting a beach on the Black Sea, where mines are a growing concern.
The city council said via Telegram that the man was there with his wife and son despite warnings to stay away from beaches in the area. He was testing the water’s temperature and depth when the explosion erupted.
Russia and Ukraine each have accused the other of laying mines in the Black Sea.

Russia sets up company to sell stolen Ukraine's grain
Amid the fighting, Russian-installed officials in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region have set up a company to buy up local grain and resell it on Moscow’s behalf, a local representative told the Interfax news agency on Saturday.
Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of stealing Ukraine’s grain and causing a global food crisis that could cause millions of deaths from hunger.
Yevgeny Balitsky, the head of Zaporizhzhia’s pro-Russian provisional administration, said the new state-owned grain company has taken control of several facilities.
He said “the grain will be Russian” and “we don’t care who the buyer will be.”
It was not clear if the farmers whose grain was being sold by Russia were getting paid. Balitsky said his administration would not forcibly appropriate grain or pressure producers to sell it.
The head of Ukraine’s presidential office accused Russia’s military of shelling and burning grain fields ahead of the harvest. Andriy Yermak alleged Moscow is “trying to repeat” a Soviet-era famine which claimed the lives of over 3 million Ukrainians in 1932-33.
“Our soldiers are putting out the fires, but (Russia’s) ‘food terrorism’ must be stopped,” Yermak wrote Saturday on Telegram.
The accuracy of his and Balitsky’s claims could not be independently verified.



 

LONDON: The UK government on Saturday dismissed a Muslim cleric from his role as an official adviser, accusing him of fomenting protests against a new film about the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad.
Alleging “The Lady of Heaven” is blasphemous, Muslim groups protested outside UK movie houses this week, forcing the world’s second-largest cinema chain to cancel all screenings.
Cineworld’s announcement came after Qari Asim, an imam and lawyer in the northern English city of Leeds, posted on Facebook Monday that the film had “caused much pain and hurt to Muslims.”
While noting that his own group had not taken part in protests, and expressing support for freedom of speech, Asim publicized details of one protest in Leeds coming up that evening.
In a letter to Asim, the government said the Facebook post was incompatible with his status as deputy chair of an official working group on anti-Muslim hatred.
Terminating the appointment “with immediate effect,” the government said the campaign against the film “has led to street protests which have fomented religious hatred.
“This clear involvement in a campaign to limit free expression is incompatible with the role of a government adviser,” it added, alleging the campaign had incited anti-Shiite hatred by Sunnis.
There was no immediate comment from Asim, who also served as an independent adviser to the government on Islamophobia until his dismissal.
The drama is billed as the first film on the life of the Prophet Muhammad’s daughter Fatimah, and draws links between the Daesh group in the 21st century and historical figures in Sunni Islam.
Malik Shlibak, executive producer of the film, complained to The Guardian newspaper that cinema chains were “crumbling to the pressure.”

DAVAO CITY: A Philippine commission created to recover the unexplained wealth accumulated by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and his associates has vowed to continue the hunt under the presidency of his namesake son.

Marcos led the Philippines from 1965 until he was overthrown by the bloodless popular revolt known as People Power and fled the country in 1986. For part of his time in office, he declared martial law, a period marred by numerous human rights violations.

The Marcos family and its associates have been accused of plundering an estimated $10 billion from the country while millions of Filipinos suffered in poverty.

Marcos’s wife was noted for displays of wealth that included lavish shopping trips to New York, spending millions on jewelry and art.

The Presidential Commission on Good Government, established shortly after the former dictator left the Philippines, has been mandated to prevent cases of corruption and recover “all ill-gotten wealth accumulated by former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, his immediate family, relatives, subordinates and close associates, whether located in the Philippines or abroad.”

It has so far retrieved about half of the riches and concerns are mounting whether it will be able to continue its duties as Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will officially become the next Philippine president on June 30, after winning a landslide victory in last month’s vote.

“Since the creation of the agency, we have recovered around $5 billion,” PCGG Chairman John Agbayani told Arab News earlier this week, adding that the commission was “still committed to performing its mandate on recovery.”

“Incoming President Marcos stated that he will not abolish PCGG or initiate any move to that effect,” he said.

But while Agbayani said that the agency would not relinquish its mandate, it is the president who has the authority to appoint PCGG commissioners. He can also assign the agency tasks.

The president-elect’s spokespersons were not available for comment despite repeated attempts to reach them, but Marcos himself said during his presidential campaign that he would strengthen the anti-graft body to pursue all corrupt government officials.

“You could say that the first time it was organized, it was really an anti-Marcos agency, nonetheless, we could turn it into a real anti-corruption agency,” he said in a TV interview on April 26.

But the Marcoses are still defendants in dozens of cases related to their wealth. The president-elect’s 92-year-old mother, Imelda Marcos, is appealing her conviction on seven separate graft charges in 2018 — each carrying a maximum prison term of 11 years.

Critics doubt whether the remaining assets will be recovered by the Philippines, especially in the near future.

“With Marcos Jr. assumption into power on June 30, I doubt the effort to strengthen the PCGG will happen,” Congressman Carlos Isagani Zarate said. “Marcos can even abolish that agency.”

But some vow to pressure the new administration for agencies such as the PCGG to uphold their mandates.

“It’s public interest,” Samira Gutoc, a former legislator in Mindanao who represents the opposition Aksyon Demokratiko party, told Arab News. “They have to show to the people they are working. We need pressure from external groups.”

