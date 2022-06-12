You are here

ACWA Power kicks off operations at $874m Abu Dhabi desalination plant

ACWA Power kicks off operations at $874m Abu Dhabi desalination plant
The Saudi-listed utility provider, which owns 40 percent of the project, expects the deal to impact its financial statements from Q2. (Supplied)
RIYADH: ACWA Power Co., which is part-owned by the Public Investment Fund, has announced the start of operations for the first phase of water desalination at Abu Dhabi’s Taweelah plant. 

Known as Al Taweelah IWP, the $874-million water desalination plant has the capacity to generate 454,600 cubic meters per day of desalinated water, ACWA Power said in a bourse filing.

The Saudi-listed utility provider, which owns 40 percent of the project, expects the deal to impact its financial statements starting from the ongoing quarter.

Shares of the company fell 3.3 percent to SR145 in response to the announcement.

A top company official earlier revealed to Arab News that ACWA Power will open the world’s largest reverse osmosis plant in Abu Dhabi in October to facilitate efficient power consumption by moving away from thermal-powered systems.

Tariq Nada, the company’s vice president for water and technical services, disclosed that the RO plant will fully operate in October with a total production capacity of 909,000 cubic meters of water per day.

“We have solar panels everywhere in the plant, utilizing the most efficient and effective areas to reduce the overall power consumption. We are planning to go with the new technologies, whether to reduce power consumption or turn more environmentally friendly,” Nada told Arab News on the sidelines of the Innovation Driven Desalination Conference in Jeddah.

 

Topics: ACWA Power Saudi Abu Dhabi Power water

Thousands of Saudi-bound sheep drown off Sudan's Red Sea coast

Thousands of Saudi-bound sheep drown off Sudan’s Red Sea coast
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Thousands of Saudi-bound sheep drown off Sudan’s Red Sea coast

Thousands of Saudi-bound sheep drown off Sudan’s Red Sea coast
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Around 16,000 sheep aboard an overloaded ship bound for Saudi Arabia have downed off Sudan’s Red Sea coast, Bloomberg reported quoting the Sudanese Exporters’ Association.

Salih Salah, head of the Sudanese Exporters’ Association, told Bloomberg that the ship sank late Saturday, shortly after setting sail from the eastern Sudanese port of Suakin.

The Sudan Tribune news website, citing officials who wished to stay anonymous, reported that the estimated economic loss due to the accident could be around SR15 million ($4 million).

Salah added that a detailed briefing about the incident would be given soon.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA Red Sea

QatarEnergy signs deal with TotalEnergies for North Field East project

QatarEnergy signs deal with TotalEnergies for North Field East project
Updated 2 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

QatarEnergy signs deal with TotalEnergies for North Field East project

QatarEnergy signs deal with TotalEnergies for North Field East project
Updated 2 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

DOHA: QatarEnergy signed a partnership deal with TotalEnergies on Sunday for the North Field East expansion of the world’s largest liquefied natural gas project. 

Its chief executive said more partners would be announced in the coming days.

The Gulf state is partnering with international energy companies in the first and largest phase of a nearly $30 billion expansion of the North Field project.

Saad Al-Kaabi, who is also Qatar’s minister of state for energy, said the selection process for partners has been finalized and subsequent signings could be announced as soon as next week.

No company will have a stake higher than TotalEnergies, he added. TotalEnergies Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said the company will have 25 percent of one train — or liquefaction and purification facility — in the project.

The North Field Expansion plan includes six LNG trains that will ramp up Qatar’s liquefaction capacity from 77 million tons per annum to 126 mtpa by 2027.

Oil majors have been bidding for four trains of the North Field East expansion, with the other two trains part of a second phase, North Field South.

Al-Kaabi said Qatar has a unified approach, where all four trains are considered one unit. TotalEnergies’ 25 percent stake in one virtual train gives it around 6.25 percent of the whole four trains.

“We had announced that we are no longer investing in any new project in Russia, so the signing of this project in Qatar is important for us,” said Pouyanne.

Al-Kaabi said once the investments have been completed, Asian buyers are expected to make up half the market for the project, and buyers in Europe the rest.

Exxon Mobil Corp., Shell, ConocoPhillips and Eni will also participate in the North Field expansion, sources said.

The project will boost Qatar’s position as the world’s top LNG exporter and help to guarantee a long-term supply of gas to Europe as the continent seeks alternatives to Russian flows, said people with knowledge of the matter.

The top oil and gas producers have been eager to secure a stake in the project, but Qatar’s strategy has been to raise the bar on what it expects from potential partners.

QatarEnergy has waited nearly five years to sign partnership agreements and has emphasized that it has abundant capital to self-finance the project.

Total, Exxon, Shell, Italy’s Eni and Chevron have offered Qatar Energy opportunities to invest in prize assets they hold overseas.

That move has helped QatarEnergy transform into a significant international player, with stakes in petrochemical facilities and oil blocks around the world, from South Africa to Suriname.

Topics: qatarenergy LNG Oil Shell TotalEnergies

Saudi Ladun Investment to make stock market debut on June 14

Saudi Ladun Investment to make stock market debut on June 14
Updated 17 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Ladun Investment to make stock market debut on June 14

Saudi Ladun Investment to make stock market debut on June 14
Updated 17 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi construction firm Ladun Investment Co. will start trading its shares on the Kingdom’s parallel Nomu market on June 14, a bourse filing revealed.

This comes after the company’s initial public offering was priced at SR18 ($4.8) per share, with 20.97 times oversubscription.

The Riyadh-based firm sold 5 million shares, representing 10 percent of its capital.

Yaqeen Capital, financial advisor and lead manager of the offer, was in charge of the book-building process that ran from May 22 to May 26.

Topics: IPO ladun share Saudi NOMU TASI

Saudi developer Al Akaria's rights issue 94% subscribed generating $400m 

Saudi developer Al Akaria’s rights issue 94% subscribed generating $400m 
Updated 30 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi developer Al Akaria’s rights issue 94% subscribed generating $400m 

Saudi developer Al Akaria’s rights issue 94% subscribed generating $400m 
Updated 30 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Real Estate Co.’s rights issue saw 94 percent subscription, generating SR1.5 billion ($400 million).

Better known as Al Akaria, the developer offered 135 million shares, out of which 127 million shares were subscribed, according to a bourse filing.

This comes as part of the company's plan to hike the capital from SR2.4 billion to SR3.75 billion.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to finance the company’s future projects as well as expand its various activities.

Topics: saudi real esate right issue al akira share Capital

Dutch startup kicks off sales of solar electric car; Egypt plans a new $96m area for crude oil storage — NRG matters 

Dutch startup kicks off sales of solar electric car; Egypt plans a new $96m area for crude oil storage — NRG matters 
Updated 50 min 47 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz 

Dutch startup kicks off sales of solar electric car; Egypt plans a new $96m area for crude oil storage — NRG matters 

Dutch startup kicks off sales of solar electric car; Egypt plans a new $96m area for crude oil storage — NRG matters 
Updated 50 min 47 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: On a macro level, Egypt is preparing to set up a new area for crude oil storage located in the south of Cairo. 

Zooming in, a Dutch startup has kicked off sales of the world’s first solar electric car today. 

Looking at the bigger picture:

Egypt is planning to set up a new $96 million area for crude oil storage in El-Tebbin south of Cairo, Reuters reported citing the petroleum ministry. 

The new project aims to receive crude from the Red Sea's Ain Sokhna terminal and pump it to upper Egypt. 

Through a micro lens: 

Dutch startup Lightyear has kicked off sales of the world’s first solar electric car, valued at $265,000.

To be made in Finland, the car will allow two months of driving without charging in Amsterdam during summer and as many as seven months in Portugal, Bloomberg reported. 

India’s solar glass maker Borosil is planning to more than a five-fold jump in production amid expectations that increasing global fuel prices will speed up the shift to renewables, according to Bloomberg.

It currently produces around 450 tons of solar glass per day and plans to expand output to 2,500 tons a day.

 

Topics: energy solar Oil Price

