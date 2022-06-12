ACWA Power kicks off operations at $874m Abu Dhabi desalination plant

RIYADH: ACWA Power Co., which is part-owned by the Public Investment Fund, has announced the start of operations for the first phase of water desalination at Abu Dhabi’s Taweelah plant.
Known as Al Taweelah IWP, the $874-million water desalination plant has the capacity to generate 454,600 cubic meters per day of desalinated water, ACWA Power said in a bourse filing.
The Saudi-listed utility provider, which owns 40 percent of the project, expects the deal to impact its financial statements starting from the ongoing quarter.
Shares of the company fell 3.3 percent to SR145 in response to the announcement.
A top company official earlier revealed to Arab News that ACWA Power will open the world’s largest reverse osmosis plant in Abu Dhabi in October to facilitate efficient power consumption by moving away from thermal-powered systems.
Tariq Nada, the company’s vice president for water and technical services, disclosed that the RO plant will fully operate in October with a total production capacity of 909,000 cubic meters of water per day.
“We have solar panels everywhere in the plant, utilizing the most efficient and effective areas to reduce the overall power consumption. We are planning to go with the new technologies, whether to reduce power consumption or turn more environmentally friendly,” Nada told Arab News on the sidelines of the Innovation Driven Desalination Conference in Jeddah.