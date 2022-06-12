You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi telecom giant stc shares up 6.6% as it proposes capital hike to $13bn

Saudi telecom giant stc shares up 6.6% as it proposes capital hike to $13bn

Saudi telecom giant stc shares up 6.6% as it proposes capital hike to $13bn
Also known as stc, the telecom giant’s capital plan entails increasing capital from SR20 billion ($5.33 billion) to SR50 billion. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pcq8c

Updated 14 sec ago
Salma Wael
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi telecom giant stc shares up 6.6% as it proposes capital hike to $13bn

Saudi telecom giant stc shares up 6.6% as it proposes capital hike to $13bn
Updated 14 sec ago
Salma Wael Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Saudi Telecom Co.’s shares soared 6.6 percent on Sunday after the board proposed to increase the company’s capital by 150 percent through the issuance of bonus shares.

Also known as stc, the telecom giant’s capital plan entails increasing capital from SR20 billion ($5.33 billion) to SR50 billion, according to a bourse filing.

In response to the announcement, the stock price rose to close at SR107 per share, amid trading of almost 19 million shares.


We need to understand that stc is not like any other telecom company

Mohammed Al-Suwayed, CEO of Razeen Capital

Shareholders are set to receive 1.5 shares for every share owned by capitalizing an amount of SR30 billion from retained earnings.

 “The increase in stc’s capital will support achieving its growth and expansion strategy along with maximizing its shareholders’ return,” the company said.

The proposal is subject to shareholders’ approval in the next extraordinary general assembly meeting.

“We need to understand that stc is not like any other telecom company.

“it's becoming a huge conglomerate that owns an unrelated diversified portfolio of businesses as a reflection of its strategic role in vision 2030's digital initiatives, so increasing capital was expected all along,” Mohammed Al-Suwayed, CEO of Razeen Capital, told Arab News.

Nonetheless, in the short term, he said this move might put some pressure on the stock price if profits showed weak performance by the end of the year.

 

Topics: Telecom STC Saudi

Related

stc becomes first telecom company to join Digital Cooperation Organization
Corporate News
stc becomes first telecom company to join Digital Cooperation Organization

First Abu Dhabi Bank completes merger with Bank Audi Egypt

First Abu Dhabi Bank completes merger with Bank Audi Egypt
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

First Abu Dhabi Bank completes merger with Bank Audi Egypt

First Abu Dhabi Bank completes merger with Bank Audi Egypt
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: First Abu Dhabi Bank has announced the completion of a legal merger with Bank Audi Egypt to operate as a single legal entity under the new name, First Abu Dhabi Bank Egypt.

ُThe full integration of the bank’s operations and systems will be completed by the last quarter of 2022, Al-Arabiya reported citing a statement. 

With the completion of the merger, FAB Egypt will now be operating in the Egyptian market with assets valued at 185 billion Egyptian pounds ($9.8 billion) as of March 31, according to the Al-Arabiya report.  

First Abu Dhabi Bank started its activity in the Egyptian market in 1975 as the second foreign bank and first Arab bank to invest in the country’s market. 

Topics: First Abu Dhabi Bank merger Egypt Bank Audi

Related

First Abu Dhabi Bank withdraws offer for Egypt’s EFG Hermes
Business & Economy
First Abu Dhabi Bank withdraws offer for Egypt’s EFG Hermes
Special First Abu Dhabi Bank acquires Bank Audi Egypt
Business & Economy
First Abu Dhabi Bank acquires Bank Audi Egypt

Saudi ports record 1.38% increase in container throughput in May

Saudi ports record 1.38% increase in container throughput in May
Updated 27 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ports record 1.38% increase in container throughput in May

Saudi ports record 1.38% increase in container throughput in May
Updated 27 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ports recorded a slight improvement in the volume of container throughput in May with 600,107 twenty-foot equipment units, registering a 1.38 percent increase over the same period last year. 

TEU is a unit of measurement used to determine cargo capacity for container ships and terminals.

The exported containers also increased by 2.57 percent during the same period to reach 175,958 TEUs, according to data released by Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani. 

However, the imported containers slightly decreased by 0.64 percent to reach 176,978 TEUs.

Mawani, which provides competitive services in productivity and operations, said it has helped raise the number of transshipment containers in Saudi ports to reach 247,172 TEUs, recording a 2.01 percent increase over the same month last year.

Meanwhile, the number of ships increased by 3.03 percent to reach 1,020, and the number of vehicles increased by 42.33 percent to 81,737. But the percentage of food decreased by 6.50 percent, with a total of 1,825,579 tons.

Saudi ports also saw the number of passengers increase by 16.38 percent, totaling 54,907 passengers. This comes alongside an increase of 181.64 percent in imported livestock, reaching 459,677 heads in May. These numbers strengthen Saudi imports and exports, along with catalyzing economic growth in the Kingdom, Mawani said in a press release.

Topics: Saudi ports container

Related

Saudi ports throughput volumes rise more than 24% in April
Business & Economy
Saudi ports throughput volumes rise more than 24% in April
Saudi Ports witness a rise in cars imports amid transshipment growth in Q1 graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Ports witness a rise in cars imports amid transshipment growth in Q1

India In-Focus — Fuel demand jumps 24% in May; Amazon India seller accuses antitrust agency

India In-Focus — Fuel demand jumps 24% in May; Amazon India seller accuses antitrust agency
Updated 12 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Fuel demand jumps 24% in May; Amazon India seller accuses antitrust agency

India In-Focus — Fuel demand jumps 24% in May; Amazon India seller accuses antitrust agency
Updated 12 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

MUMBAI: India’s fuel consumption jumped 23.8 percent in May from a year earlier, continuing a recovery from a relatively low base in 2021 when the world’s third-biggest oil consumer was in the grip of the second wave of COVID-19.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totaled 18.27 million tons last month, according to data from the Indian oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

Last month’s increase was the biggest year-on-year jump since April 2021. Consumption also rose modestly, by 0.4 percent, from April.

The yearly increase is “because of a lower base, as demand in May 2021 was low due to high COVID cases at that time,” although the monthly rise was surprising, said Refinitiv analyst Ehsan Ul Haq.

“However, high oil prices are likely to impact consumption in the next few months. High fuel prices do not bode well for motorists worldwide,” he added.

Diesel consumption rose 31.7 percent in May year-on-year to 7.29 million tons and was up about 32.6 percent from two years earlier.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 51.5 percent higher than a year earlier at 3.02 million tons.

Amazon India seller accuses antitrust agency

Cloudtail, a former top seller for Amazon in India, has accused India’s antitrust agency of illegally detaining its employees during a raid over suspected competition law violations, court documents seen by Reuters show.

Cloudtail, among a handful of online sellers raided in an investigation of Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart over suspected preferential treatment on e-commerce platforms, argued in a court filing that detentions were the cause for disallowing materials taken during the raid.

“[Three] employees from the senior management were detained for over 30 hours through the night till the completion of the search and seizure operation,” the May 30 filing said. The operation was conducted on April 28 and 29.

A senior source at the Competition Commission of India, which conducted the raid, rejected the allegations, saying it had obtained the requisite legal approvals and was in line with the watchdog’s regulatory processes.

The source was not authorized to speak to the media and declined to be identified.

Cloudtail’s filing marks an escalating tussle between India’s increasingly assertive authorities and the foreign e-commerce players that, along with their affiliates, dominate the country’s booming online retail sector.

(With input from Reuters)

 

Topics: India In-Focus #fuel

Related

India In-Focus — Shares firm; India considers curbing fridge imports; Amul urges PM to delay plastic straw ban
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Shares firm; India considers curbing fridge imports; Amul urges PM to delay plastic straw ban
India In-Focus — RBI raises key interest rates by 50 base points; Sberbank says India, Belarus still discuss potash deal
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — RBI raises key interest rates by 50 base points; Sberbank says India, Belarus still discuss potash deal

Commodities Update — Gold bounces back; Soybean eases; Russian shelling destroys 300,000 tonnes of grain

Commodities Update — Gold bounces back; Soybean eases; Russian shelling destroys 300,000 tonnes of grain
Updated 12 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold bounces back; Soybean eases; Russian shelling destroys 300,000 tonnes of grain

Commodities Update — Gold bounces back; Soybean eases; Russian shelling destroys 300,000 tonnes of grain
Updated 12 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices bounced back in volatile trading on Friday as focus turned to economic risks after elevated US inflation readings bolstered bets for aggressive interest rate hikes.

Spot gold is currently priced at $1,871.60 an ounce, while US gold futures are at $1,875.50.

Soybean eases

Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended weaker on Friday on profit-taking after rallying close to an all-time high on strong US export demand and supply concerns.

Most active CBOT soybean futures slid 23-1/2 cents to $17.45-1/2 a bushel. On Thursday, the contract reached its highest since September 2012 at $17.84 a bushel, a nickel away from an all-time high.

Most-active corn rose 1/4-cent to $7.73-1/4 a bushel, while soft red winter wheat slipped 1/2-cent to $10.70-3/4 at the CBOT. July hard red winter wheat jumped 8-3/4 cents to $11.62-1/2 a bushel after the US Department of Agriculture cut its estimate for the US harvest of the drought-hit crop.

Russian shelling destroys 300,000 tons of grains: deputy minister

Russian shelling last weekend may have destroyed up to 300,000 tons of grain stored in warehouses, deputy agriculture minister Taras Vysotskyi of Ukraine said on Saturday.

Speaking on national television, Vysotskyi said, at the start of the war on Feb. 24, the warehouses at one of Ukraine’s largest agricultural commodities terminals in the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv held 250,000-300,000 tons of grain, mainly wheat and corn.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities Gold wheat silver trading Price

Related

Commodities Update — Gold flat; Platinum falls; Corn eases; Egypt’s wheat reserves sufficient for this year
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold flat; Platinum falls; Corn eases; Egypt’s wheat reserves sufficient for this year
Commodities Update — Gold slightly down; Wheat slips, corn up; Demand optimism rises Copper
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold slightly down; Wheat slips, corn up; Demand optimism rises Copper

Oil Updates — Crude edged down; Russian shelling causes oil leak in Ukrainian facility; Iran, Venezuela sign cooperation plan

Oil Updates — Crude edged down; Russian shelling causes oil leak in Ukrainian facility; Iran, Venezuela sign cooperation plan
Updated 12 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude edged down; Russian shelling causes oil leak in Ukrainian facility; Iran, Venezuela sign cooperation plan

Oil Updates — Crude edged down; Russian shelling causes oil leak in Ukrainian facility; Iran, Venezuela sign cooperation plan
Updated 12 June 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell Friday after US consumer prices rose more than expected and China imposed new COVID-19 lockdown measures.

Brent crude fell $1.06 to settle at $122.01 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 84 cents to settle at $120.67 a barrel.

Both benchmarks still posted weekly gains, 1.9 percent for Brent and 1.5 percent for WTI.

Ukraine plant shelling causes oil leak and fire

Russian shelling of the Azot chemical plant in the embattled Ukraine city of Sievierodonetsk caused a massive fire to break out after a leak of tons of radiator oil, Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said Saturday.

Speaking on national television, Gaidai did not say if the fire at the plant, where hundreds of civilians are sheltering, had been extinguished. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Gaidai said non-stop fighting was underway in Sievierodonetsk, a small city in Luhansk province that has become the focus of Russia’s advance in eastern Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, the enemy’s artillery is simply taking apart, floor by floor, buildings that are being used as shelters,” he said.

Iran, Venezuela sign 20-year cooperation plan

Iran and Venezuela signed a 20-year cooperation plan on Saturday, according to live coverage on Iranian state TV.

The plan includes cooperation in oil, petrochemicals, tourism, and culture.

The signing ceremony was held in North Tehran’s Saadabad Palace in the presence of visiting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates share OPEC

Related

US gasoline average pump price tops $5 a gallon in historic first
Business & Economy
US gasoline average pump price tops $5 a gallon in historic first
Oil Updates — Crude up; Devon to buy RimRock’s assets for $865m; Venezuela demands prepayment on spot oil sales
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude up; Devon to buy RimRock’s assets for $865m; Venezuela demands prepayment on spot oil sales

Latest updates

OECD sees Saudi Arabia’s GDP growing at more than double the G20 economies in 2022 
OECD sees Saudi Arabia’s GDP growing at more than double the G20 economies in 2022 
Iran ‘dangerously close’ to nuclear weapons: Israeli PM
Iran ‘dangerously close’ to nuclear weapons: Israeli PM
First Abu Dhabi Bank completes merger with Bank Audi Egypt
First Abu Dhabi Bank completes merger with Bank Audi Egypt
Egypt trade minister calls for WTO reform
Egypt trade minister calls for WTO reform
Saudi ports record 1.38% increase in container throughput in May
Saudi ports record 1.38% increase in container throughput in May

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.