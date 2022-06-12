You are here

  • Home
  • French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai poses for Kenzo

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai poses for Kenzo

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai is making a name for herself as a musician and fashion It-girl. (File/ AFP)
French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai is making a name for herself as a musician and fashion It-girl. (File/ AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wth4f

Updated 4 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai poses for Kenzo

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai is making a name for herself as a musician and fashion It-girl. (File/ AFP)
Updated 4 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai has been unveiled as one of the stars of French fashion house Kenzo’s Fall-Winter 2022 campaign.

The flower-filled collection is the brainchild of Kenzo’s artistic director Nigo, a Japanese fashion designer and founder of streetwear label A Bathing Ape whose real name is Tomoaki Nagao.

Kenzo shone a spotlight on Zouai on Instagram this week, sharing a snap of the 27-year-old musician in a gilet adorned with oversized blue poppies.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KENZO (@kenzo)

“@LoloZouaï, the French-born American R&B and pop musician, blooming in the Fall-Winter 2022 collection KENZO poppy Gilet by @Nigo,” the post was captioned.

Despite Kenzo’s omission of her Algerian roots, the singer is not one to shy away from her heritage.

In fact, in 2020 she released a music video for her song “Desert Rose” that was an on-screen celebration of her North African lineage.

Filmed in an unnamed village situated in Morocco’s Essaouira, the Emilie Badenhorst-directed clip captured the star’s feelings of displacement and desperate longing to reconnect with her father’s side of the family’s culture and traditions.

“This is a story I’ve needed to tell my whole life,” she previously shared with Arab News. “I’m so grateful that I was able to travel to North Africa and work with an amazing director and crew to create this video exactly as I saw it in my mind.”

Zouai, who was born Laureen Zouai to a French mother and an Algerian father in Paris, has had a stellar 2022 so far, releasing her latest single “Give Me a Kiss” in April and joining pop superstar Dua Lipa on her “Future Nostalgia” tour as the opening act.

It appears that the fashion world is starting to take note of the singer too.

The “High Highs to Low, Lows” hitmaker is a Coach favorite and has appeared in several of the American brand’s campaigns.

She also has advertorials for Tommy Jeans under her belt and previously teamed up with sportswear giant Adidas alongside other notable figures hailing from France, including Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba and rappers Vald and Dinos, for the brand’s “Change is a Team Sport” campaign.

Meanwhile, when she’s not sitting front row at luxury fashion shows or posing for advertorials, she can be found performing at some of the hottest tickets during Fashion Month.

In the past she has performed at New York Fashion Week for Saint Laurent as well as at KidSuper’s surreal Spring 2021 show.

Topics: kenzo fashion Lolo Zouai

Review: Basketball fans in for a treat with Adam Sandler’s Netflix outing ‘Hustle’

Adam Sandler stars in 'Hustle.' (Supplied)
Adam Sandler stars in 'Hustle.' (Supplied)
Updated 12 June 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Review: Basketball fans in for a treat with Adam Sandler’s Netflix outing ‘Hustle’

Adam Sandler stars in 'Hustle.' (Supplied)
Updated 12 June 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Watching Adam Sandler leave his funnyman persona behind for deeper roles in recent hits “Uncut Gems” and “The Meyerowitz Stories” has been refreshing, and fans of the actor will be glad to see his extremely nuanced portrayal of a basketball scout in Netflix’s latest sporting venture, “Hustle.”

In it he plays Stanley Sugerman, a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who discovers an extraordinary player abroad and brings him home without executive approval. Obsessed with the game, Sugerman neglects his wife, played by the talented Queen Latifah who is ultimately wasted in the role, and their teenage daughter, Alex (Jordan Hull).

Director Jeremiah Zagar, who recently made the switch from documentaries to narrative features, offers a wonderful piece of cinema that has not only on-court excitement but also an arresting on-screen dynamic between Sugerman and his Spanish discovery, Bo Cruz (played by real life NBA player Juancho Hernangómez).

Hernangómez plays a heavily tattooed, seven-foot, 22-year-old construction worker who has unbelievable skills on the city’s outdoor public courts in Spain. The film focuses on Sugerman’s efforts to get his new ward noticed by NBA teams, with more than a few obstacles in their path.

Zagar and cinematographer Zak Mulligan create magic by capturing the players’ rhythmic motion and movement, while the compelling exploration of family dynamics — not just between Sugerman and his folks, but also among Cruz and his family — offer an altogether different layer that complements the battles on the court and the many training montage scenes.  

The script, by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters, also manages to infuse dramatic tension between cocky player Kermit Wilts (Anthony Edwards) and Cruz during an exhibition game, which is just one example of why this film works on multiple levels — the tension is both physical and verbal.

While the writing conveys a wonderful understanding between Sugerman and Cruz, Hernangómez’s character is not well etched out. Sandler gets most of the attention and a sense of balance is missing. However, the two-hour narrative is well paced and well crafted. Although it is predictable to a point, it is immersive and worth a watch, especially for basketball fans as the long list of cameos reads like a dream NBA fantasy team: Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Kyle Lowry and Tobias Harris all make short appearances that will excite fans of the game, but could leave others scratching their heads.

Topics: review Adam Sandler Hustle Netflix

Justin Bieber reveals rare disorder behind facial paralysis

Justin Bieber reveals rare disorder behind facial paralysis
Updated 11 June 2022
AP

Justin Bieber reveals rare disorder behind facial paralysis

Justin Bieber reveals rare disorder behind facial paralysis
  • The multi-Grammy winner is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, he said in video he posted Friday
  • Bieber’s post comes after he canceled his shows in Toronto and Washington
Updated 11 June 2022
AP

LOS ANGELES: Justin Bieber says a rare disorder that paralyzed half of the superstar performer’s face is the reason behind his tour postponement.
The multi-Grammy winner is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, he said in video he posted Friday on Instagram. The syndrome causes facial paralysis and affects nerves in the face through a shingles outbreak.
Bieber’s post comes after he canceled his shows in Toronto and Washington, D.C. The singer demonstrated in the video that he could barely move one side of his face, calling the ailment “pretty serious.”


“For those frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them,” he said. The singer added, “My body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down. I hope you guys understand.”
Bieber said he’s unsure how long he’ll take to heal. But he appeared positive about making a full recovery through rest and therapy.
“I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent, so that I can do what I was born to do,” he said.
Derick Wade, a consultant in neurological rehabilitation and visiting professor at Oxford Brookes University in the U.K, told Sky News that recovery time can vary significantly.
“If a nerve is damaged in this way, it can recover in some people very quickly, in a few days or a few weeks and in other people can take several months. So it’s a very unpredictable affair,” he said.
In March, Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, was hospitalized for a blood clot to her brain.

Topics: Justin Bieber Ramsay Hunt syndrome Grammy

Related

Pop star Justin Bieber announces additional concert in Dubai
Lifestyle
Pop star Justin Bieber announces additional concert in Dubai
International stars Justin Bieber and Jason Derulo will headline a pair of after-race concerts during the inaugural Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend. (Shutterstock/Reuters/File Photos)
Lifestyle
Justin Bieber, Jason Derulo and Tiesto to perform at inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Emirati artists take part in Paris craft and creativity show

Each artist’s work is inspired by the UAE’s natural surroundings and its raw materials. (Supplied)
Each artist’s work is inspired by the UAE’s natural surroundings and its raw materials. (Supplied)
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

Emirati artists take part in Paris craft and creativity show

Each artist’s work is inspired by the UAE’s natural surroundings and its raw materials. (Supplied)
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A group of eight Emirati artists are taking part in the 5th edition of the Révélations International Biennial of Crafts and Creation in Paris.

The event celebrates French and international creativity by bringing together crafting and creative professionals in one exchange forum.

(Supplied)

The artists are part of the UAE’s House of Artisans, which showcases the country’s efforts to keep its traditional cultural landscape alive through the preservation of its crafts.

The House of Artisans showcase includes designer and founder of Gasah Studio, Shaikha Al Ali; artist Ayesha Hadhir; interior designer Jawaher Al Khayyal; designer and founder of Asateer, Mohammed Al Suwaidi; founder of gumash studio, textile and product designer, Azza Al Sharif; and Ghaya Bin Mesmar, product designer at Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, in collaboration with Mermelada Estudio.

Each is presenting work inspired by the nation’s natural surroundings and its raw materials.

From the weaving craft of Al-Sadu, to Khoos, the weaving of palm fronds, to Talli — embroidery done using traditional fishing nets, ropes and threads — the works on show highlight the traditional fare of the UAE.

Salama Al Shamsi, Director of House of Artisans, said: “The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi’s House of Artisans is committed to constant dialogue with other culture while contributing to the crafts and design ecosystem that encourages knowledge exchange. The participation at the Révélations International Biennial is a great milestone for the UAE’s talented artisans to share the UAE’s story, in line with the department’s efforts to protect the traditional crafts of the emirate and support local artisans in developing their skills in line with Abu Dhabi’s efforts to support the Culture and Creative industries sector.”

Topics: UAE Paris

Model Malika El-Maslouhi explores Milan design fair as Elie Saab Maison showcases line

Moroccan-Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi spent the weekend exploring Milan’s Salone del Mobile. (File/ Getty Images)
Moroccan-Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi spent the weekend exploring Milan’s Salone del Mobile. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

Model Malika El-Maslouhi explores Milan design fair as Elie Saab Maison showcases line

Moroccan-Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi spent the weekend exploring Milan’s Salone del Mobile. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Moroccan-Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi spent the weekend exploring Milan’s Salone del Mobile, the largest furniture and interior design trade fair in the world, where Lebanese designer Elie Saab decided to showcase his homeware line this year.

The model treated her 48,000 Instagram followers to a tour of the boundary-pushing design fair by way of a carousel of photos. El-Maslouhi highlighted a couple of futuristic armchairs and other high end, quirky furniture pieces she found at the fair.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MALIKA (@malika.elmaslouhi)

“Here some of my favorites from salone,” she captioned the post about the event, which wraps up on June 12.

The Salone del Mobile furniture fair this year featured 2,100 exhibitors spread across 20 halls in the Rho Fiera, as well as a string of installations and debuts across the city in what Architectural Digest called “unquestionably the industry’s biggest event of the year.”

For its part, Elie Saab Maison showed off an array of modern design pieces, with geometric glass chandeliers and ultra-luxurious padded beds wowing industry insiders at three separate locations in Milan.

The world-famous Beirut-born designer added furniture, lighting, rugs and home accessories to his portfolio in 2020.

“We’ve been working on expanding our business into luxury living for home and hospitality projects,” shared Elie Saab Jr., the designer’s son who became brand director in 2013, previously told Arab News.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

In line with the brand’s evolution into a full-fledged lifestyle label, Elie Saab also partnered with Dubai real estate giant Emaar Properties to design one-to-four-bedroom luxury apartments long the city’s beachfront.

The designer’s range of furniture and home accessories are manufactured in Italy.

Although El-Maslouhi did not stop by Saab’s showcase, the 23-year-old model made sure to take in the latest in furniture and interiors trends at the 60th edition of the fair.

The catwalk star, who was born in Milan to an Italian mother and a Moroccan father, stopped by Prada Frames — a symposium organized by the luxury fashion label to explore the complex relationship between the natural environment and design.

Prada described the symposium as having a “scientific, educational and didactic approach.” The panels were hosted by leaders in the fields of design, science, architecture and activism, including Indian author Amitav Ghosh, British Israeli architect Eyal Weizman, British design critic and author Alice Rawsthorn and Brazilian architect Paulo Tavares.

Topics: Milan Salone del Mobile Elie Saab design

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari share wedding video on social media

Britney Spears has shared a short video of the wedding just days after she tied the knot with Sam Asghari. (File/AFP)
Britney Spears has shared a short video of the wedding just days after she tied the knot with Sam Asghari. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari share wedding video on social media

Britney Spears has shared a short video of the wedding just days after she tied the knot with Sam Asghari. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Britney Spears has shared a short video of the wedding that everybody is talking about, just days after she tied the knot with her longtime partner, Sam Asghari, who is of Iranian decent.

The Southern California ceremony came months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship.

On Saturday, Spears shared a short video of her big day, complete with shots of Asghari getting ready, as well as Spears riding in a horse-drawn carriage.

Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the couple's nuptials. He said: “I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”

The wedding happened nine months after the pair were engaged and nearly seven months after Spears' conservatorship ended. While seeking an end to the court case that controlled many aspects of her life, Spears expressed her desire to marry Asghari and have children.

Spears got pregnanearlier this year, but experienced a miscarriage in March.

The couple met on the set of the “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

The wedding day was not without unexpected drama — Spears' first husband was arrested after attempting to crash their wedding.

Topics: britney spears Sam Asghari

Latest updates

India In-Focus — Fuel demand jumps 24% in May; Amazon India seller accuses antitrust agency
India In-Focus — Fuel demand jumps 24% in May; Amazon India seller accuses antitrust agency
French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai poses for Kenzo
French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai is making a name for herself as a musician and fashion It-girl. (File/ AFP)
India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal laborers
India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal laborers
Commodities Update — Gold bounces back; Soybean eases; Russian shelling destroys 300,000 tonnes of grain
Commodities Update — Gold bounces back; Soybean eases; Russian shelling destroys 300,000 tonnes of grain
UN-brokered talks on Libya elections resume in Cairo
UN-brokered talks on Libya elections resume in Cairo

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.