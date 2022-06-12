You are here

Mass COVID-19 testing announced for Beijing's Chaoyang district amid 'ferocious' outbreak

Mass COVID-19 testing announced for Beijing’s Chaoyang district amid ‘ferocious’ outbreak
Chinese authorities maintain their zero-COVID-19 policy, trying to stamp out outbreaks early with measures including heavy restrictions on movement and mass testing. (AP)
Updated 12 June 2022
Reuters

Mass COVID-19 testing announced for Beijing’s Chaoyang district amid ‘ferocious’ outbreak

Mass COVID-19 testing announced for Beijing’s Chaoyang district amid ‘ferocious’ outbreak
  • There are 166 confirmed cases linked to the outbreak that began at the Heaven Supermarket bar
Updated 12 June 2022
Reuters

BEIJING: Beijing’s most populous district Chaoyang announced three rounds of mass testing to quell a “ferocious” COVID-19 outbreak that emerged at a bar in a nightlife and shopping area last week, shortly after the city relaxed curbs imposed during an outbreak in April.
City health officials said that so far there have been 166 confirmed cases linked to the outbreak that began at the Heaven Supermarket bar in the Sanlitun area on Thursday, 145 of them bar patrons.
Mass testing would take place between Monday and Wednesday in Chaoyang district, where the bar is located, officials told a press briefing.
The overall numbers of cases and deaths from the pandemic remain extremely low in China compared with many countries around the world.
But even as much of the world has relaxed curbs, Chinese authorities maintain their zero-COVID-19 policy, trying to stamp out outbreaks early with measures including heavy restrictions on movement and mass testing.
Xu Hejian, Beijing city government spokesman, told Sunday’s briefing that the current outbreak in the capital is “ferocious.”
“At present, the risk of a further spread still exists. The most urgent task at the moment is to trace the source of the cluster and also manage and control the risks,” he said, adding Beijing must prevent the emergence of “epidemic amplifiers.”
Two buildings housing hundreds of residents in one Chaoyang compound were put under strict lockdown on Sunday after a single positive case, a residential committee worker said.
Large metal barricades were installed around the compound. Staff in hazmat suits carrying disinfectant entered the building and extra security and police were brought in at the exits.
Several businesses nearby including the “Paradise Massage & Spa” were also put under temporary lockdown with police tape and security personnel brought in to block the exits.
A handful of customers and staff at the parlour would be locked in for at least two days whilst checks were carried out, a government worker said.
Some Beijing residents reported that on Sunday they received multiple texts telling them to report to their neighborhood organizations if they had visited Sanlitun’s bars recently.
It is only a week since state media reported that Beijing would further relax COVID-19 curbs by allowing indoor dining.
In Shanghai, subject to two months of lockdown up until the start of June, authorities announced on Saturday a round of testing for most of its 25 million residents.
Shanghai officials told reporters said they found one symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases as of Sunday afternoon, after finding 10 new local symptomatic cases and 19 local asymptomatic cases a day earlier.
Dine-in services will be allowed to resume in a number of restaurants and eateries in three suburban districts, Shanghai officials said.
China reported 275 new coronavirus cases for June 11, of which 134 were symptomatic and 141 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.
There were no new deaths, leaving the total tally in the pandemic at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 224,781 cases with symptoms.

Topics: Beijing China Coronavirus

Facing crisis upon crisis, Sri Lanka running out of life-saving medicine

Facing crisis upon crisis, Sri Lanka running out of life-saving medicine
Updated 12 June 2022
Roel Raymond

Facing crisis upon crisis, Sri Lanka running out of life-saving medicine

Facing crisis upon crisis, Sri Lanka running out of life-saving medicine
  • Cash-strapped island country imports more than 80% of its medical supplies
  • Drug prices surge as doctors warn of distribution delays
Updated 12 June 2022
Roel Raymond

COLOMBO: Wasana, a 16-year-old kidney transplant recipient in Sri Lanka, relies on vital medicine to prevent transplant rejection.

But as Sri Lanka’s public health system bears the brunt of the country’s worst economic crisis in memory, Wasana’s family now faces the dual challenge of sourcing new tablets and finding the money to pay for them.

“We can’t not give it to her,” Wasana’s older sister, Ishara Thilini, told Arab News. “In the areas we live in we don’t even have that medicine.”

Most hospitals in Sri Lanka are struggling to provide the universal healthcare that the country was once lauded for, leading to patients like Wasana having to find essential medication elsewhere.

“We are hanging on. But there will be a limit to how long we can do that,” Thilini said.

The devastating economic crisis that has led to political turmoil and ongoing mass protests is now spilling over into the healthcare service and exposing patients to unprecedented vulnerabilities, as doctors warn that they are running out of vital medical supplies and medicines.  

The country defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt for the first time in history last month, as inflation rose to a record high of 39.1 percent. The island nation of 22 million is suffering from shortages of essentials, including food, fuel and drugs.

Sri Lanka imports more than 80 percent of its medical supplies, but with foreign currency reserves running out due to the crisis, hospitals are facing worsening shortages and a reliance on foreign donors.

There is a lack of anesthesia, oxygenators and even betadine in some government hospitals, two anonymous doctors told Arab News. They declined to be named because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

“It’s a very difficult situation for us right now when we can’t do what we need to do,” one said. “It is the patients who are suffering.”

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health said that there is a drug shortage and obstacles in procuring essential supplies.

“We need about $32 to 34 million for monthly (drug) expenses, and we are hoping this will come in through donations,” Dr. Hamdani Anver, a Ministry of Health official in charge of coordinating healthcare donations, told Arab News.

Even with help from abroad, the Government Medical Officers’ Association, a trade union of government doctors, said that coordination has been ineffective.

“There is a drug shortage. There has been intervention from the World Health Organization and friendly countries, and expats are also helping at the moment,” Dr. Naveen De Zoysa, GMOA assistant secretary, told Arab News.

“But the ministry has failed to coordinate and there have been delays in distributions.”

Nafeel Jefferey of community development and social welfare nonprofit Care Station said that he has noticed more and more people seeking assistance from the charity.

“We have a website portal and people can enter their needs. Day-by-day numbers are increasing,” Jefferey told Arab News.

There is also a price surge in medicines, he said, as drugs that used to cost about $14 monthly just eight weeks ago now cost about $21.

“There is a shortage of medicines, but more severe is the price hike,” Jefferey added.

Dr. Sanjeeva Gunasekera, a pediatric oncologist at the National Cancer Institute, said that support from foreign donors has been key in keeping things afloat at his hospital.

“So we have been able to procure (medicines). Simply because of this, we have been able to manage without drastically changing treatment plans,” Gunasekera told Arab News.

But drugs are just one part of the medical shortages, he added. There is also a huge need for other medical essentials, such as cannulas and syringes, which are necessary to perform surgeries.

“This is the unseen side of the medical shortage,” he said. 

Topics: Sri Lanka Medical supplies Dr. Sanjeeva Gunasekera

India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal laborers

India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal laborers
Updated 12 June 2022
Reuters

India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal laborers

India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal laborers
  • One security personnel was also killed in the clashes
  • A spokesperson for the Indian army was not immediately available for comment
Updated 12 June 2022
Reuters

GUWAHATI: Police in India’s northeastern state of Nagaland said 30 army soldiers were charged for killing six tribal laborers mistaken for militants during an anti-insurgency operation last year.
“Investigations revealed that the operation team had not followed the standard operating procedure and the rules of engagement,” Nagaland police chief T.J. Longkumer told reporters in the capital city Dimapur, adding that army officials had resorted to “disproportionate firing.”
The police probe was launched after 13 members of the region’s predominantly Konyak tribe and one security trooper were killed in December last year after defense forces stationed in the border state mistook the group of laborers for militants entering from Myanmar and opened fire.
Six coal miners returning from work were killed at Oting in Nagaland’s Mon district. Seven others were gunned down when villagers, angry after discovering the bullet-riddled bodies of the laborers on an army truck had clashed with the soldiers.
One security personnel was also killed in the clashes.
“The sanction for prosecution is still awaited,” Longkumer said, adding that a chargesheet had been filed to prosecute the 30 accused army personnel.
A spokesperson for the Indian army was not immediately available for comment. A defense ministry official in New Delhi said the case has been placed before Indian courts for final order.
Thousands of army officials are posted in the country’s northeast, home to a complex web of tribal groups, many of which have launched insurgency and separatist activities accusing New Delhi of plundering resources and doing little to improve their lives.
Soon after the killings, protests intensified over the Armed Forces Powers Act (AFSPA) that gives the armed forces sweeping powers to search and arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary in “disturbed areas.”
The Act is still in force in Mon.
The notification of “disturbed areas” under AFSPA has been in force in several parts of seven northeastern states.
Starting in 2015, the federal government removed AFSPA entirely from the states of Tripura and Meghalaya, and partially from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland and Manipur.

Topics: India police investigation Indian army

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announces weekly fuel quotas

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announces weekly fuel quotas
Updated 12 June 2022
AFP

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announces weekly fuel quotas

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announces weekly fuel quotas
  • Sri Lanka is struggling with its worst economic crisis in decades
  • Colombo defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in mid-April
Updated 12 June 2022
AFP

COLOMBO: Crisis-hit Sri Lanka announced weekly fuel quotas for motorists on Sunday, as an acute shortage worsened and longer queues formed outside the few pumping stations still operating.
Energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera said the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation was struggling to finance oil imports, while consumption had shot up due to shortages of electricity and liquefied petroleum gas.
“We have no choice but to register consumers at filling stations and give them a guaranteed weekly quota until we are able to strengthen the financial situation,” the minister said.
“I hope to have this system in place by the first week of July.”
He did not say how much fuel motorists will be allowed to buy under the new system.
Sri Lanka has been struggling with its worst economic crisis in decades, with the country unable to import basic necessities such as food, fuel and medication due to a lack of foreign exchange reserves.
In mid-April, the government ordered all fuel stations not to pump more than four liters of petrol for a motorcycle, five for a three-wheeler and 19.5 liters of gasoline or diesel for cars and SUVs.
Under that system, many motorists would top up, drain fuel into cans to build a buffer stock, and then return to the queue for more.
This week, queues at fuel stations had become longer, with hundreds of cars and thousands of motorcycles waiting in line, sometimes for days.
Two weeks ago, Sri Lanka received a shipment of Russian crude oil to be refined on the island, but the finished product from the Sapugaskanda refinery was less than a tenth of the country’s daily requirement.
Around 90,000 tons of Siberian light crude was sent to Sri Lanka’s lone refinery after the shipment was acquired on credit from Dubai-based intermediary Coral Energy last month.
The Sri Lankan government has also approached Moscow’s envoy in Colombo to help secure direct supplies of Russian oil, Energy Minister Wijesekera said.
Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in mid-April and has since opened talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.
The United Nations has issued an appeal for $47 million to buy essential food for 1.7 million Sri Lankans in the next four months.
The worst economic crisis since the country gained independence in 1948 has sparked widespread protests calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down.
He has refused, and instead got his brother Mahinda to step down as prime minister on May 9.
President Rajapaksa then appointed opposition politician Ranil Wickremesinghe to succeed Mahinda and help lead the country out of the unprecedented economic chaos.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Volcano ash blankets Philippine towns after second eruption this week

Volcano ash blankets Philippine towns after second eruption this week
Updated 12 June 2022
AFP

Volcano ash blankets Philippine towns after second eruption this week

Volcano ash blankets Philippine towns after second eruption this week
  • Five flights in the area were canceled
  • Bulusan volcano has been active in recent years, with a dozen similar eruptions recorded in 2016 and 2017
Updated 12 June 2022
AFP

JUBAN: A volcano in the Philippines spewed a huge column of ash into the sky on Sunday, blanketing a region still recovering from last week’s eruption.
The blast from Bulusan volcano lasted 18 minutes, the Philippine seismological agency said, impairing road visibility and forcing airlines to cancel flights.
On June 5, Mount Bulusan sent a grey plume shooting up at least one kilometer (0.6 miles) and covered 10 villages with ash.
Residents of Juban town in Sorsogon province, still reeling from last week’s eruption, were woken up Sunday by the volcano’s thundering.
“I thought it was just raining, but when I looked outside there was ash everywhere,” resident Antonio Habitan told AFP. “Our river was once clear but now it is ash-colored.”
No casualties were reported, but the seismological agency raised the alert level to one on the five-level system, indicating “low-level unrest.”
“We still can’t say that it is over. It’s still possible that this eruption could be followed by another one, that’s why we need to be careful with the Bulusan volcano,” agency head Renato Solidum told local radio station DZBB.
Emergency workers were deployed to clean ash-laden roads and guide drivers struggling to see oncoming vehicles.
Five flights in the area were canceled.
Juban’s local disaster office said 366 people were in emergency shelters, with most evacuated days before the eruption due to a series of volcanic earthquakes.
Bulusan volcano has been active in recent years, with a dozen similar eruptions recorded in 2016 and 2017.
The Philippines is located in the seismically active Pacific “Ring of Fire” and has over 20 active volcanoes.

Topics: Philippines volcano Bulusan volcano

Indian police step up arrests to stop religious unrest over anti-Islam remarks

Indian police step up arrests to stop religious unrest over anti-Islam remarks
Updated 12 June 2022
Reuters

Indian police step up arrests to stop religious unrest over anti-Islam remarks

Indian police step up arrests to stop religious unrest over anti-Islam remarks
  • Muslims have taken to the streets to protest against anti-Islamic comments made by members of India’s ruling party
Updated 12 June 2022
Reuters

SRINAGAR, India: Police in India’s Kashmir arrested a youth for posting a video threatening to behead a former spokesperson of India’s ruling party who had made derogatory remarks about Islam’s religious leader Prophet Muhammad, officials said on Sunday.
The video, circulated on YouTube, has been withdrawn by authorities as part of a wider attempt to curb religious unrest that has spread across the country.
Muslims have taken to the streets to protest against anti-Islamic comments made by two members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in recent week.
Earlier this month, the BJP suspended its spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Kumar Jindal, for their controversial comments about the Prophet’s private life that also angered several Muslim countries, causing a massive diplomatic challenge for the Modi government.
Police cases have been filed against the two former BJP officials.
India’s foreign ministry said last week the tweets and comments do not reflect the views of the government.
Clashes over the remarks simmered across the country, as some in the minority Muslim community see them as the latest instance of pressure and humiliation under BJP rule on issues ranging from freedom of worship to the wearing of hijab head scarves.
Two teenagers were killed when protesters clashed with police in the eastern city of Ranchi last week.
Sporadic riots in northern Uttar Pradesh state forced police to arrest over 300 people.
In the eastern state of West Bengal, authorities enforced an emergency law prohibiting public gatherings in the industrial district of Howrah until June 16. At least 70 people were arrested on charges of rioting and disturbing public order, with Internet services suspended for over 48 hours after the latest communal violence.
BJP leaders have issued instructions to several senior members to be “extremely cautious” when talking about religion on public platforms and the government continues to tighten public security.

Topics: India

