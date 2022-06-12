You are here

  Egypt notifies Interpol about Muslim Brotherhood leaders

Egypt notifies Interpol about Muslim Brotherhood leaders

Egypt notifies Interpol about Muslim Brotherhood leaders
The Supreme State Security Criminal Court has asked Interpol to track the six Muslim Brotherhood leaders, arrest them and hand them over to Egyptian authorities. (Reuters)
Updated 12 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt notifies Interpol about Muslim Brotherhood leaders

Egypt notifies Interpol about Muslim Brotherhood leaders
  • The list includes former Secretary-General Mahmoud Hussein and Medhat Ahmed Al-Haddad, a former official of the Brotherhood in Turkey
  • A red notice obligates all police agencies in all Interpol member states to respond immediately to the request
Updated 12 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian judiciary has issued a notification to Interpol to include six Muslim Brotherhood leaders on a “red notice” for smuggling funds abroad to finance terrorism.

The Supreme State Security Criminal Court decided to notify Interpol in order to track the leaders, arrest them and hand them over to Egyptian authorities. 

The list includes former Secretary-General Mahmoud Hussein and Medhat Ahmed Al-Haddad, a former official of the Brotherhood in Turkey.

The court accused the defendants of “taking the leadership of a terrorist group, the Brotherhood, and joining that group knowing its purposes.”

The referral order stated that between 2015 and 2021 they joined a terrorist group, smuggled funds abroad and possessed inflammatory publications.

A red notice obligates all police agencies in all Interpol member states to respond immediately to the request, work to implement what it says and deport the wanted persons to their countries.

On Wednesday, an Egyptian court decided to include 20 of the Brotherhood’s leaders on the country’s terrorist lists.

Topics: Egypt Muslim Brotherhood Interpol

Arab League welcomes Norway's decision to label products from Israeli settlements

Arab League welcomes Norway’s decision to label products from Israeli settlements
Updated 33 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Arab League welcomes Norway’s decision to label products from Israeli settlements

Arab League welcomes Norway’s decision to label products from Israeli settlements
  • Norway’s social democrat government announced its new policy on Friday
Updated 33 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Arab League on Saturday Norway’s decision to label products from Israeli settlements with their place of origin.
Saeed Abu Ali, the Arab League’s assistant secretary-general for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories, said the decision was an important legal and moral step in the right direction to boycott Israeli settlement products and prevent their entry to European countries and the world.
Norway’s social democrat government announced its new policy on Friday, saying it was not enough to label products coming from the occupied territories as Israeli.
The measure mainly concerns imports of wine, olive oil, fruits and vegetables, and will apply to products from the occupied West Bank “including East Jerusalem” and occupied areas of the Golan Heights, Oslo said.
Israel on Saturday condemned the decision and the foreign ministry said the position “will adversely affect bilateral relations between Israel and Norway, as well as Norway’s relevance to promoting relations between Israel and the Palestinians.”
The ministry was referring to Norway’s long standing role as a mediator in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Norway’s Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt stressed in an interview with Norwegian news agency NTB that this in no way constituted a boycott of Israel.
“Norway has good relations with Israel,” she added. “That must continue.”
The European Commission recommended its member states follow this practice in 2015, a decision confirmed by the European Court of Justice in 2019.
Norway said that the principle behind its decision, as set out in the 2019 ruling, is that consumers should not be deceived by misleading labelling on the origin or products.
During the Trump administration, the United States announced that goods made in Israeli settlements in the occupied territories could be labelled Israeli.
The settlements in the occupied territories are illegal under international law, but have continued under successive Israeli governments since 1967.
(With AFP)

Topics: Norway Arab League Israel Occupied Palestinian Territories Boycott Israeli settlements Golan Heights West Bank East Jerusalem

UN thanks KSA for $10m donation to rescue Yemen oil tanker

United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen William David Gresley. (AFP)
United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen William David Gresley. (AFP)
Updated 12 June 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

UN thanks KSA for $10m donation to rescue Yemen oil tanker

United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen William David Gresley. (AFP)
  • Damage to vessel could cause major ecological disaster, expert warns
Updated 12 June 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The UN thanked Saudi Arabia on Sunday for donating $10 million to efforts to maintain the decaying Safer oil tanker in Yemen, as the country’s officials and analysts called for more aggressive pressure on the Iran-backed Houthis to facilitate the arrival of UN teams to the vessel.

The UN plan aims to defuse a potential major environmental catastrophe in the Red Sea if the tanker explodes or leaks. Russell Geekie, communication officer for David Gressly, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, told Arab News that the Saudi donation reduces the funding gap, but that further funds are needed from donors to help the UN implement its plan.

“We thank all donors that have pledged or contributed and very much welcome the announcements by the Kingdom today and the US last week. This reduces the funding gap, but a gap remains. We still urgently need funds to start the emergency operation before it is too late,” Geekie said.

Carrying more than 1.1 million barrels of oil, the 45-year-old Safer oil tanker has been left abandoned off Yemen’s western province of Hodeidah since 2015, when international engineers fled the country after the Houthis seized control of Hodeidah during their military expansion across the country.

Confirmed reports of rust damaging parts of the tanker have sparked local and international warnings of a potential major ecological disaster in the Red Sea.

Last week, Greenpeace sent an appeal to the Arab League to join international efforts to raise funds to maintain the tanker and prevent a disaster in the Red Sea that could impact war-torn Yemen and neighboring countries.

“We trust that the (Arab League) is capable of playing this role and expediting the solution. If disaster strikes, its harsh consequences will affect us all, along with millions of people living in the region who will see their livelihoods, nutrition, health and environment deteriorate,” Ghiwa Nakat, executive director at Greenpeace for the Middle East and North Africa, said on Twitter.

The Yemeni government has repeatedly accused the Houthis of using the rusting tanker as a bargaining chip to extract concessions from the international community, the Arab coalition and their opponents in Yemen.

The Houthis previously refused to allow international experts to board the ship to assess damage, and demanded that they receive profits from sale of the tanker’s cargo, as well as a replacement tanker.

Nabil bin Aifan, maritime safety researcher from Yemen’s Mukalla and a Ph.D. candidate at the Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport in Egypt, told Arab News that activities on the ground to rescue the tanker were lacking despite the predicted devastating environmental impact of a leak or explosion.

“Despite that the disaster is imminent and the international community is aware of that, simplest emergency safety measures have not been applied to the ship,” bin Aifan said. “This shows that the international community is weak. It should have mounted more pressure for maintaining the ship a long time ago.”

Topics: Yemen King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) United Nations

Lawmakers from Iraq's biggest bloc resign amid impasse

Lawmakers from Iraq’s biggest bloc resign amid impasse
Updated 12 June 2022
Agencies

Lawmakers from Iraq’s biggest bloc resign amid impasse

Lawmakers from Iraq’s biggest bloc resign amid impasse
  • 73 lawmakers from Muqtada Al-Sadr’s bloc submitted their resignation based on his request
  • The parliamentary speaker accepted the resignations
Updated 12 June 2022
Agencies

BAGHDAD: Dozens of lawmakers who make up the biggest bloc in Iraq’s parliament resigned on Sunday amid a prolonged political impasse, plunging the divided nation into political uncertainty.
The 73 lawmakers from powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr’s bloc submitted their resignation based on his request, to protest a persisting political deadlock eight months after general elections were held.
“We have reluctantly accepted the requests of our brothers and sisters, representatives of the Sadr bloc, to resign,” parliament’s speaker Mohammed Al-Halbussi said on Twitter after receiving the resignation letters.
Sadr on Thursday had urged the MPs from his bloc — the biggest in parliament — to ready resignation papers, in a bid, he said, to break the parliamentary logjam and create space for the establishment of a new government.
Al-Sadr, a maverick leader remembered for leading an insurgency against US forces after the 2003 invasion, emerged as the winner in the election held in October.
The election was held several months earlier than expected, in response to mass protests that broke out in late 2019, and saw tens of thousands rally against endemic corruption, poor services and unemployment.
The vote brought victory for Al-Sadr and was a blow for his Iran-backed Shiite rivals, who lost about two-thirds of their seats and have rejected the results.
Al-Sadr has been intent on forming, along with his allies, a majority government that excludes them. But he has not been able to corral enough lawmakers to parliament to get the two-thirds majority needed to elect Iraq’s next president — a necessary step ahead of naming the next prime minister and selecting a Cabinet.
It was not immediately clear how the resignation of the biggest bloc in parliament would play out. According to Iraqi laws, if any seat in parliament becomes vacant, the candidate who obtains the second highest number votes in their electoral district would replace them.
This would benefit Al-Sadr’s opponents from the so-called Coordination Framework, a coalition led by Iran-backed Shiite parties, and their allies — something Al-Sadr would be unlikely to accept.
There are already concerns that the stalemate and tension could boil over and lead to street protests by supporters of Al-Sadr, turning into violence between them and rival armed Shiite militias.
(With AP and AFP)

Topics: Iraq Muqtada Al-Sadr

Arab League chief concerned over Libya clashes

Arab League chief concerned over Libya clashes
Updated 12 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Arab League chief concerned over Libya clashes

Arab League chief concerned over Libya clashes
Updated 12 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has expressed concern over clashes that took place between armed groups in Libya’s capital Tripoli on Friday and Saturday.

He urged all parties to preserve and adhere to a ceasefire agreement that includes the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign fighters from the country.

Aboul Gheit warned against the return of resorting to arms in Libya, which he said had not benefited any party, and had resulted in bloodshed and wasting of the country’s resources. He also called for national elections to be held “as soon as possible.”

Iran 'dangerously close' to nuclear weapons: Israeli PM

Iran ‘dangerously close’ to nuclear weapons: Israeli PM
Updated 38 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Iran ‘dangerously close’ to nuclear weapons: Israeli PM

Iran ‘dangerously close’ to nuclear weapons: Israeli PM
  • Naftali Bennett: Tehran ‘enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate’
  • ‘The world must take a firm stance … Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped’
Updated 38 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Iran is “dangerously close” to completing its nuclear weapons program, and will be able to produce an atomic bomb unless the West gets tough on Tehran, Israel’s prime minister has warned.

Naftali Bennett told the UK’s Telegraph newspaper that Western allies are “waking up” to the threat of Iran becoming a nuclear power, as Israeli leaders urged Britain and others to keep up the pressure on Tehran.

“Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate and moving dangerously close to getting their hands on nuclear weapons,” Bennett said.

His comments come as Tehran reportedly reached uranium enrichment of 60 percent, a level that allows for production of a bomb.

“Without pressure from the west, the Islamic regime in Iran could get their hands on a nuclear bomb very soon,” he said. “The world must take a firm stance … Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Tehran is failing to cooperate with investigations into its nuclear program, and had suddenly turned off at least two surveillance cameras that monitor nuclear sites.

Topics: Iran Naftali Bennett International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

