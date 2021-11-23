Muslim Brotherhood using ‘woke’ Europeans to further its agenda: Experts

You are here

Muslim Brotherhood supporters in Jordan. (File/AFP)
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • Unlikely alliances with liberals being used to ‘camouflage’ political Islamists in West
  • Brotherhood ‘has a very high ability to adapt to its surroundings,’ says professor at event attended by Arab News
LONDON: The Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliates are using well-meaning liberals across Europe to cover for and further their own anti-democratic agenda, experts have warned.

At an event attended by Arab News and hosted by UAE think tank Trends Research and Advisory, experts also cautioned that despite its relative decline in the last decade, the Brotherhood is adaptive and must be continually countered.

Dr. Lorenzo Vidino, director of the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, told participants that the Brotherhood is using “woke” language to “camouflage their true nature” as it takes hold in Europe.

“We’re seeing a very widespread loss of (Brotherhood) popularity within populations in the Arab world,” he said.

“People experienced the ineffectiveness of the rule of the Brotherhood in 2012 and 2013. People have become disenchanted with the Brotherhood.”

But in the West, and particularly in Europe, the group’s status is “a more complicated question,” he added.

In the West, it is a “different Brotherhood, with different goals and priorities compared with Muslim countries,” said Vidino.

There is a “coming-of-age of a second generation of activists who are European-born and are extremely well-versed in the European, Western political discourse,” he added.

“Thanks to that, they’re able to do what the first generation of pioneers aspired to do but weren’t really capable of.”

The goal, he said, is to become accepted by mainstream establishments, and they are using their native understanding of Western political discourse to make that happen.

“They don’t look like the Brotherhood,” Vidino said. “They got their political start in Brotherhood milieus, but from their language to the political alliances they keep, they aren’t exactly your typical Brotherhood modus operandi.” They have adopted “the language of post-colonial theory, very progressive politics,” he added.

“People have started calling them ‘woke Islamism,’ very much using the concepts of racism, of bigotry, that are mainstream in the political discourse in Europe and camouflaging their true nature in a language that makes them much more acceptable, more palatable, to a mainstream establishment.”

For example, Vidino said, “we see these activists working very closely with LGBTQ organizations, with very progressive movements, which in reality they have very little in common with if you dig just a little.”

He added: “These are tactical alliances with these groups, thanks to their ability to understand the political discourse that makes the European establishment tick.”

Dr. Nasr Mohamed Aref, professor of political science at Cairo University, said this ability to adapt is part of what preserves the Brotherhood’s influence.

The group “has a very high ability to adapt to its surroundings,” he added. “It changes ‘color’ based on its surroundings to attract members.”

Aref said whether or not it flourishes in any given country is down to decisions made at a state level.

“The Muslim Brotherhood is a national decision, a state decision,” he added. “The existence of the Brotherhood — or non-existence of it — is the decision of the state in which it exists. Countries can decide whether it exists or not.”

Dealing with the Brotherhood, and political Islam more broadly, “is the question of the moment,” said Dr. Ziad Munson, professor of sociology at Pennsylvania’s Lehigh University.

But “if this was easy it would already be done — the way to do this is to think about how, for the vast majority of people, ideology is a thing that’s instantiated in practice and in their everyday lives,” he added.

“So the key is to break that connection between toxic forms of ideology that exist, and the practical day-to-day activities that people are engaged in.”

For Muslims, this means that the freedom to pray, eat halal food and express their religion freely is preserved and completely separated from engagement in the pursuit of so-called pan-Islamist political goals, said Munson, adding that this problem is not exclusive to the Brotherhood and Muslims.

“Western governments are facing this problem across the political spectrum with the rise of populism writ-large, often connected to religious radicalism but not necessarily connected to it,” he said.

Topics: Muslim Brotherhood Europe Islamism Political Islam

Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Iraqi migrant’s stillborn baby buried near Polish border

Iraqi migrant’s stillborn baby buried near Polish border
  • At least 11 people have died on both sides of the Polish-Belarusian border since thousands of migrants began trying to cross over during the summer
  • Tuesday's ceremony took place at the Bohoniki cemetery for Poland's ethnic Tatar minority
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

BOHONIKI, Poland: The 27-week-old fetus of an Iraqi migrant who lost her baby after crossing the European Union border into Poland was laid to rest on Tuesday in a Muslim cemetery.
At least 11 people have died on both sides of the Polish-Belarusian border since thousands of migrants began trying to cross over during the summer.
The crisis escalated earlier this month when larger groups of migrants began arriving at the border, camping out in dire conditions along a razor wire fence.
Tuesday’s ceremony took place at the Bohoniki cemetery for Poland’s ethnic Tatar minority, where three other migrants are buried.
The tiny white coffin was carried by two members of the local Muslim community and the imam, as the first snow of the season blanketed the surrounding fields.
A simple plaque on the grave carried the name: “Halikari Dhaker.”
“These people did not leave their homes, their countries for a tourist trip, but to find a better life,” the imam, Ali Aleksander Bazarewicz, told mourners.
“When we dug the first grave, we were hoping it would be the last. Unfortunately, that was not the case,” he said.
The baby’s parents did not attend the funeral.
The mother is in serious condition in hospital and the father along with their five children are in a migrant center in the nearby city of Bialystok.
Polish volunteers came to the rescue of the family in a forest on the border near the village of Narewka on November 12.
“The children were sitting calmly and quietly next to their mother, who could not stop screaming. Their father was wringing his hands and asking for help,” Piotr Matecki, one of the volunteers, told the Gazeta Wyborcza daily.
“She had been suffering like this for two days, lying down, vomiting water, not eating anything,” he said.
An ambulance took the woman to hospital where doctors confirmed that the fetus had died.
The new grave lies alongside those of a 37-year-old Yemeni, Mustafa Mohammed Murshid Al-Raymi, a 19-year-old Syrian, Ahmad Al Hasan, and an unidentified migrant.

Topics: Poland belarus migrants Muslim cemetery

Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle

Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle
Updated 41 min 24 sec ago
AFP

Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle

Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle
  • Red-hot lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Monday began sliding down a cliff into the Atlantic Ocean
  • Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan on Tuesday lifted the confinement order
Updated 41 min 24 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: Authorities on the Spanish island of La Palma on Tuesday lifted a lockdown order affecting 3,000 people, imposed for fear lava from an erupting volcano could release toxic gases as it hit the sea.
Red-hot lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which has been erupting since September 19, on Monday began sliding down a cliff into the Atlantic Ocean.
Soldiers were deployed to measure air quality in the area and residents of three nearby coastal towns were told to stay inside with doors and windows shut, as wind blew the fumes inland.
But on Tuesday the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca) lifted the confinement order “after confirming that the arrival of the lava flow did not affect residents,” local emergency services said on Twitter.
This is the third time that a lava flow has reached the Atlantic Ocean since the volcano began erupting two months ago, covering large areas with ash.
All flights to and from La Palma’s airport were canceled on Tuesday for the second straight day because of the ash.
Residents of La Palma’s capital, Santa Cruz, were on Monday advised to wear high-filtration FFP2 masks outdoors for the first time since the eruption, to protect against high concentrations of sulfur dioxide.
Most of the island of around 85,000 people, part of the Canary Islands archipelago off northwestern Africa, has been unaffected by the eruption, with the lava flow concentrated on the western side.
The molten rock has covered 1,065 hectares (2,630 acres) and destroyed nearly 1,500 buildings, mainly homes, according to Copernicus, the European Union’s satellite monitoring service.
Provisional damage was estimated on Friday at nearly 900 million euros ($1 billion), according to the regional government.

Topics: La Palma volcano Spain Lava toxic gases

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge
Updated 23 November 2021
AP

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge

Slovakia proposes lockdown amid record infection surge
  • Slovak government is set to discuss a lockdown for all — vaccinated and unvaccinated alike — at its session Wednesday
  • “It’s an unpopular measure, but absolutely unavoidable,” President Zuzana Caputova said Tuesday
Updated 23 November 2021
AP

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia: Slovakia’s leaders have proposed a national lockdown as hospitals across the European Union country are hitting their limits amid a record surge of coronavirus infections.
Inspired by neighboring Austria, the Slovak government is set to discuss a lockdown for all — vaccinated and unvaccinated alike — at its session Wednesday. Prime Minister Eduard Heger said it’s necessary to act “immediately.” His four-party coalition government was mulling a two or three-week lockdown.
“It’s an unpopular measure, but absolutely unavoidable,” President Zuzana Caputova said Tuesday after visiting a major medical facility in the capital of Bratislava.
Caputova said what she saw at Bratislava University Hospital “was tragic, was horrible.”
“Experts are clear,” she said. “It’s necessary to restrict people’s mobility, we need a lockdown ... unfortunately, it’s a measure that has to affect everyone.”
Slovakia reported 9,171 new virus cases on Friday, surpassing the previous record of 8,342 set only a few days earlier.
On Monday, Slovakia imposed new restrictions targeting the unvaccinated, who are banned from all nonessential stores and shopping malls. They’re also not allowed to attend any public events or gatherings and are required to test twice a week to go to work.
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose by 161 to 3,182 on Monday, well above the 3,000-bed level considered critical by Slovakia’s Health Ministry. It said more than 82 percent of the patients have not been fully vaccinated.
At 45.3 percent, Slovakia’s vaccination rate is one of the lowest in the EU, well below the 27-nation bloc’s average of 65.5 percent.
Overall, the nation of 5.5 million has registered 621,423 virus cases with 13,985 deaths.

Topics: Slovakia COVID-19 lockdown

UK apology over Gulf War ‘human shields’ flight

UK apology over Gulf War ‘human shields’ flight
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

UK apology over Gulf War ‘human shields’ flight

UK apology over Gulf War ‘human shields’ flight
  • Passengers on BA flight 149 were taken off the Kuala Lumpur-bound plane when it landed in the Gulf state on Aug. 2, 1990, following Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait
  • Some of the 367 passengers and crew spent more than four months in captivity, including as human shields at the hands of the Iraqi dictator
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

LONDON: The UK government on Tuesday apologized for not warning British Airways that Iraq was about to invade Kuwait before one of its flights was caught up in a hostage drama in 1990.
Passengers on BA flight 149 were taken off the Kuala Lumpur-bound plane when it landed in the Gulf state on August 2 that year, hours after Saddam Hussein’s troops swept in.
Some of the 367 passengers and crew spent more than four months in captivity, including as human shields at the hands of the Iraqi dictator.
The former hostages have long sought answers about what the government in London knew and when, as well as whether special forces were on the flight, putting them at risk.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told parliament that the UK ambassador to Kuwait informed London about reports of an Iraqi incursion at about midnight on August 2, 1990.
BA 149 was already in the air when the message was passed to departments including the foreign and defense ministries, Downing Street and the MI6 intelligence service.
But it was not circulated to BA, Truss said in a written answer, as she released files on the events to Britain’s national archives.
“The call made (by the ambassador) has never been publicly disclosed or acknowledged until today,” she added.
“These files show that the existence of the call was not revealed to parliament and the public. This failure was unacceptable.
“As the current secretary of state, I apologize to the House for this, and I express my deepest sympathy to those who were detained and mistreated.”
BA 149 was late taking off, officially for “technical problems,” and landed in Kuwait City at 0113 GMT. About 45 minutes later the city’s airport was closed.
Truss said the files indicated that the ambassador was uncertain about the scale of the Iraqi incursion, and no procedure existed at the time to warn airlines or at-risk flights.
She also reaffirmed the government’s previously stated position that UK special forces were not on board and “did not attempt in any way to exploit the flight.”
BA has always denied accusations of negligence, conspiracy and a cover-up.
“These records confirm British Airways was not warned about the invasion,” the company said on Tuesday.
But one of the passengers, Barry Manners, said he did not accept the apology and rejected the assertion that no special forces were on the flight.
“Who on earth were they then? Members of a rugby team?” he added. “These were serious guys, you only had to look at them... I know they were soldiers.”
A book published earlier this year, “Operation Trojan Horse,” claims London knowingly put passengers at risk by using the flight to deploy undercover operatives and delayed take-off to allow them to board.

Topics: Iraq British Airways BA flight 149 Saddam hussein Barry Manners

Spanish researchers open up Covid antibody tests tech

Spanish researchers open up Covid antibody tests tech
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

Spanish researchers open up Covid antibody tests tech

Spanish researchers open up Covid antibody tests tech
  • WHO described the accord as the first transparent, global, non-exclusive licence for a Covid-19 health tool
  • The test effectively detects anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies developed in response to either a Covid-19 infection or a vaccine
Updated 23 November 2021
AFP

GENEVA: Spain’s top research institution reached a licensing deal Tuesday that paves the way for its Covid-19 antibody test to be produced more cheaply in developing countries.
The World Health Organization (WHO) described the accord as the first transparent, global, non-exclusive license for a Covid-19 health tool that will help correct “devastating global inequity.”
The deal brings together the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the global Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) and the WHO’s Covid-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) knowledge-sharing platform.
“The aim of the license is to facilitate the rapid manufacture and commercialization of CSIC’s Covid-19 serological test worldwide,” the WHO said.
The test effectively detects anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies developed in response to either a Covid-19 infection or a vaccine.
CSIC, one of Europe’s main public research institutions, will provide the MPP or prospective licensees with knowhow and training.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the license, which will be royalty-free for low- and middle-income countries, as “the kind of open and transparent license we need to move the needle on access during and after the pandemic.”
He added: “I urge developers of Covid-19 vaccines, treatments and diagnostics to follow this example and turn the tide... on the devastating global inequity this pandemic has spotlighted.”
C-TAP was founded in May 2020 as a platform for developers of Covid-19 treatments, tests and vaccines and other health products to share intellectual property, knowledge and data.
Set up during the scramble for Covid vaccines and treatments, the health technology repository was the brainchild of Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado.
The information pool was intended as a voluntary global bank for intellectual property and open-sourced data as part of a common front against the new coronavirus.
However, as it turned out, rival pharmaceutical companies have largely kept their findings to themselves rather than sharing them as global public goods.
“This license is a testament to what we can achieve when putting people at the center of our global and multilateral efforts,” Alvarado said. “It shows that solidarity and equitable access can be achieved.”
Costa Rica “is convinced, today more than ever, that mechanisms such as C-TAP can help us overcome the current situation, while being beneficial for future health crises.”
CSIC president Rosa Menendez said she hoped the move would serve as an example for other research organizations.
The Geneva-based MPP is a UN-backed international organization that works to facilitate the development of medicines for low- and middle-income nations.
The antibody test licensing accord is the third Covid-related deal that the global pool has struck in a month.
Last week, the MPP reached an agreement with US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer to make its prospective antiviral Covid-19 pill available more cheaply in 95 low- and middle-income countries representing around 53 percent of the world’s population.
Under the deal, Pfizer will sub-license production of its promising Paxlovid pill to generic drug manufacturers.
The MPP signed a similar voluntary licensing deal with Pfizer’s US rivals Merck & Co. last month for its oral antiviral medicine molnupiravir, which is still in the testing phase.

Topics: Spain WHO COVID-19 antibody test

