You are here

  • Home
  • Muslim Brits gear up for first post-pandemic Hajj open to foreign pilgrims

Muslim Brits gear up for first post-pandemic Hajj open to foreign pilgrims

Muslim Brits gear up for first post-pandemic Hajj open to foreign pilgrims
Imam Yunus Dudhwala presents the Hajj seminar at the London Muslim Center on Sunday. (AN photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n5rhk

Updated 13 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

Muslim Brits gear up for first post-pandemic Hajj open to foreign pilgrims

Muslim Brits gear up for first post-pandemic Hajj open to foreign pilgrims
  • Attendees learned how to perform Hajj correctly and were given practical tips to ensure a smooth journey
  • Saudi government “modernizing the way people go for Hajj and Umrah,” Council of British Hajjis tells Arab News
Updated 13 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: Over 130 British Muslims attended a Hajj seminar at the London Muslim Center on Sunday, in preparation for the first pilgrimage after the COVID-19 pandemic that will be open to foreigners.
Attendees learned how to perform the fifth pillar of Islam correctly, were given practical tips to ensure a smooth journey, and were able to ask a religious scholar questions about the journey that Muslims must undertake at least once in their lifetime if they are able to.
They were also given health and safety advice, and were able to purchase essential items for their Hajj journey such as the ihram, the two pieces of white cloth worn by male pilgrims.
The event, organized by the Council of British Hajjis, was the final in a series of seminars held across England by the organization, and was watched online by dozens of people.
Rashid Mogradia, CEO of CBHUK, said the seminars aimed to enrich and enhance pilgrim experiences through sharing relevant information, advice and guidance.
“We want to make it easy for pilgrims to have a spiritual and uplifting journey,” Mogradia told Arab News. “We’ve been running Hajj seminars since our inception in 2006. It was very important for us to reconnect with Hajj pilgrims face-to-face this year after the COVID-19 pandemic.”
He said it was important that would-be pilgrims attend the seminars this year not only to learn about the rites of Hajj, but also “the latest developments in Saudi Arabia, and health and safety requirements in the Kingdom.”
He added: “Such events allow us to connect directly with the pilgrims themselves, and address the needs and concerns they may have at an early stage so that we can relieve any anxiety and stress pre-departure.”
Imam Yunus Dudhwala, a Muslim scholar and the head of chaplaincy at Barts Health NHS Trust, presented the seminar and has held similar events annually for the last 10 years.
“I think it’s important for people who are traveling for Hajj to be prepared mentally, physically and spiritually. And in terms of Islamic jurisprudence, they need to understand how to perform Hajj correctly. That’s why we do the seminar,” he told Arab News.
Dudhwala accompanied 250-300 British pilgrims on Hajj annually as their spiritual and religious guide for over 10 years before the pandemic struck.
For over three decades preceding the pandemic, British pilgrims would book a package with a licensed Hajj operator in the UK that included flights, accommodation, meals, visas, and other essential services such as easy access to a religious scholar to help with their queries.
This year, the way pilgrims book Hajj has changed. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced last week that pilgrims from Europe, America and Australia are required to register for this year’s Hajj electronically at www.motawif.com.sa.
Applicants will be entered into a draw system, and pilgrims will then be selected from the pool.
The new portal is part of the ministry’s efforts to facilitate Hajj procedures and provide competitive prices for European, American and Australian pilgrims.
“We understand that the government of Saudi Arabia is modernizing the way people go for Hajj and Umrah as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. We also understand that they’re doing this to increase pilgrim numbers and enhance the facilities and services provided to pilgrims,” Mogradia said.
“Just as Umrah has gone through a rigorous change since 2019 with the implementation of the e-visa making it easier for people to travel to Saudi Arabia, Hajj too will need to go through that phase.”

Topics: Hajj 2022 London Muslim Centre Muslims British Muslims Saudi Arabia

Related

Muslim worshippers set out to perform a symbolic stoning of the devil ritual in Mina, Makkah, on July 20, 2021. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia
Hajj registration closes for domestic pilgrims after exceeding 390,000, e-draw begins
Special Hajj and Umrah Ministry launches ‘Smart Pilgrim’ app
Saudi Arabia
Hajj and Umrah Ministry launches ‘Smart Pilgrim’ app

Norwegian climber sets her sights on 14 peaks record

Norwegian climber sets her sights on 14 peaks record
Updated 5 min 36 sec ago
AFP

Norwegian climber sets her sights on 14 peaks record

Norwegian climber sets her sights on 14 peaks record
  • Kristin Harila has already climbed six mountains over 8,000 meters high, including Everest, in the last two months
Updated 5 min 36 sec ago
AFP

KATHMANDU, Nepal: A Norwegian climber is on track to beat the time record for summiting the globe’s 14 highest peaks, part of her quest to change how the mountaineering world views women athletes.

Kristin Harila has already climbed six mountains over 8,000 meters high, including Everest, in the last two months.

The 36-year-old hopes to match or surpass Nepali adventurer Nirmal Purja and his groundbreaking 2019 record of six months and six days, an achievement that smashed the previous record and was profiled in a popular Netflix documentary.

“In history and until now, it has been the strong macho men going out climbing mountains,” said Harila.

“When I talk to people that are not in this sport, they believe that men are more capable than women ... If we are going to change, we need to get attention and show that women are just as capable.”

Male climbers and guides far outnumber women in the top tier of the sport, with only a handful of women mountaineers getting attention and sponsorships for their expeditions.

Out of nearly a thousand climbers who visited Nepal’s famed Himalayan peaks this year, only around a fifth were women, according to Nepali government data.

Harila’s first notable climb was on Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro in 2015, but she made headlines last year for becoming the fastest woman to travel between the summits of Everest and Mount Lhotse in Nepal.

She accomplished that feat in 12 hours, but broke her own record this year, knocking four hours off her time.

But neither record was enough to convince major sponsors to back her current endeavor.

“There are lots of girls and women (who want) to climb, they want to have the sponsorship from the brands,” she said.

“It’s easier for the brands to believe in what the men are presenting.”

The former cross-country skier was able to find support from Bremont Watches and some other brands, but still had to sell her apartment to fund the project, she said.

Only around 40 people in history have summited all 14 of the world’s 8,000-meter-plus peaks.

None have come close to Nirmal Purja’s 2019 expedition. He demolished the previous record for accomplishing the feat with supplemental oxygen, set by Poland’s Jerzy Kukuczka in the 1980s at seven years, 11 months and 14 days.

Harila said the Nepali climber was an “inspiration.”

“But for me, it is not a competition against him, I don’t care much about that,” she added.

Nonetheless, she climbed her first six peaks in just 29 days, accompanied by her Nepali guides Pasdawa and Dawa Ongju Sherpa, breaking an earlier record set by Purja.

“She is a very strong and determined climber. The first phase has been record-breaking,” said Lakpa Sherpa of 8K Expeditions, Harila’s expedition organizer.

The team is now preparing to leave for Pakistan to climb their next five mountains, including K2 and the 8,126 meter Nanga Parbat, while she raises more funds for the expedition.

Maya Sherpa, the president of the Everest Summiteers Association, said Harila’s project was a welcome effort to bring more women into the male-dominated climbing world.

“Climbers like her are very important to set an example,” Sherpa said.

Topics: Kristin Harila mountain climbing

Related

Facing crisis upon crisis, Sri Lanka running out of life-saving medicine

Facing crisis upon crisis, Sri Lanka running out of life-saving medicine
Updated 12 June 2022
Roel Raymond

Facing crisis upon crisis, Sri Lanka running out of life-saving medicine

Facing crisis upon crisis, Sri Lanka running out of life-saving medicine
  • Cash-strapped island country imports more than 80% of its medical supplies
  • Drug prices surge as doctors warn of distribution delays
Updated 12 June 2022
Roel Raymond

COLOMBO: Wasana, a 16-year-old kidney transplant recipient in Sri Lanka, relies on vital medicine to prevent transplant rejection.

But as Sri Lanka’s public health system bears the brunt of the country’s worst economic crisis in memory, Wasana’s family now faces the dual challenge of sourcing new tablets and finding the money to pay for them.

“We can’t not give it to her,” Wasana’s older sister, Ishara Thilini, told Arab News. “In the areas we live in we don’t even have that medicine.”

Most hospitals in Sri Lanka are struggling to provide the universal healthcare that the country was once lauded for, leading to patients like Wasana having to find essential medication elsewhere.

“We are hanging on. But there will be a limit to how long we can do that,” Thilini said.

The devastating economic crisis that has led to political turmoil and ongoing mass protests is now spilling over into the healthcare service and exposing patients to unprecedented vulnerabilities, as doctors warn that they are running out of vital medical supplies and medicines.  

The country defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt for the first time in history last month, as inflation rose to a record high of 39.1 percent. The island nation of 22 million is suffering from shortages of essentials, including food, fuel and drugs.

Sri Lanka imports more than 80 percent of its medical supplies, but with foreign currency reserves running out due to the crisis, hospitals are facing worsening shortages and a reliance on foreign donors.

There is a lack of anesthesia, oxygenators and even betadine in some government hospitals, two anonymous doctors told Arab News. They declined to be named because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

“It’s a very difficult situation for us right now when we can’t do what we need to do,” one said. “It is the patients who are suffering.”

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Health said that there is a drug shortage and obstacles in procuring essential supplies.

“We need about $32 to 34 million for monthly (drug) expenses, and we are hoping this will come in through donations,” Dr. Hamdani Anver, a Ministry of Health official in charge of coordinating healthcare donations, told Arab News.

Even with help from abroad, the Government Medical Officers’ Association, a trade union of government doctors, said that coordination has been ineffective.

“There is a drug shortage. There has been intervention from the World Health Organization and friendly countries, and expats are also helping at the moment,” Dr. Naveen De Zoysa, GMOA assistant secretary, told Arab News.

“But the ministry has failed to coordinate and there have been delays in distributions.”

Nafeel Jefferey of community development and social welfare nonprofit Care Station said that he has noticed more and more people seeking assistance from the charity.

“We have a website portal and people can enter their needs. Day-by-day numbers are increasing,” Jefferey told Arab News.

There is also a price surge in medicines, he said, as drugs that used to cost about $14 monthly just eight weeks ago now cost about $21.

“There is a shortage of medicines, but more severe is the price hike,” Jefferey added.

Dr. Sanjeeva Gunasekera, a pediatric oncologist at the National Cancer Institute, said that support from foreign donors has been key in keeping things afloat at his hospital.

“So we have been able to procure (medicines). Simply because of this, we have been able to manage without drastically changing treatment plans,” Gunasekera told Arab News.

But drugs are just one part of the medical shortages, he added. There is also a huge need for other medical essentials, such as cannulas and syringes, which are necessary to perform surgeries.

“This is the unseen side of the medical shortage,” he said. 

Topics: Sri Lanka Medical supplies Dr. Sanjeeva Gunasekera

Related

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announces weekly fuel quotas
World
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announces weekly fuel quotas
Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says
World
Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says

Mass COVID-19 testing announced for Beijing’s Chaoyang district amid ‘ferocious’ outbreak

Mass COVID-19 testing announced for Beijing’s Chaoyang district amid ‘ferocious’ outbreak
Updated 12 June 2022
Reuters

Mass COVID-19 testing announced for Beijing’s Chaoyang district amid ‘ferocious’ outbreak

Mass COVID-19 testing announced for Beijing’s Chaoyang district amid ‘ferocious’ outbreak
  • There are 166 confirmed cases linked to the outbreak that began at the Heaven Supermarket bar
Updated 12 June 2022
Reuters

BEIJING: Beijing’s most populous district Chaoyang announced three rounds of mass testing to quell a “ferocious” COVID-19 outbreak that emerged at a bar in a nightlife and shopping area last week, shortly after the city relaxed curbs imposed during an outbreak in April.
City health officials said that so far there have been 166 confirmed cases linked to the outbreak that began at the Heaven Supermarket bar in the Sanlitun area on Thursday, 145 of them bar patrons.
Mass testing would take place between Monday and Wednesday in Chaoyang district, where the bar is located, officials told a press briefing.
The overall numbers of cases and deaths from the pandemic remain extremely low in China compared with many countries around the world.
But even as much of the world has relaxed curbs, Chinese authorities maintain their zero-COVID-19 policy, trying to stamp out outbreaks early with measures including heavy restrictions on movement and mass testing.
Xu Hejian, Beijing city government spokesman, told Sunday’s briefing that the current outbreak in the capital is “ferocious.”
“At present, the risk of a further spread still exists. The most urgent task at the moment is to trace the source of the cluster and also manage and control the risks,” he said, adding Beijing must prevent the emergence of “epidemic amplifiers.”
Two buildings housing hundreds of residents in one Chaoyang compound were put under strict lockdown on Sunday after a single positive case, a residential committee worker said.
Large metal barricades were installed around the compound. Staff in hazmat suits carrying disinfectant entered the building and extra security and police were brought in at the exits.
Several businesses nearby including the “Paradise Massage & Spa” were also put under temporary lockdown with police tape and security personnel brought in to block the exits.
A handful of customers and staff at the parlour would be locked in for at least two days whilst checks were carried out, a government worker said.
Some Beijing residents reported that on Sunday they received multiple texts telling them to report to their neighborhood organizations if they had visited Sanlitun’s bars recently.
It is only a week since state media reported that Beijing would further relax COVID-19 curbs by allowing indoor dining.
In Shanghai, subject to two months of lockdown up until the start of June, authorities announced on Saturday a round of testing for most of its 25 million residents.
Shanghai officials told reporters said they found one symptomatic and four asymptomatic cases as of Sunday afternoon, after finding 10 new local symptomatic cases and 19 local asymptomatic cases a day earlier.
Dine-in services will be allowed to resume in a number of restaurants and eateries in three suburban districts, Shanghai officials said.
China reported 275 new coronavirus cases for June 11, of which 134 were symptomatic and 141 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.
There were no new deaths, leaving the total tally in the pandemic at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 224,781 cases with symptoms.

Topics: Beijing China Coronavirus

Related

Beijing delays school reopenings after new COVID-19 outbreak
World
Beijing delays school reopenings after new COVID-19 outbreak
Beijing to reopen schools and workplaces as COVID-19 curbs ease
World
Beijing to reopen schools and workplaces as COVID-19 curbs ease

India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal laborers

India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal laborers
Updated 12 June 2022
Reuters

India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal laborers

India police charge 30 soldiers for killing six tribal laborers
  • One security personnel was also killed in the clashes
  • A spokesperson for the Indian army was not immediately available for comment
Updated 12 June 2022
Reuters

GUWAHATI: Police in India’s northeastern state of Nagaland said 30 army soldiers were charged for killing six tribal laborers mistaken for militants during an anti-insurgency operation last year.
“Investigations revealed that the operation team had not followed the standard operating procedure and the rules of engagement,” Nagaland police chief T.J. Longkumer told reporters in the capital city Dimapur, adding that army officials had resorted to “disproportionate firing.”
The police probe was launched after 13 members of the region’s predominantly Konyak tribe and one security trooper were killed in December last year after defense forces stationed in the border state mistook the group of laborers for militants entering from Myanmar and opened fire.
Six coal miners returning from work were killed at Oting in Nagaland’s Mon district. Seven others were gunned down when villagers, angry after discovering the bullet-riddled bodies of the laborers on an army truck had clashed with the soldiers.
One security personnel was also killed in the clashes.
“The sanction for prosecution is still awaited,” Longkumer said, adding that a chargesheet had been filed to prosecute the 30 accused army personnel.
A spokesperson for the Indian army was not immediately available for comment. A defense ministry official in New Delhi said the case has been placed before Indian courts for final order.
Thousands of army officials are posted in the country’s northeast, home to a complex web of tribal groups, many of which have launched insurgency and separatist activities accusing New Delhi of plundering resources and doing little to improve their lives.
Soon after the killings, protests intensified over the Armed Forces Powers Act (AFSPA) that gives the armed forces sweeping powers to search and arrest, and to open fire if they deem it necessary in “disturbed areas.”
The Act is still in force in Mon.
The notification of “disturbed areas” under AFSPA has been in force in several parts of seven northeastern states.
Starting in 2015, the federal government removed AFSPA entirely from the states of Tripura and Meghalaya, and partially from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland and Manipur.

Topics: India police investigation Indian army

Related

Indian police step up arrests to stop religious unrest over anti-Islam remarks
World
Indian police step up arrests to stop religious unrest over anti-Islam remarks

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announces weekly fuel quotas

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announces weekly fuel quotas
Updated 12 June 2022
AFP

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announces weekly fuel quotas

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka announces weekly fuel quotas
  • Sri Lanka is struggling with its worst economic crisis in decades
  • Colombo defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in mid-April
Updated 12 June 2022
AFP

COLOMBO: Crisis-hit Sri Lanka announced weekly fuel quotas for motorists on Sunday, as an acute shortage worsened and longer queues formed outside the few pumping stations still operating.
Energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera said the state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation was struggling to finance oil imports, while consumption had shot up due to shortages of electricity and liquefied petroleum gas.
“We have no choice but to register consumers at filling stations and give them a guaranteed weekly quota until we are able to strengthen the financial situation,” the minister said.
“I hope to have this system in place by the first week of July.”
He did not say how much fuel motorists will be allowed to buy under the new system.
Sri Lanka has been struggling with its worst economic crisis in decades, with the country unable to import basic necessities such as food, fuel and medication due to a lack of foreign exchange reserves.
In mid-April, the government ordered all fuel stations not to pump more than four liters of petrol for a motorcycle, five for a three-wheeler and 19.5 liters of gasoline or diesel for cars and SUVs.
Under that system, many motorists would top up, drain fuel into cans to build a buffer stock, and then return to the queue for more.
This week, queues at fuel stations had become longer, with hundreds of cars and thousands of motorcycles waiting in line, sometimes for days.
Two weeks ago, Sri Lanka received a shipment of Russian crude oil to be refined on the island, but the finished product from the Sapugaskanda refinery was less than a tenth of the country’s daily requirement.
Around 90,000 tons of Siberian light crude was sent to Sri Lanka’s lone refinery after the shipment was acquired on credit from Dubai-based intermediary Coral Energy last month.
The Sri Lankan government has also approached Moscow’s envoy in Colombo to help secure direct supplies of Russian oil, Energy Minister Wijesekera said.
Sri Lanka defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt in mid-April and has since opened talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.
The United Nations has issued an appeal for $47 million to buy essential food for 1.7 million Sri Lankans in the next four months.
The worst economic crisis since the country gained independence in 1948 has sparked widespread protests calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down.
He has refused, and instead got his brother Mahinda to step down as prime minister on May 9.
President Rajapaksa then appointed opposition politician Ranil Wickremesinghe to succeed Mahinda and help lead the country out of the unprecedented economic chaos.

Topics: Sri Lanka

Related

Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says
World
Sri Lanka risks full-blown humanitarian emergency, UN agency says
Sri Lanka wants people to grow food at home as shortage looms
World
Sri Lanka wants people to grow food at home as shortage looms

Latest updates

Egyptian band Cairokee, Hamza Namira serenade Jeddah, leave people wanting for more
The night kicked off with a two-hour, power-packed performance by Hamzah Namira. (AN photos by Abdullah Alfaleh)
Celebrities discuss acting, Saudi fans and Jeddah’s heat at Stan Lee’s Super Con
Lauren Ridloff said that this was her first convention ever. (Supplied)
Hajj registration closes for domestic pilgrims after exceeding 390,000, e-draw begins
Muslim worshippers set out to perform a symbolic stoning of the devil ritual in Mina, Makkah, on July 20, 2021. (AFP)
Sports for All Federation represents Saudi Arabia at world sport congress in Slovenia
Sports for All Federation represents Saudi Arabia at world sport congress in Slovenia
Muslim Brits gear up for first post-pandemic Hajj open to foreign pilgrims
Muslim Brits gear up for first post-pandemic Hajj open to foreign pilgrims

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.