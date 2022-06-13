COVID-19: UAE reports 1,249 new coronavirus cases

Sandstorm brings Iraq to standstill, grounds flights
It is the tenth duststorm since mid-April to hit Iraq, which has been battered by soil degradation, intense droughts and low rainfall linked to climate change
AFP
BAGHDAD: Iraq temporarily closed Baghdad airport Monday as choking clouds of dust blanketed the capital, the latest crippling sandstorm in a country that has warned climate change poses an “existential threat.”
It is the tenth duststorm since mid-April to hit Iraq, which has been battered by soil degradation, intense droughts and low rainfall linked to climate change.
Earlier this month, to mark World Environment Day, President Barham Saleh warned that tackling climate change “must become a national priority for Iraq as it is an existential threat to the future of our generations to come.”
On Monday morning, a thick white dust covered the Iraqi capital and surroundings areas, with visibility slashed to a few hundred meters (yards).
Officials at Baghdad airport announced the temporary suspension of flights.
In Najaf, a Shiite holy city in central Iraq, the airport briefly suspended operations in the morning before reopening a few hours later when the dust passed.
Airports have been forced to suspend flights several times due to sandstorms in recent weeks.
In May, sandstorms sent thousands of people to hospital with respiratory problems, and left one person dead.
Iraq, which is entering the scorching summer season when temperatures at times surpass 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), is ranked by the United Nations as one of the world’s five most vulnerable nations to climate change and desertification.
The environment ministry has warned that over the next two decades Iraq could endure an average of 272 days of sandstorms per year, rising to above 300 by 2050.
Updated 13 June 2022
AFP
TEHRAN: Two Iranian aerospace officials, including a member of the Revolutionary Guards’ Corps, were “martyred while on mission” in separate incidents inside the country, the Fars news agency reported Monday.
Ali Kamani, a member of the Guards aerospace division was “martyred” in the city of Khomein in Iran’s central Markazi province, Fars said, quoting a Guards statement.
In a separate incident, Mohammad Abdoos, 33, an aerospace staff member, died in the northern Semnan province on Sunday while on a “mission,” Fars added.
No further details were given on the men or of the circumstances of their deaths.
Two weeks ago, Col. Ali Esmailzadeh, a commander of the Guards’ external operations unit, the Quds Force, died “in an accident in his home,” according to state news agency IRNA.
On May 22, Guards Col. Sayyad Khodai, 50, was killed outside his home in the east of the Iranian capital after attackers on motorbikes shot him five times.
The Guards accused “Zionists” of being behind the high-profile assassination of Khodai and vowed revenge.
The New York Times later reported that Israel told the United States that it was behind the killing of Khodai. The US daily cited an anonymous “intelligence official briefed on the communications.”
Iran’s state television has said that Khodai was a member of the Quds Force and that he was “known” in Syria, where Iran has acknowledged deploying “military advisers.”
The Guards described Khodai as a “defender of the sanctuary,” a term used for those who work on behalf of Tehran in Syria or Iraq.
The Guards are designated as a terrorist group by the United States.
Frankly Speaking: Food crisis will have ‘huge impact’ on Middle East, says agritech entrepreneur David Meszaros
CEO of Dutch company SmartKas plans to build “mega smart farm” that can provide food for the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia using renewable energy and water sources
Meszaros believes planet can feed 10 billion people by 2050 but not with current system as it will run out of food “within the next decade or so”
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The brewing global food crisis will have a “huge impact” on the Middle East and North Africa, whose populations and economies have suffered “a critical blow” owing to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
That is according to Dr. David Meszaros, a technology entrepreneur and CEO of SmartKas, an agritech company that is building the largest smart farm in the Netherlands using artificial intelligence, drones and robotics.
“If we’re talking about today, if we’re talking about the next few weeks, there’s a huge impact for them,” he told Katie Jensen, the host of “Frankly Speaking,” the video interview show featuring leading regional and international policymakers and business leaders.
Meszaros also revealed plans to build a “mega smart farm” — run completely sustainably, completely autonomously, using only renewable sources of energy and water — to provide food for the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
Speaking more broadly, he said the world can feed 10 billion people by 2050 but not with the current food system. “We’re going to run out of food within the next decade or so,” he said.
The comments come as the UN warns that global hunger levels are at a new record, with food prices about 30 percent higher since the outbreak of the war, food exports dropping significantly worldwide, and inflation soaring in many countries.
In the interview, Meszaros also offered his take on the real reasons for the food crisis, who will suffer most, why new technologies could be the solution and whether can they materialize quickly enough.
Referring to the MENA countries currently facing food insecurity, he said: “Their strong reliance on imported wheat, imported rice, all kinds of grains (and fertilizers) … is completely disrupting their economy, especially the agro-economy. And there is no other choice for the government than to buy food at an increased price to try to meet the demand for food.”
On the upside, according to Meszaros, it is not too late yet as the critical moment will come in another five to 10 years. “If they make the conscious decision to switch now, as in really now,” he said, “then within the next 6-12 months we could see the appearance of smart farms powered by whatever natural resources they have and producing their own food.”
Charles Michel, the EU president, has accused Russia of using food supplies as a “stealth missile” against developing countries, but Meszaros believes the causes of the crisis go deeper than just the war in Ukraine.
“I would say it’s a bit of a stretch to say that (the Russians) are solely to blame. We can all recall that we just had a supply-chain crisis the years prior, as well as an ongoing pandemic — and there are rumors of another wave reaching Europe and the MENA region soon,” he said.
“We can actually turn back the clock all the way to the 1960s (as) the whole issue started back then. The world’s population is now two and a half times what it was in the 1960s.”
The global food crisis is “an ongoing, long-expected problem that has been brewing and brewing and brewing” which was “never taken seriously,” Meszaros said. As a case in point, he cited the use of fertilizers, which he said has increased by eight times since the 1960s “but because of diminishing returns, its effectiveness has dropped by about 95 percent.”
He likened the situation to running a business without having insurance. “You just hope for the best that nothing goes awry, but then it did,” he said, “and the frequency of these catastrophic events is just increasing.”
Having said that, Meszaros did not play down the importance of Russia’s role as the world’s largest exporter of fertilizers, or that of Russia and Ukraine jointly as the supplier of 30 percent of the world’s wheat supplies and 70 percent of its sunflower oil. Global food supplies are “under extreme stress (which) has been a huge blow not only to the regional, but global food supply as well,” he said.
“The problem is that we have increasingly relied on an outdated, very, very old, obsolete food system. This food system positions itself on field farming, and, because of that, there is a non-renewable aspect to it,” Meszaros said.
“There is a continuous new need for fertilizers — whether that’s phosphorus, or nitrogen, or potassium-based fertilizers. There is still a need for (such fertilizers) and you cannot just expect the food system to switch in a matter of weeks or months.
“This is why people are seeing (the Russia-Ukraine) war as a massive trigger that finally made us realize that the current, unsustainable and non-renewable system just cannot continue.”
Meszaros is known for being a big advocate of the autonomous smart farm, having created the biggest of its kind in the Netherlands. But how exactly does it work?
He put it this way: “Imagine you have a farm field. You try to grow strawberries on it. Usually, you have a yield of 10 to 15 metric tons on one hectare. But on the same amount of land, when a 10 or 12-layer vertical farm is built by SmartKas, you can grow above 2,000 metric tons — that is, approximately 200 times more high-quality, pesticide-free and sustainably grown fresh strawberries.
“Not only that, but those are grown 24/7 — so from Jan. 1 until Dec. 31 — and they are grown right next to the city where they are sold.
“We are recirculating the water, we are using solar or wind or whatever energy is possible for us — and this is grown all pesticide-free and sold locally. So, we are cutting out the middleman, there’s no import, there’s no export and, by orders of magnitude, higher amounts. I am here in the Amsterdam location, but we also have a location in London, we have a R&D facility in Hungary and we are building a massive greenhouse in Brazil.”
Elaborating on his plans for creating a “mega farm” for several Gulf Cooperation Council countries, he said discussions are underway with government officials as well as individuals in the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.
“What we believe in, is that, especially for the GCC countries, we could build one massive mega facility that — running completely sustainably, autonomously and using only renewable sources of energy and water — could feed the three countries,” he said.
Meszaros envisions “a triangle format, where one equal piece of the triangle would be in one of the three countries,” supplemented by the introduction of “autonomous electric vehicles — trucks, essentially — for supplying fresh fruits and vegetables to the largest cities of these three countries.”
With regard to the location of the project, he said: “We can pick the most ideal position from a climate perspective, from a power-line perspective, from a water perspective etc.”
As for the total cost, he believes it would be between $900 million and $1.1 billion, with a capacity for producing “about 50,000 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables, which, according to our studies, would be more than enough for the fresh fruit and vegetable supply for these countries.”
Meszaros hopes to rely heavily on solar because, as he put it, “the sun is not in short supply in these countries, land is available and you can utilize it, and there are newer and newer technologies in photovoltaic, or PV, panels — some elevated, some transparent.”
He said SmartKas is experimenting with transparent PVs “which allow for even more energy generation per target area,” adding that “we have automated robots, strings, drones that can clean (dust and sand) from the panels regularly without human intervention.”
With regard to water supplies, he said there are some potential solutions. “Number one, because the systems themselves are hermetically closed, anything we can recycle. The recycling will not be perfect, we will have some losses. So, we would introduce two water-capture units,” he said.
“One would be a desalination plant and the other one would be an atmospheric water-generation unit that captures the humidity from the air. And, alongside the coastline, we have already done on-site studies on this. There’s just enough humidity in the air to capture between four to six thousand liters of water per unit per day.”
Meszaros said SmartKas “already has investors signed on … in all three countries,” and is talking to European investors and European public entities as well.
“We expect to finish the early-stage development pre-engineering and designs in the next two years, and then afterwards we can talk about construction,” he said. “Definitely not in the next two years. Probably three, four years (from now) is when we will see signs of this project.”
On a final note, Meszaros outlined some steps that he thinks should be put in place if the world is to feed a projected population of 10 billion by 2050.
“The first is to cut the reliance on fertilizers and inefficient farming methods,” he said.
“Not every country needs to have an autonomous AI-run farm. You can start small. You can use drones to better divide the pesticides, then you can use certain foil technologies, polytunnel technologies — what Spain uses, what Morocco uses — to protect the crops and then slowly every single country can transition.
“But, in essence, using technology and innovative solutions is the key towards providing food security in the world.”
UN nuclear watchdog urges Iran to resume stalled nuclear talks ‘now’
Talks to revive the deal have stalled since March
Updated 13 June 2022
Agencies
WASHINGTON/TEHRAN: The International Atomic Energy Agency on Sunday urged Iran to resume talks “now” to avoid a crisis that could make it “extremely more difficult” to salvage the 2015 nuclear accord.
Iran this week disconnected some cameras allowing international inspectors to monitor its nuclear activities in response to a Western resolution passed June 8 in which the UN agency denounced Tehran’s lack of cooperation.
Twenty-seven surveillance cameras “have been removed,” IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in an interview broadcast Sunday by CNN, calling it a “very serious move.”
“Recent history tells us that it is never a good thing to start saying to international inspectors, go home... things get much more problematic,” he added.
The 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, gave Iran relief from crippling economic sanctions in exchange for curbs on its nuclear activities.
But in 2018, then-US president Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of the pact and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to begin rolling back on its own commitments.
Talks to revive the deal have stalled since March.
In the CNN interview, Grossi said he was telling his Iranian counterparts, “We have to sit down now, we have to redress the situation, we have to continue working together.
“The only way for Iran to get the confidence, the trust they so badly need in order to move their economy forward... is to allow the inspectors of the IAEA to be present.”
Without the surveillance cameras, Grossi said, his agency will soon be unable to declare whether the Iranian nuclear program is “peaceful” — as Tehran has repeatedly insisted — or whether Iran is developing an atomic bomb.
Even if the Iranians reconnect the cameras in a few months, Grossi said, whatever work they do in the meantime will remain secret, possibly rendering useless any agreement.
Therefore, he said, the recent Iranian action makes “the way back to an agreement extremely more difficult.”
While Trump pulled the United States out of what he said was a badly flawed accord, his successor Joe Biden has said he is ready to again embrace the deal so long as Iran also respects its own commitments.
But negotiators have met with repeated frustration, and the possibility of failure appears closer than ever.
In a call Saturday with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on diplomats to rescue the agreement, according to a Sunday statement.
Meanwhile, Iran’s currency on Sunday dropped to its lowest value ever as US sanctions against the country are still in force.
Iran’s economy is struggling mightily mostly because of the US pullout from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that restored sanctions on Iran’s oil and banking sectors.
In central Tehran, dozens of shop owners took to the streets in protest over the worsening economic situation, after many shut their businesses following a recent rise in business taxes. Police were present in force, but did not intervene. (With AFP and AP)
Jordan army foils drug smuggling attempt from Syria
The operation was the latest since the Jordanian army earlier this year announced an intensified campaign against drug smuggling from Syria which, it said, has been increasing dramatically
Updated 12 June 2022
Raed Omari
AMMAN: The Jordanian army has announced that its troops on the northeastern border with Syria foiled an attempt on Sunday at dawn to smuggle “large amounts” of drugs from the war-torn country into the kingdom.
The operation was the latest since the Jordanian army earlier this year announced an intensified campaign against drug smuggling from Syria which, it said, has been increasing dramatically.
A source from the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army said that rules of engagement were applied to the smugglers, leading to their escape back into Syria. Searching the area, the source said that troops found 900,000 Captagon pills and 154 palm palm-sized sheets of hashish.
The source reiterated that the army will apply “full force” to thwart any infiltration or smuggling attempts, protecting the kingdom’s borders and citizens.
On May 22, the JAF said that troops on Jordan’s eastern borders with Syria opened fire on people who attempted to infiltrate the kingdom, killing four of them and injuring others. The army said that the smugglers left behind 181 palm-sized sheets of hashish, 637,000 Captagon narcotic pills, and 39,600 tramadol pills.
The largest operation unveiled so far was on Jan. 27 when the Jordanian army announced that it had killed 27 infiltrators as they tried to smuggle “large amounts” of narcotics from Syria into the kingdom. The army said that the operation in late January came after the directives of the JAF chairman to change the rules of engagement. Jordan has been warning of Syria turning into a narco-state, posing cross-border threats to the kingdom, the region, and the rest of the world.
Jordan has also warned that narcotics had become an “established industry” in southern Syria under the sponsorship of Lebanon’s Shiite Hezbollah and other Iran-backed militias.
Director of JAF Military Media Department Col. Mustafa Hiyari recently accused Iran and Syria of sponsoring drug dealers operating in Syria, adding that the Jordanian army is waging a “drug war” on the northern borders. In remarks to the government-owned Al-Mamlaka TV, Hiyari also said that drug trafficking to Jordan is supported by “uncontrolled groups” within the Syrian army and pro-Iranian groups.
“We are facing a drugs war along the borders, led by organizations supported by foreign parties. These Iranian militias are the most dangerous because they target Jordan’s national security,” Hiyari said.
Fayez Dweiri, a retired major general and military analyst, has previously told Arab News that Hezbollah had resorted to the narcotics trade to secure funding after the US sanctions on Iran. He added Hezbollah has relocated some of its drug factories in Beirut’s Dahieh Al-Janubiya to Aleppo and other Syrian regime-controlled regions. Dweiri said that the US sanctions on Iran have hit Hezbollah hard, “obliging Tehran’s most funded proxy to look for other sources of revenues.”
According to a report by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, Hezbollah has significantly expanded and institutionalized its drug trafficking enterprises, which now generate more money than its other funding streams. The think tank said that Hezbollah’s global narcotics industry began in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley in the 1970s, using well-established smuggling routes across the Israel-Lebanon border.
Political analyst Amer Sabaileh voiced confidence in the Jordanian army’s ability to control drug trafficking from Syria, explaining that the narcotics industry has expanded in the southern parts of Syria, especially after the withdrawal of Russian forces from there. Jordan’s King Abdullah has recently warned that a Russian withdrawal from southern Syria due to the Ukraine war would allow Iran-backed militias to fill the void.
King Abdullah, in an interview in May for the Battlegrounds series by Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, said that the presence of the Russians in the south of Syria was a source of calm.
“That vacuum will be filled by the Iranians and their proxies, so, unfortunately, we are looking at maybe an escalation of problems on our borders,” the king said. The JAF has said that 361 smuggling attempts from Syria were foiled in 2021, leading to the seizure of about 15.5 million pills of narcotics of different types.
The army said that it prevented more than 130 smuggling attempts from Syria in 2020 and seized about 132 million Captagon pills and more than 15,000 sheets of hashish.