Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
The main TASI index lost 2.2 percent to close at 12,322, and the parallel market Nomu shed 2.3 percent to 21,737. (AFP)
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market started the week lower on Sunday, weighed down by declines in major players including Aramco, SABIC, and Al Rajhi Bank.

The main TASI index lost 2.2 percent to close at 12,322, and the parallel market Nomu shed 2.3 percent to 21,737.

However, shares of telecom giant stc added 6.6 percent after its board proposed a SR30 billion ($8 billion) capital hike by granting bonus shares.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, stock exchanges of Qatar, Egypt, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait all dropped, with Kuwait leading as it shed 2.1 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude fell to $119.9 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $118.54 a barrel as of 9:11 a.m. Saudi time on Monday.

Stock news

Shareholders of Banque Saudi Fransi approved the board’s proposal to pay out SR1.5 per share in dividends for 2021

Bupa Arabia’s board proposed a capital increase of SR300 million through the issuance of bonus shares

National Environmental Recycling Co., known as Tadweeer, has signed an initial deal with the ministry of communications and information technology to establish a center for waste recycling

Saudi Real Estate Co.’s rights issue was 94 percent covered, with proceeds amounting to SR1.5 billion

Shatirah House Restaurant Co. said it has increased the number of operating branches to 100 as part of a wider plan to cover the entire Saudi market by 2025

Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund increased the limits of its shariah-compliant banking facility from Banque Saudi Fransi by SR170 million

The Saudi Industrial Exports Co.’s rump offering was 622 percent covered, generating SR96 million in proceeds

Calendar

June 14, 2022

Saudi construction firm Ladun Investment Co. will start trading its shares on the parallel Nomu market

Start of Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s, or Petro Rabigh, subscription to new shares and rights trading

June 21, 2022

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s rights trading ends

June 26, 2022

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s subscription to new shares ends

Bahrain-listed Alba mulls listing on Saudi stock market by year-end: Bloomberg

Bahrain-listed Alba mulls listing on Saudi stock market by year-end: Bloomberg
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

Bahrain-listed Alba mulls listing on Saudi stock market by year-end: Bloomberg

Bahrain-listed Alba mulls listing on Saudi stock market by year-end: Bloomberg
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Aluminum Bahrain, also known as Alba, is considering a second listing on Saudi Arabia’s bourse, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources.

Backed by the country’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, the company is already listed on Bahrain’s stock exchange — which it joined almost a decade ago.

Bloomberg’s sources said Mumtalakat is currently working with Moelis & Co. to advise on the potential offering.

The company is understood to have already started the process of seeking regulatory approval in Saudi Arabia. 

The metal producer might start trading its shares publicly by the end of the year or early 2023, they added.

Alba, Mumtalakat, and Moelis declined to comment to Bloomberg on the news.

Iran ships Russian cargoes to India using new trade corridor  

Iran ships Russian cargoes to India using new trade corridor  
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

Iran ships Russian cargoes to India using new trade corridor  

Iran ships Russian cargoes to India using new trade corridor  
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Iran shipping company has started transferring its first cargo of Russian goods to India through a new trade corridor. 

This comes amidst a rising Western push to isolate Russia from world trading with the EU and the US leading a series of sanctions while asking countries to shun Russian goods including oil and gas.  

The Russian cargo consists of two 40-foot containers, of wood laminate sheets, weighing 41 tons, according to a report published in the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency. 

Dariush Jamali, director of a joint-owned Iranian-Russian terminal in Astrakhan revealed that these cargoes departed St. Petersburg for the Caspian Sea port city of Astrakhan. The report, however, did not say when the cargo was transferred to the test corridor. 

The report further added that this cargo will cross the length of the Caspian to the northern Iranian port of Anzali. Later, the Russian goods will be transferred by road to the southern port of Bandar Abbas on the Arabian Gulf. These goods will be then loaded onto a ship and sent to the Indian port of Nhava Sheva. 

Jamali also noted that the transfer of goods through the new route is coordinated and managed by the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines Group and its regional offices in Russia and India. The cargo is expected to reach India in 25 days. 

 

Topics: Iran India Russia cargo Ship trade

Saudi Nuqtah NFTs marketplace seeks to raise $5m in new funding round

Saudi Nuqtah NFTs marketplace seeks to raise $5m in new funding round
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Nuqtah NFTs marketplace seeks to raise $5m in new funding round

Saudi Nuqtah NFTs marketplace seeks to raise $5m in new funding round
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi firm Nuqtah, a marketplace for non-fungible tokens, is seeking to raise $5 million through a new funding round, CEO Salwa Radwi told Al-Asharq. 

In the first round of financing, the company managed to attract prominent investors, such as Sanabil, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, Shorooq Partners, and 500 Global, an early-stage venture fund. 

The company expects to attract these investors again in the second round. It looks to use the funds for attracting human resources, developing technologies and products, and enhancing the marketing process of the company's activity locally and regionally.

Saudi Arabia rolls out national project management guides amid efficiency drive

Saudi Arabia rolls out national project management guides amid efficiency drive
Updated 13 June 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

Saudi Arabia rolls out national project management guides amid efficiency drive

Saudi Arabia rolls out national project management guides amid efficiency drive
Updated 13 June 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has issued national guides for project and asset and facilities management in a bid to increase efficiency across the Kingdom, after SR540 billion ($144 billion) was directed for high-priority spending to serve locals and residents.

According to the government’s Minister of Finance, Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan, Saudi Arabia’s Government Expenditure & Projects Efficiency Authority, known as EXPRO, has developed an action plan with 20 highest-spending government agencies to arrange their priorities and align them with the goals of Vision 2030, he added. 

EXPRO has now launched two guides to help ensure capital spending delivers value for money, he added.

The CEO of EXPRO, Abdul Razzaq bin Subhi Al-Aujan, said: “These two guides have been prepared in accordance with the best local and international standards and practices.”

“They were under the supervision and follow-up of distinguished national competencies and expertise, which contributes to improving and raising spending efficiency in operating expenses and consolidating the quality of the services provided,” he went on.

The National Guide to Project Management

The guide includes 16 volumes, with each specializing in a specific project management function, which helps public authorities in planning, implementing, and moving from one phase to another. 

The National Guide for Asset and Facilities Management

It consists of 17 volumes, each concerned with a specific function of asset and facilities management, with the best local and global practices to accomplish them. 

Covering six major sectors of government assets and efficiency, the guide is considered to be the first technical reference of its kind in the field of guiding public authorities on ways to optimally utilize the resources of asset management and facilities for each entity.

UAE's investment firm Chimera offers to take over Egypt's Beltone

UAE’s investment firm Chimera offers to take over Egypt’s Beltone
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

UAE’s investment firm Chimera offers to take over Egypt’s Beltone

UAE’s investment firm Chimera offers to take over Egypt’s Beltone
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE’s Chimera Investments has submitted a mandatory non-binding offer to the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority for the acquisition of investment bank Beltone Financial Holding.

The offer includes the acquisition of no less than 51 percent to 90 percent of Beltone’s shares at 1.485 Egyptian pounds ($0.079) per share, according to Al arabiya.

In its initial offer, Chimera is offering 13.5 plates per share, which is a higher price than the 1.35 plates per share offered last week by the WM consortium to acquire Beltone.

 

