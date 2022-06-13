You are here

Novak Djokovic slips to third as Daniil Medvedev tops ATP rankings

Novak Djokovic slips to third as Daniil Medvedev tops ATP rankings
Daniil Medvedev is unable to compete at Wimbledon as Russian and Belarusian players have been barred following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Novak Djokovic slips to third as Daniil Medvedev tops ATP rankings

Novak Djokovic slips to third as Daniil Medvedev tops ATP rankings
  • Daniil Medvedev is unable to compete at Wimbledon as Russian and Belarusian players have been barred following the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Daniil Medvedev returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday, ahead of Alexander Zverev, with Novak Djokovic slipping out of the top two for the first time in nearly four years.
The 26-year-old Russian, who was surprisingly beaten by Tim van Rijthoven in the final at ‘s-Hertogenbosch on Sunday, briefly occupied the number one spot for two weeks at the end of February and the beginning of March.
But with Djokovic losing in the quarter-finals at the French Open, where he was defending champion, the door opened for Medvedev to rise again to top spot.
Medvedev is unable to compete at Wimbledon as Russian and Belarusian players have been barred following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Rankings points, however, will not be awarded.
Zverev climbs to number two for the first time having spent a total of 56 weeks since November 2017 at number three. The German, however, is facing a spell on the sidelines after tearing ligaments in his right ankle during his French Open semifinal with Nadal.
Djokovic’s grip on the number one ranking had already been weakened by his exclusion earlier in the year, because of Covid regulations, from the Australian Open where he was also the defending champion.
It is the first time since October 2018 that Djokovic is not in the top two.
Rafael Nadal, who beat the Serb at Roland Garros and went on to take the title for the 14th time, stays at number four, now only 245 points behind his great rival.
Casper Ruud, who was overwhelmed by Nadal in the Paris final, reached his best career ranking of fifth in the world, up one place ahead of Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Former world number one Andy Murray climbed 21 places to 48 following his journey to the final in Stuttgart at the weekend while Medvedev’s conqueror Van Rijthoven jumped 99 places from 205 to 106.

ATP rankings as of June 13, 2022 (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):
1. Daniil Medvedev 7,950 pts (+1)
2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,075 (+1)
3. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 6,770 (-2)
4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6,525
5. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,050 (+1)
6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,945 (-1)
7. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 4,893
8. Andrey Rublev 4,125
9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,895
10. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 3,570
11. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,455
12. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,258 (+1)
13. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,185 (-1)
14. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2,920
15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,473 (+1)
16. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,325 (-1)
17. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,130
18. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2,100
19. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 1,965
20. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 1,858

Saudi Pro League postpones last 2 rounds of season after national team’s AFC U-23 Asian Cup success

Saudi Pro League postpones last 2 rounds of season after national team’s AFC U-23 Asian Cup success
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Pro League postpones last 2 rounds of season after national team’s AFC U-23 Asian Cup success

Saudi Pro League postpones last 2 rounds of season after national team’s AFC U-23 Asian Cup success
  • Rounds 29, 30 of domestic campaign will now be played on June 23, 27
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Professional League on Sunday said that it would be postponing rounds 29 and 30 of the season until Thursday, June 23, and Monday, June 27.

The decision to put back the last two rounds of the 2021-22 campaign was announced on the SPL’s official Twitter account after the Saudi Olympic team’s progress to the semi-finals of the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup taking place in Uzbekistan.

Prior to the decision, the 29th round was to have been played on Saturday, while the final matchday had been scheduled for June 23.

The Saudi U-23 team reached the semi-final of the continental competition on Sunday night after beating Vietnam 2-0 in their last-eight clash at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

Saad Al-Shehri’s team, which includes several players who are considered vital for their clubs, will now meet Australia on Wednesday with place in the final on June 19 up for grabs.

Topics: football Saudi Pro League

Saudi carry Arab hopes: 5 things we learned from quarterfinals of 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup

Saudi carry Arab hopes: 5 things we learned from quarterfinals of 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup
Updated 21 min 19 sec ago
John Duerden

Saudi carry Arab hopes: 5 things we learned from quarterfinals of 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup

Saudi carry Arab hopes: 5 things we learned from quarterfinals of 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup
  • Firas Al-Buraikan and Hassan Tambakti help secure semifinal against Australia, but it’s been an underwhelming tournament for region’s teams
  • World Cup hosts Qatar fail to advance, raising concerns about feeder system for the senior side
Updated 21 min 19 sec ago
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia defeated Vietnam 2-0 on Sunday to book a place in the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup semifinal against Australia. Having disposed of the UAE in the group stages, the Young Falcons are the last remaining Arab team in the competition going into Wednesday’s last four clash.

Here are five things we learned from the quarterfinals.

 

1. Al-Buraikan and Tambakti are fine mid-tournament additions

Saudi Arabia won their group despite missing two of their best players, Firas Al-Buraikan and Hassan Tambakti. The forward and the central defender were on duty with the senior national team at a training camp in Spain and had played against Colombia and Venezuela. Now that the group stage is finished, they have joined up with Saad Al-Shehri’s men.

They have made one of the strongest teams in Uzbekistan even stronger and they come at the right time. Tambakti added authority to a backline that had yet to concede a goal in the group stage. With the Al-Shabab man coming in, the Saudi defense, already the tightest at the tournament, has been strengthened further and that spells bad news for semifinal opponent Australia who have only scored five goals so far.

The addition of Al-Buraikan, perhaps the best Saudi Arabian striker at the moment, or at least the best fit one, also adds a cutting edge as was demonstrated with his header for the second goal. It showed a striker’s instinct and highlighted Al-Buraikan’s current form and confidence. With these two experienced senior international stars back in the lineup, it adds to a self belief that was already growing among the team due to results and performances.

 

2. Vietnam punished after switching off

It was not long before half-time and Vietnam were looking pretty good. Saudi Arabia had the lion’s share of the possession but the Southeast Asians were looking dangerous on the counterattack and came very close to scoring on two occasions with one rasping shot hitting the bar.

Then Al-Buraikan went down in the area and stayed there, clutching his hamstring. Play continued but it seemed like the Vietnamese defense was distracted by the prone attacker and took their eyes off the ball. That is not to take anything away from Moteb Al-Harbi who picked up possession well outside the area, beat his man, advanced to the left side of the area and fired a delicious low left shot that went across the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

It was a perfect finish and ruthless punishment for a team that were distracted for just a couple of seconds. After that the result didn’t look too much in doubt and it was a fine example of game management from the 2020 finalists.

 

3. Not a great tournament for Arab countries

Okay, so this is only the fifth edition of this particular tournament but of the Arab nations, just Iraq have ended up victorious, defeating Saudi Arabia in the final back in 2013. Since then, Saudi Arabia have made the final, losing to South Korea just over two years ago, but that is it.

Apart from the Green Falcons’ performance this time, the 2022 tournament has not been one to remember either. Qatar finished in last place in Group A while Kuwait ended at the bottom of Group B with zero points. Jordan did better but were still eliminated. In Group D, the UAE fell by the wayside. Of the six Arab teams that started out earlier this month, just two made the knockout stages. Now only Saudi Arabia are left and they are flying the flag for the region.

 

4. Goalkeeper Al-Aqidi making name for himself

So far, it has been almost the perfect tournament for the Green Falcons. There was an opening game thrashing of Tajikistan followed by a solid goalless draw with Japan in a meeting that could well be repeated in the final. Then came victory over the UAE — when a defeat would have meant elimination — and a solid quarterfinal win. The one common thread running through so far is zero goals conceded.

Nawaf Al-Aqidi is starting to make headlines as he continues to keep clean sheets. The goalkeeper, currently on loan at Al-Tai, has been as solid as they come. Against Vietnam, the 22-year-old made a spectacular save to push a fierce shot onto the bar, and keep the scoreline at 0-0. It was a game-changing moment, and just another example of his shot-stopping abilities.

Loaned out by Al-Nassr and last seen keeping a clean sheet against Al-Ittihad in the league, Al-Aqidi must have caught the eye of senior coach Herve Renard. With the World Cup looming, a goalkeeper who has already excelled in a tournament situation could be a real blessing.

 

5. Bad news for Qatar

 

As Qatar prepares to make a World Cup appearance for the first time and with it coming on home soil, it is understandable that the nation’s football focus is elsewhere.

This is the biggest year in Qatar’s sporting history but there should be some concern about another failure at the under-23 level. In 2020, the young Maroons failed to win a game and crashed out at the group stage. The same happened this time around. It started with a 1-1 draw against Iran then there was a humiliating 6-0 thrashing at the hands of Uzbekistan. It ended with them throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Turkmenistan.

The 2022 World Cup was supposed to signal the start of a new dawn for Qatar but the failures of the under-23 team for a second successive tournament suggest that the focus should not be on the senior side alone. By the time the next edition comes around, it will be six years since Qatar have won a game and that is not good enough.

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022

Saudi Arabia’s Dakar Rally 2023 registration underway

Saudi Arabia’s Dakar Rally 2023 registration underway
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Dakar Rally 2023 registration underway

Saudi Arabia’s Dakar Rally 2023 registration underway
  • Promoters Saudi Motorsport Company and organizers Amore Sport announced that applications can be submitted until Oct. 31.
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

Registration for the 2023 Dakar Rally in the Kingdom are underway, race promoters Saudi Motorsports Company have confirmed.

The SMC, which operates under the umbrella of the Saudi Arabian Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, and organizers Amore Sport, announced that the submission window for the 45th edition of the race opened on Monday, June 6, and will run until Oct. 31, 2022.

The fourth edition of Dakar to take place entirely in Saudi Arabia will feature 70 percent new tracks, compared to the previous three years, and will showcase prominent desert landscapes and archaeological sites across the Kingdom.

The participants will start arriving in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 27 and 28, and the race will start with a preliminary stage from a camp on the banks of the Red Sea on Dec. 31, 2022. This result will determine the first stage’s start order on New Year’s Day.

The Dakar Rally will run from the west to the east of the country, with the competitors taking part in 14 stages over 15 days of competition. The race will conclude on Jan. 15, 2023 in Dammam.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dakar Rally 2023 Saudi Motorsports Company

Saudi Arabia to face Kuwait in final of 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship

Saudi Arabia to face Kuwait in final of 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to face Kuwait in final of 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship

Saudi Arabia to face Kuwait in final of 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship
  • The Falcons defeated Oman 4-3 in the semifinals to meet the host nation on Monday night
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia have reached the final of the 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship after beating Oman 4-3 at Al-Naser Club Hall in Kuwait.

Mohsen Fakihi and Abdullah Maghribi scored two goals apiece to set up the final against Kuwait on Monday night. The hosts had defeated Lebanon 6-3 in the other semifinal.

Nasser Al-Saadi, head of the futsal and beach football department at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, told Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah that the team from the Kingdom fully deserved to reach the final of the tournament, especially after progressing from a tough group that included Kuwait and Iraq.

“We have to focus on the final match from now on, and work on achieving our first title in futsal,” he said. The team has talented players who contributed to this achievement, he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia FUTSAL WAFF Futsal Championship

Sports for All Federation represents Saudi Arabia at world sport congress in Slovenia

Sports for All Federation represents Saudi Arabia at world sport congress in Slovenia
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

Sports for All Federation represents Saudi Arabia at world sport congress in Slovenia

Sports for All Federation represents Saudi Arabia at world sport congress in Slovenia
  • The official Saudi delegation was headed by SFA President Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, alongside SFA Managing Director Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini
  • SFA Managing Director Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini took part in a panel discussion showcasing SFA and the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts facilitating sport and promoting wellbeing
Updated 13 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Sports for All Federation (SFA) represented Saudi Arabia at the 27th TAFISA World Congress.

The official Saudi delegation was headed by SFA President Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, alongside SFA Managing Director Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, with several members of the Federation’s senior leadership team in attendance.

The flagship congress, hailed internationally for building global bridges through sport, was held in Portoroz, Slovenia, between June 8-12, 2022, by The Association of International Sport for All (TAFISA).

“It was my honour to participate, representing Saudi as an ambassador of growth, wellness and modernity at this global sports congress was a humbling experience," Prince Khaled told Arab News.

"We are filled with national pride, energy and enthusiasm; and we were privileged to present the Kingdom’s massive leaps forward in physical activity, community sports infrastructure, and inclusive initiatives that encourage all members of Saudi society to take steps toward a healthier and happier lifestyle," he added. "The SFA, together with our valued partners and under the leadership of the Ministry of Sports, has been keen to showcase the many unbelievable electric success moments that we have had; and more importantly, the fact that we have had a lasting impact on health in Saudi." 

Prince Khaled’s participation in the congress reflects the SFA’s longstanding relationship with TAFISA, and Saudi’s collaborative efforts to foster wellbeing through physical activity marking the Federation as an integral force in the world of community level sport.

Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini presented the Federation’s ongoing drive to push for a diverse, exciting, and vibrant sports community at the Congress’ first plenary session.

Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, alongside co- panelists Dr. Shawnda Morrison, from the University of Ljubljana, Catherine Forde from the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees and TAFISA board member, and Anna Mguni from Zimbabwe, addressed different challenges and successes respective to each speakers’ point of view and experience.

During the discussion, the SFA’s efforts aimed at encouraging the participation of women in sports throughout the Kingdom were highlighted, as well as the Federation’s many community sports and athletic events, and impact-driven initiatives.

The last live TAFISA congress was held pre-pandemic in Japan in 2019, and saw a large official SFA delegation participate on-ground in Tokyo. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the SFA took part in a TAFISA-led webinar on COVID-19 sports initiatives, highlighting the Federation’s efforts to promote physical activity and healthy living through its extensive digital offerings.

The following year, SFA hosted a TAFISA’s Certified Leadership Course, helping to train and develop sports leaders and managers across the Kingdom.

SFA also joined forces with TAFISA and Nike Made to Play in early 2022 to conduct ‘Made to Play Coaching Girls Guide’ global workshops, with the aim of promoting girls’ participation in sports.

TAFISA organizes the World Congress biyearly, and the multiday summit is considered a unique platform of knowledge exchange structured to promote the concept of sport for all and the increase of physical activity levels across populations.

Bringing together stakeholders from various sport organizations and experts within the sport field from around the world, the 2022 Congress was staged under the theme “Sport for All in a Changing World.”

The theme highlighted the reality that sports organizations are adapting to; everything from climate change and economics to post-pandemic conditions and more.

The SFA’s ongoing collaboration with TAFISA is part of the Federation’s commitment to extend the reach of regional and global partnerships toward a unified objective of making communities more active, healthier, and happier.

Topics: Sports for All Federation (SFA) 27th TAFISA World Congress Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud

