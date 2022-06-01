Nadal wins epic four-set clash with Djokovic to make French Open semis

You are here

Spain’s Rafael Nadal in action during his quarter final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic on June 1, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

  • The Spaniard, seeded fifth, remains on course for a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title after lifting this year’s Australian Open, which Djokovic missed after being deported from the country over his COVID vaccination status
PARIS: Rafael Nadal edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic in the early hours of Wednesday in four sets to reach his 15th French Open semifinal.
The 13-time Roland Garros champion won the pair’s 59th career meeting 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) after a four-hour-and-12-minute quarter-final on a raucous Court Philippe Chatrier.
Nadal sealed his eighth victory in 10 French Open matches against last year’s winner Djokovic at 1:16 am local time (2316 GMT Tuesday) to set up a last-four clash with third seed Alexander Zverev on Friday.
“I’m very emotional. For me it’s incredible to play here,” said Nadal. “This feeling is incredible for me.
“Playing against him is always an amazing challenge... To win against Novak, there is only one way, to play your best from the first point until the last.” 




Spain's Rafael Nadal (R) reacts after winning against Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) at the end of their men's singles match on Day 10 of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris early June 1, 2022. (AFP)


The 35-year-old has lost just three of his 113 matches on the Paris clay since his 2005 title-winning debut and now only trails Djokovic 30-29 in their career head-to-head.
The Spaniard, seeded fifth, remains on course for a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title after lifting this year’s Australian Open, which Djokovic missed after being deported from the country over his Covid vaccination status.
Djokovic overturned a double-break deficit to take an 88-minute second set and missed two set points when serving for the fourth to force a decider.
The world number one will rue those missed chances while he waits until Wimbledon for his next opportunity to take his Slam tally to 21.
“Congratulations to Rafa, he was better in the important moments” said Djokovic.
“He showed why he was a great champion. Well done to him and his team, he deserves it.”
Nadal was a slight underdog heading into the match after being taken to five sets in the previous round by Felix Auger-Aliassime.
The colder, slower conditions of the night session were also expected to favor Djokovic.
But the ‘King of clay’ smashed 57 winners in a trademark performance to delight the crowd as he gained revenge for his semifinal loss to the same opponent 12 months ago.

Warriors, Celtics poised for NBA Finals classic

Warriors, Celtics poised for NBA Finals classic
  • The two teams are evenly matched but NBA icon Charles Barkley predicts the Celtics will win the championship
SAN FRANCISCO, US: A resurgent Golden State Warriors are bidding to reclaim their throne at basketball's summit against a Boston Celtics team chasing history when the NBA Finals tip-off on Thursday.
After a gruelling regular season and a roller coaster playoff campaign, Golden State and Boston will open their best-of-seven finals showdown on Thursday in what has all the makings of a classic between two evenly matched teams.
Two years ago, the once-mighty Warriors — the dominant NBA franchise of the past decade — appeared to be facing up to the end of an era.
A league worst 15-50 record left them propping up the foot of the Western Conference, a precipitous fall for a franchise that graced the NBA Finals five times in a row between 2015 and 2019, winning three championships.
But with three pillars of that dynastic run — Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson — back to fitness, and under the shrewd leadership of head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors are back in their preferred habitat.
The Warriors' swift return to the finals is a byproduct of a culture that endured throughout the depths of 2020's miserable 15-win season, or last season's elimination in the play-in tournament.
"The times when it was rough, we were losing, I think we still had a good group of guys," said Warriors center Kevon Looney, a member of the 2017 and 2018 title-winning Warriors teams.
"We were still able to keep that same culture in the locker room, even though we were losing. We still played our style of basketball, still holding guys to a high level and a high standard."
While relatively recent recruits such as Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga have all played key roles in this season's resurgence, the old guard of Curry, Green and Thompson have led the way in the playoffs.
Curry was named the Western Conference finals MVP, Green has been his usual combative self, while Thompson, who returned this season after a two-year injury absence, has produced bursts of scoring at pivotal moments in series wins over Memphis and Dallas.

"A DNA that you can't really teach," was how Curry described the Warriors' locker-room culture.
"The pieces fit, first and foremost, and our core and how we play and what we do, what makes us unique and different," the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player added.

Charles Barkley's forecast

Whether Curry is left celebrating a fourth NBA title by the end of this year's finals will depend on his team's ability to navigate their way around a Celtics team that in the eyes of many has been the most complete unit in the postseason.
"The Celtics are going to win the series and they are going to win the world championship because they are the best team remaining in the playoffs right now in my opinion," was the unambiguous verdict of NBA icon Charles Barkley.
The Celtics would become the most successful franchise in NBA history with an 18th title, putting them one clear of their bitter rivals the Los Angeles Lakers.
Boston's offense has been spearheaded by the superb form of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, while the Celtics defense led by Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III has proved to be a formidable barrier.
The Celtics, who started the season as 50-1 outsiders for the title, have made a nonsense of those odds since surging into the playoffs after the mid-point of the regular season.
The star-studded Brooklyn Nets were swept aside 4-0 in the first round, before the Celtics then dispatched the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in the second round.
In the Eastern Conference finals, top seeds Miami were beaten 4-3, the Celtics sealing victory with a gutsy game seven win on Sunday in Florida.
The fate of the series may well hinge on which team best manages its roster Both Williams and Smart have been nursing knocks in recent weeks; and whether their battered bodies can last another long series has to be open to question.
A gulf in experience between the two rosters may also shape the outcome.
The Celtics roster has zero games of NBA Finals experience; Golden State has a combined 123 games of experience.
Celtics coach Ime Udoka however insists experience won't be an issue.
"I don't think any of our guys are awed or intimidated by the moment at all," Udoka said this week.
"We understand what it is, we know the opponent in front of us, and for us, as always, this year, it's been business as usual, going on the road, not fazed by that at all."
 

Korda taking it slow at US Women’s Open after blood clot scare

  • Korda said the blood clot in her arm was discovered after she began to “feel funny” in February
  • After her lengthy layoff, Korda has a packed schedule on the horizon, with this week’s Women’s Open followed by the Meijer LPGA Classic and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, where she is the defending champion
WASHINGTON: World No. 2 Nelly Korda says she will be looking no further than the first tee at the US Women’s Open on Thursday as she returns for her first tournament in four months following a blood clot scare.

The 23-year-old reigning Olympic champion put her season on hold in February after the discovery of a clot in her left arm.

Korda enjoyed a dazzling 2021 that saw her climb to world No. 1 as she netted four LPGA titles — including her maiden major — as well an Olympic gold medal.

But while the American says she is now 100 percent fit after completing post-surgery rehab, she has reduced expectations of what this week’s major at Pine Needles Golf Club in North Carolina may bring.

“To tee up and hit my first tee shot on Thursday — that is as far as I’m looking right now,” Korda replied on Tuesday when asked what her goals for the week were.

“I’ve been out of competition since early February. I’m honestly just grateful to be out here playing. I’m going to take it one step at a time. I’m not expecting too much. The girls are already in the midst of their seasons and have a bunch of rounds under their belts.”

After her lengthy layoff, Korda has a packed schedule on the horizon, with this week’s Women’s Open followed by the Meijer LPGA Classic and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, where she is the defending champion.

“I have a few big events coming up,” Korda said. “I’m trying not to think about it too much. I’m just grateful to be back out here.”

Korda said the blood clot in her arm was discovered after she began to “feel funny” in February.

“I just felt funny so I called my family doctor and he advised me to go to the ER (emergency room),” she said.

“I went to the ER, found out I had a blood clot and went home and searched for a specialist, then obviously had my procedure.”

Lengthy rehab in California with her coach followed.

“A lot of shoulder and back exercises,” Korda said. “I just made sure I was ready and 100 percent going into my comeback.

“I wanted to make sure I wasn’t going to have any issues,” added Korda, who will play with a compression sleeve on her left arm this week.

Watching the LPGA Tour from afar was a frustrating experience, Korda added, notably the final Chevron Championship held at Rancho Mirage before the tournament moves to Texas in 2023.

“That one hurt a lot because it was the last time there,” Korda said.

“Yeah, I’ve missed it so much. As I got closer to this week I started hitting it a little harder and longer.

“The juices started flowing again. I’ve missed everyone, I’m so happy and grateful to be back out here again.”

Returning this week has given Korda a renewed sense of appreciation for her craft.

“It’s like when you’re sick and your nose is stuffy you are so grateful to be able to breathe properly again,” she said.

“I feel it’s kind of the same way. When it’s taken away from you, you kind of sit back and realize what an amazing sport golf is. I missed it.”

This week’s tournament meanwhile sees last year’s US Women’s Open winner Yuka Saso adjusting to her status as defending champion.

The Philippine-born Japanese professional admitted on Tuesday she was uncertain as to whether she felt pressure as champion.

“I just want to enjoy and have fun you know,” Saso said. “I don’t know if I’m nervous or not.”

Ukraine star Zinchenko in tears ahead of World Cup playoff

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave his blessing for Ukraine’s players and coach Oleksandr Petrakov to leave their homeland to prepare for and play what they hope will be two games in Britain this week
GLASGOW, Scotland: Ukrainian soccer star Oleksandr Zinchenko couldn’t hold back the tears as he tried to explain what it means to represent his country’s national team at this moment, with a spot at the World Cup within reach.

Ukraine are two games away from qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar, starting with a match against Scotland in Glasgow on Wednesday — which was postponed in March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The winner at Hampden Park will play against Wales on Sunday in the decisive playoff.

“We want to give incredible emotions to the Ukrainian people because Ukrainians deserve it so much at this very moment,” Zinchenko, the Manchester City defender, said at a news conference. “Our mood, I would describe as a fighting mood, because everyone understands what is going on in Ukraine these days.”

Zinchenko put soccer in perspective, saying the one thing Ukrainians want is “to stop this war” but that those who could follow the game at home would do so.

“I’m pretty sure that all Ukraine who has this opportunity is going to watch us, and we are going to feel this support 100 percent,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave his blessing for Ukraine’s players and coach Oleksandr Petrakov to leave their homeland to prepare for and play what they hope will be two games in Britain this week.

“Clearly it’s a very difficult task to prepare your team for the game when every single player is thinking about mothers, fathers, close relatives, family back home in Ukraine,” Petrakov said. “We use all sorts of methods, even jokes. We motivate people in a light manner. But clearly every player understands how huge the task is.”

While Zinchenko and nine others in the 26-man squad have continued playing for clubs outside Ukraine since the war started in February, the home-based players have not had a competitive game since December. The national league paused for a midwinter break and never resumed because of Russia’s invasion.

With officials from Scotland and Wales giving their consent for FIFA to postpone the playoffs, Ukraine got extra months to prepare to field a team.

“Firstly, I would like to extend my gratitude to the Scottish national team — to the coaching staff, players, to the whole Scottish people — who have provided Ukraine with this incredible help,” Zinchenko said.

A mutual respect is clear between the two teams ahead of the game.

“Nothing but good thoughts for them and good wishes for them — except during the game,” Scotland coach Steve Clarke said Tuesday. “Because obviously they want to go to Qatar and represent their country. But I’m desperate to go to Qatar with Scotland.”

The Scots and Welsh have their own historical motivation for denying Ukraine the last of the 13 European places at the World Cup. Scotland last went to the tournament 24 years ago and Wales have waited 64 years. Ukraine went to the 2006 World Cup and was a quarterfinalist.

Ukraine have prepared during a month-long training camp in the safety of Slovenia and players from its top clubs Shakhtar Donetsk and Dynamo Kyiv also toured Europe playing games to raise money to help defend Ukraine.

Clarke said Ukraine’s players find themselves in “an incredible situation. They will be ready for the game, no worries.”

He expects Scotland’s fans to respect Ukraine’s national anthem, even applaud it.

Zinchenko appreciated a publicity campaign to help Scottish fans learn the words of the Ukrainian song: “We have to be together, we have to fight Russian aggression, we have to defeat that evil.”

Liverpool chairman demands apology for French minister’s comments

  • Some fans, including children, were tear-gassed by French riot police
  • Werner hit back late on Monday in a letter to Oudea-Castera, describing her comments as "irresponsible, unprofessional, and wholly disrespectful"
DUBAI: Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner has demanded an apology from the French sports minister after she said fans with fake tickets and the club’s handling of their supporters were responsible for the trouble that marred Saturday’s Champions League final.
The match at the Stade de France, which Real Madrid won 1-0, was delayed by more than half an hour after police tried to hold off people trying to force their way into the ground. Some fans, including children, were tear-gassed by French riot police.
On Monday, sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said that the initial problems were caused by Liverpool fans without valid tickets and accused the club of letting their supporters “out in the wild.”
French interior minister Gerald Darmanin added that there had been a “massive (ticket) fraud on an industrial scale.”
Werner hit back late on Monday in a letter to Oudea-Castera, describing her comments as “irresponsible, unprofessional, and wholly disrespectful” to the fans affected.
“The UEFA Champions League final should be one of the finest spectacles in world sport, and instead it devolved into one of the worst security collapses in recent memory,” Werner was quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo newspaper.
“On behalf of all the fans who experienced this nightmare I demand an apology from you, and assurance that the French authorities and UEFA allow an independent and transparent investigation to proceed.”
UEFA has commissioned an independent inquiry into the incident while Oudea-Castera said they would produce a report within 10 days.
In an interview to the Liverpool website, CEO Billy Hogan said they were also reviewing legal options available to them on behalf of their supporters.
Hogan said later on Tuesday that the club had received over 5,000 responses after asking affected fans to fill out a form as they sought evidence.
“I’ve spent time over the course of today reviewing some of the information and, honestly, I’m horrified by the way some men, women, children – able bodied, less able bodied – have been indiscriminately treated over the course of Saturday,” Hogan said.
“It’s also important we don’t lose sight of what happened after the match.
“We’ve all seen videos, photos, I’ve read a number of stories of absolutely horrific experiences leaving the stadium as well – crimes being committed, muggings taking place.”
Hogan said he had also asked UEFA for their matchday log to take a look at medical incidents recorded so they can reach out to those respective supporters.

We support women’s team and all other City Football Group clubs, says chairman

  • Khaldoon Al-Mubarak revealed that Manchester City legends across all eras will continue to get recognition at the Etihad Stadium
LONDON: In the second part of his end of season exclusive interview with Manchester City’s official club channel, Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak has shared his views on the continuing support for the women’s game and age group and City Football Group teams around the globe.

He also hinted that there will be more memorials at the Etihad Stadium for some of the club’s legends across its history.

Here are some of the highlights from the interview.

On the City women’s team:
I think the women’s game more than ever is coming together, it’s coming strong, its popularity is growing and it confirms our convictions from the very start about why we decided as a group to invest in the women’s game, and how we have continuously backed it because it comes with a belief and conviction that the women’s game will be part of the future of football in a very real way.

On supporting all teams at the club:
Well, when we look at this, we don’t look at it as women’s football or men’s football or youth football. We look at this as football. And football as a sport in all its aspects is a growing sport that we see in a very positive way going forward.

On acknowledging club legends:
So, over the last couple of years, we have had the statues of Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Aguero. These three represented the most successful era in the history of this club. But there are other very successful eras and I think remembering Colin Bell, Francis Lee, Mike Summerbee is very important. This club has a great history. These are players that have contributed immensely to this club and have earned — I think the fans can all agree with me on this — they have earned the right to be appreciated forever, eternally with statues. So, we have started the work commissioning a work that I won’t say too much right now until it’s done, but what I will say is these three legends will be properly respected and represented in a work of art that all the fans of this club will be able to see.

On the success of City Football Group:
You see every team we are part of, we have strong management, we have good coaching, great coaching, and we have results that reflect the way this group is being managed, not just in Manchester but everywhere around the world and our attention, while yes, with Manchester City being the biggest club in the group it gets a lot of the attention, but I assure you every other club within the group gets the attention it deserves and we are seeing the success both East and West.

