UAE's investment firm Chimera offers to take over Egypt's Beltone

UAE’s investment firm Chimera offers to take over Egypt’s Beltone
Beltone Financial was formed in 2002 (Beltone Financial)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s investment firm Chimera offers to take over Egypt’s Beltone

UAE’s investment firm Chimera offers to take over Egypt’s Beltone
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE's Chimera Investments has submitted a mandatory non-binding offer to the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority for the acquisition of investment bank Beltone Financial Holding.

The offer includes the acquisition of no less than 51 percent to 90 percent of Beltone's shares at 1.485 Egyptian pounds ($0.079) per share, according to Al arabiya.

In its initial offer, Chimera is offering 13.5 plates per share, which is a higher price than the 1.35 plates per share offered last week by the WM consortium to acquire Beltone.

 

Topics: Chimera Investments Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority Beltone Financial Holding

China In-Focus — Shares fall; German trade with China unaffected amid lockdown 

China In-Focus — Shares fall; German trade with China unaffected amid lockdown 
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Shares fall; German trade with China unaffected amid lockdown 

China In-Focus — Shares fall; German trade with China unaffected amid lockdown 
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

BEIJING: China stocks closed down on Monday, as COVID-19 uncertainties sparked worries of fresh outbreaks and lockdowns, while high-flying US inflation raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten policy and cause a sharp slowdown.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 1.2 percent to 4,189.35, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9 percent to 3,255.55 points.

German trade with China largely unaffected by lockdowns — stats office

German trade with China in April was little affected by COVID-19 lockdowns and consequent disarray in supply chains, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Germany imported goods worth 16.7 billion euros ($17.5 billion) from China in April, up 52.8 percent on a year earlier, said the statistics office. Importation of chemical products, up six-fold, particularly drove the increase, but other product groups also rose considerably.

Exports to China in April, on the other hand, were down 1.5 percent from a year before at 8.3 billion euros, according to the office.

"German foreign trade in April 2022 was still largely unaffected by the Covid-19 lockdowns in the People's Republic of China and the related disruptions in freight transport," it said.

Imports from Russia also rose sharply for a second consecutive month since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, growing by 41.9 percent to 3.7 billion euros in April, said the office.

Crude oil and natural gas were the most important import goods from Russia, growing in value by 37.8 percent to 2.2 billion euros, said the office.

 

(With input from Reuters)

 

Topics: China in-focus China Germany

India In-Focus — Shares drop; Rupee hits record low; Rajesh Exports investing $3bn to set up India's first electronic display plant

India In-Focus — Shares drop; Rupee hits record low; Rajesh Exports investing $3bn to set up India’s first electronic display plant
Updated 44 min 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares drop; Rupee hits record low; Rajesh Exports investing $3bn to set up India’s first electronic display plant

India In-Focus — Shares drop; Rupee hits record low; Rajesh Exports investing $3bn to set up India’s first electronic display plant
Updated 44 min 15 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian shares opened 2 percent lower on Monday, with the rupee hitting a lifetime low as investors awaited inflation data later in the day, while global markets plunged over fears of aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve later this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 2.3 percent at 15,833.45, as of 0351 GMT, after touching its lowest in nearly four weeks.

The S&P BSE Sensex fell 2.4 percent to 52,990.35.

The Indian rupee touched a record low of 78.28 to the dollar, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield hit 7.60 percent, its highest since Feb. 28, 2019.

Rajesh Exports investing $3 billion to set up display plant 

Jeweler Rajesh Exports plans to invest $3 billion in India's southern Telangana state to set up the country's first electronic-display plant, the state government said late on Sunday.

India and many governments around the world have raced to subsidize the construction of semiconductor and display factories as a shortage has hobbled the auto and electronics industries and highlighted the world's dependence on a few sources, such as Taiwan, for vital supplies.

"What was hitherto possible only in Japan, Korea and Taiwan, will now happen in Telangana," the creation of a large-scale ecosystem of partners and ancillaries supplying world-class television, smartphone and tablet makers, Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, announcing the investment.

Rajesh Exports is also an applicant for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's $10 billion incentive plan to push companies to set up semiconductor and display operations in India, the government's next big bet on electronics manufacturing.

Industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association estimates demand in India for displays will be nearly $60 billion between 2021 and 2025.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: India rupee stock shares

Libyan oil output drops on new shutdowns and violence

Libyan oil output drops on new shutdowns and violence
Updated 57 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Libyan oil output drops on new shutdowns and violence

Libyan oil output drops on new shutdowns and violence
Updated 57 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil production in Libya has slumped further amid blockades at crude terminals and ongoing violence in the capital city of Tripoli, according to a report published in MEED.

The report noted that export volumes in excess of 600,000 barrels a day are being blocked in the country.

Domestic news reports suggest that armed clashes are going on in Tripoli, and intense exchange of gun fires were heard from the city.

The violence in Tripoli is primarily triggered by two influential militias from western Libya; Nawasi Brigade, a militia loyal to politician Fathi Bashagha and the Stability Support Force, which backs Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg, quoting Libyan energy minister Mohammed Oun, reported that the ongoing political crisis in the country is leading to more shutdowns of ports.

"Almost all the oil and gas activities in the east of Libya are being shut down," Oun told Bloomberg.

Lower oil exports from Libya could put further pressure on the global oil market, which is already struggling to meet demand. 

 

Topics: Libya oil

Egypt's Suez Canal extends rebates for LPG carriers until end-2022

Egypt’s Suez Canal extends rebates for LPG carriers until end-2022
Updated 13 June 2022
Reuters

Egypt’s Suez Canal extends rebates for LPG carriers until end-2022

Egypt’s Suez Canal extends rebates for LPG carriers until end-2022
Updated 13 June 2022
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt's Suez Canal has extended rebates on canal tolls for liquefied petroleum gas carriers from July until the end of the year, the canal authority said in a circular published on its website on Monday, according to Reuters.

LPG tankers operating between the American Gulf and ports west of India, on the Maldives islands and at Kochi will receive a rebate of 20 percent on the canal's normal tolls.

Tankers operating from ports east of Kochi to Singapore will receive a rebate of 55 percent, and from Singapore ports east will have a rebate of 75 percent. 

Topics: Suez Canal Authority suez canal

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Crypto firm Celsius halt transfers

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Crypto firm Celsius halt transfers
Updated 13 June 2022
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Crypto firm Celsius halt transfers

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Crypto firm Celsius halt transfers
Updated 13 June 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 5.60 percent to $25,767.27 as of 8:30 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,356.23 plunging down by 5.45 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Crypto firm Celsius halts all transfers as the market plummets

In another indication of the pressure on the crypto industry, cryptocurrency lending firm Celsius Network said on Monday it will halt withdrawals and transfers between accounts due to "extreme market conditions," Reuters reported.

After Celsius's announcement, Bitcoin dropped by more than 6 percent to a low of $24,888 — an 18-month low. Ethereum, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, plunged to $1,303, its lowest level since March 2021.

"We are taking this necessary action...in order to stabilize liquidity and operations while we take steps to preserve and protect assets," the company said in a statement.

Recent months have seen crypto markets under pressure, as interest rates have risen around the globe, leading to a drop in crypto assets.

As a result of and in part due to the collapse of some crypto projects, there have also been price drops. Last month, the stablecoin TerraUSD collapsed in value after it broke its dollar peg.

Decentralized finance market shaken by Luna crash

As the SR150 billion ($40 billion) collapse of cryptocurrency Luna sends shockwaves through a key segment of the digital asset market, traders are shifting away from investments linked to decentralized finance, the Financial Times reported.

With so-called 'DeFi', projects are able to operate without centralized intermediaries such as banks by using automated systems that distribute control to key stakeholders. It is considered by many crypto enthusiasts to be one of the most promising developments in the digital asset sector.

However, Luna's failure last month, and its linked stablecoin terraUSD, underscores the risks of investing in DeFi projects and the potential of catastrophic errors in their design, said the FT.

DeFi markets rely on stablecoins for transactions, and Terra's disappearance hit confidence in the sector particularly hard, it added.

Topics: bitcoin Ethereum

