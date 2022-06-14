You are here

Human remains found in Amazon search for journalist, expert

Human remains found in Amazon search for journalist, expert
Indigenous people look for clues that lead to the whereabouts of veteran correspondent Dom Phillips and respected indigenous specialist Bruno Pereira in Vale do Javari, Brazil on June 13, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 14 June 2022
AFP

Human remains found in Amazon search for journalist, expert

Human remains found in Amazon search for journalist, expert
  • Relatives of Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira said authorities informed them two bodies had been found
  • But police and local indigenous leaders denied it, adding to confusion around the case
Updated 14 June 2022
AFP

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil: Human remains have been found in the search for a British journalist and Brazilian indigenous expert who disappeared deep in the Amazon after receiving threats, Brazil’s president confirmed Monday.
Relatives of veteran correspondent Dom Phillips and respected indigenous specialist Bruno Pereira meanwhile said authorities informed them two bodies had been found — though police and local indigenous leaders denied that, adding to confusion around the case.
The families of Phillips, 57, and Pereira, 41, have endured an anguished wait for news since the pair disappeared a week ago Sunday during a reporting trip to Brazil’s Javari Valley, a remote jungle region rife with illegal fishing, logging, mining and drug trafficking.
“The evidence leads us to believe something bad was done to them, because human innards were found floating in the river, which are now undergoing DNA testing,” President Jair Bolsonaro said.
The development came a day after police said they had found personal items belonging to the two, including Pereira’s health card, pants and boots, as well as Phillips’s backpack and clothing.
Bolsonaro, whose government has faced accusations of failing to act urgently enough in the case, said hope was fading.
“Because of the time that’s passed — eight days now, approaching the ninth — it’s going to be very difficult to find them alive,” the president told CBN Recife radio.
“I pray to God for that to happen, but the information and evidence we’re getting suggest the opposite.”
Phillips’s niece Dominique Davies said via text message that authorities had informed the family two bodies had been found.
“We are waiting on confirmation from the federal police (in Brazil) as to whether they are Dom and Bruno. We all remain upset and distressed at this time,” she said.
Britain’s Guardian newspaper, where Phillips was a regular contributor, said the bodies were found tied to a tree, according to information given to Phillips’s family by an aide to Brazil’s ambassador in London.
Federal police said in a statement that reports that Phillips and Pereira’s bodies had been found were incorrect. And the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (UNIVAJA), which is taking part in the search, denied two bodies had been found.
The police have confirmed they are analyzing a blood sample and suspected human remains found during the search to determine whether they are from the missing men.
They said the results of these analyzes are expected “during this week.”
Pereira’s wife Beatriz Matos said Monday on Twitter that the police had confirmed “that no body was found.”
Brazilian police have arrested a suspect in the case, 41-year-old Amarildo Costa de Oliveira, nicknamed “Pelado.”
Witnesses say they saw him threaten Phillips and Pereira prior to their disappearance, then pursue them in his boat just before they disappeared.
The blood sample being analyzed was found on a tarp in Oliveira’s boat.
The search has been complicated given the difficult jungle terrain in the far-flung Javari Valley, where the men had traveled by boat gathering material for a book Phillips was writing about sustainable ways to protect the world’s biggest rainforest.

Topics: Brazil

Sri Lanka gives public workers extra day off to grow food

Sri Lanka gives public workers extra day off to grow food
Updated 2 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Sri Lanka gives public workers extra day off to grow food

Sri Lanka gives public workers extra day off to grow food
  • Many of the country's 22 million people have to queue up at petrol stations for hours
  • Sri Lanka's Cabinet approved a proposal for public sector workers to be given leave every Friday
Updated 2 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has approved a four-day work week for public sector workers to help them cope with a chronic fuel shortage and encourage them to grow food, the government said on Tuesday, as it struggles with its worst financial crisis in decades.
The island nation, which employs about one million people in its public sector, has been hit by a severe foreign exchange shortage, which has left it struggling to pay for critical imports of fuel, food and medicine.
Many of the country’s 22 million people have to queue up at petrol stations for hours and have been enduring long power cuts for months.
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet late on Monday approved a proposal for public sector workers to be given leave every Friday for the next three months, partly because the fuel shortage made commuting difficult and also to encourage them to farm.
“It seems appropriate to grant government officials leave of one working day ... to engage in agricultural activities in their backyards or elsewhere as a solution to the food shortage that is expected,” the government information office said in a statement.
The United Nations last week warned of a looming humanitarian crisis and it plans to provide $47 million to help more than a million vulnerable people.
Currency depreciation, rising global commodity prices and a now-reversed policy to ban chemical fertilizer pushed food inflation to 57 percent in April.
The government is in talks for a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund and a delegation is expected in Colombo on June 20.
The United States is also ready to help, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a phone call with Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe late on Monday.
“During these economically and politically challenging times, the US stands ready to work with Sri Lanka, in close coordination with the International Monetary Fund and the international community,” Blinken said on Twitter.
Wickremesinghe said this month Sri Lanka needed at least $5 billion to meet essential imports for the rest of the year.

Topics: Sri Lanka economy Fuel crisis

Ukraine says Severodonetsk not cut off

Ukraine says Severodonetsk not cut off
The Ukrainian army said Moscow’s forces had pushed its troops back from the city center. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 June 2022
AFP

Ukraine says Severodonetsk not cut off

Ukraine says Severodonetsk not cut off
  • The Ukrainian army said Moscow’s forces had pushed its troops back from the city center
Updated 14 June 2022
AFP

KYIV: Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday a third bridge to Severodonetsk has been destroyed but that the eastern city is not cut off, despite Russian forces bearing down after weeks of bloody battles.
The head of the city’s administration, Oleksandr Stryuk, said “massive shelling has destroyed a third bridge” over the Siverskyi Donets River, linking the city to Ukrainian-controlled Lysychansk.
“But the city is not isolated,” Stryuk told Ukrainian television.
“There are communication channels even if they are quite complicated.”
He said Ukrainian troops “continue to defend the city” and that there is round-the-clock fighting, adding that the ground situation “changes every hour.”
On Monday, the Ukrainian army said Moscow’s forces had pushed its troops back from the city center and Russia-backed separatists alleged the city was “blocked.”
“The Russian troops do not give up their attempt to storm the city, but the (Kyiv) military holds firm,” Stryuk said.

Regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said Tuesday Russian forces were firing at the plant. (AFP)


He estimated that there are “around 540 to 560” civilians hiding in the shelters of the city’s chemical Azot plant.
He said it was “difficult” to support them but that there are “some reserves” in the plant.
Regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said Tuesday Russian forces were firing at the plant.
“Russian forces are trying to encircle units of our troops,” Gaiday said, a day after conceding Moscow’s army controlled “more than 70 percent” of the city.
He said Moscow’s forces in the city had been reinforced by “two tactical battalion groups.”
President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Monday that the battle for Severodonetsk was taking a “terrifying” human toll.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

UN: Death toll from week of Darfur clashes now at least 125

UN: Death toll from week of Darfur clashes now at least 125
Updated 14 June 2022
AP

UN: Death toll from week of Darfur clashes now at least 125

UN: Death toll from week of Darfur clashes now at least 125
  • Violence erupted following a land dispute between Arab and African tribes in the town of Kulbus in West Darfur province
Updated 14 June 2022
AP

CAIRO: The death toll from tribal clashes over the past week in Sudan’s Darfur region has reached at least 125, the United Nations said Tuesday.

The violence, the latest in the war-wracked region, erupted following a land dispute between Arab and African tribes in the town of Kulbus in West Darfur province, with local Arab militias then attacking multiple villages in the area.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the dead included over 100 from the African Gimir tribe and 25 Arabs. It said the clashes injured more than 130 others, mostly Africans.

OCHA said at least 25 villages in the Kulbus area were attacked, looted, and burned and that at least 50,000 people were forced to flee their homes in West Darfur and neighboring North Darfur province, where the clashes spread.

The fighting was the latest bout of tribal violence in Darfur. It came as Sudan remains mired in a wider crisis following an October military coup — a takeover that upended Sudan’s transition to democracy after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir in April 2019.

The Darfur conflict began in 2003 when ethnic Africans rebelled, accusing the Arab-dominated government in the capital of Khartoum of discrimination. Al-Bashir’s government was accused of retaliating by arming local nomadic Arab tribes and unleashing militias known as the janjaweed on civilians there — a charge it denied.

Al-Bashir, who has been in prison in Khartoum since he was ousted from power in 2019, was indicted over a decade ago by the International Criminal Court for genocide and crimes against humanity perpetrated in Darfur.

Topics: Sudan Darfur UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Argentina seizes passports of grounded plane’s Iranian crew

Argentina seizes passports of grounded plane’s Iranian crew
Updated 14 June 2022
AFP

Argentina seizes passports of grounded plane’s Iranian crew

Argentina seizes passports of grounded plane’s Iranian crew
  • Judge orders travel documents of five Iranian crew held for an additional 72 hours
  • Information had been received that some among the crew may be linked to companies with ties to the Guards
Updated 14 June 2022
AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Five Iranian crew of a cargo plane grounded in Argentina since last week have had their passports temporarily seized pending a probe into possible links to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, officials said Monday.
A judge on Monday ordered their travel documents held for an additional 72 hours after Security Minister Anibal Fernandez said information had been received from “foreign organizations” that some among the crew may be linked to companies with ties to the Guards.
The Revolutionary Guards, Iran’s ideological army, is on a US blacklist of foreign “terrorist organizations.”
A routine check found “things that were not logical,” Fernandez told Perfil radio on Monday.
“They had declared a crew that was smaller than the one that traveled,” he said, adding the matter was “still under investigation.”
He said the five Iranians were in a hotel.
Officials originally said their passports had been taken but would be returned if they left the country on a scheduled flight while investigations continued into the plane’s origins.
The Venezuelan Boeing 747 cargo plane reportedly carrying car parts first landed in Cordoba, Argentina on Monday last week, then tried to travel to neighboring Uruguay, but was denied entry and returned to Ezeiza outside Buenos Aires.
The crew also included 14 Venezuelans, who were free to go.
Neighboring Paraguay had warned of the aircraft’s presence in the area, Paraguayan interior minister Federico Gonzalez said.
“The other intelligence services in the region were alerted and, as a result, Argentina and other countries took action,” he said.
Iran said Monday that Argentina’s move was part of a “propaganda” campaign against Tehran amid tensions with Western countries over negotiations to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.
The grounding of the cargo plane came days before Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro visited Tehran on Saturday for the allies, both subject to US sanctions, to sign a 20-year cooperation pact.
Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters the grounding of the plane was part of efforts seeking to “cause a feeling of insecurity.”
“These recent weeks are filled with propaganda, are full of psychological operations, these wars of words that want to infiltrate the minds and composure of the people,” said Khatibzadeh.
“This news is one of those.”
The plane was sold by Iran’s Mahan Air to a Venezuelan company last year, he said.
Mahan Air is accused by the United States of links with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.
Monday’s court ruling to hold the crew’s passports came after a successful bid by the DAIA organization that represents Argentina’s Jewish community to be listed as a plaintiff in the investigation.
Interpol has arrest warrants out for former Iranian leaders suspected of involvement in an attack on a Jewish center in Buenos Aires in 1994 that killed 85 people and injured hundreds.
It remains the deadliest terror attack in the country with South America’s largest Jewish population.
The grounding of the plane came as a resolution was adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors to censure Iran.
Talks in Vienna, under way since April last year, aim to return the US to a nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that it left in 2018.
The deal had given Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program to guarantee that it could not develop a nuclear weapon — something Tehran has always denied wanting to do.
Iran said Monday that all measures it has taken to roll back on its commitments under the deal are “reversible.”

Topics: Iran Argentina

Zelensky pleads for arms as Russian forces lay siege to Severodonetsk

Zelensky pleads for arms as Russian forces lay siege to Severodonetsk
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday the human cost of the battle for the region was “simply terrifying.” (File/AFP)
Updated 14 June 2022
AFP

Zelensky pleads for arms as Russian forces lay siege to Severodonetsk

Zelensky pleads for arms as Russian forces lay siege to Severodonetsk
  • The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk have been targeted for weeks as the last areas in the eastern Donbas region of Lugansk still under Ukrainian control
Updated 14 June 2022
AFP

KRAMATORSK: Ukraine’s president has made an impassioned plea to Western allies to speed arms deliveries and help stem “terrifying” casualties as Russian forces lay siege to the eastern city of Severodonetsk, destroying the last bridges into the industrial hub.
The cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk have been targeted for weeks as the last areas in the eastern Donbas region of Lugansk still under Ukrainian control.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday the human cost of the battle for the region was “simply terrifying.”
Zelensky expressed confidence in Ukraine’s ability to reclaim territory, calling on the nation’s allies to send more weapons.
“We just need enough weapons to ensure all of this. Our partners have them.”
Presidential adviser Mikhaylo Podolyak on Monday listed items he said the Ukrainian army requires, including hundreds of howitzers, tanks and armored vehicles.
“Being straightforward — to end the war we need heavy weapons,” he tweeted.
Regional governor Sergiy Gaiday said Monday that Ukraine’s forces had been pushed back from Severodonetsk’s center after a weeks-long Russian offensive.
“They destroyed all the bridges, and getting into the city is no longer possible. Evacuation is also not possible,” he told Radio Free Europe.
He said Russian forces control 70 to 80 percent of the city but had not captured or encircled it.
Last week, Ukraine’s defense minister said up to 100 of his troops were dying daily and 500 sustaining injuries. Previously, Zelensky had estimated 60-100 Ukrainian soldiers were dying daily.
With the screws tightening on the Lugansk region, Ukrainian forces have two choices: “to surrender or die,” said Eduard Basurin, a representative for pro-Russian separatists.
The capture of Severodonetsk would open the road to Sloviansk and another major city, Kramatorsk, in Moscow’s push to conquer Donbas, a mainly Russian-speaking region partly held by pro-Kremlin separatists since 2014.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine

