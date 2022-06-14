You are here

Adidas launches sneaker collaboration with Ravi Pakistani restaurant in Dubai

In Dubai, the collaboration highlights one of the city’s most nostalgic joints – Ravi restaurant. (Supplied)
In Dubai, the collaboration highlights one of the city’s most nostalgic joints – Ravi restaurant. (Supplied)
Adidas launches sneaker collaboration with Ravi Pakistani restaurant in Dubai

In Dubai, the collaboration highlights one of the city’s most nostalgic joints – Ravi restaurant. (Supplied)
DUBAI: In a surprise mash up between sneaker culture and Dubai’s food scene, global sports retailer Adidas has announced the launch of a limited-edition shoe dedicated to iconic Pakistani eatery Ravi in an effort to celebrate community-focused restaurants in cities around the world.

The drop, which will be available from June 23 at select retailers in Dubai and online, is part of a series of sneakers celebrating iconic eateries in 11 cities worldwide.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In Dubai, the collaboration highlights one of the emirate’s most nostalgic joints – Ravi restaurant – which has long served as a popular dining spot for both expat and Emirati foodies alike since it opened its doors in 1978.  The no frills eatery has also dished up Pakistani fare for a celebrity diner or two, including US rapper Snoop Dogg and pop band One Republic.

In a twist on the adidas Original Superstar, the special edition SUPERSTAR RAVI colorway references the Pakistani heritage of the owners and features a custom sock liner with a hand-drawn map design signifying the meaning of the name Ravi, which is a river in northeastern Pakistan. The heel tab branding includes the year Ravi opened alongside the name in English and Arabic on either shoe. The restaurant owners hand selected six dishes which have been added to the tongue of the sneakers with English on one side and Arabic on the other — the restaurant’s famous chicken biriyani and karak chai made the cut — and each pair of shoes are delivered in a special edition takeaway style box.




The special edition SUPERSTAR RAVI colorway references the Pakistani heritage of the owners. (Supplied)

“My family has worked so hard to bring Ravi to where it is now, it has become more than just a restaurant with staff and customers, it has become a home that many grew up with. To say that Ravi had a humble beginning and is now representing Dubai as a key city with adidas is a milestone to celebrate,” said Ravi founder Chaudary Abdul Hameed in a released statement.

“This unique collaboration represents the ability of food to be able to transcend physical borders and create cultural bonds, metaphorically transporting us to somewhere new or a taste of home for many of the diasporic communities found in adidas key cities. Through the ‘adilicious’ series, every restaurant brings their own unique culinary perspective and story to the table,” Adidas said in the statement.

DUBAI: Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes showed off a bag by Dubai-based label L’Afshar on Instagram this week, adding another celebrity fan to the cult brand’s glittering client list.

The 31-year-old model was photographed in France wearing an all-black ensemble by Lebanese label Azzi & Osta while clutching L'Afshar's Amnis purse in a gold mirrored colorway.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Handmade in Dubai, the $955 clutch is made of 24K electro-plated hardware.

The label’s bags have been worn by more than a few Hollywood celebrities, including Laura Dern, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Rachel Bilson. However, those aren’t the only A-listers who seem to be huge fans of the homegrown brand — actress Jasmin Sanders, Bella Hadid, Kate Upton, Alicia Keys and Chrissy Teigen have all made public appearances with L’Afshar’s arm candy on hand.

Lilian Afshar, the designer behind the brand, is known for her unique, structured designs and use of marbled resin and intricate mirrorwork. Lucite — known commonly as acrylic glass — and birthstones also feature in the brand’s range of typically heavy, straight-edged clutches in a range of clear-to-saturated colors and textures.

When it came to Tookes’ ensemble of choice, she kept things chic in a strapless mini dress by Azzi & Osta — a Beirut-based atelier founded by George Azzi and Assaad Osta.

The look hailed from the duo’s Season 8 collection, which was inspired by 1980s glam.  

It isn’t the first time Tookes has favored a designer from the Middle East. In fact, the model married Snapchat’s Juan David Borrero in his home country of Ecuador in September 2021 wearing a dress by Lebanese couturier Zuhair Murad.

Tookes’ custom wedding gown featured an illusion, lace-embroidered neckline, a fitted bodice and a voluminous skirt with a train. She paired the exquisite wedding dress with a sheer, floor-trailing veil. With its long sleeves and its high mandarin neck, the gown was equal parts chic and conservative.

At this year’s Met Gala in New York, she showed off a custom-made emerald lame dress by Murad on one of the most coveted red carpets on the annual fashion calendar.

Her love for Murad’s glamorous creations is no secret. Following the designer’s Fall 2021 couture show in Paris where she sat on the front row, she revealed that he is her “favorite designer” and she “wear(s) his dresses on almost every red carpet.”

LONDON: British Moroccan actress Laila Rouass has launched a UK-based platform to promote happiness and well-being and help people achieve a more balanced life.
“After years of disliking my body and not feeling fulfilled or even happy, I realized that I, and only I, could make the emotional change needed,” she said.
Rouass has been working to launch WholeAndThenSome over the past two years.

 


“That’s what I have worked on over the last couple of years … reframing what happiness means to me,” she said, adding: “I believe we can all reframe our life so that we pull from it what feeds us most.”
Last year, Rouass completed a Yale University course that delved into the science of happiness, and says most of what she talks about is research based.
“Once you discover the science to your well-being, life becomes infinitely more balanced and a lot less frightening.”

 

British Moroccan actress Laila Rouass launched WholeAndThenSome two years ago that deals with the science of happiness and teaches self compassion. (Supplied/James Rudland)

Rouass added that the foundation to her teachings is self compassion, because “without compassion for oneself, self-abuse takes on a strength that becomes overwhelming and difficult to control.”
Rouass plans to hold talks and organize webinars and workshops to promote the concept regularly, the most recent of which was a self-compassion workshop, which was held on Sunday.

Riyadh’s inaugural European Film Festival set to foster ‘cultural exchange’

The festival will feature a screening of ‘I Am Greta’ about activist Greta Thunberg. (Supplied)
The festival will feature a screening of ‘I Am Greta’ about activist Greta Thunberg. (Supplied)
Updated 12 June 2022
Arab News

Riyadh’s inaugural European Film Festival set to foster ‘cultural exchange’

The festival will feature a screening of ‘I Am Greta’ about activist Greta Thunberg. (Supplied)
Updated 12 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Riyadh’s inaugural European Film Festival is set to run from June 15-22 and will feature a roster of movies from across the continent.

Set to take place at The Esplanade mall, the festival will screen 14 films from Spain, Germany and France, among other countries.

Movies include 2019 French comedy “Les Parfums,” 2016 hit “Welcome to Germany,” “Little Joe” and “I Am Greta.”

“We are very happy to host the first-ever European Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. As the EU, we are keen to add to the vibrant cultural scene of Saudi Arabia, facilitating cultural exchange and introducing European culture while also fostering contacts between Europeans and Saudis to enhance mutual understanding. We also thank our partners in this endeavour, especially Arabia Pictures, Vox Cinema and the Saudi Film Commission,” Patrick Simonnet, EU Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said in a released statement.

Roua Almadani, CEO of Arabia Pictures (APG), added: “This event is a milestone within the Kingdom and a bridge between Europe and the rising film industry in Saudi Arabia. We would like to thank the delegation of the European Union for collaborating with us, the Saudi Film Commission for its support and our esteemed partners, especially Vox Cinema.”

The event is being organized by the Delegation of the European Union in Riyadh in cooperation with the Embassies of the EU Member States and Arabia Pictures Group.

Topics: Riyadh European Film Festival

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai poses for Kenzo

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai is making a name for herself as a musician and fashion It-girl. (File/ AFP)
French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai is making a name for herself as a musician and fashion It-girl. (File/ AFP)
Updated 12 June 2022
Arab News

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai poses for Kenzo

French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai is making a name for herself as a musician and fashion It-girl. (File/ AFP)
Updated 12 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: French Algerian singer Lolo Zouai has been unveiled as one of the stars of French fashion house Kenzo’s Fall-Winter 2022 campaign.

The flower-filled collection is the brainchild of Kenzo’s artistic director Nigo, a Japanese fashion designer and founder of streetwear label A Bathing Ape whose real name is Tomoaki Nagao.

Kenzo shone a spotlight on Zouai on Instagram this week, sharing a snap of the 27-year-old musician in a gilet adorned with oversized blue poppies.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“@LoloZouaï, the French-born American R&B and pop musician, blooming in the Fall-Winter 2022 collection KENZO poppy Gilet by @Nigo,” the post was captioned.

Despite Kenzo’s omission of her Algerian roots, the singer is not one to shy away from her heritage.

In fact, in 2020 she released a music video for her song “Desert Rose” that was an on-screen celebration of her North African lineage.

Filmed in an unnamed village situated in Morocco’s Essaouira, the Emilie Badenhorst-directed clip captured the star’s feelings of displacement and desperate longing to reconnect with her father’s side of the family’s culture and traditions.

“This is a story I’ve needed to tell my whole life,” she previously shared with Arab News. “I’m so grateful that I was able to travel to North Africa and work with an amazing director and crew to create this video exactly as I saw it in my mind.”

Zouai, who was born Laureen Zouai to a French mother and an Algerian father in Paris, has had a stellar 2022 so far, releasing her latest single “Give Me a Kiss” in April and joining pop superstar Dua Lipa on her “Future Nostalgia” tour as the opening act.

It appears that the fashion world is starting to take note of the singer too.

The “High Highs to Low, Lows” hitmaker is a Coach favorite and has appeared in several of the American brand’s campaigns.

She also has advertorials for Tommy Jeans under her belt and previously teamed up with sportswear giant Adidas alongside other notable figures hailing from France, including Manchester United footballer Paul Pogba and rappers Vald and Dinos, for the brand’s “Change is a Team Sport” campaign.

Meanwhile, when she’s not sitting front row at luxury fashion shows or posing for advertorials, she can be found performing at some of the hottest tickets during Fashion Month.

In the past she has performed at New York Fashion Week for Saint Laurent as well as at KidSuper’s surreal Spring 2021 show.

CHENNAI: Watching Adam Sandler leave his funnyman persona behind for deeper roles in recent hits “Uncut Gems” and “The Meyerowitz Stories” has been refreshing, and fans of the actor will be glad to see his extremely nuanced portrayal of a basketball scout in Netflix’s latest sporting venture, “Hustle.”

In it he plays Stanley Sugerman, a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who discovers an extraordinary player abroad and brings him home without executive approval. Obsessed with the game, Sugerman neglects his wife, played by the talented Queen Latifah who is ultimately wasted in the role, and their teenage daughter, Alex (Jordan Hull).

Director Jeremiah Zagar, who recently made the switch from documentaries to narrative features, offers a wonderful piece of cinema that has not only on-court excitement but also an arresting on-screen dynamic between Sugerman and his Spanish discovery, Bo Cruz (played by real life NBA player Juancho Hernangómez).

Hernangómez plays a heavily tattooed, seven-foot, 22-year-old construction worker who has unbelievable skills on the city’s outdoor public courts in Spain. The film focuses on Sugerman’s efforts to get his new ward noticed by NBA teams, with more than a few obstacles in their path.

Zagar and cinematographer Zak Mulligan create magic by capturing the players’ rhythmic motion and movement, while the compelling exploration of family dynamics — not just between Sugerman and his folks, but also among Cruz and his family — offer an altogether different layer that complements the battles on the court and the many training montage scenes.  

The script, by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters, also manages to infuse dramatic tension between cocky player Kermit Wilts (Anthony Edwards) and Cruz during an exhibition game, which is just one example of why this film works on multiple levels — the tension is both physical and verbal.

While the writing conveys a wonderful understanding between Sugerman and Cruz, Hernangómez’s character is not well etched out. Sandler gets most of the attention and a sense of balance is missing. However, the two-hour narrative is well paced and well crafted. Although it is predictable to a point, it is immersive and worth a watch, especially for basketball fans as the long list of cameos reads like a dream NBA fantasy team: Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Kyle Lowry and Tobias Harris all make short appearances that will excite fans of the game, but could leave others scratching their heads.

