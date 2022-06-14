Adidas launches sneaker collaboration with Ravi Pakistani restaurant in Dubai

DUBAI: In a surprise mash up between sneaker culture and Dubai’s food scene, global sports retailer Adidas has announced the launch of a limited-edition shoe dedicated to iconic Pakistani eatery Ravi in an effort to celebrate community-focused restaurants in cities around the world.

The drop, which will be available from June 23 at select retailers in Dubai and online, is part of a series of sneakers celebrating iconic eateries in 11 cities worldwide.

In Dubai, the collaboration highlights one of the emirate’s most nostalgic joints – Ravi restaurant – which has long served as a popular dining spot for both expat and Emirati foodies alike since it opened its doors in 1978. The no frills eatery has also dished up Pakistani fare for a celebrity diner or two, including US rapper Snoop Dogg and pop band One Republic.

In a twist on the adidas Original Superstar, the special edition SUPERSTAR RAVI colorway references the Pakistani heritage of the owners and features a custom sock liner with a hand-drawn map design signifying the meaning of the name Ravi, which is a river in northeastern Pakistan. The heel tab branding includes the year Ravi opened alongside the name in English and Arabic on either shoe. The restaurant owners hand selected six dishes which have been added to the tongue of the sneakers with English on one side and Arabic on the other — the restaurant’s famous chicken biriyani and karak chai made the cut — and each pair of shoes are delivered in a special edition takeaway style box.







The special edition SUPERSTAR RAVI colorway references the Pakistani heritage of the owners. (Supplied)



“My family has worked so hard to bring Ravi to where it is now, it has become more than just a restaurant with staff and customers, it has become a home that many grew up with. To say that Ravi had a humble beginning and is now representing Dubai as a key city with adidas is a milestone to celebrate,” said Ravi founder Chaudary Abdul Hameed in a released statement.

“This unique collaboration represents the ability of food to be able to transcend physical borders and create cultural bonds, metaphorically transporting us to somewhere new or a taste of home for many of the diasporic communities found in adidas key cities. Through the ‘adilicious’ series, every restaurant brings their own unique culinary perspective and story to the table,” Adidas said in the statement.