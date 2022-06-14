El-Sisi thanks Saudi Arabia and UAE for their support

You are here

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the inauguration of a series of dairy production facilities and slaughterhouses in Sadat City. (Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency)
  • Saudi Arabia announced it would deposit $5bn with the Central Bank of Egypt to support Cairo’s foreign exchange reserves, after the economy was affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine
  • The value of the Egyptian pound has fallen since the outbreak of the war by more than 20 percent, with the country also heavily reliant on grain exports from Ukraine
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has praised Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their financial assistance in response to the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to the media at the inauguration of a series of dairy production facilities and slaughterhouses in Sadat City, in response to a question about the support provided by the Kingdom and the UAE, the president said that the two Gulf states “moved together” without a request from Cairo.

In March, Saudi Arabia announced it would deposit $5 billion with the Central Bank of Egypt to contribute to supporting Cairo’s foreign exchange reserves, after the Egyptian economy was affected by the Russian invasion.

The value of the Egyptian pound has fallen since the outbreak of the war by more than 20 percent, with the country also heavily reliant on grain exports from Ukraine.

“This is an opportunity to thank them,” El-Sisi said, calling on other Arab states with deposits in Egypt to convert them into investments 

During the same period, an agreement was announced between the Egyptian government and the Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund, which includes implementing investments estimated at $2 billion in return for purchasing government-owned stakes in financial and industrial institutions.

El-Sisi said: “Egypt’s population is around 100 million people, and we have promising investment opportunities.

“We welcome (our) brothers to make investments in Egypt, and we are ready to provide them with all support in both cases.”

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly had indicated in previous statements that the volume of investments recently made in Egypt by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar amounted to around $12 billion, and that his country’s government aims to benefit from the transformation of deposits into investments to reduce the ratio of public debt to GDP from 85 percent now to 75 percent by 2026.

Al-Sadr raises the stakes in struggle for Iraq

Al-Sadr raises the stakes in struggle for Iraq
Reuters

  • Sadr, who has positioned himself as an opponent of US and Iranian influence, has not detailed his reasons for quitting parliament. In a handwritten note, he described it as “a sacrifice” for the homeland
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Moqtada Al-Sadr has raised the stakes in the struggle for Iraq with a major political escalation that could lead to conflict with his Iran-backed rivals or force a compromise in their tussle over government.

Frustrated at being unable to form an administration eight months after his party won the biggest share of seats in parliament, the leader steered Iraqi politics into uncharted territory on Sunday when his lawmakers quit.

The step points to a deepening struggle for influence in the Shiite community that has been ascendant since the US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein two decades ago.

A serious challenge to the post-Saddam order, Sadr’s move has presented his Iran-backed rivals with a major dilemma.

In theory, they could now form an administration of their choosing to replace the outgoing government of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who continues as caretaker.

But in reality, analysts say such a move would likely provoke unrest and even conflict with Sadr’s vast support base, which has previously taken up arms.

For Iran, the latest twist in Iraq’s political crisis is an unwelcome development, underlining intra-Shiite fissures that risk undermining its influence.

Sadr, who has positioned himself as an opponent of US and Iranian influence, has not detailed his reasons for quitting parliament. In a handwritten note, he described it as “a sacrifice” for the homeland.

Sadr’s Iran-backed opponents appear to be moving cautiously, well aware of his capacity to mobilize. They convened a meeting on Monday but announced no new decisions.

“We are caught off guard by Sadr’s surprising decision and we think a bad scenario is waiting for us in case we move ahead and form a government,” Ahmed Kinani, an Iran-aligned Shiite politician, said.

“We must read the recent, crucial development very carefully before deciding the next step, because forming a government without Sadrists will be a huge risk. We don’t want to be ambushed.”

Sadr has not declared his next move. He has a track record of radical action, including fighting US forces, quitting Cabinets, and protesting against governments. Last year, he declared he would boycott the election, before reversing course.

“We are out of the political scene now, and let’s see how a new government will stand without Sadrists,” said a source at his office.

Ihsan Al-Shammari, head of the Iraqi Center for Political Thought, did not expect Sadr’s rivals to form a government alone. “Such a government will be born dead because Sadr followers will not accept to see Moqtada broken and politically isolated by powers supported by Iran,” he said.

Heir to a clerical dynasty, Sadr shot to prominence after the invasion, establishing a force of fiercely loyal fighters that waged war on US forces and later clashed with Iraqi authorities.

He has sought to set himself apart from Iran-backed rivals in recent years, emphasising his Iraqi nationalist credentials.

He has also installed many followers in state positions, whilst tapping public anger at the government’s corruption and failure to provide services despite Iraq’s oil wealth.

Iraq has been politically deadlocked since October’s election, in which Sadr won 73 of 329 seats and the Iran-backed factions — which retain militias — performed poorly.

Alleging vote rigging, Sadr’s opponents have thwarted his efforts to form a new administration with Kurdish and Sunni Arab allies.

Parliament has failed three times to elect a new president — reserved for a Kurd in Iraq’s power-sharing system — because a two-thirds quorum could not be secured.

Arab countries hosting Palestinian refugees reject any amendment to UNRWA mandate

Arab countries hosting Palestinian refugees reject any amendment to UNRWA mandate
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Agency’s official had cited shifting priorities among reasons for agency’s ‘chronic underfunding’
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: UNRWA Advisory Commission meetings commenced in Beirut on Tuesday, with Arab countries hosting Palestinian refugees insisting that the agency remain in control of its mandate under Resolution 302 (1949).

The agency provides services to over 5.8 million Palestinian refugees in Arab host countries, namely Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, as well as the West Bank, which believe these services provide “a stability factor in the region.”

The meetings of the UNRWA Advisory Commission, held for the first time in Beirut, were chaired by Lebanon. Topping the commission’s agenda were the financial crisis facing the agency and ways to mobilize financial resources.

The 25-member commission is tasked with advising and assisting the UNRWA commissioner-general in carrying out the tasks of the agency’s mandate.

Palestinian refugees held a sit-in in front of the hotel where the meetings were held, demanding that their health and educational rights be secured through the agency.

The agency’s services include primary and vocational education, primary healthcare, social services, camp infrastructure, microfinance and emergency response, including in situations of armed conflict.

  • Palestinian refugees in Arab host countries, namely Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, as well as the West Bank, which believe these services provide ‘a stability factor in the region.’
  • The meetings of the UNRWA Advisory Commission, held for the first time in Beirut, were chaired by Lebanon. Topping the commission’s agenda were the financial crisis facing the agency and ways to mobilize financial resources.

Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general, had addressed Palestinian refugees on April 23, sparking panic among the refugees over the fate of their cause after suggesting funding options. “One option that is currently being explored is to maximize partnerships within the broader UN system,” he had said, noting: “Such partnerships have the potential to protect essential services and your rights from chronic underfunding.”

Lazzarini had stressed: “There is no handover or transfer of responsibilities and programs on the table and no tampering with the UNRWA mandate.”

However, Ali Faisal, deputy chairman of the Palestinian National Council and member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, believes the refugees’ concerns are justified.

“The Palestinian people adhere to UNRWA as one of the components on which the right of return is based, and we reject everything that contradicts and affects the national rights of our people and the agency’s specific mandate,” he told Arab News.

Faisal called on Lazzarini to withdraw the proposal to transfer UNRWA services to international institutions immediately, as amending the agency’s mission is exclusively the prerogative of the UN General Assembly.

He also called on the Advisory Commission to develop plans that would secure a stable budget for the agency that responds to the needs of the refugees, especially those living in Lebanon; to secure funds for the reconstruction of Syrian camps and the destroyed homes in the Gaza Strip; and to open the door for employment to Palestinian refugees.

Lazzarini had summed up the current situation faced by refugees and UNRWA staff in his message to Palestinian refugees, saying: “I have witnessed increased disarray and frustration, which sometimes has turned into anger.

“This year, a very harsh winter and the impact of the war in Ukraine on prices of food and fuel in the region add to the daily hardship you are facing.

“Every year, I and my predecessors call on donors to help avoid disruption of services, to the point where it has become almost customary that a commissioner-general must beg for help.

“The painful reality is that in the last 10 years, and despite immense outreach and fundraising efforts, the resources available to UNRWA have stagnated, while the needs of Palestine refugees and cost of operations keep increasing.

“The now chronic underfunding of UNRWA is the result of a combination of shifting geopolitical priorities, new regional dynamics, and the emergence of new humanitarian crises compounded by donor fatigue for one of the world’s longest unresolved conflicts. All these have led to a clear de-prioritization of the Palestinian issue, including most recently among some donors from the Arab region.”

According to UNRWA’s website, 2.8 million refugees benefited from the agency’s health services in 2021.

Prior to the meeting of the UNRWA Advisory Commission, the Arab countries hosting Palestinians held a meeting at the headquarters of the Lebanese government, in which representatives from Jordan, Syria, Palestine, Egypt and the Arab League participated.

The representatives called on donor countries to fulfill their financial obligations toward supporting the agency’s budget and to provide additional funding.

They also urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to raise the value of the budget the UN provides to UNRWA to cover the financial deficit it is facing.

The head of the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee, Basil Al-Hassan, pointed out that reforms are on the Advisory Commission’s agenda, and the proposals include ways to reduce the volume of political interference in employment within UNRWA, especially since the agency does not need the 28,000 employees it currently has on its payroll in the countries hosting refugees.

Houthis break truce with new attacks on Taiz city

Houthis break truce with new attacks on Taiz city
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Under the terms of the truce, the Houthis and the Yemeni government committed to joint work on opening roads in Taiz and other provinces
  • However, the Houthis continue to resist calls to end their siege of Taiz as part of the truce
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen have launched coordinated attacks on the besieged city of Taiz, threatening to undermine a fragile UN-brokered truce.

The Houthis bombarded government troops with artillery fire, heavy weapons and explosive drones on the northwestern, northeastern and northern sides of the city before launching three simultaneous ground attacks in a bid to seize control of new areas. “The Houthi attacks sparked heavy clashes with the national army troops that ended early on Tuesday,” Col. Abdul Basit Al-Baher told Arab News.

Under the terms of the truce, the Houthis and the Yemeni government committed to joint work on opening roads in Taiz and other provinces. However, the Houthis continue to resist local and international calls to end their siege of Taiz as part of the truce, which came into effect at the beginning of April.

Al-Baher said the militia had recently deployed at least 200 new fighters, tanks and artillery pieces in Taiz, apparently preparing to launch more attacks to capture the city center from government forces.

“The truce is only from our side,” he said. “The Houthis have not respected it and are preparing for a long and fiercer battle in Taiz.”

Two rounds of talks between the Yemeni government and the Houthis in Amman on opening roads in Taiz collapsed as the Houthis insisted on opening only small and unpaved roads. To end the impasse, UN envoy Hans Grundberg proposed opening a main road and four small roads during the current round of talks. The Yemeni government accepted the proposal but the Houthis delegation asked for time to discuss it with their leaders.

US awaits ‘constructive’ Iranian response on nuclear deal

US awaits ‘constructive’ Iranian response on nuclear deal
Reuters

  • Price was responding to questions about the Iranian foreign minister’s statement that Tehran had put forward a new proposal on reviving the agreement
  • The pact seemed near revival in March
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States said on Tuesday it awaits a constructive response from Iran on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal that excludes “extraneous” issues, a possible reference to Iran’s demand that its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) be dropped from a US terrorism list.
“We await a constructive response from the Iranians, a response that leaves behind issues that are extraneous to the JCPOA,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, referring to the deal formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
In 2018 then-US President Donald Trump reneged on the deal, under which Iran restrained its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions, prompting Iran to begin violating its core nuclear limits about a year later.
Speaking at a briefing, Price was responding to questions about the Iranian foreign minister’s statement that Tehran had put forward a new proposal on reviving the agreement, which the US spokesperson did not address in detail.
The pact seemed near revival in March but talks were thrown into disarray over last-minute Russian demands and whether the United States might remove the IRGC, which controls elite armed and intelligence forces Washington accuses of a global terrorist campaign, from its Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list.
President Joe Biden’s administration has made clear it has no plan to drop the IRGC from the list, a step that would have limited practical effect but would anger many US lawmakers.

Israel strike crippling Syria’s main airport hikes tensions

Israel strike crippling Syria’s main airport hikes tensions
AP

  • The strikes further ratchet up tensions in the confrontation between Israel on one side and Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah on the other
  • Iran has accused Israel of assassinating several high-ranking Revolutionary Guard members
AP

BEIRUT: Israel marked a major escalation in its years-long campaign of airstrikes in Syria, carrying out an attack last week that shut down the country’s main civilian airport in Damascus as Israel steps up efforts to stop Iranian weapons shipments to Hezbollah.
Commercial flights were still halted at Damascus International Airport five days after Friday’s pre-dawn airstrikes smashed into its runways, leaving multiple craters, and damaged the air control tower and other buildings.
The strikes further ratchet up tensions in the confrontation between Israel on one side and Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah on the other. Iran has accused Israel of assassinating several high-ranking Revolutionary Guard members, while Hezbollah has threatened to strike a gas rig Israel is setting up in Mediterranean Sea area that Lebanon also claims as its waters.
The escalation comes as Russia, the top ally of Iran and Syria, is preoccupied with its war in Ukraine. Russia has naval and air bases in Syria and troops deployed there, backing Damascus in Syria’s long civil war.
For years, Israel has been carrying out airstrikes in Syria, saying it is determined to prevent Iran’s entrenchment near its northern border and the smuggling of weapons to Hezbollah, which is funded and armed by Tehran. The strikes have largely hit bases of Iranian-allied militias, including Hezbollah, as well as convoys said to be carrying arms to Hezbollah.
Friday’s strikes were the most extensive against a civilian target and, by shutting the airport down, had the widest impact. As in the past, Israel did not claim responsibility for the strikes.
The airport had remained operational even during the worst days of Syria’s 11-year civil war. It has both a civilian and a military section and satellite photos showed the runways on both sides with at least three craters each.
Along with the runways, the strikes hit or damaged airport halls and a radar tower and an arms shipment that was in the civilian side of the airport, said Rami Abdurrahman who heads the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the conflict in Syria.
Military positions south of Damascus were also hit.
Despite the escalation, Syria and Hezbollah both remained relatively muted about the attack. Syrian state media said Israeli strikes wounded one person and caused “significant” damage to infrastructure and rendered the main civilian runway unserviceable until further notice. Flights were rerouted to Aleppo’s airport while repairs were underway.
Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous visited the airport Sunday to inspect repairs. Photos posted by SANA showed a bulldozer working on what appeared to be the runway while another showed damage inside one of the airport’s rooms with glass blown out, chairs unhinged from their place and electric cables dangling from the ceiling.
Israeli media reported that the aim of the latest attack was to prevent the flow of equipment used in precision-guided missiles to Hezbollah.
Military affairs analyst Yossi Yehoshua wrote in Israel’s daily Yedioth Ahronoth that the Iranians have tried to ramp up aerial operations, first using cargo planes and hiding the weapons in hangars at Damascus International Airport. He claimed that now Iran and Hezbollah were using civilian flights to Damascus and Beirut to smuggle advanced military materiel to Hezbollah.
“Materiel consists of relatively small parts that look innocuous enough” and are easy to hide inside checked baggage on a civilian flight, Yehoshua wrote.
Amos Harel, senior military correspondent for Israel’s daily Haaretz, wrote that Iran has sought ways around Israeli disruptions and recently some of the best systems have been smuggled in hand luggage on commercial flights.
He added that the action suggests Israel perhaps feels it can take far-reaching military steps now, while international attention is focused on Ukraine.
Past Israeli strikes have largely gone without retaliation from the Syrians. Israeli airstrikes in Syria are usually coordinated with Moscow through a “deconfliction mechanism” to avoid direct confrontation with Russian forces in Syria.
In a rare public rebuke, Russia’s Foreign Ministry denounced Friday’s airstrikes as “provocative” and a “violation of the basic norms of international law.”
A Lebanese journalist who covers Arab-Israeli affairs, Sateh Noureddine, wrote that Israel’s move to knock out Damascus’ airport signals “a plan to impose a complete air blockade on Iran while also striking at Hezbollah, depriving it of a vital air link with its only military supply center.”
The strikes could be a first step toward a possible Israel-Hezbollah war, Noureddine warned, writing in the Lebanese news site Al-Modon, where he is editor-in-chief.
Hezbollah and Israel have had a series of confrontations, including a full-scale war in 2006. Tensions between the two enemies have been escalating over a maritime border dispute between Lebanon and Israel, with Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah threatening last week to strike the Israeli gas rig being set up.
In February, Nasrallah said the group has been manufacturing military drones in Lebanon and has the technology to turn thousands of missiles in their possession into precision-guided munitions.
A Lebanese military analyst who closely follows affairs in Syria and Lebanon said Syrian officials have been unusually “tightlipped” since the strike, given its significance.
“There is silence in Syria at all levels and the real scope of the strike is unknown,” he said, asking that his name not be made public in order to discuss the Syrian reaction.
“The timing of the strike and link with to regional developments is puzzling,” he said.

