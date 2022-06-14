You are here

Blocked European funds to Palestinian Territories to be released

date 2022-06-14

Blocked European funds to Palestinian Territories to be released
Palestinian PM Mohammad Shtayyeh and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen give a joint press statement in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday. (AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Blocked European funds to Palestinian Territories to be released

Blocked European funds to Palestinian Territories to be released
  • Payment of the funds had been held up by a dispute over proposals by the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement
  • The European Commission are together the largest donors to the Palestinian Territories
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

RAMALLAH: Hundreds of millions of euros in European funds to support the Palestinian Territories can be paid out following the resolution of problems that had blocked their release, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.
Payment of the funds had been held up by a dispute over proposals by the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, to condition funding on educational reform including the content of Palestinian school textbooks.
“I am glad to announce that the EU funds for 2021 can be disbursed rapidly,” she said during a visit to Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank. “All the difficulties are gone. We have made clear the disbursement will take place.”
The European Commission, which contributes some 300 million euros a year along with other European states and institutions which contribute a similar amount, are together the largest donors to the Palestinian Territories, which had faced an increasing financial squeeze.
“Thank you for resuming your assistance to us. This is a day of happiness,” Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told von der Leyen.
Earlier, von der Leyen met Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem where she welcomed the prospect of increased cooperation in energy supplies and warned of the danger of food problems as a result of the war in Ukraine.
She said the EU had mobilized 25 million euros in immediate assistance to help the Palestinian Territories which are heavily dependent on imports of cereals from Ukraine.

Topics: Palestinian European Commission Mohammad Shtayyeh Ursula von der Leyen funds

El-Sisi thanks Saudi Arabia and UAE for their support

El-Sisi thanks Saudi Arabia and UAE for their support
Updated 14 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi thanks Saudi Arabia and UAE for their support

El-Sisi thanks Saudi Arabia and UAE for their support
  • Saudi Arabia announced it would deposit $5bn with the Central Bank of Egypt to support Cairo’s foreign exchange reserves, after the economy was affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine
  • The value of the Egyptian pound has fallen since the outbreak of the war by more than 20 percent, with the country also heavily reliant on grain exports from Ukraine
Updated 14 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has praised Saudi Arabia and the UAE for their financial assistance in response to the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

Speaking to the media at the inauguration of a series of dairy production facilities and slaughterhouses in Sadat City, in response to a question about the support provided by the Kingdom and the UAE, the president said that the two Gulf states “moved together” without a request from Cairo.

In March, Saudi Arabia announced it would deposit $5 billion with the Central Bank of Egypt to contribute to supporting Cairo’s foreign exchange reserves, after the Egyptian economy was affected by the Russian invasion.

The value of the Egyptian pound has fallen since the outbreak of the war by more than 20 percent, with the country also heavily reliant on grain exports from Ukraine.

“This is an opportunity to thank them,” El-Sisi said, calling on other Arab states with deposits in Egypt to convert them into investments 

During the same period, an agreement was announced between the Egyptian government and the Abu Dhabi Sovereign Wealth Fund, which includes implementing investments estimated at $2 billion in return for purchasing government-owned stakes in financial and industrial institutions.

El-Sisi said: “Egypt’s population is around 100 million people, and we have promising investment opportunities.

“We welcome (our) brothers to make investments in Egypt, and we are ready to provide them with all support in both cases.”

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly had indicated in previous statements that the volume of investments recently made in Egypt by Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar amounted to around $12 billion, and that his country’s government aims to benefit from the transformation of deposits into investments to reduce the ratio of public debt to GDP from 85 percent now to 75 percent by 2026.

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Daughter of detained Brit in Iran to deliver Father’s Day card to UK Foreign Office

Daughter of detained Brit in Iran to deliver Father’s Day card to UK Foreign Office
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

Daughter of detained Brit in Iran to deliver Father's Day card to UK Foreign Office

Daughter of detained Brit in Iran to deliver Father’s Day card to UK Foreign Office
  • Morad Tahbaz is being held in Tehran’s Evin Prison, despite assurances from the UK government that he would be released along with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori
  • Roxanne Tahbaz will deliver a Father’s Day card and accompanying gift to the Foreign Office on June 16, exactly three months on from the release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The daughter of a British national detained in a notorious Iranian jail for more than four years is to deliver a Father’s Day card to the UK Foreign Office to up the pressure in securing his release.

Morad Tahbaz has been held in Tehran’s Evin Prison for 1,618 days, despite assurances from the UK government that he would be released along with fellow UK detainees Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori.

Tahbaz’s daughter, Roxanne, said: “Government officials led us to believe that our father would be released alongside Nazanin and Anoosheh three months ago.

“Even the furlough, publicly announced by the Foreign Office, has not been upheld, as my father is still deteriorating in prison. “At this juncture, there is only one way the Foreign Office can regain the faith we once had in our government.

“They need to urgently renegotiate with the Iranian authorities, and this time ensure they bring our father — and mother — home without delay.”

Ms. Tahbaz will deliver a Father’s Day card and accompanying gift to the Foreign Office on June 16, exactly three months on from the release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Ashoori, requesting UK officials arrange for their delivery to her imprisoned father.

In addition, she will renew calls for foreign secretary Liz Truss to meet her to explain what the government is doing to secure her father’s release.

Amnesty launched its “No-one Left Behind” campaign in support of Tahbaz and another UK national, Mehran Raoof, who was detained by Iran in what Amnesty claims is a policy of holding dual-nationals hostage on “trumped charges” for diplomatic purposes.

Amnesty UK’s Urgent Actions Campaigner Jo Atkins-Potts said: “UK officials palmed (Tahbaz’s) family off with false assurances.

“Given everything we know about Iran’s track record on arbitrarily detaining foreign nationals, it’s painfully obvious the UK government has failed the Tahbaz family — they now need to make amends for this.”

Tahbaz, 66, also holds US nationality. He is a wildlife conservationist who, together with seven other conservationists, was detained in January 2018.

In 2019, he was given a 10-year prison sentence after an unfair trial, despite suffering from multiple health conditions and being denied access to medical care. In addition, his wife also been placed under a travel ban by Iranian authorities.

Topics: Iran United Kingdom (UK) Morad Tahbaz Evin Prison Roxanne Tahbaz Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Anoosheh Ashoori Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation (PWHF)

Lebanon makes new maritime border offer to US mediator: Official

Lebanon makes new maritime border offer to US mediator: Official
Updated 43 min 59 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon makes new maritime border offer to US mediator: Official

Lebanon makes new maritime border offer to US mediator: Official
  • Beirut’s proposal however included a claim for all of a separate field that it had initially only sought part of
  • The new offer was made during meetings between Lebanon’s top leaders and US envoy Amos Hochstein
Updated 43 min 59 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon Tuesday made a new offer to a visiting US mediator over a maritime border deal with Israel, holding back on demands for territory where Israel plans to imminently extract gas, an official said.
Beirut’s proposal however included a claim for all of a separate field that it had initially only sought part of, the official close to the negotiations said.
The new offer was made during meetings between Lebanon’s top leaders and US envoy Amos Hochstein, who landed in Beirut on Monday to relaunch indirect negotiations between Lebanon and Israel after a year-long pause.
Lebanese authorities last week had requested Hochstein visit after a gas production vessel arrived in Israel to launch extraction operations in the Karish offshore field, drawing condemnation from Lebanon, which had laid claim to parts of it.
But in meetings Tuesday with Hochstein, Lebanon’s top leaders pushed for the country’s maritime border to exclude Karish and include the whole of the nearby Qana field instead, the official close to the negotiations told AFP.
“We want the entire Qana field,” the official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the issue.
Lebanon had initially demanded 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of territory in the disputed maritime area, including part of Qana.
It then asked for an additional 1,430 square kilometers, also taking in part of Karish.
In Tuesday’s offer, Lebanon “proposed increasing its initial demand for 860 square kilometers... to about 1,200 square kilometers,” the official said, taking in all of Qana but none of Karish.
Hochstein will submit the new offer to Israel then relay its response to Lebanon.
President Michel Aoun urged the US envoy to proceed swiftly following Tuesday’s meeting.
Lebanon and Israel last fought a war in 2006, have no diplomatic relations and are separated by a UN-patrolled border.
They had resumed negotiations over their maritime frontier in 2020 but the process was stalled by Beirut’s claim that the map used by the United Nations in the talks needed modifying.

Topics: Lebanon Israel Michel Aoun maritime border Karish field

UAE reports 1,356 new COVID-19 cases

UAE reports 1,356 new COVID-19 cases
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

UAE reports 1,356 new COVID-19 cases

UAE reports 1,356 new COVID-19 cases
  • An additional 1,066 individuals fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing total recoveries in UAE to 901,424
Updated 14 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE on Tuesday reported 1,356 new daily COVID-19 cases as the country continues to battle a sharp rise in coronavirus infections.
The new cases were detected through 239,305 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, the UAE’s state news agency WAM reported, citing the Ministry of Health and Prevention.
The ministry also said an additional 1,066 individuals fully recovered from the virus, bringing total recoveries in the country to 901,424.
The UAE’s total caseload stands at 920,171. No new death was reported over the past 24 hours, keeping the death toll unchanged at 2,305.
In a statement, the ministry said it will continue “expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.”

Topics: United Arab Emirates COVID-19

Turkey is a ‘safe country’, Ankara says after Israeli warnings

Turkey is a ‘safe country’, Ankara says after Israeli warnings
In an indirect response that did not mention Israel, the ministry said “some countries” had issued travel warnings. (AFP)
Updated 14 June 2022
AFP

Turkey is a 'safe country', Ankara says after Israeli warnings

Turkey is a ‘safe country’, Ankara says after Israeli warnings
  • In an indirect response that did not mention Israel, the foreign ministry said “some countries” had issued travel warnings
Updated 14 June 2022
AFP

ANKARA: Turkey is “a safe country,” its foreign ministry said on Tuesday after Israeli authorities urged their citizens to leave over fears of Iranian attacks.
In an indirect response that did not mention Israel, the ministry noted “some countries” had issued travel warnings.
Turkey “is a safe country and continues to fight against terrorism,” the statement said.
“These travel warnings are considered to be related to different international developments and motives,” it added.
Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Monday urged citizens in Turkey to leave “as soon as possible” over threats that Iranian operatives were planning attacks on Israelis in Istanbul.
He said there was “a real and immediate danger” from Iranian agents.
On Monday, Israel’s Yediot Ahronot newspaper quoted an unnamed security official saying several Iranian “cells” were planning operations against Israeli tourists in Turkey.
The warnings come amid the latest surge in tensions between bitter rivals Iran and Israel, with Tehran blaming Israel for a series of attacks on its nuclear and military infrastructure, in Iran but also in Syria.
Turkey is a popular holiday destination for Israelis, including through more than a decade of diplomatic rupture between the two countries.
Ankara and Israel have mended ties in recent months, with senior Turkish leaders citing the importance of Israel to Turkey’s tourism sector.

Topics: Turkey Israel

