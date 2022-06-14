You are here

Saudi grocery Nana Direct partners with Google Cloud for home delivery service

Powered by Google Cloud, Nana Direct uses the company’s unique artificial intelligence and data warehousing solution to be well informed about business decisions as well as deploy features quickly and securely.
Powered by Google Cloud, Nana Direct uses the company's unique artificial intelligence and data warehousing solution to be well informed about business decisions as well as deploy features quickly and securely.
RIYADH: Saudi-based online grocery shopping startup, Nana Direct, has announced a collaboration with Google Cloud to transform the shopping experience in the Kingdom.

Through the collaboration, Nana Direct will be able to connect households with local grocery stores and ensure home delivery in under 15 minutes.

“The collaboration with Nana Direct is an exciting opportunity for Google Cloud to bring innovative e-commerce solutions to life in the Kingdom,” Ziad Jammal, digital natives lead, MENA at Google Cloud, said in a statement.

Powered by Google Cloud, Nana Direct uses the company’s unique artificial intelligence and data warehousing solution to be well informed about business decisions as well as deploy features quickly and securely.

WASHINGTON: The American Petroleum Institute, the top US oil lobby organization, on Tuesday urged President Joe Biden’s administration to lift a slew of restrictions on fossil fuel development to help ease soaring energy prices.

The request underscores an uncomfortable dilemma for the Biden administration as it seeks to follow through on its promises to combat climate change while also battling to curb rampant inflation.

Oil prices have surged more than 70 percent since late last year as global demand rebounds from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic and as trade flows are disrupted by punitive sanctions imposed by the US and Europe on major supplier Russia since its invasion of Ukraine.

The jump has contributed to a record surge in US gasoline prices to around $5 a gallon.

“This combination of factors and events leaves us in the situation we face today. Namely, the most consequential energy crisis since the 1970s,” API President Mike Sommers wrote in a letter addressed to Biden and dated Tuesday. 

“Fortunately, the US benefits from an abundance of oil and natural gas resources and has developed cutting-edge technologies to be the world’s energy leader.”

The letter included a 10-point policy wish list from the oil industry, which included lifting restrictions on federal oil and gas lease sales, speeding permitting for fossil fuel projects, and rolling back proposals for increased climate disclosure.

RIYADH: Saudi e-commerce management company Zid plans to expand its business to other Gulf countries by the end of 2022 as it looks to grab 5 percent of the region's 1 million worth of small and medium enterprises market, its CEO told Asharq.

The Saudi holding company seeks to transform its activity from traditional to electronic commerce within the next three years, Sultan Al-Asmi added. 

Established in 2017, Zid provides solutions that enables retailers to enter the electronic retail world by activating digital payment gateways and connecting them with shipping companies. 

In a previous interview with Asharq, an Amazon official forecasted that the volume of e-commerce in the Kingdom will exceed SR57 billion ($15.2 billion) by 2025.

He noted that e-commerce in Saudi Arabia grew by 42 percent during the last two years.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to drive energy investments in the Middle East and North Africa as the region is expected to wintness a 9-percent growth in investment to $879 billion by 2026, a new report from the Arab Petroleum Investments Corp. revealed.

The report titled “MENA Energy Investment Outlook 2022-2026” estimates a $74 billion increase from the previous forecast of $805 billion released in last year’s five-year outlook. 

According to the report, the ongoing tensions in Europe due to the Russia and Ukraine war have led to contrasting impacts on the region’s energy landscape, as energy exporters are increasing their project expenditure, primarily driven by the windfall of oil and gas revenues caused by the spike in prices due to the war.

However, the report further noted that geopolitical tensions and volatility will not curtail oil, gas, power and petrochemicals investment growth in MENA in the next five years. 

“Our latest MENA Energy Investment Outlook shows that the region continues to progress on its unique energy transition path. MENA countries shoulder the largest share of global investments in oil and gas going forward to ensure global energy security and avoid an impending super cycle that may severely hamper the world economy,” said Ramy Al-Ashmawy, senior energy specialist at APICORP.  

It added that committed projects comprise around 45 percent of the total energy investments in the Gulf Cooperation Council, 50 percent higher than the MENA-wide average of 30 percent.

The report predicted that Saudi Arabia’s gas-fired energy generation is expected to rise in the next five years, while oil-fired power output is expected to drop over the same period. 

Natural gas, which is already a dominant fuel for power generation, is expected to grow to maintain a power generation share of around 70 percent to 75 percent across MENA by 2024, the report added. 

On the other hand, oil-fired power is expected to drop from 24 percent of total generation to around 20 percent by 2024, it predicted. 

Blue and green hydrogen 

According to APICORP’s analysts, blue and green hydrogen is expected to dominate the emerging market in the region soon, and it predicted that hydrogen markets will start scaling up as the market foundations are established. 

Suhail Shatila, a senior energy specialist at APICORP, said: “In the medium term, blue hydrogen proves to be a more attractive option to the MENA region. Blue hydrogen can be produced at a relatively low cost, and it will only slightly disrupt the IOC and NOC’s existing business models.”

He added: “This is a central metric in the energy transition journey since hydrocarbon producers will play a key role in decarbonizing the upstream oil and gas sector and help reach net-zero targets by mid-century.”

The journey to achieve net-zero

The report added that energy diversification is on the top of the agenda of many countries in MENA, as a part of their shared policy objective to diversify the power mix with low-cost, low-carbon energy sources and bolster power supply security. 

It revealed that electrification via renewable energy sources will be a key driver which will help Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE reach their net-zero targets. 

The report noted that Jordan and Morocco are the two countries that have steadily reached their renewable targets in recent years. 

“The two countries have achieved their short-term policy targets, with Morocco reaching almost 40 percent of its installed capacity from renewable energy in 2021 and Jordan reaching nearly 20 percent,” said APICORP analysts. 

It added that other countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Oman have relatively low renewable energy generation, but "the share is expected to witness a significant increase with several planned and committed large-capacity projects in the pipeline.”

RIYADH: Investcorp Technology Partners, one of Europe’s leading technology investors, signed a definitive agreement to sell softgarden e-recruiting GmbH to Grupa Pracuj for $123 million.

The transaction, which is expected to close imminently, will yield a return greater than three times invested capital in less than four years, according to a press release.

Softgarden, which was acquired by ITP softgarden in 2018, provides human resources software solutions to a diverse set of mid-market and enterprise customers across Europe

Grupa Pracuj is one of the leading HR tech providers in the region, and is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has grabbed the second spot in the top halal travel destinations in the world, as the Kingdom continues its steady journey to emerge as a global tourism hub by 2030, which also includes increasing the number of pilgrims to Makkah and Madinah.
In the list of top “Muslim-Friendly Destinations of the Year in OIC,” compiled by Mastercard-CrescentRating’s Global Muslim Travel Index 2022, Malaysia maintained its top spot, followed by Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Indonesia share the second spot.
The UAE is in the fifth spot, followed by Qatar and Iran in the sixth and seventh places respectively. Singapore is the only country out of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, which found a spot in the top 20 list.
The Global Muslim Travel Index monitors the overall performance of the Muslim travel market. It should be also noted that Malaysia has been holding the top position in the index since its launch in 2015.
When it comes to access, the UAE came first, followed by Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia in the second, third and fourth spots respectively.
“The pre-pandemic projection of 230 million arrivals by 2026 will now be reached in 2028 with an estimated expenditure of $225 billion. This recovery process is fragile and could be disrupted by the continuing war in Ukraine, fuel price increases, and other health threats such as the emerging monkeypox or COVID-19 variants,” said Fazal Bahardeen, founder and CEO of CrescentRating, HalalTrip.
Safdar Khan, division president of Mastercard, South East Asia, said: “Tourists are taking to the skies again, as countries relax travel restrictions and reopen borders. There are signs to show that travel is on the verge of a comeback as people look to reconnect.”

 

