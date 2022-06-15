You are here

NATO chief urges 'more heavy weapons' for Ukraine

NATO chief urges ‘more heavy weapons’ for Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg attends a press conference after a meeting to prepare the upcoming Madrid summit of the alliance, in The Hague, Netherlands June 14, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

NATO chief urges ‘more heavy weapons’ for Ukraine

NATO chief urges ‘more heavy weapons’ for Ukraine
  • Ukraine has repeatedly begged for heavy weapons from the West, criticizing some European leaders for failing to deliver arms
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP

THE HAGUE: Western countries must send Ukraine more heavy weaponry as it battles Russia’s advance in the east of the country, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.
“Yes, Ukraine should have more heavy weapons,” Stoltenberg told a press conference in The Hague after meeting the leaders of seven European NATO allies ahead of a key summit.
Stoltenberg said NATO was already “stepping up” deliveries and officials would be meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to coordinate further support including heavy weaponry.
“Because they absolutely depend on that to be able to stand up against the brutal Russian invasion,” Stoltenberg said.
Ukraine has repeatedly begged for heavy weapons from the West, criticizing some European leaders for failing to deliver arms that Kyiv says it needs to push back Moscow’s forces.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Danish premier Mette Frederiksen were hosting Stoltenberg and the leaders of Poland, Romania, Latvia, Portugal and Belgium ahead of a crunch NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki lamented that the West was “not doing enough” to support his country’s neighbor Ukraine.
“We have not done enough to defend Ukraine, to support the Ukrainian people, to support their freedom and sovereignty,” he told the press conference.
“And this is why I urge you, I ask you to do much more to deliver weapons, artillery to Ukraine. They need this to defend their country.”
Western countries would have no “credibility” if Ukraine lost against Russia, he added.
“This would be a complete failure and disaster of the European Union, of our values and of NATO,” Morawiecki said.

Deputy speaker warns Filipinos of 'difficult times ahead' as inflation soars

Deputy speaker warns Filipinos of ‘difficult times ahead’ as inflation soars
Updated 14 June 2022
Ellie Aben

Deputy speaker warns Filipinos of ‘difficult times ahead’ as inflation soars

Deputy speaker warns Filipinos of ‘difficult times ahead’ as inflation soars
  • Inflation in the Philippines soared from 4.9 percent in April to 5.4 percent in May
Updated 14 June 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives warned Filipinos on Tuesday to prepare for “difficult times ahead,” with a rise in prices of basic commodities forecast to outpace wages, adding to the financial stress facing households.

Inflation in the Philippines soared from 4.9 percent in April to 5.4 percent in May, the highest in more than three years and well outside this year’s 2-4 percent target band.

“Filipinos should be prepared, and must wisely plan on how to budget their income and expenses for the next months, as the country braces itself for turbulent economic times ahead,” House Deputy Speaker Isidro Ungab said in a statement.

He cited the rising inflation rate and skyrocketing energy prices amid the global fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine — a main exporter of grain — as well as another possible spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We see difficult times ahead,” Ungab, a former banker, said. “The rise in prices of food and basic commodities is outpacing wages, which is becoming a growing household concern.”

The World Bank said last week that rising inflation in the Philippines is a “pressing concern as it can dampen consumption and worsen poverty” in an economy that was otherwise poised to grow 5.7 percent in 2022.

Kevin Chua, World Bank senior economist, said in a report published by the global lender on June 8 that “taming inflation is a pressing concern” for the country.

“Authorities have to use all available policy tools to address inflation, including monetary measures to prevent the de-anchoring of inflation expectations,” he said.

Former Kurdish rebel has key role in Sweden's NATO bid

Former Kurdish rebel has key role in Sweden’s NATO bid
Updated 14 June 2022
AP

Former Kurdish rebel has key role in Sweden’s NATO bid

Former Kurdish rebel has key role in Sweden’s NATO bid
  • The former Kurdish rebel fighter turned Swedish lawmaker has emerged as a central figure in the drama surrounding Sweden and Finland’s historic bid to join NATO
Updated 14 June 2022
AP

STOCKHOLM: When Turkey’s president rails against “terrorists” in the Swedish Parliament, Amineh Kakabaveh is convinced he is talking about her.

The former Kurdish rebel fighter turned Swedish lawmaker has emerged as a central figure in the drama surrounding Sweden and Finland’s historic bid to join NATO. Turkey opposes NATO membership for two Nordic countries, accusing them of harboring Kurdish militants.

Kakabaveh, a strong advocate for Kurdish self-determination in the Middle East and a fierce critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, holds extraordinary leverage because the Swedish government depends on her vote for its one-seat majority in Parliament.

“He cannot decide over us,” she says of Erdogan. “I stand up for Sweden’s values and Sweden’s sovereignty.”

Despite a long history of non-alignment, Sweden and Finland rushed to apply for NATO membership after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but were stunned by opposition from Erdogan.

To allow the Nordic countries into NATO, a decision that requires unanimity among the alliance’s members, Turkey demanded they lift arms embargoes on Turkey, extradite alleged Kurdish terrorists and stop supporting Kurdish fighters in Syria. Turkey says those fighters are closely linked to the PKK, a domestic Kurdish group that Ankara and the West consider a terrorist organization.

Meeting those demands would have been difficult for the Swedes and Finns in any case, but with Sweden’s government dependent on Kavikabeh’s support for its survival, there is little room to negotiate a compromise.

“We are not used to single members of Parliament having such influence,” says Svante Cornell, director of the Institute for Security and Development Policy in Stockholm. “It’s maximal bad luck for the government’s side, you could say.”

Kakabaveh’s backing allowed Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson to become Sweden’s first female prime minister last year. In return, the center-left Social Democrats agreed to deepen cooperation with Kurdish authorities in northern Syria.

The minority government survived a no-confidence vote last week thanks to Kakabaveh and will need her support again on Wednesday to push its spring budget proposal through Parliament.

Kakabaveh, an independent lawmaker, says she has not yet decided how to vote and is waiting for the government to show its plans on issues close to her heart, including efforts to fight honor-based violence and oppression against women and girls in immigrant communities and how it will deal with Turkey’s demands.

“I don’t want them to retreat,” she says.

The unusual situation has raised Kakabaveh’s political profile in Sweden and internationally. It has also exposed her to criticism that she is holding Sweden’s NATO bid hostage to advance her own agenda. Kakabaveh says she has received threats from both Turkish nationalists and Sweden’s far-right fringe.

“It is a terrible situation,” says Kakabaveh, 48. “But I don’t want to sit in a corner and say, ‘I’m scared.’ I left my family, my childhood, everything I had, to stand up for what I believe in.”

Kakabaveh, who grew up in a poor Kurdish home in western Iran, says she was just 14 in the late 1980s when she joined peshmerga fighters rebelling against the Khomeini regime.

         

Rwanda better than Libya, but will try for Europe again: Asylum seekers

Rwanda better than Libya, but will try for Europe again: Asylum seekers
Updated 14 June 2022
Reuters

Rwanda better than Libya, but will try for Europe again: Asylum seekers

Rwanda better than Libya, but will try for Europe again: Asylum seekers
  • Questions raised over deterrent effect of UK’s plan to transfer migrants to the African country
Updated 14 June 2022
Reuters

KIGALI, Rwanda: Asylum seekers sent from filthy, dangerous Libyan detention centers to Rwanda say their new quarters are a huge improvement but they still want to reach Europe — raising questions over the deterrent effect of Britain’s plan to transfer migrants to the East African country.

Britain said it plans to send anyone caught trying to enter the country illegally, a tough line it hopes will cut down on migration. But critics of the plan have raised questions over its cost and ethics. This year, war and climate disasters are expected to force a record number of people to flee their homes.

This is not the first time Rwanda has taken in asylum seekers from a third country.

The African Union and the UN refugee agency agreed in 2019 that migrants held in squalid Libyan detention centers could be voluntarily evacuated to Rwanda on UN-operated flights.

Peter Nyuon was among them. He fled his native South Sudan after his father and grandfather were killed in fighting. Trying to reach Europe, he got stuck in a Libyan detention facility for a year before the UN took him to Rwanda’s Gashora camp.

Conditions are much better in Rwanda, Nyuon said, but he and many others migrants sent from Libya are set on getting to Europe.

“As long as I go to Europe ... that’s my aim,” Nyuon said.

He has already seen several people get officially resettled from Gashora — more than 600 out of a total of 1,000, according to officials.

“I cannot live here forever. When I reach Europe or Canada I will study and work,” echoed Eritrean Teame Goitom. “I left Eritrea because there is a dictatorship. I want to go to Europe because there is freedom.”

Asylum speakers said they are awaiting official, legal resettlement. They have no choice as to which country they could go to and Nyuon does not know where he might bound for.

People from Gashora have been resettled in Canada, Sweden, Norway, France, Finland and Belgium.

Israel attempted a similar migrant transfer program as Britain starting in 2014, sending mainly Sudanese and Eritreans asylum seekers to Rwanda and Uganda. But most left soon after and headed north again, sometimes using smugglers, the International Refugee Rights Initiative found in 2015.

The UN said Britain’s decision to transfer asylum seekers to Rwanda is “all wrong.” The Libyan deal was reasonable because it protected migrants from torture, sexual violence, and indefinite detention, officials said.

Britain was “exporting its responsibility to another country,” the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said on Monday.

Air Force: Crew not at fault for Afghan deaths in evacuation

Air Force: Crew not at fault for Afghan deaths in evacuation
Updated 14 June 2022
AP

Air Force: Crew not at fault for Afghan deaths in evacuation

Air Force: Crew not at fault for Afghan deaths in evacuation
  • Investigations into the deaths found that the crew “exercised sound judgment in their decision to get airborne”
  • Military officials have said the crew feared the plane would be overwhelmed, so they decided to take off
Updated 14 June 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The Air Force has concluded that air crew members acted appropriately and were not at fault for some tragic deaths during the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan last year.
During the evacuation, desperate Afghans clung to a military plane as it was taking off and fell to their deaths or were caught in the wheels.
In a statement Monday, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said investigations into the deaths found that the crew “exercised sound judgment in their decision to get airborne as quickly as possible when faced with an unprecedented and rapidly deteriorating security situation.”
Video and other reports from that day vividly show Afghans mobbing the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, frantic to get out of the country when the Taliban seized control and US forces were withdrawing. The C-17 transport plane was surrounded as it landed on the tarmac, and military officials have said the crew feared the plane would be overwhelmed, so they decided to take off.
As the plane lifted off, mobile phone video captured two tiny dots dropping from the aircraft. It later became clear that the dots were Afghans who had tried to hide in the wheel well. As the wheels folded into the body of the plane, the stowaways faced the choice of being crushed to death or letting go and plunging to the ground.
Human remains were found in the wheel well when the plane landed at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
“This was a tragic event and our hearts go out to the families of the deceased,” said Stefanek. She said the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations looked into the incident and then turned the scene over to Qatar authorities, who declined to investigate further.
“The aircrew’s airmanship and quick thinking ensured the safety of the crew and their aircraft,” said Stefanek. “After seeking appropriate care and services to help cope with any trauma from this unprecedented experience, the crew returned to flight status.”
It is still unclear how many were killed. Videos show the two dots falling from the airborne plane, several seconds apart. But two bodies landed on the same rooftop at the same time, suggesting they fell together, so the other figure seen falling in the videos could be at least one other person.
Afghans later identified one of those who fell to the roof as Fida Mohammad, a 24-year-old dentist. And local media said the second body was identified as a young man named Safiullah Hotak. At least one other person died on the tarmac, crushed under the C-17’s wheels.

Burkini ban challenged by Grenoble in top French court

Burkini ban challenged by Grenoble in top French court
Updated 14 June 2022
Reuters

Burkini ban challenged by Grenoble in top French court

Burkini ban challenged by Grenoble in top French court
  • Body-covering swimwear - which leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed - is largely worn by Muslim women
  • There is no nationwide ban in place, but they are prohibited in many public pools across the country
Updated 14 June 2022
Reuters

PARIS: The French city of Grenoble took its decision to allow body-covering “burkini” bathing suits for women in public pools to the country’s top court on Tuesday after the interior minister said the move was “seriously undermining secularism.”
The city’s legal fight with the state over its attempt to reverse a decade-old council ban on the full-body swimwear has renewed the nationwide debate on the place of religion in public places.
Body-covering swimwear — which leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed — is largely worn by Muslim women who wish to preserve their modesty in accordance with their beliefs.
There is no nationwide ban in place, but they are prohibited in many public pools across the country.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin’s made his remarks on secularism after a lower tribunal upheld his challenge to the city’s move in May.
That case was based on a 2021 law about “separatism,” with the local court finding the city was gravely infringing the public service principle of neutrality.
In seeking to overturn that ruling, Mayor Eric Piolle told the Conseil d’Etat that the city, run by the Greens, had not created a “burkini permit,” but instead was reversing a municipal ban imposed a decade earlier which he considered discriminatory.
“We’re not creating a new right, we’re going back to pre-2012 rules,” Piolle told the hearing.
The mayor said people of all faiths wore full body swimwear for many reasons, including being conscious of their appearance.
Lawyers for the municipality and human rights associations cited the Conseil d’Etat’s decision to allow the town of Chalon-sur-Saone to serve alternative school meals to Muslim children who do not eat pork.
They argued it was not against secular laws for a public service to accommodate minority needs, providing services to all citizens were not disrupted.
The interior ministry’s legal representative, Pascale Leglize, said a child’s right to eat could not be compared with access to a pool.
“(This measure) aims to adapt the public service for religious motives,” Leglize told the hearing.
The debate around burkinis has been heated in France since 2016, when a city in the south of France tried to ban them from public beaches. On that occasion, the Conseil d’Etat overturned the ban, saying it infringed on fundamental liberties.
A ruling in the Grenoble case is expected in a few days’ time.

