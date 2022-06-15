Air pollution cuts life expectancy by more than two years — study

You are here

A worker burns stubble after harvesting pulse crop in a field at Hoshangabad district of India's Madhya Pradesh state on June 12, 2022. (AFP)
Reuters

A worker burns stubble after harvesting pulse crop in a field at Hoshangabad district of India's Madhya Pradesh state.
  • Residents of South Asia lose an estimated five years of life as a result of smog, the study said, with India accounting for around 44 percent of the world’s increase in air pollution since 2013
  • Not a single country managed to meet the WHO’s 5-microgram standard in 2021, according to a survey of pollution data published earlier this year
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Chronic air pollution cuts average global life expectancy by more than two years per person, a study published on Tuesday showed, an impact comparable to that of smoking and far worse than HIV/AIDS or terrorism.
More than 97 percent of the global population lives in areas where air pollution exceeds recommended levels, the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute (EPIC) said in its latest Air Quality Life Index, which used satellite data to measure levels of PM2.5, hazardous floating particles that damage the lungs.




Trash piles up in the heavily polluted Litani River, in Saghbin, Bekaa valley, eastern Lebanon. (AP)

It said that if global PM2.5 levels were reduced to the five micrograms per cubic meter recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), average life expectancy would rise by an average of 2.2 years.

HIGHLIGHTS

• 97% of world lives in areas where pollution exceeds safe levels

• South Asians lose 5 years of life due to smog

• No country met WHO's air-quality standard in 2021

Air pollution has been neglected as a public health issue, with funding to address the problem still inadequate, the study warned.
“Now that our understanding of pollution’s impact has improved, there’s a stronger case for governments to prioritize it as an urgent policy issue,” said Christa Hasenkopf, director of EPIC’s Air Quality Life Index.




Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China's Shanxi Province. (AP)

Residents of South Asia lose an estimated five years of life as a result of smog, the study said, with India accounting for around 44 percent of the world’s increase in air pollution since 2013.
Residents of China could live an average of 2.6 years longer if WHO standards were reached, though life expectancy has improved by around two years since 2013, when the country began a “war on pollution” that cut PM2.5 by around 40 percent.
EPIC’s calculations were based on a previous study showing that sustained exposure to an additional 10 micrograms per cubic meter of PM2.5 would reduce life expectancy by nearly a year.
Not a single country managed to meet the WHO’s 5-microgram standard in 2021, according to a survey of pollution data published earlier this year.

Related

Imprisoned Kremlin critic Navalny moved, alarming his allies

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a video link from prison at Moscow City Court, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a video link from prison at Moscow City Court, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP)
Updated 15 June 2022
AP

Imprisoned Kremlin critic Navalny moved, alarming his allies

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a video link from prison at Moscow City Court, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP)
  • Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin, and handed a 2½-year sentence for a parole violation
Updated 15 June 2022
AP

MOSCOW: Allies of imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalny sounded the alarm Tuesday when they discovered he was no longer in the prison where he had been serving his time and there was no word on where he had been taken.
But late in the day, the chairman of a prison monitoring commission said Navalny had been transferred to a maximum-security prison nearby.
Navalny was moved to the IK-6 prison in the village of Melekhovo in the Vladimir region, Russian news agencies reported, citing Sergei Yazhan, chairman of the regional Public Monitoring Commission. Melekhovo is about 250 kilometers (155 miles) east of Moscow.
Prison transfers in Russia sometimes take days and are shrouded in secrecy. The lack of information about the whereabouts of Navalny, the most determined political foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, had worried his allies.
“All this time we don’t know where Alexei is. He is left alone with the system that has already once tried to kill him,” Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said earlier on social media. After the transfer was reported, she said his close associates had not been able to independently confirm it.
His closest ally, Leonid Volkov, said on Telegram that Navalny’s lawyer went to visit him in prison Tuesday and was told that “there is no such convict here.”
“Where Alexei is now and which prison he is being taken to, we don’t know,” Volkov said.
Lawyer Olga Mikhaylova told Russia’s state news agency Tass that Navalny’s attorneys were told he was transferred to a maximum-security prison, “but which one, we weren’t told.”
Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin, and handed a 2½-year sentence for a parole violation.
In March, Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of fraud and contempt of court, which he rejected as politically motivated and an attempt by the authorities to keep him behind bars for as long as possible.
The judge ordered the Kremlin critic to serve the new sentence in a maximum-security prison. He was supposed to be transferred to one after he lost his appeal.
The new conviction followed a year-long Kremlin crackdown on Navalny’s supporters, other opposition activists and independent journalists in which authorities appear eager to stifle all dissent.
Navalny’s close associates have faced criminal charges and many have left the country, while his group’s political infrastructure — an anti-corruption foundation and a nationwide network of regional offices — has been destroyed after being labeled an extremist organization.
Until now, Navalny had been at the IK-2 penal colony in the Vladimir region. The facility in the town of Pokrov stands out among Russian penitentiaries for its especially strict inmate routines, which include standing at attention for hours. IK-6 is located about 150 kilometers to the east.
Russia’s secrecy about prisoner transfers has come under criticism from human rights advocates.

Related

UK migrant flight to Rwanda grounded as European Court steps in

UK migrant flight to Rwanda grounded as European Court steps in
Updated 15 June 2022
Reuters

UK migrant flight to Rwanda grounded as European Court steps in

UK migrant flight to Rwanda grounded as European Court steps in
  • “NO ONE IS GOING TO RWANDA”: charity tweets after injunctions
  • At least 30 individuals scheduled to be on the first flight
Updated 15 June 2022
Reuters

LONDON/BOSCOMBE DOWN, England: Britain’s first flight to take asylum seekers to Rwanda was pulled at the eleventh hour on Tuesday after the European Court of Human Rights issued injunctions to stop the deportation of the handful of migrants on board, a government source said.
The British government’s plan to send some migrants to the East African country has been criticized by opponents, charities, and religious leaders who say it is inhumane.
London argues that deporting migrants who arrived illegally by crossing the English Channel in small boats from Europe would deter the dangerous journeys and smash the business model of people-smuggling networks.
In the last few days at least 30 individuals scheduled to be on the first flight successfully argued that they should not be deported to Rwanda on health or human rights grounds.
Just a handful were due to fly from an air force base in southwest England on Tuesday but, hours before the plane was due to leave, the European court which rules on possible human rights violations granted injunctions to prevent their deportations.
“Last ticket canceled. NO ONE IS GOING TO RWANDA,” the charity Care4Calais, which has launched legal action on behalf of a number of the migrants, said on Twitter.

Related

NATO chief urges ‘more heavy weapons’ for Ukraine

NATO chief urges ‘more heavy weapons’ for Ukraine
Updated 15 June 2022
AFP

NATO chief urges ‘more heavy weapons’ for Ukraine

NATO chief urges ‘more heavy weapons’ for Ukraine
  • Ukraine has repeatedly begged for heavy weapons from the West, criticizing some European leaders for failing to deliver arms
Updated 15 June 2022
AFP

THE HAGUE: Western countries must send Ukraine more heavy weaponry as it battles Russia’s advance in the east of the country, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.
“Yes, Ukraine should have more heavy weapons,” Stoltenberg told a press conference in The Hague after meeting the leaders of seven European NATO allies ahead of a key summit.
Stoltenberg said NATO was already “stepping up” deliveries and officials would be meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to coordinate further support including heavy weaponry.
“Because they absolutely depend on that to be able to stand up against the brutal Russian invasion,” Stoltenberg said.
Ukraine has repeatedly begged for heavy weapons from the West, criticizing some European leaders for failing to deliver arms that Kyiv says it needs to push back Moscow’s forces.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Danish premier Mette Frederiksen were hosting Stoltenberg and the leaders of Poland, Romania, Latvia, Portugal and Belgium ahead of a crunch NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki lamented that the West was “not doing enough” to support his country’s neighbor Ukraine.
“We have not done enough to defend Ukraine, to support the Ukrainian people, to support their freedom and sovereignty,” he told the press conference.
“And this is why I urge you, I ask you to do much more to deliver weapons, artillery to Ukraine. They need this to defend their country.”
Western countries would have no “credibility” if Ukraine lost against Russia, he added.
“This would be a complete failure and disaster of the European Union, of our values and of NATO,” Morawiecki said.

Related

Deputy speaker warns Filipinos of ‘difficult times ahead’ as inflation soars

Deputy speaker warns Filipinos of ‘difficult times ahead’ as inflation soars
Updated 14 June 2022
Ellie Aben

Deputy speaker warns Filipinos of ‘difficult times ahead’ as inflation soars

Deputy speaker warns Filipinos of ‘difficult times ahead’ as inflation soars
  • Inflation in the Philippines soared from 4.9 percent in April to 5.4 percent in May
Updated 14 June 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives warned Filipinos on Tuesday to prepare for “difficult times ahead,” with a rise in prices of basic commodities forecast to outpace wages, adding to the financial stress facing households.

Inflation in the Philippines soared from 4.9 percent in April to 5.4 percent in May, the highest in more than three years and well outside this year’s 2-4 percent target band.

“Filipinos should be prepared, and must wisely plan on how to budget their income and expenses for the next months, as the country braces itself for turbulent economic times ahead,” House Deputy Speaker Isidro Ungab said in a statement.

He cited the rising inflation rate and skyrocketing energy prices amid the global fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine — a main exporter of grain — as well as another possible spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We see difficult times ahead,” Ungab, a former banker, said. “The rise in prices of food and basic commodities is outpacing wages, which is becoming a growing household concern.”

The World Bank said last week that rising inflation in the Philippines is a “pressing concern as it can dampen consumption and worsen poverty” in an economy that was otherwise poised to grow 5.7 percent in 2022.

Kevin Chua, World Bank senior economist, said in a report published by the global lender on June 8 that “taming inflation is a pressing concern” for the country.

“Authorities have to use all available policy tools to address inflation, including monetary measures to prevent the de-anchoring of inflation expectations,” he said.

Related

Former Kurdish rebel has key role in Sweden’s NATO bid

Former Kurdish rebel has key role in Sweden’s NATO bid
Updated 14 June 2022
AP

Former Kurdish rebel has key role in Sweden’s NATO bid

Former Kurdish rebel has key role in Sweden’s NATO bid
  • The former Kurdish rebel fighter turned Swedish lawmaker has emerged as a central figure in the drama surrounding Sweden and Finland’s historic bid to join NATO
Updated 14 June 2022
AP

STOCKHOLM: When Turkey’s president rails against “terrorists” in the Swedish Parliament, Amineh Kakabaveh is convinced he is talking about her.

The former Kurdish rebel fighter turned Swedish lawmaker has emerged as a central figure in the drama surrounding Sweden and Finland’s historic bid to join NATO. Turkey opposes NATO membership for two Nordic countries, accusing them of harboring Kurdish militants.

Kakabaveh, a strong advocate for Kurdish self-determination in the Middle East and a fierce critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, holds extraordinary leverage because the Swedish government depends on her vote for its one-seat majority in Parliament.

“He cannot decide over us,” she says of Erdogan. “I stand up for Sweden’s values and Sweden’s sovereignty.”

Despite a long history of non-alignment, Sweden and Finland rushed to apply for NATO membership after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but were stunned by opposition from Erdogan.

To allow the Nordic countries into NATO, a decision that requires unanimity among the alliance’s members, Turkey demanded they lift arms embargoes on Turkey, extradite alleged Kurdish terrorists and stop supporting Kurdish fighters in Syria. Turkey says those fighters are closely linked to the PKK, a domestic Kurdish group that Ankara and the West consider a terrorist organization.

Meeting those demands would have been difficult for the Swedes and Finns in any case, but with Sweden’s government dependent on Kavikabeh’s support for its survival, there is little room to negotiate a compromise.

“We are not used to single members of Parliament having such influence,” says Svante Cornell, director of the Institute for Security and Development Policy in Stockholm. “It’s maximal bad luck for the government’s side, you could say.”

Kakabaveh’s backing allowed Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson to become Sweden’s first female prime minister last year. In return, the center-left Social Democrats agreed to deepen cooperation with Kurdish authorities in northern Syria.

The minority government survived a no-confidence vote last week thanks to Kakabaveh and will need her support again on Wednesday to push its spring budget proposal through Parliament.

Kakabaveh, an independent lawmaker, says she has not yet decided how to vote and is waiting for the government to show its plans on issues close to her heart, including efforts to fight honor-based violence and oppression against women and girls in immigrant communities and how it will deal with Turkey’s demands.

“I don’t want them to retreat,” she says.

The unusual situation has raised Kakabaveh’s political profile in Sweden and internationally. It has also exposed her to criticism that she is holding Sweden’s NATO bid hostage to advance her own agenda. Kakabaveh says she has received threats from both Turkish nationalists and Sweden’s far-right fringe.

“It is a terrible situation,” says Kakabaveh, 48. “But I don’t want to sit in a corner and say, ‘I’m scared.’ I left my family, my childhood, everything I had, to stand up for what I believe in.”

Kakabaveh, who grew up in a poor Kurdish home in western Iran, says she was just 14 in the late 1980s when she joined peshmerga fighters rebelling against the Khomeini regime.

         

Related

