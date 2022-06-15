You are here

Formidable US Open layout to test field of 156, Rahm and McIlroy among top favorites
Phil Mickelson of the US congratulates Jon Rahm of Spain after Rahm holed a shot for eagle on the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the US Open on June 14, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (AFP)
AFP

  • In addition to creating dense rough and lightning-fast greens, the US Golf Association ensured drama by allowing players from the upstart LIV Golf Series to compete rather than ban them as the PGA Tour did
BROOKLINE, US: A hotly anticipated US Open starts Thursday that will test the world’s top golfers over a formidable layout at a historic setting with a splash of controversy as well.

Defending champion Jon Rahm, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, top-ranked Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and two-time major winners Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa lead fan and oddsmakers favorites at The Country Club.

“You’ve got to have all aspects of your game ready to play some good golf,” reigning British Open champion Morikawa said.

In addition to creating dense rough and lightning-fast greens, the US Golf Association ensured drama by allowing players from the upstart LIV Golf Series to compete rather than ban them as the PGA Tour did.

As a result, US stars Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed and Bryson DeChambeau are among the LIV Golf standouts teeing off in a unique sub-plot to the quest for a major title — the first LIV-PGA showdown.

“Who knew we loved all this drama?” Morikawa said. “It becomes a distraction and you don’t want to be focused on this or that. We’re here to win the US Open.”

Mickelson, who turns 52 on Thursday, would complete a career Grand Slam with a victory after a record six runner-up efforts, and break his own mark as the oldest major winner.

“I’m excited to be back in this incredible championship that has eluded me,” Mickelson said.

Boston fans famously heckled Europe in a 1999 US Ryder Cup fightback victory and could offer more barbs.

“Whether it’s positive or negative toward me directly, I think it’s going to provide an incredible atmosphere,” Mickelson said.

Tiger Woods, making a comeback after severe leg injuries suffered in a car crash 16 months ago, skipped the US Open to better prepare for next month’s British Open at St. Andrews.

A field of 156 will compete at the same club where 20-year-old hometown hero Francis Ouimet became the first amateur to win the US Open back in 1913.

“What’s so good about golf is the history and tradition and these stories,” McIlroy said. “The fact he grew up just off the 17th hole and we’re still talking about it to this day over 100 years on, that’s so cool.”

Third-ranked McIlroy won his 21st PGA Tour title on Sunday at the Canadian Open

“It certainly puts a pep in your step,” McIlroy said. “It gives you a lot of confidence.

“Everything is certainly trending in the right direction and I’m happy with where the game is at.”

McIlroy, 33, is the most recent player to win a tour event and a major title in back-to-back weeks, taking a WGC title at Akron before his 2014 PGA Championship victory at Valhalla, his most recent major triumph.

“I’m feeling a lot more comfortable with my game and at the biggest and toughest tests in the world,” said McIlroy. “I feel confident going to these golf courses that are set up more difficult knowing I have the game and mentality to succeed on them.”

Second-ranked Rahm will try to repeat as Brooks Koepka did in 2017-2018. The 27-year-old Spaniard won his first major title last year at Torrey Pines.

“A lot of the pressure I used to put on myself is not really there,” Rahm said. “I can enjoy it a little bit more and know you don’t need to do anything special to get it done.”

Rahm won his first title since last year’s US Open last month at the US PGA Mexico Open and practiced Tuesday with Mickelson.

“Second shots into the green are going to be important,” Rahm said. “Rough around the greens is about as healthy as I’ve seen in a while.”

Scheffler, assured of topping next week’s rankings, will try to match Woods — the only reigning world No. 1 to win a US Open.

“I like the challenge,” Scheffler said. “This style of golf really suits how I play.”

Thomas, who won May’s PGA Championship, likes the difficult test on offer.

“US Open is a grind. That’s why I love it,” Thomas said. “Driving the ball is going to be very important. Scrambling and salvaging and making those putts for par can be the momentum builders.”

Topics: US Open Jon Rahm Rory McIlroy golf

  • ‘For Australia to take us in and resettle us, it gave me and my siblings and my whole family a chance at life. That’s what I mean by thanking Australia for that chance of life, that chance of opportunity they allowed my family’
DOHA: Awer Mabil said his crucial sudden-death penalty for Australia against Peru was a thank you to the country that took his family in as he reflected on his journey from refugee camp to the World Cup.

The 26-year-old calmly scored the Socceroos’ sixth spot kick in Doha before watching goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne heroically save Peru’s final penalty to send Australia to a fifth straight World Cup.

Mabil sank to the ground in disbelief and later told Australian reporters it was his destiny to score.

“I knew I was going to score. It was the only way to say thank you to Australia on behalf of my family,” the winger said.

Mabil was born in a refugee camp in Kenya after his parents fled conflict in Sudan, surviving on one meal a day as a child and kicking a ball around to pass the time.

After being resettled in Australia in 2006, he developed his football enough to join Adelaide United as a teenager and then moved to Denmark’s FC Midtjylland. He is currently on loan to Turkish club Kasimpasa.

“I was born in a hut, a little hut. My hotel room here is definitely bigger than the hut, the room we had as a family in that refugee camp,” he said.

“For Australia to take us in and resettle us, it gave me and my siblings and my whole family a chance at life. That’s what I mean by thanking Australia for that chance of life, that chance of opportunity they allowed my family.”

Mabil has been a regular for the Socceroos under coach Graham Arnold and he said he hoped what he had achieved would inspire other refugees.

“I scored, a lot of my teammates scored, everybody played a part and maybe that refugee kid played a big part,” he said.

Mabil’s brother Awer Bul told the Adelaide Advertiser newspaper his family was overwhelmed with excitement.

“To be a boy who was born in a refugee camp, it was quite a moving moment for our community,” he said. “Just to see him walk out there for the Australian team gives us a good feeling.”

Topics: FIFA World Cup 2022 inter-confederation playoff Australia

Costa Rica going to World Cup, beat New Zealand in playoff

Costa Rica going to World Cup, beat New Zealand in playoff
  • Costa Rica completed a 32-nation World Cup lineup by withstanding a New Zealand team that rallied from the early setback to dominate possession and create more and better scoring chances
AL RAYYAN, Qatar: Costa Rica’s core of stars like Keylor Navas, Joel Campbell and Bryan Ruiz created national soccer history in a memorable run to the 2014 World Cup quarterfinals.

They were all still there Tuesday, all with more than 100 appearances, all key to a 1-0 win over New Zealand in a World Cup intercontinental playoff in Qatar.

All earned a ticket back to Doha for Costa Rica in November and their third straight World Cup tournament together.

“Today is a joyful day,” said Navas, the captain and goalkeeper whose saves late in the game preserved the lead earned by Campbell’s third-minute goal. “We played many finals to be here, we played many matches in which we knew we couldn’t make any mistakes. And today was another one of those.”

Costa Rica completed a 32-nation World Cup lineup by withstanding a New Zealand team that rallied from the early setback to dominate possession and create more and better scoring chances.

New Zealand pressed, and Navas responded, even after going down to 10 men for the last quarter of the match in the air-conditioned Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on the outskirts of Doha.

Two key decisions after video review went against the Kiwis, canceling out a possible equalizing goal by Chris Wood in the 39th and ensuring a red card in the 69th for a foul by Kosta Barbarouses. The midfielder was on the field as a substitute for just nine minutes.

In the tense late stages, Navas rose to push away a curling left-foot shot by Clayton Lewis and got down to block Wood’s low drive.

It lifted Costa Rica to a World Cup place that looked unlikely after a slow start last year in the eight-team North American qualifying group.

“This squad shows what it is like to be Costa Rican. They never quit, they always give 100 percent,” said coach Luis Fernando Suárez, whose players reeled off four straight wins in February and March to earn the playoff entry.

New Zealand failed again in the final qualifying test. The latest Kiwis loss in intercontinental playoffs followed exits against Mexico for the 2014 tournament and Peru four years later.

Costa Rica coach Suárez scored his own World Cup hat trick. He previously took Ecuador to the 2006 tournament and led Honduras there in 2014.

“It is an obsession that I always pursued. To be in this position is beautiful,” Suarez said.

A tough World Cup assignment awaits as Suarez and his team will face two of the past three champions in Group E. Spain are the first opponent on Nov. 23, then Japan and Germany.

Costa Rica scored from their first attack when Campbell, the former Arsenal forward, muscled between two defenders near the penalty spot to meet a low cross from teenager Jewison Bennette. Campbell directed a left-foot shot low into the far corner of the net.

A World Cup place was the perfect gift for Bennette, who turns 18 on Wednesday.

North American soccer now matches traditional power South America in having four teams at the last of the 32-nation World Cups.

Costa Rica joins Canada, the US and Mexico — the three co-hosts of the expanded 48-team tournament in 2026 — which advanced directly in March from regional qualifying.

Peru’s playoff loss to Australia on Monday in Qatar meant the South American challenge is just Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and — for now — Ecuador.

Ecuador’s place is being challenged by Chile in a dispute over an alleged ineligible player. Chile are targeting an appeal after FIFA shut down a disciplinary investigation last week.

Chile’s pending appeal means Tuesday’s playoff is not yet the last word on the World Cup lineup and not even the last game in the three-year global qualifying program.

FIFA has ordered Brazil and Argentina to replay their game abandoned last September in chaotic scenes. Brazilian health officials came on the field to dispute the quarantine status of some Argentina players.

The last official qualifier is scheduled for Sept. 22, just two months before the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament.

Topics: Costa Rica Playoffs FIFA World Cup 2022 inter-confederation playoff New Zealand

England slumps to historic loss to Hungary in Nations League

England slumps to historic loss to Hungary in Nations League
  • It was England’s heaviest home loss since being beaten 5-1 by Scotland 94 years ago
WOLVERHAMPTON, England: England suffered its worst home loss since 1928 with a 4-0 loss to Hungary in the Nations League on Tuesday.
Less than a year after reaching the European Championship final on home soil to raucous celebrations, England was jeered by its own fans after a heavy loss to an unheralded Hungary team, which completed a double after upsetting England last week. European champion Italy had it little better as it was beaten 5-2 by Germany.
Hungary had been clinging on to a 1-0 lead from Roland Sallai’s early goal for much of the match, before England fell apart in the latter stages. Sallai made it 2-0 in the 70th minute before Zsolt Nagy fired in a shot from the edge of the box for 3-0. England defender John Stones was sent off for a second booking and Daniel Gazdag added a fourth for Hungary.
It was England’s heaviest home loss since being beaten 5-1 by Scotland 94 years ago.
Italy, still trying to recover from failing to qualify for the World Cup three months ago, was swept aside by Germany as Timo Werner scored twice.
Also in League A, Belgium’s 1-0 win over Poland in Group 4 was more restrained than its 6-1 thrashing of the same opposition last week. The Netherlands stayed atop the group by beating Wales 3-2.

Topics: Nations League 2022 UEFA Nations League England Hungary

Jabeur opens with win in Berlin, Petkovic upsets Muguruza

Jabeur opens with win in Berlin, Petkovic upsets Muguruza
  • Fourth-ranked Jabeur put in an assured performance as she saved all four of the break points
  • The top-seeded Jabeur, who reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year, will next play US qualifier Alycia Parks
BERLIN: Ons Jabeur started her grass-court season with a win as she cruised past Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-3 at the Berlin Open on Tuesday, while Andrea Petkovic delighted the home fans by upsetting Garbiñe Muguruza.
Playing for the first time since a shock first-round loss at the French Open, the fourth-ranked Jabeur put in an assured performance as she saved all four of the break points she faced against her Czech opponent.
The top-seeded Jabeur, who reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year, will next play US qualifier Alycia Parks.
The Tunisian will also team up with the returning Serena Williams to play doubles in Eastbourne next week.
“Pretty excited to play doubles with Serena,” Jabeur said. “When I got the news, I was over the moon. Such a privilege for me.”
Petkovic defeated the fifth-seeded Muguruza 7-6 (8), 6-4 for her first win over a top 10 player since beating Petra Kvitova at the US Open in 2019.
The German will next face Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus for a place in the quarterfinals.
The second-seeded Maria Sakkari eased into the second round with a 6-3, 6-2 win over French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean. Sakkari, who avenged her loss to Jeanjean in their only previous meeting in 2013, will play Australian qualifier Daria Saville next.
Belinda Bencic defeated German wild card Jule Niemeier 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 for another second-round match against Anna Kalinskaya. Bencic beat the Russian player in the same round in ‘s-Hertogenbosch last week.

Topics: tennis Ons Jabeur Berlin Open

Nunez targets trophies after sealing Liverpool move

Nunez targets trophies after sealing Liverpool move
  • The Champions League finalists have splashed an initial 75 million euros on the 22-year-old
  • The Uruguayan scored 34 goals in 41 appearances last season
LIVERPOOL: Darwin Nunez vowed to write himself into Liverpool’s history after securing a move from Benfica on Tuesday for a fee that could rise to a club record 100 million euros (£85 million, $105 million).
The Champions League finalists have splashed an initial 75 million euros on the 22-year-old, with an extra 25 million in performance-related add-ons according to figures released by Benfica.
That could take Nunez’s move beyond the £75 million Liverpool paid for Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018 and make him the fifth most expensive transfer in Premier League history.
The Uruguayan scored 34 goals in 41 appearances last season, including twice against Liverpool in the Champions League quarter-finals.
“I’m really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool. It’s a massive club,” Nunez told the Liverpool website.
“When I arrived at the training ground, I was really surprised to see the set-up and the structure and all the trophies here.
“You can then imagine yourself winning more trophies and then later on when you come here again and see the trophies on display, you can say, ‘Look, I was a part of that, I was there at that time, winning trophies’.
“That’s one of the reasons why I came here to Liverpool — to win trophies and titles.”
His arrival continues Jurgen Klopp’s overhaul of Liverpool’s attacking options.
Luis Diaz made a huge impact in the second half of last season after a January move from Porto, while Diogo Jota has scored 34 goals in the past two seasons.
Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, who have fired the club back to winning major honors under Klopp, are all out of contract in 2023.
Mane has expressed his intention to leave the Reds during the summer transfer window.
Liverpool have reportedly rejected two bids from Bayern Munich as they hold out for a fee above £40 million for the Senegal forward.
Egypt star Salah has stated his intention to stay next season without committing to a future deal as talks over an extension have stalled.
Firmino is keen to stay beyond his current deal, but the Brazilian fell down the pecking order at Anfield last season due to a lack of form and fitness.
Liverpool narrowly missed out on an unprecedented quadruple of trophies last season.
Klopp’s men lifted the League Cup and FA Cup, but lost out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by one point and were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the Champions League final.
City have already signalled their intent to maintain their dominance of the Premier League under Pep Guardiola by beating Europe’s top clubs to the signature of prolific Norwegian striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.
Liverpool will hope Nunez can match Haaland’s impact as they aim to take the title off City next season.

Topics: Liverpool Darwin Nunez Benfica

