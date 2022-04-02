You are here

US Open champ Daniil Medvedev says he needs hernia surgery

US Open champ Daniil Medvedev says he needs hernia surgery
Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a shot to Hubert Hurkacz of Poland during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on Thursday in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AFP)
DUBAI: US Open champion Daniil Medvedev expects to be sidelined for one to two months after having hernia surgery.
The No. 2-ranked man in tennis wrote on Twitter on Saturday that he has been dealing with “a small hernia” in recent months.
“Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem,” the post said. “I will likely be out for the next 1-2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon.”
That timeline suggests Medvedev likely will miss the next Grand Slam tournament, the French Open, which begins on May 22. He reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last year after losing in the first round in each of his first four appearances there.
The 26-year-old Russian briefly reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings for the first time in February, before Novak Djokovic regained the top spot.
Medvedev beat Djokovic in the US Open final last September, then lost to Rafael Nadal in the final of the Australian Open in January.
At his most recent two tournaments, Medvedev dropped his second match at Indian Wells, California, and then exited in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Thursday.

Herve Renard has reason to smile at Saudi Arabia's World Cup draw

RIYADH: Herve Renard was smiling as the World Cup draw came to an end on Friday in Doha. Perhaps it was because the Saudi Arabia coach was just happy to be there and free of jet lag after the short journey, unlike some of his counterparts.

Perhaps it is because Group C starts with a barnstormer against Argentina.

Maybe it is because, he may think, that if he can finish above Poland and Mexico then a possible second round tie against his native France is on the cards. Or possibly it is because his team will face some world-class talent like Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski.

There are reasons to be cheerful. As a team in Pot 4, the Green Falcons were always going to get a tough group but this could have been tougher. It couldn’t have been much more exciting, however, not least because it features three teams from different continents.

It starts on November 22 against Argentina, then continues with Poland and ends on the last day of November with what could be a tense tie with Mexico. If all goes well, then the team goes into December and the knockout stages.

It is easier said than done of course but whatever happens, the opener against the two-time champions will be something special, and is what World Cups are all about.

Much will be written about the Saudi defense facing Messi and rightly so. It will be a privilege for this fully domestic-based team to line up against perhaps the best player in history, in what is sure to be his last World Cup. That feeling of privilege should end when the action starts however. Coach Renard, who will be spending the next few months working out how to stop the Albiceleste, will make sure of that.

It is not all about Messi of course, Argentina have plenty of stars elsewhere in the squad and are strong favorites to win the group. Fresh after winning the Copa America, they now have the World Cup in their sights, the last chance for a certain player to win it.

Better balanced than in the past, Argentina are potential champions, the kind of team that Saudi Arabia did not face in their group four years ago as none of Russia, Uruguay and Egypt were ever going to go all the way.

But playing them first up may work out for the best. Opening games can be full of surprises because teams have often not yet found their rhythm.

What also may help, as well as the hope of having a healthy contingent of fans in the stadiums, is that the other three will see them as potentially easy three points. Saudi Arabia should know what to expect in all three games: Aggressive opponents who expect to win.

It may well be that they will be underestimated and Renard is a coach that can use that to his team’s advantage. There is little to zero pressure on the Green Falcons to win against teams who can easily become frustrated if things don’t go their way.

Nobody will expect an open and expansive approach to this game, the onus will be on the South Americans. One thing is for sure, Argentina are going to provide the kind of test that most of these players have never faced.

Realistically, anything from the opening game would be a huge boost to the Asian team and set up the all-important second against Poland. If Saudi Arabia are to get out of the group, then they need a result.

The headlines will focus on Lewandowski and rightly so as the Bayern Munich marksman is a fearsome striker. There are some great forwards in the Saudi Pro League for defenders to face on a weekly basis but none are at the level of the 33-year-old.

Poland may be more than the striker but there is no doubt that he is their spearhead and talisman. Yet Poland will need to be wary of the Saudi fullbacks bombing forward and the trickery of Salem Al-Dawsari and Fahad Al-Muwallad in attack.

Again, the Europeans will see this as a must-win game and whatever the coach may say about not taking it lightly, the expectation at home will be for an easy three points. It is the job of the three-time Asian champions to ensure that it is anything but, and we can safely say that there will be opportunities to score in this game. They will have to be taken.

And that leaves Mexico, the highest ranked of the teams in Pot Two but not too much should be read into that. El Tri have made the last seven second rounds at the World Cup only to go no further. In qualification, they did not impress, scoring just 17 goals in 14 games. They took just two points out of a possible 12 in the four games against fellow qualifiers Canada, who won the group, and the US.

The squad does not possess the kind of standout star that Argentina and Poland have — though striker Raul Jimenez is one of the top marksmen in the English Premier League with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Napoli winger Hirving Lozano should need no introduction, and Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera is nearing a century of caps.

There is a lot of experience and talent in the team but it sometimes feels less than the sum of its parts. How both teams approach that game will depend to an extent on what happens in the previous two.

There are still more than seven months to go before it all kicks off and a lot of work to be done. For now, however, it does not need to be said that Saudi Arabia have a tough group — that was inevitable — but fans, players and officials should relish what looks to be a very exciting one.

5 talking points for Arab nations from World Cup draw

RIYADH: The 2022 World Cup suddenly feels a lot closer after the draw on Friday in Doha. Here are 5 things that Arab nations possibly learned from the big event.

1. A chance for Qatar to progress

No World Cup host wants to exit at the first round — just ask South Africa — but Qatar will be satisfied with their chances in Group A in terms of opposition and schedule. The opening game against Ecuador is going to be huge and the South Americans may just be the perfect opposition and ideal opportunity to start with three points. The biggest issue the hosts may have is one of pressure: This is their first-ever World Cup game, they are playing at home, and they have to win to progress.

Then there is a meeting with Senegal as the Asian champions take on their African counterparts in what is sure to be a tricky tie. This is what World Cups are made of, however, and it will go some way to showing what Qatar are made of. Whatever happens, the Maroons need points on the board before ending with the glamour game against the Netherlands.

Coach Felix Sanchez will be hoping that the Dutch are already through by this stage and resting players but whatever the situation, this is a chance for Qatar to play one of the world’s biggest and most famous national teams in a competitive tournament on home soil.

2. Morocco better placed than last time

In 2018, the North Africans had to deal with Spain, Portugal and Iran. This Group F looks a little easier. An opener against Croatia will be fascinating especially as the 2018 finalists are not at the same level these days. Morocco will fancy their chances of getting off to a decent start especially if they can field all of their European stars such as Hakim Ziyech and Noussair Mazraoui.

The big match comes against Belgium, a team that spent much of the past few years ranked number one in the world. A look at their players shows why but while respect will be necessary, the days of the Atlas Lions fearing such teams is, or should be over.

What is obviously necessary is that Vahid Halilhodzic’s men must control their destiny going into the final game against Canada.

Any underestimation of the North Americans would obviously be foolish but this is a game that Morocco should, and will probably have to win if they are to have any hopes of reaching the second round for the second time.

3. Tunisia have their work cut out

Tunisia have made five appearances at the World Cup but have never survived the group stage. It is hard to see that happening this time around as Group D has two very tough European teams and the much-vaunted Tunisian defense is going to be tested to the max. Denmark come first, a hard-working, well-organized and physically tough side that reached the last four of the European Championships last year, and won their qualification group easily.

The hope lies in the second game which many in the region hope will come against the UAE. If not, it will be either Australia or Peru. Regardless of the opposition, this will be a winnable fixture, and has to be one.

Not least because defending champions France are last up. There are obviously ties between the countries and the players but there will be no quarter given on the pitch. It could be an epic showdown, though, and just like Qatar with the Netherlands, it may happen that France are already through and will be looking toward the knockout stages. But then again, in recent tournaments, champions have tended to fall at the first hurdle.

4. UAE know what awaits

If there was any need for more motivation for the UAE ahead of their June playoff against Australia and then, possibly, Peru, it is there in black and white in Group D. If they manage to make it to Qatar then the Whites will take on the defending champions in their first World Cup game for 32 years. Facing France really would get the juices flowing and get fans making the short trip to Doha in big numbers.

Then there would be the only — in the group stage at least — Arab derby against Tunisia. The Africans would be favorites but may struggle to take the game to the Asian side. It would be a fascinating clash. And it would all end with Denmark, a team that never gives less than 100 percent and would look upon the UAE as a three-point banker.

Nobody would expect them to get through. For a team that won just three out of 10 in the last round of qualification, it really would be about just being there and the pressure would be off. The chance to face world-class stars like Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and more besides, as well as a fellow Arab team, would be a perfect way to end the year.

5. A decent draw all round

As always, some matchups are more exciting than others but take away the four Arab teams and there is still plenty to talk about. Iran find themselves in a fascinating Group B with the US, England and potentially Ukraine. Germany and Spain will face off in Group E with Japan adding an extra spice, while there is a geographically pleasing spread in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea and Ghana all representing one confederation each.

It should be remembered that there are always surprises. Last time around Germany finished bottom of their group and this time Italy have not even qualified. There is always room for an unfancied outsider to shock. Fans in the Arab world will be hoping that happens.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe defends Allan Saint-Maximin after drop in form

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has hit back at Allan Saint-Maximin critics, claiming there really is “no-one like him” when the Newcastle United forward is in full flow.

The Frenchman has been a shadow of his former self in his last two appearances off the bench since returning from injury, with late cameos against Chelsea and Everton doing little to convince he deserves a place in the Magpies’ starting XI.

However, former AS Monaco, Nice and Saint-Etienne man Saint-Maximin had only trained twice in four weeks, having just recovered from a long-standing calf issue and illness.

Looking at this weekend’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur, a game in which Saint-Maximin is expected to start, Howe admits he loves working with the enigmatic attacker — and has underlined just how important a player he is in black and white.

“Mentally, he’s very good. Trained very well in the period we’ve had away,” said Howe. “Yeah, we haven’t seen much of him. If my memory is right, he had a calf injury and then he had a bad illness. Whenever a player has time away with that, it’s very difficult to get them back up to speed straightaway. The break has actually been very good for him, he’s trained very well and we’re excited to see him back.”

Saint-Maximin, with the rest of the group, has been working hard to get back up to speed while in a warm-weather training camp in Dubai recently, the club’s second trip to the Middle East this year, following on from the trip to Saudi Arabia in January.

Howe continued: “I’m just looking for the best Maxi. When he is at his best, there’s no-one like him.

“We need him physically to be able to deliver that, and that’s where we’ve been working hard with him. I’ve loved working with him since I’ve been here. He’s a great lad, wants to do well and achieve. We’re just trying to help him to do that.

“He’s such an important player for the team.”

While Saint-Maximin gives Howe more options in the forward areas, he also has some big decisions to make in midfield.

Bruno Guimaraes was in glittering — and goalscoring — form for Brazil in the international break, while Jonjo Shelvey shook off the ill-effects of an illness which kept him out pre-Dubai.

Joelinton, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock have all proven themselves when called upon in recent weeks, too.

“It’s a great position for me to be in,” said Howe of his selection dilemma in that department. “That midfield area has been the key area for us, it’s been one of the strengths of the team without a doubt. I think we’ve had a really good mix there of technical quality, physical attributes.”

“Offensively, I think they’ve been very, very good. Nice problem for me to have. I’ve got to pick three out of those five if everyone’s fit, and we decide to play with a three (formation).”

Saudi Arabia drawn with Argentina, Mexico and Poland in World Cup group

DOHA: Saudi Arabia were drawn on Friday with Argentina, Mexico and Poland in their group for the football World Cup finals in Qatar in November.

Herve Renard’s team will open their World Cup account against much-fancied Argentina — complete with superstar Ballon d’Or holder Lionel Messi — on Nov. 22.

The Green Falcons then take on Poland four days later, followed by Mexico on Nov. 30.

Hosts Qatar, who will open the tournament on Nov. 21 against Ecuador, are in a group that also contains the Netherlands and recently crowned African champions Senegal.

North African rivals Tunisia and Morocco are both in tough groups, with the former drawn to face reigning world champions France, along with Denmark and the winners of a playoff between Peru and the UAE or
Australia.

Morocco will play European powerhouses Belgium and Croatia, as well as an in-form Canada — playing in their second World Cup and their first since 1986. Among the most intriguing of the eight groups of four teams is Group B, containing England, USA and Iran. England will open against Iran in the first World Cup game between the countries.

England and USA will play each other in their second match. They drew 1-1 in their group at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, when both advanced. USA and Iran previously met at the 1998 World Cup, when the Iranians won 2-1.

Group B could also contain Ukraine, whose qualifying playoff against Scotland has been postponed until June because of the Russian invasion. The winners of that match will play Wales for a place at the finals. Kickoff times for each game will be decided this month, so that FIFA can allocate matches to prime broadcast slots.

The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage.

5 things learned from Arab football troubles in Asian World Cup qualifiers

DUBAI: The dust has just about settled on Asian qualification, where the road to Qatar was the longest. Five Arab nations made the final 12 that contested the third round. It was not unexpected that the only one to secure an automatic berth was Saudi Arabia. The other five have plenty to take on board and think about in the coming months.

United Arab Emirates finished third in Group A, 11 points behind South Korea in second, and now head to the playoffs. Iraq in fourth, Syria in fifth and Lebanon in sixth are all out. Oman are also eliminated after they took fourth in Group B with 14 points.

1. UAE’s initial focus is short term

There are plenty of examples of teams struggling in qualification and then shining at World Cups (such as Brazil ahead of the 2002 tournament which they won), and vice versa (Germany won all 10 games on the road to Russia only to exit at the first round). The World Cup is more about the destination than the journey itself and for the United Arab Emirates, the indifferent performances along the way and the various coaching changes will be forgiven and forgotten if the Whites can find a way past Australia and then Peru in June’s playoffs.

That is what it is all about now for new coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena. The Argentine, with success in the UAE league, is the kind of appointment that the federation should be making and giving time to whatever happens in the playoffs. The focus should not yet be about building a team for the future but about doing whatever it takes to beat Australia and then Peru. Winning ugly is not a problem for now. If the UAE can get to the World Cup, then it could be a game-changer for the country.

2. Syria’s youngsters show the way

Syria will look back at the campaign with disappointment, but also with a little optimism for the future. The Qasioun Eagles reached the playoff ahead of the World Cup four years ago, but were never in the running this time. Like Iraq, playing home games overseas does not help, but their tactics have been too conservative with too much reliance on stars such as Omar Al-Somah and Omar Khribin, who are either past their best or have struggled for form.

There are reasons not to be too downcast. Somehow Syria managed to lose 3-2 to Lebanon in October in a game that they really should have won. The lineups for the final two games had a much fresher look and this time there was a fine 3-0 win against Lebanon and then a creditable 1-1 draw with an Iraq team that was desperate to win.

With Alaa Al-Dali, midfielder Kamel Hmeisheh and others stepping up, the final games showed the direction in which Syria should go in the coming months and years.

3: Iraq need to settle on a coach and a style

While the UAE have pressing concerns, Iraq have time to sit back and take stock. Missing out on the playoffs may be painful, but this is an opportunity now for a reset with the national team. The Lions of Mesopotamia go through coaches and styles at a rapid rate. There has long been a lack of joined-up thinking in Baghdad, and now the 2026 World Cup, when Asia’s representation doubles and Iraq have a real chance of making it, is no longer that far in the future as qualification starts next year.

The federation needs to think about what kind of football Iraq should play at all levels — not just for the next few months, but for the coming years. The next coach does not have to be a big name and does not have to be local, but has to spend time in the country watching football at all levels. Then, at least, accusations of local members of the coaching staff spreading misinformation about certain players to the foreign coaches will be avoided, and there may be more of a collective sense of purpose. There should also be realistic ideas of what Iraq’s football identity should be. It is easier said than done, but Iraq have too much talent to continue bumbling from coach to coach, game to game.

4. Lebanon should be proud, but were held back by other events

Lebanon have not won many friends around Asia for the way they play the game against bigger nations, but the Cedars deserve much more respect, or at least understanding of their situation. With all kinds of economic, social and political issues in the country, the national team provides some rare hope, and the money it generates from reaching the final stages of qualification helps keep the local leagues afloat.

The spirit of the team is second to none and that is the way it needs to be. The way Lebanon play against bigger boys such as Iran and South Korea — running down the clock, breaking up the game and generally being difficult to play against — is not always fun to watch, but it is understandable.

It is, however, hard to see where the team goes from here, given the state of the local league and the country in general. This campaign should bring the team together and the search for talent in the country’s diaspora should continue. But this may be as good as it gets for Lebanon, for a while at least.

5. Oman need to keep Branko

The fact that Oman collected 14 points from the group to finish in fourth, just a point behind Australia, was more than impressive. It was a fantastic achievement and it has not received the attention it deserved. Oman have always played tidy football but coach Branko Ivankovic has taken them to the next level. The former Iran boss has not only ensured that the team is as organized and well drilled as possible, but also has been getting the best out of established players like Abdullah Fawaz, as well as improving young talents such as Zahir Al-Aghbari and Arshad Al-Alawi.

All the players know what is expected of them and vice versa, and are increasingly comfortable in the system. Not just that, there is a growing feeling of confidence that means Oman can really kick on. The 2023 Asian Cup is a real opportunity and it makes sense that Ivankovic stays to keep guiding the team forward. The coach has already received offers from elsewhere, meaning that the men from Muscat need to move quickly.

