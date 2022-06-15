World’s best to compete for $15m at Gamers8 in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Gamers8, the world’s biggest esports and gaming event, has revealed that six teams will compete across five titles during six weeks of action this summer in Riyadh.

The global esports and gaming event is set to take place at a purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City from July 14, with some of the world’s leading gamers battling it out for their share of the $15 million prize pool.

Gamers8, which will conclude on Sept. 8, features a mix of invited teams from across the globe as well as qualifiers from the Saudi-based Gamers Without Borders event.

The qualifiers, who competed at the world’s biggest charitable esports festival, were confirmed after the event recently concluded.

Hosted under the theme of “Gamers8 — Your Portal to the Next World,” the teams will compete across the following titles: “Rocket League”, “Dota 2”, “Fortnite”, “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege,” and “PUBG MOBILE.”

Local favorite “Fortnite” will feature several of the world’s leading gamers, while “Rocket League” will involve 24 teams — including Latin American hotshots FURIA, FaZe Clan and Rogue from North America, and homegrown heroes Team Falcons from Saudi Arabia.

In “Dota 2,” Deboosters — who qualified after triumphing in the Saudi Arabia section of this year’s Gamers Without Borders — will join international teams in the esports event.

The competition over “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” welcomes TSM FTX from the North America region and Latin American outfit Team Liquid among the eight groups ready for action.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “This summer’s showpiece is going to be a special occasion and we are delighted to welcome the elite to Gamers8.

“The goal of Gamers8 is to bring the virtual world of esports and gaming out into the physical realm of Riyadh. With that in mind, the capital city of our country — renowned for its enthusiasm and huge fervor for gaming — is the ideal setting for Gamers8.”

He added: “Esports fans will recognize the top talents on display and eagerly await seeing them in action, while we hope newcomers to the gaming scene across Saudi Arabia and beyond will become as passionate and dedicated as we all are. Let battle commence.”

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8 will focus on four main pillars: Professional esports, festivals, music and “the Next World Summit.”

Eight international music artists will also appear across the eight weeks of the event, alongside numerous other local and regional talents. More than 1,000 activities and attractions, such as comedy, magic shows and much more, will also be on the Gamers8 entertainment agenda.