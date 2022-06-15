You are here

World's best to compete for $15m at Gamers8 in Saudi Arabia

World’s best to compete for $15m at Gamers8 in Saudi Arabia
Gamers8 will take place in Riyadh from July 14 to Sept. 8. (Gamers8)
  • Top team to fight it out across ‘Rocket League’, ‘Dota 2’, ‘Fortnite’, ‘Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege,’ and ‘PUBG MOBILE’
  • It will be the biggest global esports and gaming event, held at purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City
RIYADH: Gamers8, the world’s biggest esports and gaming event, has revealed that six teams will compete across five titles during six weeks of action this summer in Riyadh. 

The global esports and gaming event is set to take place at a purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City from July 14, with some of the world’s leading gamers battling it out for their share of the $15 million prize pool. 

Gamers8, which will conclude on Sept. 8, features a mix of invited teams from across the globe as well as qualifiers from the Saudi-based Gamers Without Borders event.

The qualifiers, who competed at the world’s biggest charitable esports festival, were confirmed after the event recently concluded.

Hosted under the theme of “Gamers8 — Your Portal to the Next World,” the teams will compete across the following titles: “Rocket League”, “Dota 2”, “Fortnite”, “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege,” and “PUBG MOBILE.”

Local favorite “Fortnite” will feature several of the world’s leading gamers, while “Rocket League” will involve 24 teams — including Latin American hotshots FURIA, FaZe Clan and Rogue from North America, and homegrown heroes Team Falcons from Saudi Arabia. 

In “Dota 2,” Deboosters — who qualified after triumphing in the Saudi Arabia section of this year’s Gamers Without Borders — will join international teams in the esports event.

The competition over “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” welcomes TSM FTX from the North America region and Latin American outfit Team Liquid among the eight groups ready for action. 

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “This summer’s showpiece is going to be a special occasion and we are delighted to welcome the elite to Gamers8. 

“The goal of Gamers8 is to bring the virtual world of esports and gaming out into the physical realm of Riyadh. With that in mind, the capital city of our country — renowned for its enthusiasm and huge fervor for gaming — is the ideal setting for Gamers8.”

He added: “Esports fans will recognize the top talents on display and eagerly await seeing them in action, while we hope newcomers to the gaming scene across Saudi Arabia and beyond will become as passionate and dedicated as we all are. Let battle commence.”

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8 will focus on four main pillars: Professional esports, festivals, music and “the Next World Summit.” 

Eight international music artists will also appear across the eight weeks of the event, alongside numerous other local and regional talents. More than 1,000 activities and attractions, such as comedy, magic shows and much more, will also be on the Gamers8 entertainment agenda. 

LONDON: German pair Olivia Cowan and Sarina Schmidt will defend their Aramco Team Series — London team title this week after partnering up for the second year in a row in Tuesday evening’s tournament draft, while English captains Georgia Hall and Charley Hull have gone for compatriots in their efforts to stop them.
Captain Cowan chose to reunite with Schmidt in the hope of repeating their winning feat from last year’s debut Aramco Team Series event, which saw them triumph by three shots and claim the $1 million tournament’s maiden fourball title.
That year India’s Diksha Dagar was their randomly assigned third team-mate. This time around, French starlet Emma Grechi completes a line-up that will be expected to be in with a challenge this week at Centurion Club, St. Albans.
Cowan, 26, said: “We’ve got the band back together, so it should be a good week. We did really well last year, mainly by just supporting each other. I think we’ll be good this year as well.
“I had a few options in the draft just in case Sarina was taken, but obviously I’m delighted I got to pick her.”
Schmidt added: “We had so much fun last year and liked pushing each other. When Olivia holed out for eagle in the final round last year, that was a turning point for us. Hopefully same again this week.”
Australia’s Whitney Hillier used her captain’s pick to reunite with Finland’s Krista Bakker just a month after the pair won the Aramco Team Series — Bangkok team title together in the first ATS event of the season. Team Hillier will this week also feature Lisa Pettersson of Sweden.
“Krista’s got good vibes and she’s playing well, too, so that’s why I chose her,” said Hillier, whose title in Bangkok was her first in ten years on the Ladies European Tour.
“We get on so well together — and I just met Lisa as well. She’s a good player too, so I’m excited to get playing tomorrow.”
Other notable captain’s picks included both Georgia Hall and Charley Hull going for the “full English,” selecting Lily May Humphreys and Annabel Dimmock respectively.
Former Women’s Open champion Hall said: “I’ve met Lily a few times. She is an up-and-coming player and I’m really excited to spend some time with her. She’s a good player so I look forward to it. It should be a good week.”
On her choice of Annabel Dimmock, Charley Hull said: “I’m just looking forward to having a bit of a laugh out there, so hopefully she just brings some giggles. She’s a pal and it will be a laugh out there.”
And on Norwegian Karoline Lund, who will complete the professional element of Team Hull, the 26-year-old added: “We’ll see if she can take on the English banter.”
Elsewhere, Chloe Williams was picked by fellow Welsh Becky Morgan, with Scot Gabrielle Macdonald completing a Celtic pro-trio for Team Morgan.
Sweden’s Linn Grant — fresh from becoming the first woman to win a DP World event after her nine-shot win at last weekend’s Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed — also opted for a countrywoman pick, with Sofie Bringer her choice.
For the third time in Aramco Team Series history, Bronte Law selected her hero Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew as her pick.
“She’s a major champion and is a very good golfer,” said Law, who finished T6 in the US Women’s Open earlier this month. “I think this event requires stable players who can contribute frequently. Catriona is that person.”
This week’s London leg is the second of five $1 million Aramco Team Series tournaments on the LET calendar for 2022. It is famed for its format, in which three LET professionals play in teams with one amateur player.
It returns to Centurion Club with a new format from last year’s inaugural Series. For this season, the teams will compete over only 36 holes — the Thursday and Friday of the tournament — with $500,000 prizemoney being split between the lowest-scoring fourballs.
Saturday’s final day of play will see only the lowest-scoring 60 players and ties from the opening two days return to the course to battle it out for a share of another $500,000, this time in individual earnings.

Prosecutor calls for suspended sentence for Blatter, Platini

Prosecutor calls for suspended sentence for Blatter, Platini
BELLINZONA, Switzerland: The Swiss prosecutor’s office on Wednesday demanded a 20-month suspended jail sentence for Michel Platini and ex-president of FIFA Sepp Blatter, accusing them of defrauding football’s governing body.
Blatter and Platini are being tried over a two-million-Swiss-franc ($2 million) payment in 2011 to the former France captain, who by that time was in charge of European football’s governing body UEFA.
The prosecutor’s demand is more lenient than he could have asked for — a maximum of five years in prison if found guilty.
“Only their behavior with regard to criminal law counts,” said prosecutor Thomas Hildbrand, leaving out any link to football politics.
The prosecution accuses Blatter of having signed off an invoice for two million Swiss francs presented to FIFA by Platini in 2011, almost nine years after the end of his work as Blatter’s adviser.
Giving evidence at the start of the trial last week, Blatter said he had struck a “gentleman’s agreement” with Platini to pay him the money.
Platini was employed as an adviser to Blatter between 1998 and 2002. They signed a contract in 1999 for an annual remuneration of 300,000 Swiss francs, which was paid in full by FIFA.
But they claimed that they had agreed to pay an additional 700,000 annual francs when the finances of the organization would allow it.
Hence Platini presented an invoice for two million Swiss francs at the beginning of 2011, signed by Sepp Blatter and presented to FIFA as an outstanding part of the salary.
Hildbrand said on Wednesday in his four-and-a-half hour discourse that agreeing on such a sum without a written record, without witnesses and without provisioning it in the accounts was “contrary to commercial practices” as well as the habits of FIFA.
He also dismissed the claim the signed invoice was for back pay arguing that FIFA’s finances were healthy enough in 1999 — it “would have had more than 21 million francs in reserves” and which had ballooned to 327 million in 2002.
Hildbrand said there was no reason for the delay, adding that Blatter “had perfect knowledge” of FIFA’s solvency.
“When a chameleon feels threatened, it changes color: Blatter does the same thing,” said Hildbrand.
The trial follows an investigation that began in 2015 and lasted six years.
The case is due to run until June 22 with both FIFA — a civil party in the trial — and the defense both due to lay out their closing arguments.
The Federal Criminal Court of Bellinzona will deliver its decision on July 8.
Platini, 66, is regarded among world football’s greatest-ever players. He won the Ballon d’Or, considered the most prestigious individual award, three times in the mid-1980s.
Blatter, now 86, joined FIFA in 1975 and became the president of world football’s governing body in 1998.

Yorkshire charged by ECB following Rafiq cricket racism row

Yorkshire charged by ECB following Rafiq cricket racism row
LONDON: Yorkshire and a “number of individuals” have been charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) following the governing body’s investigation into how the county dealt with racism allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq.
The ECB did not name any of the people involved in a statement issued on Wednesday.
The board said the charges arose from alleged breaches of the ECB’s anti-discrimination code as well as rules concerned with the conduct of players and officials.
The governing body added an independent panel of the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) would now hear the cases, expected to take place in September and October.
The ECB said it was standard practice for the CDC panel to publish its decisions and written reasons in full.
Pakistan-born former off-spinner Rafiq first raised allegations of racism and bullying in September 2020, related to his two spells at Yorkshire.
It was not until a year later that the club finally released a statement saying the retired player had been the victim of “racial harassment and bullying,” upholding seven of his 43 allegations.
But the following month the club confirmed nobody would be disciplined, a decision that was greeted with widespread incredulity.
Pressure mounted on Yorkshire, leading to a mass clear-out of senior boardroom figures and coaching staff at its Headingley headquarters.
Earlier this month, however, former Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale won a claim for unfair dismissal, leaving the club facing the prospect of paying out huge sums in compensation.
The ECB had previously warned Yorkshire it was prepared to remove lucrative England international matches from Headingley unless the club made changes.
But those games, including next week’s third Test against New Zealand and a one-day international against South Africa in July, are set to go ahead as scheduled after a package of governance reforms was approved.

5-man Saudi team set for Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha

5-man Saudi team set for Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha
Nasser Al-Sumairi is part of Saudi's five-man team at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha. (SAGF)
A five-man Saudi Arabian team is confident of striking gold at the 2022 Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Doha.

The ninth edition of the tournament starting on June 15 will see 137 male and female gymnasts, representing 21 countries, take part.

Saudi Arabia’s team is made up of Ali Al-Mubairik, Habib Al-Sweileh, Abdulaziz Al-Juhani, Jaafar Al-Sayegh and Nasser Al-Sumairi.

The squad concluded its final preparations on Tuesday under the guidance of coaching duo Mohammed bin Jalul and Makki Al-Mubarik.

Rakan Al-Fuhaid, executive director of the Saudi Arabian Gymnastics Federation, said that the Kingdom is ready to compete for medals at continental competitions.

The Saudi team is confident of success after excellent preparations in the Eastern Region camp, he added.

John Cena to celebrate 20th anniversary with WWE on June 27

John Cena to celebrate 20th anniversary with WWE on June 27
John Cena will celebrate 20 years with WWE on June 27. (WWE)
RIYADH: On June 27, 2002, WWE was forever changed when a then-unknown powerhouse named John Cena stormed onto SmackDown for the first time to take on Kurt Angle.

Now, 20 years following his arrival on SmackDown, WWE has designated the month of June to celebrate the anniversary of his debut, culminating in an appearance on RAW on June 27.

Since his initial debut, 45-year-old Cena has become a global household name widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time.

Over his illustrious career, he has racked up a multitude of achievements, including 16 world title reigns, Hollywood blockbusters, a New York Times best-selling book, a hit album, and a record-setting number of Make-A-Wish grants.

Preaching the ethos of Hustle, Loyalty, Respect, Cena has doled out his signature Attitude Adjustments to WWE Hall of Fame stars such as The Rock, Randy Orton, Bautista, Brock Lesnar, and Triple H, as well as some of WWE’s new guard in Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens.

As part of #CenaMonth, WWE will also be celebrating all things Cena with tribute content across its social media platforms, though his opponent on June 27 has yet to be name.

