Who’s Who: Turki Al-Ahmadi, CEO of Future Steps Entertainment

As chief executive officer of Future Steps Entertainment, Turki Al-Ahmadi has been leading the setup of numerous visitor attractions in Saudi Arabia including Riyadh Boulevard’s Takenda, a futuristic family-friendly entertainment center.
He became CEO in July and has since been involved in creating the company’s business and strategic developments in order to bring some of the Kingdom’s entertainment visions to life.
With years of experience in management and entertainment innovation, he has helped deliver more than 15 major events in the country, including the MDL Beast Festival in 2019.
In 2020, he became head of Alshaya Group’s leisure and entertainment division launching a new division for the Kingdom’s entertainment market, and from 2017 to 2020 was project manager for the General Entertainment Authority in Jeddah where he assisted in developing entertainment events throughout the city.
One of his earliest career positions was as a banking products marketer for Arab National Bank, in 2008, following different transactions for customers during the approval processes.
In 2012, he joined Alshaya as a store manager where he was responsible for warehouse operations, managing retail brands, and generating ideas with his staff.
Between 2013 and 2017, he held the role of station manager for Qatar Airways at Jeddah airport where he was in charge of planning flights for the dispatch team and managing licenses and training for airport operation staff.
Throughout the period 2012 to 2020, Al-Ahmadi coordinated numerous entertainment events throughout Saudi Arabia as a project and technical manager, including the Jeddah Economic Forum 2012, and the Blue Man Group show in 2017.
Al-Ahmadi gained a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Auckland in New Zealand.
