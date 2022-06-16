You are here

Cilic into Queen's last eight, Kyrgios rallies past Tsitsipas at Halle

Cilic into Queen's last eight, Kyrgios rallies past Tsitsipas at Halle
Marin Cilic of Croatia plays a return to Alezander Bublik of Kazakhstan during their singles tennis match at the Queen's Club Championships in London Wednesday. (AP)
AFP

  • The 33-year-old Cilic has been in good form of late, advancing to the last four of this season’s French Open before losing to Casper Ruud
LONDON, HALLE WESTFALEN: Marin Cilic made it into the last eight of the Queen’s grass-court tournament on Wednesday, with a 7-6 (8/6) 7-5 win over Alexander Bublik.

This event acts as a warm-up for Wimbledon where Croatia’s Cilic went all the way to the final in 2017 before losing to Roger Federer in straight sets.

The 33-year-old Cilic has been in good form of late, advancing to the last four of this season’s French Open before losing to Casper Ruud.

But Denis Shapovalov, a Wimbledon semifinalist last year, was beaten in the first round at Queen’s on Wednesday, the sixth seed going down in three sets to Tommy Paul of the US.

Paul took the first set 6-4 only for Shapovalov to draw level by taking the second set 6-2.

But Paul held his nerve to win the decider 6-4.

Finnish qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori beat Britain’s Jack Draper 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) to advance into the quarterfinals.

World No. 56 Ruusuvuori was in fine form, hitting 29 winners while forcing nine break points.

Defending champion Matteo Berrettini and three-time Grand Slam title winner Stan Wawrinka will try to join Cilic and Ruusuvuori in the last eight when they face Denis Kudla and world No. 35 Paul on Thursday.

With no points on offer at Wimbledon this summer, due to the decision by the All England Club to ban Russian and Belarussian competitors following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Queen’s Club event is one of last opportunities for players to boost their rankings ahead of the hard court season.

No sweat as impressive Kyrgios sees off Tsitsipas

Nick Kyrgios impressively rallied past Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Halle grass court tournament on Wednesday to hammer home his status as a Wimbledon threat but only after a spat with the chair umpire over sweating.

Kyrgios defeated world No. 6 Tsitsipas 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to reach a second successive quarterfinal after also making the last eight in Stuttgart five days ago.

The 27-year-old smashed his racquet after losing the opener after saving three set points.

He then got into a minor spat with the chair umpire in the third game of the second set, landing himself with a warning for time-wasting.

“He said I was playing too slow — statistically I’m one of the fastest,” Kyrgios said.

“I had to walk to the sidelines to get my towel, there is this thing called sweat in 30 Celsius heat that runs down onto your hands.

“I needed to wipe my hands and he gave me a warning.”

Kyrgios immediately sat down mid-game on his bench and thrashed the point out with the chair before returning to the court amid cheers.

“The support I get from crowds around the world is amazing. They want me to go out and put on a show,” he said.

Kyrgios called what he judged a frivolous warning “an unnecessary part of the game. It’s not needed in a stadium full of people.”

“I later hit two aces just to prove my point.”

Kyrgios, who has played only five events this season outside of Australia, said he is proud of winning on his own terms — without a coach and playing only when it suits him — while still keeping his ranking at its current 65th.

“There needs to be more grass events for sure, I’ve been talking about it for ages,” he said after defeating the second seeded Greek while saving seven of eight break points in just over two hours.

“If we had six grass court tournaments in Australia, I’d never leave the country.”

Kyrgios will play a Friday quarterfinal against Pablo Carreno Busta after the Spanish sixth seed beat Sebastian Korda 6-4, 0-6, 6-3.

The Australian said that his lack of a massive tennis work ethic is actually a help to his game.

“If I can beat some of the best players in the world and play at this level with as few events as I play, I’m pretty happy.

“I’ve got a lot of people whom I’m playing for back home and they all want me to keep winning matches like this. This just proves that you can do it all your own way.”

O'Brien hails 'hugely special' first Royal Ascot success as a trainer

O'Brien hails 'hugely special' first Royal Ascot success as a trainer
  • Crosse rode a brilliant race, leading from pillar to post to fend off the challenge from odds-on favorite Bay Bridge
ASCOT, ENGLAND: State of Rest gave two-time Melbourne Cup-winning trainer Joseph O’Brien his first Royal Ascot winner with an impressive victory in the Prince of Wales’ Stakes.

O’Brien also won the race as a jockey 10 years ago.

The well-traveled four-year-old winner has already won prestigious Australian Group One contest The Cox Plate, as O’Brien has largely favored running him outside of Ireland.

However, this victory will live long in the memory of 29-year-old O’Brien and jockey Shane Crosse.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said O’Brien, whose father Aidan has welcomed home many a Royal Ascot winner down the years.

“We’ve had lots of horses run well here, but it’s special to get a winner here and not only a winner, but to win a race like the Prince Of Wales’ Stakes is hugely special.

“This is what it is all about. We love the game, we are born and bred into the game. It is all we know.”

Crosse rode a brilliant race, leading from pillar to post to fend off the challenge from odds-on favorite Bay Bridge.

Japanese hopes of a first ever winner at the meeting foundered halfway down the finishing straight as the hotly-fancied Shahryar faded to finish fourth.

“When I asked to go, he didn’t have the same acceleration as last time,” said Shahryar’s jockey Cristian Demuro.

Frankie Dettori’s race on 2020 winner Lord North all but ended at the starting gate.

He seemed to be caught unawares as the gates opened and ripped off the hood covering the horse’s head as his four rivals disappeared into the distance.

The 51-year-old Italian made up the ground eventually but Lord North had used up too much energy to deliver a killer blow when it mattered.

French trainer Christopher Head’s first outing at the meeting ended in huge disappointment, as his runner Sibila Spain was withdrawn at the start before the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

She went down on her knees in the stalls, and although the stall handlers got her back on her feet, it was decided she should not take any part.

Saffron Beach went on to win in eye-catching style under William Buick to give England-based Australian trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam her second Royal Ascot winner.

She joked that her celebrations later would be a match for those of her compatriots who won the King’s Stand Stakes with Nature Strip on Tuesday.

Nature Strip’s rider James McDonald was to deny Chapple-Hyam a double as he won the Royal Hunt Cup on Dark Shift, holding off her Intellogent.

Danny Tudhope racked up his third win of the meeting — his ninth in all at Royal Ascot — as he came home on the impressive favorite Dramatized in the Queen Mary Stakes.

Tudhope did not need his whip, which was just as well as it slipped from his hand entering the final stages.

“It was a bit of a nightmare to be honest,” said Tudhope.

“I dropped it a furlong and a half out but she only needed one smack, thank goodness. She is unbelievable.

“The world is her oyster.”

Another favorite came in in the next — Eldar Eldarov just getting up to deny Zechariah on the finishing line in the Queen’s Vase after a photo finish.

Eldar Eldarov — named after an MMA fighter — impressed his trainer Roger Varian, who hailed it as “a hell of a performance.”

It was a very personal success for his Bahraini owner Shaikh Khalid.

“He is a special horse to me because I chose him,” he said.

“My brother was sure we had won, but I was blinded so I couldn’t be sure. It was a very tough one.”

Saudi Arabia overcome Australia to reach 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup final

Saudi Arabia overcome Australia to reach 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup final
  • 2-0 win takes Saad Al-Shehri’s team into Sunday decider against hosts Uzbekistan
  • The victory maintained Saudi’s 100 percent winning record in the semifinals of the competition
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia have reached the final of the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup after beating Australia 2-0 on Wednesday at Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent.
The goals in the last-four clash came from Hussain Al-Eisa on 20 minutes and Ayman Yahya after 72 minutes. The Young Falcons will now meet hosts Uzbekistan, who defeated Japan 2-0 in the second semifinal.
The victory maintained Saudi’s 100 percent winning record in the semifinals of the competition, though on the previous two occasions they reached the final they have failed to go on and win the title. Saad Al-Shehri’s team will have a chance to put that right on Sunday.
In 2014, Saudi Arabia defeated Jordan 3-1 in the semifinals of what was then the AFC U-22 Championship — delayed from 2013 — with goals by Abdullah Al-Ammar, Muhammad Majrashi and Abdulfattah Asiri, before losing 1-0 to Iraq in the final.
In the 2020 edition of the competition, Saudi defeated Uzbekistan 1-0, from a goal scored by Nasser Al-Omran, to reach the final, where they lost to South Korea by the same score.

World's best to compete for $15m at Gamers8 in Saudi Arabia

World's best to compete for $15m at Gamers8 in Saudi Arabia
  • Top team to fight it out across ‘Rocket League’, ‘Dota 2’, ‘Fortnite’, ‘Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege,’ and ‘PUBG MOBILE’
  • It will be the biggest global esports and gaming event, held at purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City
RIYADH: Gamers8, the world’s biggest esports and gaming event, has revealed that six teams will compete across five titles during six weeks of action this summer in Riyadh. 

The global esports and gaming event is set to take place at a purpose-built venue at Boulevard Riyadh City from July 14, with some of the world’s leading gamers battling it out for their share of the $15 million prize pool. 

Gamers8, which will conclude on Sept. 8, features a mix of invited teams from across the globe as well as qualifiers from the Saudi-based Gamers Without Borders event.

The qualifiers, who competed at the world’s biggest charitable esports festival, were confirmed after the event recently concluded.

Hosted under the theme of “Gamers8 — Your Portal to the Next World,” the teams will compete across the following titles: “Rocket League”, “Dota 2”, “Fortnite”, “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege,” and “PUBG MOBILE.”

Local favorite “Fortnite” will feature several of the world’s leading gamers, while “Rocket League” will involve 24 teams — including Latin American hotshots FURIA, FaZe Clan and Rogue from North America, and homegrown heroes Team Falcons from Saudi Arabia. 

In “Dota 2,” Deboosters — who qualified after triumphing in the Saudi Arabia section of this year’s Gamers Without Borders — will join international teams in the esports event.

The competition over “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” welcomes TSM FTX from the North America region and Latin American outfit Team Liquid among the eight groups ready for action. 

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “This summer’s showpiece is going to be a special occasion and we are delighted to welcome the elite to Gamers8. 

“The goal of Gamers8 is to bring the virtual world of esports and gaming out into the physical realm of Riyadh. With that in mind, the capital city of our country — renowned for its enthusiasm and huge fervor for gaming — is the ideal setting for Gamers8.”

He added: “Esports fans will recognize the top talents on display and eagerly await seeing them in action, while we hope newcomers to the gaming scene across Saudi Arabia and beyond will become as passionate and dedicated as we all are. Let battle commence.”

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8 will focus on four main pillars: Professional esports, festivals, music and “the Next World Summit.” 

Eight international music artists will also appear across the eight weeks of the event, alongside numerous other local and regional talents. More than 1,000 activities and attractions, such as comedy, magic shows and much more, will also be on the Gamers8 entertainment agenda. 

Captains Georgia Hall and Charley Hull go for the 'Full English' at $1m Aramco Team Series — London

Captains Georgia Hall and Charley Hull go for the 'Full English' at $1m Aramco Team Series — London
  • The ladies European Tour event begins at Centurion Club on Thursday, June 16, with German pair Olivia Cowan and Sarina Schmidt defending their title
  • Team captains selected their teammates in an NFL-style draft with Hall picking Lily May Humphreys and Hull selecting Annabel Dimmock
LONDON: German pair Olivia Cowan and Sarina Schmidt will defend their Aramco Team Series — London team title this week after partnering up for the second year in a row in Tuesday evening’s tournament draft, while English captains Georgia Hall and Charley Hull have gone for compatriots in their efforts to stop them.
Captain Cowan chose to reunite with Schmidt in the hope of repeating their winning feat from last year’s debut Aramco Team Series event, which saw them triumph by three shots and claim the $1 million tournament’s maiden fourball title.
That year India’s Diksha Dagar was their randomly assigned third team-mate. This time around, French starlet Emma Grechi completes a line-up that will be expected to be in with a challenge this week at Centurion Club, St. Albans.
Cowan, 26, said: “We’ve got the band back together, so it should be a good week. We did really well last year, mainly by just supporting each other. I think we’ll be good this year as well.
“I had a few options in the draft just in case Sarina was taken, but obviously I’m delighted I got to pick her.”
Schmidt added: “We had so much fun last year and liked pushing each other. When Olivia holed out for eagle in the final round last year, that was a turning point for us. Hopefully same again this week.”
Australia’s Whitney Hillier used her captain’s pick to reunite with Finland’s Krista Bakker just a month after the pair won the Aramco Team Series — Bangkok team title together in the first ATS event of the season. Team Hillier will this week also feature Lisa Pettersson of Sweden.
“Krista’s got good vibes and she’s playing well, too, so that’s why I chose her,” said Hillier, whose title in Bangkok was her first in ten years on the Ladies European Tour.
“We get on so well together — and I just met Lisa as well. She’s a good player too, so I’m excited to get playing tomorrow.”
Other notable captain’s picks included both Georgia Hall and Charley Hull going for the “full English,” selecting Lily May Humphreys and Annabel Dimmock respectively.
Former Women’s Open champion Hall said: “I’ve met Lily a few times. She is an up-and-coming player and I’m really excited to spend some time with her. She’s a good player so I look forward to it. It should be a good week.”
On her choice of Annabel Dimmock, Charley Hull said: “I’m just looking forward to having a bit of a laugh out there, so hopefully she just brings some giggles. She’s a pal and it will be a laugh out there.”
And on Norwegian Karoline Lund, who will complete the professional element of Team Hull, the 26-year-old added: “We’ll see if she can take on the English banter.”
Elsewhere, Chloe Williams was picked by fellow Welsh Becky Morgan, with Scot Gabrielle Macdonald completing a Celtic pro-trio for Team Morgan.
Sweden’s Linn Grant — fresh from becoming the first woman to win a DP World event after her nine-shot win at last weekend’s Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed — also opted for a countrywoman pick, with Sofie Bringer her choice.
For the third time in Aramco Team Series history, Bronte Law selected her hero Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew as her pick.
“She’s a major champion and is a very good golfer,” said Law, who finished T6 in the US Women’s Open earlier this month. “I think this event requires stable players who can contribute frequently. Catriona is that person.”
This week’s London leg is the second of five $1 million Aramco Team Series tournaments on the LET calendar for 2022. It is famed for its format, in which three LET professionals play in teams with one amateur player.
It returns to Centurion Club with a new format from last year’s inaugural Series. For this season, the teams will compete over only 36 holes — the Thursday and Friday of the tournament — with $500,000 prizemoney being split between the lowest-scoring fourballs.
Saturday’s final day of play will see only the lowest-scoring 60 players and ties from the opening two days return to the course to battle it out for a share of another $500,000, this time in individual earnings.

Prosecutor calls for suspended sentence for Blatter, Platini

Prosecutor calls for suspended sentence for Blatter, Platini
  • Blatter and Platini are being tried over a two-million-Swiss-franc ($2 million) payment in 2011
  • The prosecutor's demand is more lenient than he could have asked for -- a maximum of five years in prison if found guilty
BELLINZONA, Switzerland: The Swiss prosecutor’s office on Wednesday demanded a 20-month suspended jail sentence for Michel Platini and ex-president of FIFA Sepp Blatter, accusing them of defrauding football’s governing body.
Blatter and Platini are being tried over a two-million-Swiss-franc ($2 million) payment in 2011 to the former France captain, who by that time was in charge of European football’s governing body UEFA.
The prosecutor’s demand is more lenient than he could have asked for — a maximum of five years in prison if found guilty.
“Only their behavior with regard to criminal law counts,” said prosecutor Thomas Hildbrand, leaving out any link to football politics.
The prosecution accuses Blatter of having signed off an invoice for two million Swiss francs presented to FIFA by Platini in 2011, almost nine years after the end of his work as Blatter’s adviser.
Giving evidence at the start of the trial last week, Blatter said he had struck a “gentleman’s agreement” with Platini to pay him the money.
Platini was employed as an adviser to Blatter between 1998 and 2002. They signed a contract in 1999 for an annual remuneration of 300,000 Swiss francs, which was paid in full by FIFA.
But they claimed that they had agreed to pay an additional 700,000 annual francs when the finances of the organization would allow it.
Hence Platini presented an invoice for two million Swiss francs at the beginning of 2011, signed by Sepp Blatter and presented to FIFA as an outstanding part of the salary.
Hildbrand said on Wednesday in his four-and-a-half hour discourse that agreeing on such a sum without a written record, without witnesses and without provisioning it in the accounts was “contrary to commercial practices” as well as the habits of FIFA.
He also dismissed the claim the signed invoice was for back pay arguing that FIFA’s finances were healthy enough in 1999 — it “would have had more than 21 million francs in reserves” and which had ballooned to 327 million in 2002.
Hildbrand said there was no reason for the delay, adding that Blatter “had perfect knowledge” of FIFA’s solvency.
“When a chameleon feels threatened, it changes color: Blatter does the same thing,” said Hildbrand.
The trial follows an investigation that began in 2015 and lasted six years.
The case is due to run until June 22 with both FIFA — a civil party in the trial — and the defense both due to lay out their closing arguments.
The Federal Criminal Court of Bellinzona will deliver its decision on July 8.
Platini, 66, is regarded among world football’s greatest-ever players. He won the Ballon d’Or, considered the most prestigious individual award, three times in the mid-1980s.
Blatter, now 86, joined FIFA in 1975 and became the president of world football’s governing body in 1998.

