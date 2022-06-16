You are here

Commodities Update — Gold ticks lower; Soybeans rise after four-day slide; Copper gains

Commodities Update — Gold ticks lower; Soybeans rise after four-day slide; Copper gains
Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,831.63 per ounce, as of 0235 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.8 percent to $1,833.40.
Updated 30 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold ticks lower; Soybeans rise after four-day slide; Copper gains

Commodities Update — Gold ticks lower; Soybeans rise after four-day slide; Copper gains
Updated 30 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices inched lower on Thursday as the dollar recovered slightly after a large but widely expected interest rate hike by the US central bank sent the currency tumbling in the previous session.

Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,831.63 per ounce, as of 0235 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.8 percent to $1,833.40.

Silver firm

Spot silver firmed 0.1 percent to $21.67 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.2 percent to $940.98. 

Palladium rose 0.5 percent to $1,870.79.

Soybean up

Chicago soybean futures rose on Thursday as traders scooped up bargains after a four-day slide, although forecasts of improved weather in parts of the US Midwest kept a lid on prices.

Wheat gained ground after closing largely unchanged on Wednesday.

The most-active soybean contract of the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.8 percent to $17.07-1/2 a bushel, as of 0322 GMT. Wheat rose 0.7 percent to $10.57 a bushel and corn gained 0.4 percent to $7.77 a bushel.

Copper edges up on hopes of recovery in China

Copper and aluminum prices rose on Thursday, supported by lower inventories, hopes of recovery in top metals consumer China and a 75 basis point interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in a widely expected move.

Three-month aluminum on the London Metal Exchange gained 2 percent to $2,645 a ton, as of 0247 GMT, while copper rose 1 percent to $9,322 a ton.

The most-traded July aluminum contract in Shanghai was up 1.3 percent at $3,013.44 a ton. 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities CORN gols silver

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index TASI fell below the 12,000 level for the first time in months on Wednesday, as investor fears shifted to a possible global recession.

TASI dropped 0.35 percent to close at 11,978, and the parallel market Nomu shed almost 1 percent to 21,301.

Stock exchanges of Qatar, Egypt, and Oman retreated in line with Saudi Arabia.

However, Dubai’s bourse added 1.2 percent to lead the gainers in the region. Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, and Kuwait also advanced between 0.2 and 0.4 percent.

Oil prices were down on Thursday, with Brent crude reaching $118.96 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate falling to $115.89 a barrel at 9:02 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co., International Human Resources Co., and Rawasi Albina Investment Co. got approval from the Capital Market Authority for listing on Saudi Arabia’s parallel stock market

Saudi Real Estate Co. restructured a SR2.07 billion ($551 million) loan with the Saudi National Bank to optimize the company’s cash flows

AME Co. for Medical Supplies received shareholders’ approval to distribute SR1.75 per share in cash dividends for 2021

Riyadh Cement Co. named Salah Al-Rashed as board chairman and Khaled Al-Mulhem as vice-chairman

Al Alamiya for Cooperative Insurance Co. secured a SR72 million deal to provide insurance services to Riyad Bank

Shareholders of Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Co. approved the payout of SR1 per share in cash dividends for 2021

The Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance Co. appointed Rakan Abunyan as chairman of the board and Youssef Al Yousefi as vice chairman for a three-year term

Mouwasat Medical Services Co. received approval from the Ministry of Health to start operations at its new hospital in Madinah

Calendar

June 16, 2022

Amwaj International Co. will start trading its shares on the parallel Nomu market

June 21, 2022

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s rights trading ends

June 26, 2022

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s subscription to new shares ends

Topics: sauid Stock Market shares trading Tadawul NOMU

Naba Alsaha, iHR among firms approved in new listing wave on Saudi Exchange

Naba Alsaha, iHR among firms approved in new listing wave on Saudi Exchange
Updated 43 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Naba Alsaha, iHR among firms approved in new listing wave on Saudi Exchange

Naba Alsaha, iHR among firms approved in new listing wave on Saudi Exchange
Updated 43 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. and International Human Resources Co. have received approval from the Saudi market regulator for listing on the Kingdom’s stock market.

The Capital Market Authority also approved the listing of Rawasi Albina Investment Co. on the parallel Nomu market, it said in a statement.

Healthcare provider Naba Alsaha is looking to float 1.4 million shares, or 20 percent of its share capital, on Nomu, while International Human Resources, or iHR, seeks to list 500,000 shares – also representing a 20-percent stake.

All three offerings will be confined to qualified investors and the application approval will be valid for six months, the market regulator noted.

Topics: CMA Tadawul shares

Saudi insurer MEDGULF appoints chairman, vice chairman for a 3-year term

Saudi insurer MEDGULF appoints chairman, vice chairman for a 3-year term
Updated 51 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi insurer MEDGULF appoints chairman, vice chairman for a 3-year term

Saudi insurer MEDGULF appoints chairman, vice chairman for a 3-year term
Updated 51 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance Co., also known as MEDGULF, has announced appointing Rakan Abunyan as chairman of the board and Youssef Al Yousefi as vice chairman.

As per the new election terms, changes will take effect for three years, it said in a bourse filing.

MEDGULF is one of the largest insurance companies in the Kingdom, offering health, motor, property, and other insurance and reinsurance services.

Topics: Saudi Insurance Appointment

Saudi developer Al Akaria restructures $551m loans to optimize cash flow

Saudi developer Al Akaria restructures $551m loans to optimize cash flow
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi developer Al Akaria restructures $551m loans to optimize cash flow

Saudi developer Al Akaria restructures $551m loans to optimize cash flow
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Real Estate Co., known as Al Akaria, said it has signed a deal to restructure two of its existing loans totaling SR2.07 billion ($551 million) with the Saudi National Bank.

The two facilities are valued at SR1.62 billion and SR450 million, respectively, according to a bourse filing.

Under the rescheduling of the payments, the Saudi-listed developer said the loan’s maturity period has been increased from seven to 12 years, with a grace period of four years,  in order to “suit the company's cash flows.”

Topics: SAUDI REAL ESTATE loan restructure

Riyadh Cement appoints chairman and vice chairman

Riyadh Cement appoints chairman and vice chairman
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

Riyadh Cement appoints chairman and vice chairman

Riyadh Cement appoints chairman and vice chairman
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed Riyadh Cement Co. has announced its board of directors' decision to appoint Salah Al-Rashed as board chairman.

The cement producer’s board has also appointed Khaled Al-Mulhem as vice chairman, the company said in a bourse filing.

Riyadh Cement produces building materials for commercial and architectural use, including exterior and interior walls, ceilings, mosaic tiles, terrazzo flooring, and white cement-based products.

Topics: Riyadh Cement Appointment Saudi

