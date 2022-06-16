You are here

UK condemns court decision to block Rwanda deportation, will not leave convention

UK condemns court decision to block Rwanda deportation, will not leave convention
The government was thwarted in its attempt to send a handful of migrants on a charter plane to Rwanda on Tuesday after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) stepped in to issue injunctions, canceling the flight. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Dominic Raab, who is also Britain’s justice secretary, criticized the Strasbourg-based court for essentially blocking the flight
LONDON: Britain has no plans to leave the European Convention on Human Rights, but the Strasbourg court which enforces it overstepped its powers in blocking the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda, deputy prime minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.
The government was thwarted in its attempt to send a handful of migrants on a charter plane more than 4,000 miles (6,4000 km) to Rwanda on Tuesday after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) stepped in to issue injunctions, canceling the flight.
Raab, who is also Britain’s justice secretary, criticized the Strasbourg-based court for essentially blocking the flight, part of a policy which London says will stem the flow of migrants making dangerous trips across the English Channel from France.
Raab said the flights would take place despite criticism from the United Nations, the leadership of the Church of England and Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, who has privately described the plan as “appalling” according to media reports.
“Our plans involve staying within the Convention, the European Convention. It is also important the Strasbourg court reflects and stays faithful to its mandate as part of the convention,” he told BBC television.
“The Strasbourg court itself has said for many years that there’s no binding power of injunction. And then later on they said: ‘Well actually, we can issue such binding injunctions.’ It is not grounded in the Convention,” Raab told Sky News.
The European court’s late intervention had led some in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party to call for Britain to pull out of the European Convention on Human Rights altogether.
Challenged over death threats on social media to human rights lawyers, Raab said they were unacceptable but Britain’s Human Rights Act had led to an “industry” of lawyers promoting “elastic interpretations” of the law on behalf of their clients.
He added that the government could not give a fixed date for when it would be able to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Topics: UK Rwanda deportation

India, ASEAN seek to boost ties amid US-China rivalry

India, ASEAN seek to boost ties amid US-China rivalry
India, ASEAN seek to boost ties amid US-China rivalry

India, ASEAN seek to boost ties amid US-China rivalry
  • The two-day meeting marks the 30th anniversary of India’s dialogue relations with the 10-member regional bloc
NEW DELHI: A special meeting between India and Southeast Asian foreign ministers opened Thursday with co-chairs India and Singapore calling for strengthening ties amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a heightened rivalry between the United States and China that threatens peace and stability in the region.
India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations face geopolitical headwinds from the war in Ukraine and its knock-on effects on food and energy security as well as fertilizer and commodities prices and logistics and supply chain disruptions.
“India fully supports a strong, unified, prosperous ASEAN whose centrality in the Indo-Pacific is fully recognized,” he said.
Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Russia’s actions have “upended the international system of rules and norms.”
Balakrishnan added that the rivalry between the US and China has direct implications for all of Asia.
“These developments, if unchecked, can threaten the sole system of peace and stability which we have depended on for the basis of our growth and development and prosperity over many decades,” he said.
The two-day meeting marks the 30th anniversary of India’s dialogue relations with the 10-member regional bloc that includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam.
Jaishankar emphasized the need for strengthening land and sea connectivity with ASEAN member states. The upgrade of the India-Myanmar-Thailand highway is part of the ASEAN-India Connectivity initiative.
Trade between India and the ASEAN region amounted to over $78 billion in 2021.
India mainly exports organic chemicals, minerals, ships and boats, iron and steel, pharmaceuticals, cotton and tobacco to ASEAN countries, according to India’s Commerce Ministry. Top products imported by India from ASEAN include coal, palm oil, telephones, light vessels and electronic circuits.

Topics: India ASEAN

Around 10,000 civilians still in Ukraine’s Severodonetsk: governor

Around 10,000 civilians still in Ukraine’s Severodonetsk: governor
Around 10,000 civilians still in Ukraine’s Severodonetsk: governor

Around 10,000 civilians still in Ukraine’s Severodonetsk: governor
KYIV: Around 10,000 civilians are trapped in Ukraine’s eastern city of Severodonetsk, where intense fighting with Russia has raged for weeks, the local governor said Wednesday.
“Out of 100,000 residents, around 10,000 remain,” Sergiy Gaiday, the governor of the Lugansk region, said on Telegram. He said Kyiv’s army is “holding back the enemy as much as possible.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Civilians war

Philippine officials designate 11 insurgents ‘terrorists’

Philippine officials designate 11 insurgents ‘terrorists’
Philippine officials designate 11 insurgents ‘terrorists’

Philippine officials designate 11 insurgents ‘terrorists’
  • Anti-Terrorism Council designates as terrorists five commanders of Abu Sayyaf, small but violent Muslim militant group
  • Long-running communist and Muslim insurgencies among security problems for President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
MANILA: The Philippine government has designated a former peace negotiator and five other suspected communist rebel leaders as “terrorists” in a move that allowed the freezing of their financial assets, which officials said could be used to finance attacks.
The Anti-Terrorism Council separately designated as terrorists five commanders of the Abu Sayyaf, a small but violent Muslim militant group in the country’s south. They have been linked to the Daesh group in an announcement made public Wednesday.
Long-running communist and Muslim insurgencies are among key security problems President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stands to inherit when he takes office on June 30. Although considerably weakened by decades of offensives, infighting and factionalism, the communist and Muslim insurgents remain national security threats.
The six rebel leaders accused of membership in the Communist Party of the Philippines, its armed wing the New People’s Army and related organizations were led by Luis Jalandoni, a former Roman Catholic priest who joined the communist rebellion, one of the longest-raging in Asia.
He gained national prominence as the chief rebel negotiator for decades in peace talks with the Philippine government brokered by Norway until he retired years ago. His whereabouts are unknown.
The Anti-Terrorism Council said Jalandoni and the five other high-ranking communist rebels were designated terrorists under Philippine law due to their alleged involvement in the rebel movement and past and future acts of terrorism. It did not elaborate or cite any evidence.
The rebels condemned the government’s terrorist labeling of the 87-year-old Jalandoni and the others as a “gross perversion of the truth.”
“It was made without basis and cites no specific judicable facts. It aims to slander them and restrict their democratic rights,” the Communist Party of the Philippines said in a statement.
The Anti-Terrorism Council also did not cite specific evidence against the five Abu Sayyaf commanders. But a military counterterrorism officer said Thursday on condition of anonymity that they were based in the southern provinces of Sulu and Basilan and linked to ransom kidnappings and other terrorist attacks.
The government has previously designated the Communist Party of the Philippines and the New People’s Army along with the Abu Sayyaf as terrorist organizations.
Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte took steps early in his presidency to foster peace talks with communist guerrillas, who the military estimates at 2,700 fighters. But both sides accused the other of pressing on with attacks and the negotiations eventually collapsed.
The Philippine government has never initiated any talks with the Abu Sayyaf, which has carved a brutal image for deadly bombings and beheadings, but has encouraged many of its fighters to surrender. The military has pressed on with decades-long offensives against the militants, who are estimated to number less than 200 mostly in predominantly Muslim Sulu province and outlying islands.

Topics: Philippine anti-terrorism

Taiwan shows off latest home-made armored vehicle

Taiwan shows off latest home-made armored vehicle
Taiwan shows off latest home-made armored vehicle

Taiwan shows off latest home-made armored vehicle
  • Taiwan has been keen to demonstrate its resolve to defend itself should China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own territory, ever attack
JIJI, Taiwan: Taiwan’s military showed off its latest domestically produced armored vehicle on Thursday, the CM-34 Clouded Leopard, at a remote manufacturing site in the mountains of the central part of the island.
Taiwan has been keen to demonstrate its resolve to defend itself should China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own territory, ever attack. Those fears have become more pronounced over the past two years or so as Beijing steps up military activities near Taiwan.
While Taiwan relies on the United States for many of its weapons, like fighter jets, President Tsai Ing-wen has been pushing for a greater emphasis on Taiwanese-designed and made armaments, the most high profile of which is new submarines.
The eight-wheeled CM-34, which entered service in 2019, is armed with the Mk44 Bushmaster 30mm chain gun, made by Northrop Grumman and with an effective firing range of three kilometers. It is designed to be highly mobile, operating in all weathers.
Facility chief Wang Wen-hung told reporters the plant in Jiji can produce six vehicles a month, and it has already delivered 173 of them to the military out of a total order for 305.
It is named after Taiwan’s clouded leopard. Though now believed to be extinct, the animal is revered by some of Taiwan’s indigenous people who consider it sacred.
The development of the vehicle has not been without problems.
Last year, several senior executives from supplier companies were jailed for fraud over procuring substandard parts, including some from China, for an earlier model, the CM-32.

Topics: Defense Taiwan

France’s Macron, Germany’s Scholz and Italy’s Draghi arrive in Kyiv

France’s Macron, Germany’s Scholz and Italy’s Draghi arrive in Kyiv
France’s Macron, Germany’s Scholz and Italy’s Draghi arrive in Kyiv

France’s Macron, Germany’s Scholz and Italy’s Draghi arrive in Kyiv
  • Kyiv has criticized France, Germany and, to a lesser extent, Italy, for alleged foot-dragging in their support for Ukraine
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived in Kiyv on Thursday on a joint trip to show their backing for Ukraine as it struggles to withstand a Russian assault.
BFM TV showed live footage of the overnight train arriving in the Ukrainian capital.
The visit has taken weeks to organize with the three men looking to overcome criticism within Ukraine over their response to the war.
“It’s an important moment. It’s a message of unity we’re sending to the Ukrainians,” Macron said as he arrived in Kyiv.
Asked why the visit was taking place now, an Elysee official said they had considered it was best to do it just before an EU summit next week that is due to discuss Kiyv’s bid to join the 27-naton bloc.
The European Commission is due to make on Friday a recommendation on Ukraine’s status as an EU candidate, something the biggest European nations have been lukewarm about.
“The useful time for this visit was the European Council of 23/24, where a strong symbolic gesture is expected by the Ukrainians,” the Elysee official said.
“A balance has to be found between Ukraine’s natural aspirations to (join) the EU at a very special time, and attention to all the countries which already have candidate status and are stuck in the negotiation chapters and the fact that we must not destabilize the EU or fracture it.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine France Italy Germany Emmanuel Macron Mario Draghi Olaf Scholz

