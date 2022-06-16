You are here

2022 WAFF Women's Futsal Championship to kick off in Jeddah

2022 WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship to kick off in Jeddah
Tournament to feature 11 matches starting with Thursday's clash between Bahrain and Palestine, followed by Saudi Arabia taking on Kuwait.
2022 WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship to kick off in Jeddah

2022 WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship to kick off in Jeddah
  • Six nations are taking part, with Saudi Arabia in Group B alongside Oman and Kuwait
The 2022 West Asian Football Federation Women’s Futsal Championship is set to kick off on Thursday at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

It is the third edition of the competition and the first time it has been held in Saudi Arabia. The previous two tournaments were both won by Iran, in 2008 and 2012.

The competition includes six national teams. Group A hosts Palestine, Iraq and Bahrain, with Group B including Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait.

The tournament will feature 11 matches starting with Thursday’s clash between Bahrain and Palestine at 5:30 p.m. Jeddah time, followed by Saudi Arabia taking on Kuwait at 8:30 p.m.

The top two from each group will progress to the semifinals, to be played on June 22, while the third-placed teams will face each other for the fifth-place playoff on the same day.

The tournament concludes on June 24 with the final and the third-place playoff.

Saudi Arabia name 16-man squad for the Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam

Saudi Arabia name 16-man squad for the Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam
Saudi Arabia name 16-man squad for the Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam

Saudi Arabia name 16-man squad for the Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam
  • The home nation team placed in Group C with Libya and Palestine
Saudi Arabia national team coach Andreu Plaza has named the 16-man squad that will participate in the sixth Arab Futsal Cup, which will be hosted in Dammam from June 20-28.

The Green Falcons have been placed in Group C with Libya and Palestine.

The Saudi squad as named by the Spanish coach includes: Assad Al-Saad, Abdullah Al-Shamri, Hammoud Al-Dahan, Abdulrahman Al-Mullah, Moaz Al-Asiri, Farhan Al-Asmari, Saleh Al-Qarni, Abdulelah Al-Otaibi, Nasser Al-Harthi, Osama Baabdullah, Abdul Aziz Al-Aloni, Mohammed Al-Khammas, Abdullah Maghribi, Mansour Al-Zahrani, Mohsen Faqihi and Fahad Al-Rudaini.

Abdulrahman Al-Ramah, the Saudi team’s manager, welcomed all participating teams in Saudi Arabia and wished them success.

Morocco are the current holders of the title, while the other four championships have been shared by Egypt and Libya, with two wins each.

One step from glory: 5 things we learned as Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan reach final of 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup

One step from glory: 5 things we learned as Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan reach final of 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup
One step from glory: 5 things we learned as Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan reach final of 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup

One step from glory: 5 things we learned as Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan reach final of 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup
  • Young Green Falcons hoping to win the competition for the first time on Sunday after two previous final losses
  • To concede no goals in five games is impressive and testament to the solid organization of the team
Saudi Arabia defeated Australia 2-0 in the semifinal of the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup on Wednesday to book a huge showdown with the host nation Uzbekistan on Sunday.

Here are five things we learned from the last four clashes.

1. Al-Buraikan not just about goals

Firas Al-Buraikan may be among the top 10 goalscorers in the Saudi Arabian league, which is no mean feat given the foreign talent that plays there and the fact that he does not feature for one of the big clubs, but there is more to his game than finding the back of the net. The striker made both goals against Australia and showed great vision in doing so.

In the first half, there were two Australian defenders who were happy to maneuver the Al-Fateh forward into the corner but they didn’t expect an impressive and visionary pullback from the left side into the area for Hussain Al-Eisa to fire an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Then came the all-important second that virtually killed the game as a contest. This time he was not quite as wide but still got to the byline of the left side, and pulled the ball back for Ayman Yahya to make no mistake and give the team the breathing space they were looking for.

2. Defense comes through again

Australia asked questions of the Saudi defense especially at set pieces. Tyrese Francois went very close in the first half as his shot came back firmly off the bar. A couple of other times, the West Asian team were relieved to see low shots roll just past the outside of the post.

The situation changed after the red card to Jay Rich-Baghuelou in the first half but that meant that there had to be more concentration from the team. Australia were always going to struggle to mount constant attacks but Saudi Arabia had to stay very vigilant.

The Olyroos were never going to give up even with a man removed and for a time did get balls in the area; and it took the second goal to remove the momentum that the Australians were building up. In the end though, it was another clean sheet, thanks to a late penalty save, and another win as the defense stayed focused. To concede no goals in five games is impressive and testament to the solid organization of the young Green Falcons.

3. Hamed Al-Ghamdi and others show strength in depth

The diminutive midfielder has had an excellent tournament, and was everywhere against Australia and full of energy and commitment. The Al-Ettifaq player is not the type to attract many headlines or score spectacular goals but he worked hard to deny the young Australians space or time. Al-Ghamdi was the embodiment of a real team performance. While the likes of Al-Buraikan and Ayman Yahya — the tournament’s top scorer with three — get the goals and the headlines, they can’t do it without the efforts of their teammates.

And then there was Haitham Asiri who has started every game at the Asian Cup but left the field after just nine minutes due to injury. Saudi Arabia didn’t miss a beat however and on came Al-Eisa who, just a few minutes later, scored the opener in ruthless fashion. In a tournament, it is not just about the starting 11 but the whole squad and for the team it is a case of so far, so good.

4. Strange ending offers a valuable lesson

There were five minutes added time awarded by the referee though the game already seemed over as a contest. Yet there were two penalties awarded. The first was given to Australia after a VAR review and Ramy Najjarine’s spot-kick was saved magnificently by goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi, adding another sheen of gloss to his burgeoning reputation. Very soon after, Saudi Arabia got a chance to make it 3-0 when they were given a penalty of their own. It was Abdullah Radif’s turn to see his effort saved.

It was an exciting end to what had looked like a regulation win. It was also an important lesson that even when it seems the game is won, or lost, you never know what can happen. As the 90-minute mark was passed, nobody could have predicted that there were about to be two penalties awarded. The game is not won until the final whistle goes.

5. Uzbekistan get past Japan to set up epic final

Japan had looked good in getting to the semifinal and really made the rest of the continent sit up by defeating defending champions South Korea 3-0 in the quarterfinals. That performance was one of potential champions and it looked as if the Samurai Blue were the team to beat.

Yet in the other semifinal Uzbekistan did the business with a 2-0 win. This wasn’t because of an intimidating atmosphere provided by the host nation as there were not 30,000 fans packed into the stadium. There were only a few hundred Japanese supporters with no home fans allowed due to incidents in the quarterfinal penalty shootout win over Iraq.

Even without their fans, Uzbekistan were aggressive in attack and defended with discipline. The memories they have of winning the 2018 title in China are still fresh and they would love nothing more than to lift the title in front of their own fans. It is possible that Saudi Arabia can use that expectation against the Central Asians and frustrate the hosts but it is going to be a real test. But then, that is what finals are all about.

Mental toughness of golfers will get a workout at US Open

Mental toughness of golfers will get a workout at US Open
Mental toughness of golfers will get a workout at US Open

Mental toughness of golfers will get a workout at US Open
  • Defending champion Jon Rahm seeks a repeat on 7,254-yard layout at 140-year-old urban club
  • Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, the 2017 and 2018 US Open champion, says discipline is crucial to winning majors
BROOKLILNE, MASSACHUSETTS: The mental fortitude of the world’s finest golfers will be tested by unrelenting challenges and moments of adversity when the 122nd US Open starts Thursday at The Country Club.

Defending champion Jon Rahm, who won his first major at oceanside Torrey Pines last year, seeks a repeat on a 7,254-yard layout at a 140-year-old urban club where golf has been played since the 1890s.

“I always love coming to courses that were designed so long ago,” Rahm said. “The uniqueness of the architecture from back then still stands.”

But it’s the usual formidable US Open setup.

“It’s going to be long rough and firm and fast greens,” said fifth-ranked American Justin Thomas. “It’s old school.”

It is a mental toughness test as much as a shotmaking one, Spain’s second-ranked Rahm said.

“It’s a US Open. You need everything,” he said. “You need to drive well, hit your irons well, chip well and putt well and be mentally sane for four days. You can’t hide. Period.

“Your biggest asset is mental strength out here and that’s what you need. You’re going to have a lot of holes where things are going to go wrong, but I just have to know going into it and accept certain things that happen. Par is a good score.”

Thomas, coming off his second major triumph at last month’s PGA Championship, agrees that adversity will provide the true test of mental discipline.

“A lot of it is depending on how you’re playing,” Thomas said. “If you’re cruising and everything feels good, you just basically keep doing what you’re doing, stay focused and in the moment.

“It’s when things start going south or maybe you get a couple of bad breaks or some wind gusts, whatever it is, to where you just get thrown some adversity, and it’s like, how are you going to handle it?

“Those are the times, especially in a major, that I’ve learned I become a little impatient. I almost try to force the issue sometimes. That’s how a lot of guys are going to end up losing the tournament.”

Reigning British Open champion Collin Morikawa says acceptance is the best sign of good mental attitude.

“We’re the best players in the world and we set ourselves to high standards. Sometimes when you don’t perform to the way you want, you can get upset. It can be frustrating,” the seventh-ranked American said.

“You just have to accept that you’re going to hit bad shots. It’s just how do you go through the process and make sure you’re doing the right things leading up to the ball.

“There are so many little things that aren’t said or heard or no one else would know other than yourself, but that’s the thing. It’s the small things that really make a difference.

“That’s what it takes to win majors.”

Top-ranked Masters champion Scottie Scheffler missed the cut at last month’s PGA Championship but says he learned from it.

“Mentally I could have been a little bit different approaching this shot,” Scheffler said. “It’s more stuff like that versus, ‘I missed the cut, what am I doing out here?’

“It was more just sitting back and saying, ‘I could have been better mentally here and here.’ Just little changes. It’s nothing big.”

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, the 2017 and 2018 US Open champion, says discipline is crucial to winning majors.

“A lot of discipline,” he said. “Whether that means laying up off tees just to hit fairways, missing in the correct spots, not being suckered into any pin locations even though it might be a go yardage for you or anything like that.

“You’re going to make a bunch of bogeys. Try not to make a double bogey. That has always been my big goal in majors. You get out of trouble, then get back in position. That’s the key to US Opens.”

NBA Finals: Warriors lean on history with a chance to close out Celtics

NBA Finals: Warriors lean on history with a chance to close out Celtics
NBA Finals: Warriors lean on history with a chance to close out Celtics

NBA Finals: Warriors lean on history with a chance to close out Celtics
  • As the Celtics head into Game 6, coach Ime Udoka exhorts his team to stop complaining to referees about calls and just "spend our energy on the game"
BOSTON: Stephen Curry and the Warriors have been within a game of clinching a championship in three of Golden State’s previous five trips to the NBA Finals during his 13-year NBA career.
Back again and with a 3-2 series lead on the Celtics, Curry says he’ll lean on that experience when he takes the court at Boston’s TD Garden on Thursday night.
“You just understand what the nerves are like,” Curry said. “At the end of the day, once you get out there, you just have to be in the moment. You got to be present as much as possible, not worry about the consequences of a win or a loss. The only opportunity you have is that 48 minutes.”
The Warriors’ core of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green is still around from the 2015 championship run. They’re on the verge of capturing their fourth title in eight seasons with new additions to the floor — like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole — who have never been in this position.
Curry’s advice to them: Lie to yourself a little bit.
“The more you can trick your mind into being in the moment and staying there, that’s the best advice I can give anybody in that situation,” he said. “Because it’s going to be the hardest game you probably ever played in your career because of what the stakes are.”
The stakes will be equally high for the Celtics, who let the turnover demons that have haunted them at times throughout the postseason prevent them from seizing a commanding 3-1 series lead.
Boston limited Curry to his lowest scoring output of the finals in Game 5, but couldn’t overcome 18 turnovers. The Celtics dropped to 1-7 this postseason when committing 16 turnovers or more — and lost consecutive games for the first time since the end of March.
But they have a chance to force Game 7 — and the chance is coming at the Garden, where they are 6-5 in the playoffs.
The mood at the close of Wednesday’s practice session was loose, with players smiling and joking while getting up some shots. Celtics star Jayson Tatum said the optimism comes from the team’s extremely recent playoff history.
Boston’s path to the finals has included Game 7 victories over Milwaukee in the second round and Miami in the conference finals. The Celtics entered the finals as only the 12th team in league history to win back-to-back Game 7s in the preceding rounds.
“In those moments, we just responded. I don’t know exactly what it is, but I think just our will to want to win, just trying to figure it out,” Tatum said. “I think my thought process, as it was in that game, Game 7 against the Heat, it was just do whatever it takes to win.”
That, and reminding himself and teammates of the fact that there is still basketball left to play.
“It’s the first to four. It’s not over with,” Tatum said. “So as long as it’s not over with, you got a chance.”

My ball
Tatum and Green had one of the more memorable moments in Game 5, when Tatum refused to let Green take the ball from him as he walked to the bench during timeout.
The play was an example of the head games Green has tried to play against a young Celtics team throughout the finals.
On Wednesday, Tatum clutched a basketball throughout his news conference. He was asked by a reporter if he was still keeping it away from Green.
“Oh, like the other day?” Tatum asked. “Yeah, It’s my ball.”

Enough talk
One thing Celtics coach Ime Udoka wants to eliminate heading into Game 6 is his team complaining to referees about calls.
Boston picked up a pair of technical fouls in the loss — one in the first quarter by Udoka and another by Marcus Smart early in the fourth. Smart’s technical was followed immediately by an offensive foul call against him, which led to a 3-pointer by Golden State.
“I think in general just too many conversations being had at times. Feels like after foul calls or dead balls, free throws, timeouts, there’s somebody talking to a ref,” Udoka said. “We’ve got to spend our energy on the game, and everything else going in between, other than the referees.”

Cilic into Queen's last eight, Kyrgios rallies past Tsitsipas at Halle

Cilic into Queen’s last eight, Kyrgios rallies past Tsitsipas at Halle
Cilic into Queen’s last eight, Kyrgios rallies past Tsitsipas at Halle

Cilic into Queen’s last eight, Kyrgios rallies past Tsitsipas at Halle
  • The 33-year-old Cilic has been in good form of late, advancing to the last four of this season’s French Open before losing to Casper Ruud
LONDON, HALLE WESTFALEN: Marin Cilic made it into the last eight of the Queen’s grass-court tournament on Wednesday, with a 7-6 (8/6) 7-5 win over Alexander Bublik.

This event acts as a warm-up for Wimbledon where Croatia’s Cilic went all the way to the final in 2017 before losing to Roger Federer in straight sets.

The 33-year-old Cilic has been in good form of late, advancing to the last four of this season’s French Open before losing to Casper Ruud.

But Denis Shapovalov, a Wimbledon semifinalist last year, was beaten in the first round at Queen’s on Wednesday, the sixth seed going down in three sets to Tommy Paul of the US.

Paul took the first set 6-4 only for Shapovalov to draw level by taking the second set 6-2.

But Paul held his nerve to win the decider 6-4.

Finnish qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori beat Britain’s Jack Draper 6-2, 7-6 (7/2) to advance into the quarterfinals.

World No. 56 Ruusuvuori was in fine form, hitting 29 winners while forcing nine break points.

Defending champion Matteo Berrettini and three-time Grand Slam title winner Stan Wawrinka will try to join Cilic and Ruusuvuori in the last eight when they face Denis Kudla and world No. 35 Paul on Thursday.

With no points on offer at Wimbledon this summer, due to the decision by the All England Club to ban Russian and Belarussian competitors following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Queen’s Club event is one of last opportunities for players to boost their rankings ahead of the hard court season.

No sweat as impressive Kyrgios sees off Tsitsipas

Nick Kyrgios impressively rallied past Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Halle grass court tournament on Wednesday to hammer home his status as a Wimbledon threat but only after a spat with the chair umpire over sweating.

Kyrgios defeated world No. 6 Tsitsipas 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 to reach a second successive quarterfinal after also making the last eight in Stuttgart five days ago.

The 27-year-old smashed his racquet after losing the opener after saving three set points.

He then got into a minor spat with the chair umpire in the third game of the second set, landing himself with a warning for time-wasting.

“He said I was playing too slow — statistically I’m one of the fastest,” Kyrgios said.

“I had to walk to the sidelines to get my towel, there is this thing called sweat in 30 Celsius heat that runs down onto your hands.

“I needed to wipe my hands and he gave me a warning.”

Kyrgios immediately sat down mid-game on his bench and thrashed the point out with the chair before returning to the court amid cheers.

“The support I get from crowds around the world is amazing. They want me to go out and put on a show,” he said.

Kyrgios called what he judged a frivolous warning “an unnecessary part of the game. It’s not needed in a stadium full of people.”

“I later hit two aces just to prove my point.”

Kyrgios, who has played only five events this season outside of Australia, said he is proud of winning on his own terms — without a coach and playing only when it suits him — while still keeping his ranking at its current 65th.

“There needs to be more grass events for sure, I’ve been talking about it for ages,” he said after defeating the second seeded Greek while saving seven of eight break points in just over two hours.

“If we had six grass court tournaments in Australia, I’d never leave the country.”

Kyrgios will play a Friday quarterfinal against Pablo Carreno Busta after the Spanish sixth seed beat Sebastian Korda 6-4, 0-6, 6-3.

The Australian said that his lack of a massive tennis work ethic is actually a help to his game.

“If I can beat some of the best players in the world and play at this level with as few events as I play, I’m pretty happy.

“I’ve got a lot of people whom I’m playing for back home and they all want me to keep winning matches like this. This just proves that you can do it all your own way.”

