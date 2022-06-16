You are here

Biden needs to find the 'will' to pursue Israel-Palestine peace, a congressional ally says

Updated 16 June 2022
RAY HANANIA

  • The US must end inaction and convene the stakeholders, who should decide between ‘a one-state option, a two-state option, a federated model, or a Belgium model,’ says Democrat Marie Newman
  • Congresswoman is outspoken critic of Tel Aviv’s policies and human rights violations, including ‘immoral’ home confiscations
CHICAGO: President Joe Biden needs to find the “will” to do the right thing and push Israelis and Palestinians together to achieve peace, one of his strongest supporters in Congress told Arab News Wednesday.

Congresswoman Marie Newman, a Democrat, said the issue of Palestine and Israel is important to her constituents in her former 3rd District, and even more so in the newly drawn 6th District where she is running for re-election in the June 28, 2022 Democratic Primary election.

Newman has been an outspoken critic of the Israeli government’s harsh policies toward Palestinians, including the home confiscations in Sheikh Jarrah and several other human rights violations. But she insisted she supports Israel and the Biden administration, explaining that getting both to do the right thing is not something to be criticized for.

“I wish the answer was yes, Ray, I just don’t think it is there. I think it is not a priority for them. And as much as I scream about it, Rashida screams about it, and Ilhan. There are 10 of us that talk to the State Department regularly about this and it has not been prioritized. We fight, we fight. We fight. Because every fight starts with one person. Then it grows to 10. And then it grows to a thousand. We have to fight,” Newman said.

“It is all about will. We could go in and start peace talks ... and it would take some finessing … because there are many members of Palestine’s various areas that would have to be represented, because there is not just one government entity there. With regards to Israel, we would have to get them to the table. But here is what is important. I am never a fan of forcing what someone’s governmental model should be. Getting them together is the main (aim), convening the stakeholders is our job. The US’ job. If they chose a one-state option, a two-state option, a federated model, a Belgium model, I am okay with it because they chose it as a team. So, let’s let the people who live in the place decide. Let’s not ... I shouldn’t be deciding for them. The American government should not be deciding for them. But it is our job as the leader of the free world to bring them together and to have peace talks and help them get to a place where both can live freely, equally and in justice.”

Newman unseated an entrenched conservative Democrat in March 2020 to represent the 3rd Congressional District which had the largest concentration of Palestinians and Muslims of any of the nation’s 435 congressional districts. Pro-Israel Democrats redrew the district merging it with the 6th District forcing her to face-off on June 28, 2022 with another Democrat, Congressman Sean Casten, hoping Newman might be forced out.

But Newman said the Palestinian, Arab and South Asian Muslim community has doubled in size making the need to speak to Palestinian and Arab needs that much more of an imperative. Newman said nearly 10 percent of the old 3rd District was Palestinian, Arab and South Asian Muslim; the same community in the newly drawn 6th District is “closer to 18 percent.”

Newman praised Biden for supporting many important issues and sponsoring policies to help Americans, but she said the Palestine-Israel conflict is an “additive” issue in his administrative.

“Let’s be very clear. This is additive. Has he done some great things with foreign policies? Is he handling Ukraine well and all those things? But when it comes to Israel and Palestine, we are very conflict-diverse because Israel is a close ally of ours. And it should remain a close ally of ours,” Newman said.

“But let’s be clear. This (supporting Palestine rights) is additive. It is not critical (to Biden). I am saying now is the time to start addressing the issue. Add it to the top of your priority list. It is additive.”

As a result of supporting Palestinian rights, Newman has been attacked as being “anti-Semitic.” The freshman congresswoman has sponsored and supported several pieces of legislation and endorsed resolutions that have criticized Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians.

She remains resolute despite the personal attacks: “You can’t be afraid to do the right thing. The right thing, is the right thing.” She said it is becoming easier for members of Congress to support Palestinian rights because American attitudes, especially among the younger generation, are steadily changing.

“At the end of the day, what was even controversial five years ago is not controversial now. The sentiment around Palestine and Israel has really gotten to be a much more realistic look at what the state of the situation is. Years ago, people would just say Israel could do no wrong. Everybody wants Israel to be at peace and be prosperous,” Newman said,

“But when the government and the military mistreat the Palestinians, that is absolutely wrong and I will not stand for it. And humanitarian rights are humanitarian rights. And this is not about religion or anything else. This is about treating humans correctly and that is really where all this is rooted in.”

Newman insisted that criticizing Israel’s government is legitimate and that she is offended by attacks from pro-Israel extremists and even extremist members of Congress who have labeled her “anti-Semitic.”

She said being called anti-Semitic is “infuriating” and very hurtful to her husband, who is Jewish.

“I think you know that my husband is Jewish. I am called anti-Semitic on social media, members of Congress called me anti-Semitic. It is so upsetting to my husband and his family when that happens,” Newman explained.

“I am saying hey Israel, you cannot steal homes. You cannot disrupt people’s lives. You cannot drag people out of their homes and take their homes away from them. No. First of all, it is incredibly immoral but secondly you wouldn’t allow that in France. You wouldn’t allow that in Canada. You wouldn’t allow that in Korea. Why do you let Israel, without speaking up? So we criticize our ally Israel and say, wow, you have a huge humanitarian rights violation issue here. Huge.”

Newman acknowledged there are some in the Arab and Muslim community who want her to be even tougher in her criticism of Israel, but she said that she works closely with the community to get them to understand the reality of achieving peace.

“Because I am close to the community they understand, now, that I mean that Israel should be free, and be their own sovereign entity and be able to prosper and be their own nation. Israel has a right to exist now, too. I want both of them to live in peace and I think they really understand that,” Newman said.

“I think my ability to understand the complexity and the everchanging nature of what is on the ground there is emblematic. And I think people now trust that I constantly seek information and counsel because it is an everchanging situation. What we don’t want is war. We are pro-peace and pro-justice. And I think the community really understands that is my goal, is that we just want freedom for the Palestinians. The occupation is bad for Israel and Palestine, by the way. It is a horrible thing for both of them. It’s not a sustainable model moving forward. It is completely untenable.”

Newman strongly supported a resolution introduced to Congress in May that recognized the Palestinian “Nakba,” the Arabic word for “catastrophe.” Last year, Newman urged Biden to stop Israel’s evictions of Palestinians from their homes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Buffalo supermarket gunman in court on hate crime counts

BUFFALO: The white man who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket made his first appearance in federal court on hate crime charges Thursday, and the judge urged prosecutors to quickly decide whether to pursue the death penalty given the “substantial” cost of those cases.
In a brief proceeding, presiding Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder said Payton Gendron was eligible to be represented by public defenders based on his financial situation. Fielding a series of questions from the judge mostly with “yes” or “no” responses, Gendron said he had not been employed in a year, had $16 dollars in a bank account, had no car and two shares of Disney stock.
Gendron has been held without bail since his arrest shortly after the May 14 attack at a Tops Friendly Supermarket, which also left three people wounded.
He appeared in U.S. District Court on a criminal complaint charging him with 10 counts each of hate crime resulting in death and using a firearm to commit murder. The complaint also includes three counts each of hate crime involving bodily injury and attempt to kill, and using a firearm in a violent crime.
Gendron wore an orange jump suit, shackles and a black mask covering a scruffy beard. He leaned forward slightly in his chair with his head down when the judge read the charges.
No plea was entered during the proceeding.
“It's hard being here. It's hard being in a courtroom with a terrorist," said Zeneta Everhart, one of about two dozen relatives of victims who were in the courtroom. "Seeing the man who tried to kill my son sitting there, sharing the same space with him, is hard.”
Everhart's 21-year-old son, Zaire Goodman, a Tops employee, was shot in the neck as he helped a customer in the parking lot but survived.
She called being in court “part of my healing process.”
Gendron's parents were not in the courtroom.
Attorney General Merrick Garland, who met with the victims’ families in Buffalo on Wednesday, has not ruled out seeking the death penalty against Gendron.
In calling for prosecutors to make a quick decision on the death penalty, Schroeder noted such cases typically require expert testimony from psychiatrists and medical examiners.
Federal prosecutor Joseph Tripi said the next step in the process involves an indictment. At that point, it will be the attorney general’s “sole decision” whether to seek the death penalty.
“I’m a Christian person, I don’t wish death on anyone,” a niece of 62-year-old victim Geraldine Talley said after the hearing, “but this right here I have to work with it, because I would rather see him dead.”
The niece, Tamika Harper, vowed to be at every court appearance “for my aunt and the other nine victims.”
“I'm angry, very, very angry,” said Harper, who wore pins on her top with the victims’ pictures. “He has not shown a lick of remorse.”
The federal hate crimes case is based partly on documents in which Gendron detailed his plans for the attack, including the semi-automatic rifle he would use, clothing and body armor he would wear and the portable camera that would allow him to stream the massacre live on the internet.
The writings included “statements that his motivation for the attack was to prevent Black people from replacing white people and eliminating the white race, and to inspire others to commit similar racially-motivated attacks,” according to the complaint.
Gendron was already facing a mandatory life sentence without parole if convicted on previously filed state charges, including hate-motivated domestic terrorism and murder. He has pleaded not guilty.
His lawyer in the state case declined to comment on the federal charges.
Gendron drove more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) from his home in Conklin to a predominantly Black part of Buffalo. There, authorities say, he fired approximately 60 shots at shoppers and workers.
The complaint details his path through the store's aisles in search of victims as customers and employees ran to take cover in a stock room, conference room, freezer and dairy cooler.
Gendron surrendered to police as he exited the supermarket.
 

Violent protests break out in India over new army recruitment scheme

Violent protests break out in India over new army recruitment scheme
Violent protests break out in India over new army recruitment scheme

Violent protests break out in India over new army recruitment scheme
  • Youths blocked railway tracks and roads, burnt tires and destroyed public property in several Indian states
  • Under a new system, most soldiers will be recruited only on 4-year contracts
NEW DELHI: Violent protests by Indian youths broke out in India on Thursday, after the military overhauled its recruitment process, introducing shorter contracts for young prospects who had pinned their career hopes on the army.

India has one of the world’s largest armed forces with some 1.4 million personnel. Soldiers have been recruited by the army, navy and the air force separately and typically enter service for a period of up to 20 years, after which they are eligible for pension.

Indian youths would prepare for exams to join the military, which for decades has been a major source of stable employment, but the defense ministry announced earlier this week it was overhauling the recruitment process for personnel below officer rank.

Under the new system, called Agnipath (meaning “path of fire” in Hindi), a total of 46,000 soldiers will be recruited this year on four-year contracts with only a quarter expected to be kept on at the end of that term for permanent commission.

The cut comes as India is trying to trim its $76 billion military expenditure — the third highest in the world — most of which goes to the payment of wages and pensions.

The new policy was met with protests by thousands of youths who blocked railway tracks and roads and burnt tires and destroyed public property in several Indian states.

“I have been preparing for the recruitment for one year and a half, and I have already cleared the physical and written exams,” Parmjit Chowhan, a protester in Rewari district, northern Haryana state, told Arab News.

“This protest is against the new rule, which says that they will recruit us for four years. What will happen to the youth after four years?” said Satyendra Kumar, who was protesting in Nawada, eastern Bihar state, adding that the demonstrators wanted the old recruitment system restored.

“We don’t want the new one,” he said. “Unless the government withdraws the new order, we will continue our agitation.”

Gulsan Kumar, another demonstrator in Nawada, added: “Our demand is that the government withdraw the new recruitment drive and conduct exams for army recruitment in a normal way.”

A number of retired army officers have openly expressed reservations about the Agnipath recruitment system in the local media.

Maj. Gen. (Retd.) Dhruv C. Katoch told Arab News that when the system becomes operational, 75 percent of the armed forces would consist of troops with less than four years of experience.

“Their fighting integrity, all those things, will be impacted, which I think is not a very good idea,” he said. “There is a cost involved in maintaining an army. The nation has to be prepared to pay the cost. Otherwise, be prepared to be subjugated by foreigners.”

Katoch did not approve of violent protests, saying that those involved in them were acting “like hooligans” and were not “something that you want in the armed forces anyway.”

But for Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, a Delhi-based political analyst, the protest is understandable in the country where more than 50 percent of the population is below the age of 25. The new rule, he said, will shatter job aspirations for many of them and put the government at a huge risk of public anger.

“They are being offered a contractual position, so the basic Indian aspiration of having a government job still remains a dream, and that is the reason for protest,” Mukhopadhyay told Arab News. 

“It’s a warning for the government to make amends and meet the aspirations of the people.” 

Malaysian tourism faces labor crunch as Singapore travel takes off

Malaysian tourism faces labor crunch as Singapore travel takes off
Malaysian tourism faces labor crunch as Singapore travel takes off

Malaysian tourism faces labor crunch as Singapore travel takes off
  • More than 600,000 Singaporeans have visited Malaysia since April 1 
  • At least 15,000 new workers needed to meet demand in tourism sector 
SINGAPORE: Malaysia, which has long been among the top vacation choices for Singaporeans, is struggling to deal with an influx of visitors from its neighbor following the lifting of coronavirus travel restrictions.

Singapore and Malaysia share one of the world’s busiest land borders, but travel came to a halt in 2020 as both countries shut their doors to curb coronavirus transmission. 

Since reopening on April 1, more than 600,000 Singaporeans have traveled to Malaysia, according to the Malaysian tourism ministry, which is hoping to welcome 2 million international visitors by the end of December.

More Singaporean travelers are also expected to arrive by rail, with cross-border railway services set to resume on Sunday.

“The situation now is slowly returning to the pre-pandemic period,” Nurul Hidayah, customer service operator of Malaysia’s main rail service, Keretapi Tanah Melayu, told Arab News.

Most tickets have already been sold out, she added.

Before the pandemic, tourism was responsible for more than 13 percent of Malaysia’s gross domestic product, and the country has been eagerly awaiting a revival of its hospitality sector. But now stakeholders realize they may not have enough hands to cope with the visitor influx.

Tourism Minister Nancy Shukri said last month that at least 15,000 additional workers are needed in the hospitality sector alone and the government will try to bring them from abroad.

“When the borders opened, suddenly there were a lot of challenges,” Uzaidi Udanis, president of the Malaysia Tourism Council, told Arab News.

“One is the lack of manpower because a lot of workers have gone to work somewhere else. It is difficult for us to get them back, especially those working in the transportation, hotel and services sectors.” 

Over the past two years, the hospitality industry has been forced to downsize during lockdowns. Some workers switched to other sectors and have no plans to return.

Zecherian Tan, who has worked at a five-star hotel in Kuala Lumpur and has 20 years of experience in the sector, said that he could not “see anyone who would want to work in the hotel industry.”

He added: “The hotel basic pay is really, really low, and the workload is heavy and tiring.”

With the labor crunch threatening the recovery of the tourism sector, Prof. Donald Low, director at the Institute for Emerging Market Studies of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, said that countries such as Malaysia could benefit from a change in their tourism model.

“Malaysia is a middle-income country that is trying to be a higher income country,” Low, a Singaporean, told Arab News. “It should not compete as a low-cost, backpacker location, but as a middle-class location.”

The pandemic might have proven “an opportune time for countries like Malaysia” to reconsider their tourism strategy, he said.

Kremlin says Western arms ‘useless’ as Europe leaders visit Kyiv

Kremlin says Western arms ‘useless’ as Europe leaders visit Kyiv
Kremlin says Western arms 'useless' as Europe leaders visit Kyiv

Kremlin says Western arms ‘useless’ as Europe leaders visit Kyiv
  • The leaders of the European Union’s biggest economies are making their first trip to Ukraine since Russia sent troops to Ukraine on February 24
MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Thursday warned against new Western weapons supplies to Ukraine as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived in Kyiv.
“I would like to hope that the leaders of these three states and the President of Romania will not only focus on supporting Ukraine by further pumping Ukraine with weapons,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
He added that it would be “absolutely useless and will cause further damage to the country.”
The leaders of the European Union’s biggest economies are making their first trip to Ukraine since Russia sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.
They are expected to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
“Let’s hope they will encourage President Zelensky to really look at the state of affairs,” Peskov said.
Also on Thursday, former Russian president and deputy head of the country’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, said the visit of the European leaders will be of no use.
“European fans of frogs, liverwurst and spaghetti love visiting Kyiv. With zero use,” Medvedev said on Twitter in English.
“Promised EU membership and old howitzers to Ukraine, lushed up on gorilka and went home by train,” he said, referring to Ukraine’s vodka. “It won’t bring Ukraine closer to peace.”
Ukraine has recently received French-made self-propelled Caesar howitzers.
The trio of European leaders arrived in Ukraine by train earlier on Thursday.
Romanian leader Klaus Iohannis joined them in the battle-scarred Kyiv suburb of Irpin.
The visit comes as Ukraine is pushing to be given official candidate status to join the EU.

‘Disloyal’ Britain left former Afghan guards at Taliban mercy: BBC

‘Disloyal’ Britain left former Afghan guards at Taliban mercy: BBC
'Disloyal' Britain left former Afghan guards at Taliban mercy: BBC

‘Disloyal’ Britain left former Afghan guards at Taliban mercy: BBC
  • Former embassy employees facing threats, attacks
  • Government has caused ‘incalculable trauma,’ says charity
More than 150 Afghans who guarded Britain’s embassy in Kabul remain in the country, with several having detailed being beaten and tortured by the Taliban, the BBC reports.

Some of those employed by global security company GardaWorld had spent more than a decade in their postings, with one stating that they had been targeted by the new Afghan administration because of their work for the UK.

He said: “I was sitting outside when gunmen approached me. One of (them) then attacked me. They said you were working for the British embassy. They started beating me and they threw me on the ground. They attacked me again and again.”

Another spoke of being hit over the head with a rifle butt and being detained until he was able to persuade the Taliban he no longer worked for the British.

Human rights charity Azadi, which has been working to support and evacuate targeted Afghans, has condemned the UK government’s slow response, despite its continual proclamations of having moved thousands to safety.

Azadi director Sarah Magill said: “Through their inaction, the government has caused incalculable trauma. It is a deeply inhumane way to treat a body of staff entrusted to keep British ministers and civil servants safe.”

MPs have equally slammed the government response, with one group saying there had been a “total absence of a plan for evacuating Afghans who supported the UK mission.”

Attempting to quell ceaseless criticism, the government announced this week that the former guards would be able to apply to come to the UK from June 20 as part of its Afghan citizens resettlement scheme (ACRS), despite the program’s official launch in January.

The ACRS accompanies a separate scheme, the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), aimed to relocate those who were employed directly by the British government.

One Afghan who arrived earlier this year under ARAP said that many of his former colleagues from the embassy were being threatened on a daily basis, adding that he felt the “British have been disloyal.”

He added: “They made a promise — these men worked hard for them and now their lives are at risk.

“I can’t sleep or eat without thinking of what they’re going through. They message me constantly asking for help.”

