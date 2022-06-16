Saudi flyadeal launches its first flight to Jordan as it seeks expansion  

RIYADH: Saudi low-cost airline flyadeal has launched its first flight to Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan, as it seeks to expand its destination networks.
Jeddah-based flyadeal will operate daily direct flights between Amman and Jeddah and Riyadh, according to a statement.
This step comes in line with the firm’s five-years strategy to increase its local and international destinations to 50, as well as looking for new markets, Ahmad Al-Barahim, chief customer and commercial officer, said.
Saudi-US business forum discusses enhancing cooperation
Updated 17 June 2022
RIYADH: The US Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday organized a Saudi-US business forum in Washington, with a high-level Saudi delegation headed by the minister of commerce in attendance, the Saudi Press Agency said.
Minister Majid Al-Qasabi stressed the deep-rooted trade relations between the two countries.
The forum was also attended by the Saudi ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bin Bandar, as well as 180 Saudi and American figures in the business sector.
Al-Qasabi also said that, since the launch of Saudi Vision 2030 in 2016, the Kingdom’s economy has witnessed a transformation that has led to the opening of many new sectors and providing promising opportunities business.
The minister said that Saudi reforms, which are aimed at diversifying the economy and developing trade and investment in the Kingdom, are attributed the to the Vision 2030 program, which was launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
“The world today is facing many challenges such as pandemics, climate change, international crises, and food security,” the minister said. Despite these challenges the Kingdom was still able to achieve this vision because of the crown prince’s constant support, he added.
The minister extended an invitation to delegates to visit the Kingdom and see the business opportunities that exist in all sectors.
The Saudi delegation held workshops and discussions with US business figures. Entrepreneurs from large, medium and small enterprises in Saudi Arabia took part.
Separately, Al-Qasabi and Princess Reema held a meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo to discuss means to enhance economic and commercial bilateral relations.
The minister said that “these discussions are part of both countries’ keenness to increase bilateral coordination according to a joint action plan that can increase the commercial exchange opportunities in several promising economic sectors.”
Al-Qasabi added these include building the green economy, enhancing the role of women in doing business, developing small and medium enterprises, and promoting innovation.
US shale production to rise further driven by healthy cashflows
Updated 16 June 2022
RIYADH: The US shale production is expected to rise further in the coming months, as producers successfully reduced their debt burdens to pre-pandemic levels following healthy cashflows driven by higher oil prices, says a report.
According to the report released by Al Rajhi Capital, cash per barrel of oil required to ensure free cash flow for shale companies increased from $23 per barrel in first quarter of 2021 to $34 a barrel in Q1 of 2022.
The report, however, admitted that Europe’s decision to partially ban Russian oil may offset the incremental supply from OPEC+ and US shale to some extent.
The report said that the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development inventory level has reached 7.4 percent in May 2022 after touching a low of 7.1 percent in December 2021.
“Going forward, rising OPEC+ production, a likely recovery in US shale production, and a possible slowdown in oil demand may increase the inventory levels gradually,” the report said.
RIYADH: Salim Al-Aufi has been appointed as Oman’s new Minister of Energy and Minerals, according to a royal decree issued by the Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq.
Prior to his appointment, Al-Aufi was the undersecretary of the ministry since August 2020, according to Oman News Agency.
His career spans over 20 years, in which he held several key local and international positions, including Petroleum Development Oman’s head of corporate planning, chief petroleum engineering and operation manager.
MENA Project Tracker: Arabian Centers to open two retail destinations; KOC eyes $700m oil project tender
Updated 16 June 2022
Hala Hisham Koura Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Arabian Centers, one of the largest operators of contemporary lifestyle centers in Saudi Arabia, will open two top-rated retail destinations in Riyadh and Jeddah, according to a report in Trade Arabia.
Work on the projects, Jawharat Al Riyadh and Jawharat Jeddah, is progressing steadily, and the company claims that these destinations will offer a next-generation retail experience to customers.
The SR1.8 billion (480 million) retail destination in Riyadh is expected to be operational by 2025, while the Jeddah project worth SR1.1 billion will start functioning by 2024.
The Riyadh and Jeddah projects are expected to generate 7,000 and 5,000 jobs respectively.
KOC to upgrade four gathering centers
The Kuwait Oil Co., also known as KOC, is preparing to tender a $700 million project to debottleneck four gathering centers in East Kuwait, MEED reported, citing industry sources.
According to the report, KOC aims to renovate GC-1, GC-2, GC-11, and GC-19 gathering centers.
The budget approval for this project is expected to be finalized by October or November.
Acciona and Engie bids on Mirfa 2
Spain’s Acciona and France’s Engie have placed the lowest bids for developing Mirfa 2 seawater reverse osmosis project in Abu Dhabi, Meed reported.
Acciona’s offer stands at $54.46 cents a cubic meter for an 80 million imperial gallons a day development, outbidding the Engie-led team by 1.7$c/cm.
Engie’s bid is at $48.32 cents a cubic meter for a 120 MIGD plant.