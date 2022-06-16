You are here

  • Home
  • The first European Film Festival in Saudi Arabia promotes cultural exchange

The first European Film Festival in Saudi Arabia promotes cultural exchange

The first European Film Festival in Saudi Arabia promotes cultural exchange
1 / 4
The event was planned and developed locally by Arabia Pictures in collaboration with the EU, the Saudi Film Commission. (Supplied)
The first European Film Festival in Saudi Arabia promotes cultural exchange
2 / 4
(Supplied)
The first European Film Festival in Saudi Arabia promotes cultural exchange
3 / 4
(Supplied)
The first European Film Festival in Saudi Arabia promotes cultural exchange
4 / 4
(Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mwhgv

Updated 16 June 2022
Nada Alturki

The first European Film Festival in Saudi Arabia promotes cultural exchange

The first European Film Festival in Saudi Arabia promotes cultural exchange
  • The festival kicked off with the screening of the French film “Perfumes” by Gregory Magne, preceding the screening of 13 other selected European films
Updated 16 June 2022
Nada Alturki

The Esplanade’s VOX Cinema buzzed as crowds of international filmmakers, Saudi creators, and ambassadors alike joined together in the first-of-its-kind European Film Festival in Riyadh last night.

The festival kicked off with the screening of the French film “Perfumes” by Gregory Magne, preceding the screening of 13 other selected European films.

The event was planned and developed locally by Arabia Pictures in collaboration with the EU, the Saudi Film Commission, and supported by the Goethe Institute, Peugeot, Alliance Française, and EU-member state embassies including Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Spain and Sweden.

“Tonight we also celebrate friendship between Europe and Saudi Arabia. We are all extremely excited to witness the booming cultural scene of the Kingdom and the impressive push by the Vision 2030 to bring culture and entertainment to the largest part of the Saudi population,” said EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Patrick Simonnet in his opening remarks. “We are proud to contribute through our own events and initiatives.”

The festival’s goal is to bridge cultures, expose Saudi filmmakers and audiences to international creations, and create a global discourse. “Our industry is very new and just starting out, so we have a lot of areas that are a green field that we need to learn from,” Roua Almadani, CEO of Arabia Pictures, told Arab News. “For example, on-ground production, lighting, location design, or even simple techniques related to directing or producing.”




Roua Almadani, CEO of Arabia Pictures. (Supplied)

Abdullah Al-Eyaf, the CEO of the Saudi Film Commission, told Arab News: “I believe that having festivals like this is very important and is at the core of what we aspire to do at the Film Commission.

“It allows the audience to view different films than what’s commercially in the market. It gives a chance for European filmmakers, or others at different festivals, to meet with new audiences and hear from them and create spaces for dialogue and discussions. It also creates opportunities for distribution,” he said.

“A relationship that centers on cultural exchange and learning between the Kingdom and international regions could be beneficial to growing the young Saudi film industry. It’s an opportunity to bring in experts in film production, create training programs, internships, co-productions, and even learn from a financial management standpoint,” he added.




Abdullah Al-Eyaf, the CEO of the Saudi Film Commission. (Supplied)

While the selection of films represent some of the finest in Europe, one can wonder how receptive a Saudi audience will be. “I believe that there will be a large acceptance for European films for one reason: The Saudi community is thirsty for art — they want to see it. They have a big curiosity for learning and seeing, so I think there will be a demand. Another thing is that it’s great to have something in cinemas that’s different from what they’re used to,” said Almadani.

American producer Todd Nims sees it as an opportunity for Saudi Arabia to develop its own identity as an industry. “There’s a lot to learn about (developing) a brand … in Europe you get that too, like French films. There could be that for Saudi … I think Saudi film has the potential to be really niche with this cool blend that’s commercial, but not in a bad way. It’s their own thing,” he told Arab News.

The filmmaker, like many others in the room, has just returned from attending the Saudi Film Festival in Dammam. Nims has been in the Kingdom for the past 15 years developing films and entertainment.

“This is kind of historical for me,” he added.

Filmmaker Omar Alomeirat, who also attended the Saudi Film Festival, noted the overwhelming change these sorts of festivals present. “It’s not just Saudi (anymore), it’s the world,” he told Arab News. “Seeing international films would give us another perspective and perception of how they see the world, and that gives us insight on how to picture our world here in Saudi.”

Saudi writer, actress, and director Sarah Taibah expressed her excitement about the diversity brought to Saudi film screens. “We always have access to Hollywood … but to me, European cinema has a totally different flavor,” she told Arab News.

Reactions to the first screening, Magne’s “Parfums,” were mixed, though. “There’s a lot to like about the movie, but as an opening movie, I don’t know. It could have been a lot better,” Saudi filmmaker Talha B. told Arab News.

His brother, fellow filmmaker Maan B., chimed in: “It’s good to watch foreign films. I’ve been watching a lot of Hollywood movies, so this is a refreshment … (The movie) was in a way beat by beat, but I enjoyed it. It was funny, it was relatable.”

The upcoming European film screenings will include “Little Joe” by Jessica Hausner, “Campeones” by Javier Fesser, “I am Greta” by Nathan Grossman, and many others.

“Next year we’re aiming for newer movies and a better program, but what I can say is that this year’s films are really great,” Almadani said.

The European Film Festival will be screening films through to June 22 at The Esplanade’s VOX Cinema.

Topics: Saudi Arabia European Film Festival Saudi Film Commission

Related

Saudi Film Festival closes with a red carpet and golden palm awards
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Film Festival closes with a red carpet and golden palm awards
Saudi Film Commission launches incentive program to boost local film and creative industry
Media
Saudi Film Commission launches incentive program to boost local film and creative industry

Crowds flock to opening of the inaugural Madinah Book Fair

Crowds flock to opening of the inaugural Madinah Book Fair
Updated 30 sec ago
Nada Hameed
Nada Hameed

Crowds flock to opening of the inaugural Madinah Book Fair

Crowds flock to opening of the inaugural Madinah Book Fair
  • The 10-day event, which began on Thursday and continues until June 25, includes more than 200 publishers and other related organizations from 11 countries
Updated 30 sec ago
Nada Hameed Nada Hameed

MADINAH: More than 200 publishers and other related organizations are taking part in the inaugural Madinah Book Fair, which began on Thursday at the King Salman bin Abdelaziz Center for Exhibitions and Conferences.

During the opening ceremony, Mohammed Hassan Alwan, the CEO of event organizer the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, said: “The commission is seeking to build its role in the book fair industry based on partnership and integration foundations, and we also aim to provide the people of the city with a renewed cultural scene, and we hope to offer the publishing industry beneficial, culturally and economically viable book fairs.

“We are keen that the city book fair will be an annual exhibition with a distinctive position on the map of Arab book fairs.”

The 10-day event, held under the patronage of Madinah’s governor, Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, continues until June 25. It includes workshops, cultural and theatrical programs and events for children that offer a window into the creation of literature and the publishing industry.

In a message posted on June 6 on Twitter, the official account of Saudi Book Fairs wrote: “In the heart of Medina the cultural program activities of the #Madinah_Book_Fair_2022 are launched to provide an integrated knowledge journey that promises visitors a unique cultural experience.”

Organizers said the event aims to enhance the cultural status of Madinah, boost the Saudi publishing sector, encourage cultural exchanges between countries, provide an integrated journey for readers, and highlight the role of reading in raising awareness and improving quality of life.

Eleven nations are participating in the fair: 10 Arab countries — Kuwait, Iraq, Tunisia, Algeria, UAE, Oman, Mauritania, Jordan, Egypt and Sudan — and the UK.

Among the more than 200 publishers and related organizations taking part, more than 80 are from the Kingdom, including universities, research centers, foundations, commissions, bookstores and libraries. The event attracted huge crowds on day one.

Amir Alsaiegh, a 46-year-old literature lecturer and self-professed bibliophile, told Arab News: “I came today with two suitcases to fill them with book selections which I came to pick from the fair.

“I have a long list for today and I am glad about the huge number of publishing houses available here. The fair exceeded my expectations.”

Ibtihal Al-Jabri, 17, visited the fair with her three sisters who, like her, are all book lovers.

“I was so excited for the book fair when they first announced it two weeks ago,” she said.

Her sister Nouf, 22, added: “This event is the first of its kind in Madinah; I have been waiting for it for so many years. I love it and am willing to come here every day.”

The attractions included immersive offerings in Arabic and English for children, including educational theatrical shows and workshops on topics such as storytelling, handicrafts, drawing, writing, interactive reading, heritage arts, Arabic calligraphy and philosophy.

Six-year-old Samia Al-Nahdi said: “I love reading. I came today with my parents because they like reading, like me.”

Madinah Book Fair is part of the Book Fair Initiatives, one of the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission’s strategic initiatives that aims to stage fairs across the Kingdom to give Saudi readers a chance to explore works published by local, Arab and international publishers and learn about the latest developments in the publishing industry.

To accompany the start of the book fair, two other events took place on Thursday. The first was the opening of a new museum at King Abdul Aziz Complex for Waqf Libraries, which was inaugurated by Prince Faisal.

Fahad Al-Wahbi, the organization’s secretary-general, told Arab News: “Today, the complex is participating in this museum, which aims to shed light on a group of important archaeological and historical collectibles, which vary from ancient manuscripts, some of which date back thousands of years, to rare precious Qur’ans that represent different historical periods, and collectibles from the Prophet’s Mosque.”

The other event involved the King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism, an organization that celebrates the essence of Salmani Architecture, which has organized an exhibition that was first staged in Riyadh before touring Jeddah, Abha and Dhahran, and has now arrived in Madinah.

Sumaya Al-Sulaiman, CEO of the Architecture and Design Commission at the Ministry of Culture, told Arab News: “We have also taken it to Expo Dubai 2021, and we are taking it internationally because this is an international methodology that we think is applicable anywhere.

“It is one of 33 initiatives that we have in the Architecture and Design Commission. It is one of the earliest and most important, given the extent and impact that we anticipate.”

She said the exhibition aims to reflect the fact that “the experience we have had in Riyadh city through the patronage of King Salman has been so influential that there has been a development of identity within the city of Riyadh through multiple projects that we have seen.

“From an architectural point of view, the charter displayed a masterpiece that has gained international recognition. There are six values within the charter that are guiding principles, including continuity and authenticity, … the individual and community (and) the last values are related to innovation and sustainability.”

Topics: Madinah Book Fair King Salman bin Abdelaziz Center for Exhibitions and Conferences literature Publishing and Translation Commission Saudi Book Fairs

Related

Saudi experts discuss role of book fairs in publishing sector
Saudi Arabia
Saudi experts discuss role of book fairs in publishing sector
Riyadh Book Fair ends with performance of Hans Zimmer’s film music video
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Book Fair ends with performance of Hans Zimmer’s film music

Saudi crown prince, Malaysian defense minister discuss enhancing defense 

Saudi crown prince, Malaysian defense minister discuss enhancing defense 
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince, Malaysian defense minister discuss enhancing defense 

Saudi crown prince, Malaysian defense minister discuss enhancing defense 
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman held a meeting on Thursday with Malaysia’s defense minister Hishammuddin bin Hussein, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The pair discussed enhancing bilateral relations in all fields, especially defense.

Senior Saudi and Malaysian civil and military officials attended the meeting.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Malaysia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Saudi crown prince reassured on health of Kuwaiti counterpart
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince reassured on health of Kuwaiti counterpart
Saudi crown prince, Greek PM discuss boosting joint cooperation
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince, Greek PM discuss boosting joint cooperation

Japan’s iconic cosplayer Reika enthralls audience at Anime Village

Japan’s iconic cosplayer Reika enthralls audience at Anime Village
Updated 17 June 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Japan’s iconic cosplayer Reika enthralls audience at Anime Village

Japan’s iconic cosplayer Reika enthralls audience at Anime Village
  • Reika sang popular anime songs such as  “Demon Slayer”, “Digimon” and “One Piece” among others
Updated 17 June 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Cosplay fans in Jeddah were delighted to see Japanese iconic cosplayer Reika perform on stage dressed up as Thoma from the video game “Genshin Impact” at the City Walk’s Anime Village on Tuesday. 

Reika sang popular anime songs such as  “Demon Slayer”, “Digimon” and “One Piece” among others. 

The artist revealed that she felt nervous in the beginning but felt welcomed on the stage. “It is my first time performing in Saudi Arabia, so I was a bit worried, but all the people were very friendly and kind,” she said. “I felt so relaxed during the performance,” Reika told Arab News. “I tried to choose anime songs that Saudi people probably know and love.”

Reika has previously performed in Brazil, Italy, Spain, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the US and several European and Asian countries. Saudi Arabia is the 51st country she has performed in. 

(Supplied)

Comparing the Saudi audience’s reaction to those from other countries, Reika said: “I noticed there are many families and groups in the audience, and they look like they are enjoying themselves. I think because audiences here are not only Otaku people.”

The cosplayer was also very impressed with the Anime Village’s design. “Not only the stage, but every statue, pavilion is so big and enormous,” she said. “In Japan, it is difficult to see such a large and big-sized event, it is amazing.”

Expressing her joy in performing in the Kingdom, she said: “It’s my pleasure and I am very happy to visit Saudi Arabia so much,” she said. “And I feel so happy that many Saudi people love Japanese anime and entertainment.” 

Saudi amateur cosplayer, Maryam Al-Shehri, said she was thrilled to see Reika in person. “I have been following Reika on Instagram for a long time, she is brilliant and makes me want to improve my cosplay skills,” she told Arab News.

Arab News also spoke to Japanese influencer Shams Qamar, who is fond of Saudi and Arab culture. He described himself as a bedouin from Japan, adding that he is happy to attend the Anime Village’s events for Jeddah Season.

Japanese influencer Shams Qamar. (Supplied)

“Jeddah Season is big and excellent, and I am so happy. All the famous anime characters are here,” said Qamar. “The architecture is big and I was very surprised because in Japan (these event spaces) are smaller. In Saudi Arabia, these events are big.”

Qamar said that he has a special and dear connection with his Saudi fans, but due to the pandemic he could not physically connect with them. “During COVID-19, I could not contact my Saudi friends … it was only online. Thankfully, we are now offline and can greet the Saudi way again,” he said.

Topics: Jeddah Season 2022 Reika cosplay Anime Village

Related

Special Japanese rock band delights anime, manga fans at Jeddah Season concert video
Entertainment
Japanese rock band delights anime, manga fans at Jeddah Season concert
Surrounded by hundreds of fans, legendary Japanese band Flow performed a number of their most popular tracks. (AN photo) video
Saudi Arabia
Japanese band Flow delivers legendary performance at Anime Village in Jeddah

Saudi institute, library to enrich traditional arts

Saudi institute, library to enrich traditional arts
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi institute, library to enrich traditional arts

Saudi institute, library to enrich traditional arts
  • The MoU aims to preserve the national intellectual output by supporting the institute’s educational programs and implementing a number of joint projects in development and communication
Updated 16 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Royal Institute of Traditional Arts recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the King Fahd National Library, with the aim of supporting the efforts of both to enrich traditional arts.

The institute is an initiative of the Quality of Life Program. Through the advanced educational programs provided by the institute, the Ministry of Culture aims to develop national skills and the local cultural sector.

The MoU aims to preserve the national intellectual output by supporting the institute’s educational programs and implementing a number of joint projects in development and communication.

The institute’s director general, Suzan Al-Yahya, and the library’s acting secretary-general, Mansour Al-Zamil, signed the MoU in Riyadh.

Al-Yahya noted that the MoU comes within the framework of strategic cooperation between the two parties with regard to initiatives, events, joint programs, the organization of art exhibitions and the provision of resources in support of educational programs related to traditional arts.

Al-Zamil stressed the importance of this cooperation in cultivating local talent in the field of traditional arts and organizing national initiatives through partnerships with cultural institutions. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia’s Royal Institute of Traditional Arts King Fahd National Library

Related

The agreement was signed by Rabiah Al-Barrak and Othman Mohammed Al-Asmari. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s PNU joins King Fahd National Library catalog
King Abdulaziz Public Library launches Qur’an collection in ‘message of peace’
Saudi Arabia
King Abdulaziz Public Library launches Qur’an collection in ‘message of peace’

SDRPY begins housing project in Yemen

SDRPY begins housing project in Yemen
Updated 16 June 2022
SPA

SDRPY begins housing project in Yemen

SDRPY begins housing project in Yemen
  • It aims to provide proper living conditions for Yemeni families by repairing minor to medium damage to housing as well as sewage facilities
Updated 16 June 2022
SPA

ADEN: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen has started implementing a housing project in Aden.

The first phase of the project, in partnership with the Alwaleed Philanthropies and UN-Habitat, includes 80 locations for housing in the Al-Mualla district out of 600 total housing units that will be rehabilitated in Aden.

It aims to provide proper living conditions for Yemeni families by repairing minor to medium damage to housing as well as sewage facilities.

The project also includes a special program to train Yemeni personnel in the housing sector. It will develop the capabilities of 40 engineers in advanced geographical information systems, project management, specialized procurements, calculating project costs, as well as technical and economic feasibility studies.

About 200 training opportunities will also be provided in electrical engineering, solar energy, photography and construction drawing. This project is part of 207 development schemes and initiatives that the SDRPY has implemented across the country to target seven main sectors: Education, health, water, energy, transport, agriculture and fisheries. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY)

Related

SDRPY signs contract to rehabilitate Yemeni Heijat Al-Abed Road
Saudi Arabia
SDRPY signs contract to rehabilitate Yemeni Heijat Al-Abed Road
SDRPY launches locust control project in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
SDRPY launches locust control project in Yemen

Latest updates

Crowds flock to opening of the inaugural Madinah Book Fair
Crowds flock to opening of the inaugural Madinah Book Fair
Saudi-US business forum discusses enhancing cooperation
Saudi-US business forum discusses enhancing cooperation
How Spotify aims to be a ‘platform for creative exchange between fans and creators’
How Spotify aims to be a ‘platform for creative exchange between fans and creators’
£768 million claim against Apple could mean payout for millions of UK iPhone users
£768 million claim against Apple could mean payout for millions of UK iPhone users
Musk offers billion-user vision but few details to Twitter staff
Musk offers billion-user vision but few details to Twitter staff

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.