£768 million claim against Apple could mean payout for millions of UK iPhone users
Apple faces the possibility of compensating up to 25 million iPhone users if it loses a suit filed against it in a UK court. (Reuters file photo)
Updated 17 June 2022
  • A campaigner launched the compensation case over claims that the company deceived users about an upgrade that reduced the performance of older devices
  • Apple ‘misled people by concealing a tool in software updates that slowed their devices by up to 58 percent,’ according to campaigner Justin Gutmann
LONDON: A campaigner in the UK has launched a £768 million ($946 million) compensation claim against Apple over claims that the company deceived users about an upgrade that effectively slowed older iPhones. If successful, millions of people could receive a payout.

Justin Gutmann, who previously worked for the UK’s Citizens Advice organization, alleges that Apple knew the batteries on older iPhones might struggle to provide the power required to run the latest iOS software, causing some older models to shut down suddenly. This issue relates to the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, SE, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus and X.

He argues that rather than recalling products or offering replacement batteries, the firm instead pushed users to download a software update that included an undisclosed tool that reduced the performance of their devices.

“Instead of doing the honorable and legal thing by their customers and offering a free replacement, repair service or compensation, Apple instead misled people by concealing a tool in software updates that slowed their devices by up to 58 percent,” Gutmann said.

In response, Apple said: “We have never, and would never, do anything to intentionally shorten the life of any Apple product or degrade the user experience to drive customer upgrades.

“Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that.”

Gutmann’s legal team has said that if his claim is successful, up to 25 million people would be entitled to compensation, with each of them receiving between £30 and £60.

Some could be eligible for payouts of hundreds of pounds each if they can prove that they had to replace a battery, or an entire device, because of the perceived deterioration in performance.

The legal action is opt out rather than opt in, meaning that affected consumers do not need to actively sign up for the case to seek damages, though they will eventually need to provide their details to claim a share of any damages.

Zaira Lakhpatwala

How Spotify aims to be a ‘platform for creative exchange between fans and creators’

How Spotify aims to be a ‘platform for creative exchange between fans and creators’
  • Claudius Boller, managing director for Spotify MENA, discusses the new features the platform is rolling out to better connect fans with artists
DUBAI: “As we settle into the post-pandemic era, we see clear indicators that audio, in all its forms, has become a platform for self-expression for both artists and creators,” Claudius Boller, the managing director for Spotify in the Middle East and Africa, told Arab News.

“Socializing through music will continue to see an uptick in demand,” he added, especially for younger audiences who crave connection, even more so in the aftermath of the pandemic.

One illustration of this is the popularity of Lyrics, a feature added to the Spotify app last year in partnership with lyrics provider Musixmatch. It inspired many users, especially in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East and North Africa region, to create memes and other posts that used song lyrics to express their thoughts and feelings, and share them on social media.

It is not something the company expected to happen but it was pleasantly surprised by it. Social media engagement in the Arab region is very high but, more importantly, young audiences are finding increasingly creative ways to explore digital platforms, Boller said.

“So we feel like we need to give certain tools (to them) and then just see what they do with it,” he added.

Spotify has, therefore, introduced a host of new features “that demonstrate our current focus on being a platform for creative exchange between fans and creators,” Boller said.

The first is a foray into the metaverse. With Spotify Island, it is the first music-streaming service to have a presence on Roblox, the gaming platform and game-creation system.

 

 

“The interactive world of Spotify Island on Roblox will serve as a meeting place for fans and artists to play, explore and connect — all with the goal of bringing artists and fans from all over the world closer together,” said Boller.

Users can explore the island completing quests, discovering music and buying merchandise.

“We’re creating an easy opportunity for artists to connect with fans and to partner with Spotify on the creation of in-game virtual merchandise,” he said. “This is just the beginning.”

The platform plans to continue to enhance the Spotify Island experience through the addition of new features and partnerships. For example, it has already launched K-Park, a section of the island dedicated to the K-pop genre.

In K-Park, fans have the opportunity to interact with Korean music superstars such as Stray Kids and Sunmi, for example by taking part in meet and greets with the artists’ avatars, buying virtual merchandise, and having the opportunity to get a hold of virtual signed memorabilia.

Boller explained that Spotify chose K-pop as its first genre to focus on “for many reasons, including its widespread global appeal, dedicated fan following, and unique set of cultural elements that reach far beyond music.”

In the MENA region, there was a 138 percent year-on-year increase in K-pop consumption between 2019 and 2021. In Saudi Arabia, the increase was 98 percent.

 

 

Spotify does not currently have any plans to launch a Middle Eastern hub on Spotify Island but it is in conversation with several artists from the region.

“We’re looking more into genres and fandoms versus regions at this stage but this is just the beginning; we’re really just laying the groundwork for a lot of opportunities,” Boller said.

Other new Spotify developments in the past few months included an expansion of its Blend feature in the form of the launch of Group Blend and Celebrity Blend. The original Blend feature allowed two users to match their music tastes and create a shared playlist. Group Blend allows up to 10 people match with each other, while Celebrity Blend gives users a chance to match with public figures.

“Spotify’s Blend feature combines the best personalization capabilities and collaborative playlist functionality into a single shared playlist,” said Boller.

It also generates “share cards” that reveal the extent to which users’ tastes match, and these can be shared on social media in keeping with Spotify’s efforts to enable and encourage socializing through music.

The feature also offers a potential revenue stream for the company. On Star Wars Day, May 4, for example, Spotify partnered with the sci-fi franchise to give users the chance to use the Blend feature to match with famous characters such as Yoda, Chewbacca, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader and Princess Leia, and create a shared playlist.

 

 

The platform is now open to the idea of exploring similar partnerships with regional film franchises and TV shows.

Most recently, Spotify launched Clips, which allows listeners to watch exclusive messages and stories from artists posted in the form of videos — the equivalent of Instagram Stories on a Spotify playlist.

“With Spotify Clips, artists can share intimate moments with their fans and further bring their art to life, express their vision and their story to their fans, ultimately helping artists connect with their fans in a deeper, more meaningful way,” said Boller.

Clips was launched as part of a campaign dedicated to spotlighting the hip-hop scene in Egypt, during which Spotify rebranded its leading Egyptian rap playlist, Melouk El Scene. Listeners can now watch exclusive video messages from artists such as Dareen, Abo El-Anwar, Perrie, Afroto and Marwan Moussa.

Spotify said that “socialization and interactivity through music” lie at the heart of its efforts and this is of particular importance in the Middle East. Saudis, for example, “are up to speed with both local and international trends,” said Boller. They have diverse tastes in music, listening to a range of genres from local folk music, such as Sheilat, to trending global hits, he added.

“We keep a close eye on how Saudis engage with our platform through our machine learning but also through our music team, who keep their fingers on the pulse of culture,” said Boller. “Taking (what we learn) we ensure that every initiative or campaign we run connects with our target audience in Saudi Arabia.”

Musk offers billion-user vision but few details to Twitter staff

Musk offers billion-user vision but few details to Twitter staff
Musk offers billion-user vision but few details to Twitter staff

Musk offers billion-user vision but few details to Twitter staff
SAN FRANCISCO: Elon Musk pitched a vision Thursday to Twitter staff of a one-billion-user platform, but was hazy on potential layoffs, free speech limits and what’s next in his chaotic buyout bid.
The Tesla chief talked of letting people say pretty much whatever they want on Twitter while at the same time keeping it a friendly place that users enjoy visiting.
While fielding questions in his first meeting with staffers, the Tesla chief offered no updates on whether he will go through with a proposed $44 billion takeover deal which he himself has called into doubt.
A transcript of the employees-only virtual meeting posted at website Recode indicated Musk professed “love” for Twitter, joking that while some people express themselves with hair styles he does so on the global messaging stage.
Musk said he wants to have “at least a billion people on Twitter” in what would be massive growth for a platform that has about 229 million now.
Musk told Twitter employees he favors moderate political positions, but that users should be able to say outrageous things.
He qualified that by saying that freedom of speech doesn’t mean an intrinsic freedom for comments to reach far and wide.
The Tesla chief has already made comments on how he’d run the platform — including lifting Donald Trump’s ban.
“People should be allowed to say pretty outrageous things that are within the bounds of the law, but then that doesn’t get amplified,” Musk said, according to the transcript.
“We have to strike this balance of allowing people to say what they want to say but also make people comfortable on Twitter, or they simply won’t use it.”
Musk answered a question about possible layoffs by saying the company “needs to get healthy” when it comes to its financial situation.
“Anyone who’s obviously a significant contributor should have nothing to worry about,” Musk told Twitter workers.
He endorsed advertising and subscriptions as ways to make money at Twitter, saying ads should be entertaining as well as legitimate.
Musk talked anew about making money at Twitter by charging to verify identities of those behind accounts, then making verification a factor in which tweets get higher ranking at the platform.
Regarding Twitter’s policy of letting people work from home, Musk said it would be an option only for those proven to be exceptional at their jobs.
“The Musk Twitter all-hands call was the wrong call at the wrong time in our opinion,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a tweet.
“Lots of answers Musk could not provide given fluid nature of deal.”
Ives added that the virtual exchange spotlighted a contrast between the kind of culture fostered by Musk and the “Twitter DNA.”
Musk touched on his Tesla and SpaceX endeavors during the meeting, talking of sustainable energy and extending the “scope, scale and lifespan of consciousness as we know it.”
“Can we travel to other star systems and see if there are alien civilizations?” he asked rhetorically.
“There might be a whole bunch of long dead, one planet civilizations out there that existed 500 million years ago.”
His comments came a day after a Verge report that SpaceX employees shared a letter internally complaining that Musk’s behavior on Twitter is a distraction and embarrassment to the private space exploration enterprise.
Musk shocked the tech world with an unsolicited buyout bid in April for the platform that is a key exchange for news, entertainment and politics.
The board eventually came around to supporting his $54.20 per share offer, but since then he has cast doubt on the deal by clashing with the firm’s leadership over user numbers.
Musk has kept employees and Wall Street on edge over how the buyout saga will end.
Reports coming out of the meeting evidently left the market unconvinced about the buyout, with Twitter shares slipping more than two percent in mid-day trade far below the purchase price agreed to my Musk.
Tesla shares, meanwhile, ended the formal trading day down more than 8 percent in an apparent sign investors are worried Musk’s focus is not on the electric car maker.
The proposed Twitter sale has stoked protests from critics who warn his stewardship will embolden hate groups and disinformation campaigns.
US securities regulators have also pressed Musk for an explanation of an apparent delay in reporting his Twitter stock buys.
For his part, Musk has repeatedly raised questions about fake accounts on the platform, saying on Twitter he could walk away from the transaction if his concerns were not addressed.

Spotify celebrates Egyptian hip-hop culture with rebranded ‘Melouk El-Scene’ playlist

Spotify celebrates Egyptian hip-hop culture with rebranded ‘Melouk El-Scene’ playlist
  • Rebrand includes a new visual aesthetic, new features and videos
DUBAI: Spotify is rebranding its leading Egyptian rap playlist, “Melouk El-Scene,” to celebrate the growing popularity of the genre.

Since 2019, “Melouk El-Scene” has become the most popular rap playlist on Spotify in Egypt, with a 620 percent increase in streams since its launch. Through the playlist, listeners in the country were able to discover the most influential names in Egyptian rap, which spurred the growth of the hip-hop scene.

Wissam Khodur, head of artist and label partnerships at Spotify for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “Rap is more than a genre; it is a culture, a movement. Seeing how loyal and dedicated our fans are to rap on our platform drives us to keep creating more opportunities for them to connect with their favorite artists.”

Artists like Wegz, Marwan Moussa, Marwan Pablo, and Afroto regularly appear on Spotify’s viral charts representing what listeners from the country are streaming. Moreover, since the start of 2022, Egyptian rap songs have, on average, maintained their spots on Spotify’s viral charts for over four months.

Melouk El-Scene, the most popular rap playlist on Spotify in Egypt. 

“I am still blown away at how far (the genre) has come in the last three years. I am so happy to be part of this success, and I truly believe the best is yet to come,” said Moussa.

Afroto, whose song “Msh Bel 7ozoz” was the most-streamed song on Spotify in the summer of 2021, said: “I can’t believe that in a few years, they will say that our generation changed rap forever and brought it to the top. Not only that, but my name will also be at the forefront.”

The new visual aesthetic of “Melouk El-Scene” aims to pay tribute to the prominence and influence of Egyptian rap through a visual experience that speaks the language of both rappers and their fans by incorporating elements of street art.

The rebrand also includes a series of satirical videos featuring Afroto and Moussa in partnership with Egypt’s hugely popular “Nesr El-Scene,” a mini mockumentary produced by Schema Studios that went viral due to its sense of humor and ironic take on Egyptian rap.

The relaunch of the playlist will also see Spotify introduce Clips for the first time in the MENA region. The new feature enables listeners to watch exclusive stories from the artists in the form of videos while streaming “Melouk El-Scene.”

Dareen, Abo El-Anwar, Perrie, Afroto, and Moussa, are among the artists that are part of the playlist.

Khodur added: “Introducing new features such as Spotify Clips, a rebrand for ‘Melouk El-Scene,’ along with a whole campaign dedicated to the Egyptian rap community shows how committed we are to growing young talents from Egypt while leveraging our innovative capabilities to give rap fans the best listening experience on Spotify.”

Meta, Google, Twitter vow to fight fake news better as EU gets tougher

Meta, Google, Twitter vow to fight fake news better as EU gets tougher
  • Big tech agree to take more measures to fight disinformation under an updated EU code of practice
BRUSSELS: Meta, Alphabet unit Google, Twitter and Microsoft agreed on Thursday to take a tougher line against disinformation under an updated EU code of practice that could hit them with hefty fines if they fail to do so.
More than 30 signatories including advertising bodies have committed to the updated Code of Practice on disinformation, the European Commission said.
The signatories agree to do more to tackle deep fakes, fake accounts and political advertising, while non-compliance can lead to fines as much as 6 percent of a company’s global turnover, the EU executive said, confirming a Reuters report last week.
The companies, which include TikTok and Amazon’s live streaming e-sports platform Twitch, have six months to comply with their pledges and will have to present a progress report at the beginning of 2023.
“The new code is a testimony that Europe has learned its lessons and that we are not naive any longer,” Commission Vice President Vera Jourova told a news conference.
She said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic and Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union accelerated the EU’s crackdown on fake news.
Sanctions may including banning companies from Europe, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said.
“If there is consistent flouting of the rules, we can also think about stopping their access to our space of information,” he told the news conference.
Critics such as the Association of Commercial Television and Video on Demand Services in Europe (ACT) said there were grave shortcomings in the revised Code.
“The Review does not offer concrete commitments to limit ‘impermissible manipulative behavior’. Commitments go no further than a blanket statement to follow the law which is obvious and does not require a Code,” it said.

Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court

Kevin Spacey denies sexual assault charges in UK court
  • US actor Kevin Spacey denied claims that he sexually assaulted three men, as he appeared in a London court
LONDON: Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey on Thursday “strenuously” denied claims that he sexually assaulted three men, as the US star appeared in a London court to face charges.
Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram granted him unconditional bail until the next hearing, set for 9:30 am (0830 GMT) on July 14 at Southwark Crown Court in south London.
Spacey, 62, smiled but made no comment to a scrum of waiting reporters, photographers and television cameras as he arrived and left Westminster Magistrates Court in bright sunshine.
Inside the courtroom, the actor, wearing a light blue suit, stood in the dock to give his full name as Kevin Spacey Fowler, his date of birth and an address in London.
No formal pleas were given at the hearing, which lasted 28 minutes. But his lawyer Patrick Gibbs told the court: “Mr Spacey strenuously denies any and all criminality in this case.
“He needs to answer these charges if he is to proceed with his life.”
The court was told that Spacey lives in the United States, where he has family and a nine-year-old dog.
The judge formally withdrew an arrest warrant issued two weeks ago after hearing that the two-time Oscar winner had arrived in London on Monday to appear in person.
“You have cooperated, I am told, with the authorities in New York and you have voluntarily attended these proceedings here today,” the judge told him.
In England and Wales, first appearances at magistrates’ courts are largely procedural, with prosecutors sketching out the charges and the judge setting bail.
Defendants are typically not obliged to enter a formal plea. More serious cases are sent to the crown court, where judges have greater sentencing powers in the event of a conviction.


The Crown Prosecution Service, which is responsible for bringing prosecutions in England and Wales, said last month it had authorized charges against Spacey.
The first two charges of sexual assault date from March 2005 in London and concern the same man, who is now in his 40s.
The third is alleged to have happened in London in August 2008 against a man who is now in his 30s.
Spacey has also been charged “with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent” against the same man.
The fourth sexual assault charge is alleged to have occurred in Gloucestershire, western England, in April 2013 against a third man, who is now in his 30s.
None of the alleged victims can be identified under English law.
Reporting restrictions prevent the media going into detail about the charges to avoid prejudicing a jury at any trial.
After the prosecutors’ announcement last month, Spacey said he was “disappointed” with the decision.
But he said in a statement: “I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”
The Metropolitan Police in London announced on Monday he had been formally charged.
Spacey — an Academy Award winner for “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty” — was artistic director of The Old Vic theater in London between 2004 and 2015.
Allegations against him emerged in the wake of the #MeToo movement that saw numerous claims of sexual assault and harassment in the movie industry.
That prompted an investigation by the Met and a review by The Old Vic of his time in charge of the theater.
Claims against Spacey in 2017 led to the end of his involvement in the filming of the final season of the political drama “House of Cards.”
He was also dropped from a Gore Vidal biopic on Netflix and as the industrialist J. Paul Getty in “All the Money in the World.”

