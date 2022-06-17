You are here

  • Home
  • US pressures Iran by targeting Chinese, UAE front companies

US pressures Iran by targeting Chinese, UAE front companies

US pressures Iran by targeting Chinese, UAE front companies
The United States imposed new sanctions on petrochemical producers in Iran. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4qwpd

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

US pressures Iran by targeting Chinese, UAE front companies

US pressures Iran by targeting Chinese, UAE front companies
  • The US imposed new sanctions on petrochemical producers in Iran
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

The US imposed sanctions on Thursday on Chinese and Emirati front companies and on a network of Iranian firms that help export Iran’s petrochemicals, a step that may raise pressure on Tehran to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
The US Treasury department said it had imposed penalties on two front companies based in Hong Kong, three in Iran, and four in the UAE, as well as on Chinese citizen Jinfeng Gao and Indian national Mohammed Shaheed Ruknooddin Bhore.
“The United States is pursuing the path of meaningful diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement, referring to the 2015 nuclear agreement.
Under the pact, Iran limited its nuclear program to make it harder for Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon in exchange for relief from US, European Union and United Nations sanctions that had choked Iran’s oil-dependent economy.
Then-US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 and restored US sanctions, prompting Iran to start violating the nuclear restrictions about a year later. Talks to revive the agreement have so far failed.
“Absent a deal, we will continue to use our sanctions authorities to limit exports of petroleum, petroleum products, and petrochemical products from Iran,” Nelson said.
In Tehran, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy dismissed the new sanctions as ineffective.
“Our petrochemical industry and its products have long been under sanctions, but our sales have continued through various channels and shall continue to do so,” Mehdi Safari told Iranian state TV.
Henry Rome, deputy head of research at the Eurasia Group, said the sanctions may aim both to raise pressure on Iran and to blunt US domestic critics who argue that US President Joe Biden has failed to rein in Iran’s nuclear program.
“Washington is likely aiming to raise the costs for Iran of a continued no-deal scenario while also deflecting domestic and foreign criticism that it is allowing its Iran policy to drift,” Rome said, saying that any single sanctions action was unlikely to change thinking in Iran or China absent a broader strategy.
“Indeed, Tehran may calculate that given the state of the oil market and global inflationary pressures, a concerted (US) campaign to collapse Iranian energy exports to Trump-era levels is not in the cards in the near term,” Rome added.
The nuclear pact seemed near revival in March but talks unraveled partly over whether Washington might drop the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which controls armed and intelligence forces that Washington accuses of a global terrorist campaign, from the US Foreign Terrorist Organization list.
The Treasury Department named the Hong Kong-based companies as Keen Well International Ltd. and Teamford Enterprises Ltd. and the Iran-based firms as Fanavaran Petrochemical Company, Kharg Petrochemical Company Ltd. and Marun Petrochemical Company.
The two Hong Kong-based companies and Gao could not be immediately reached for comment.
Kharg could not be reached for comment late on Thursday, the weekend in Iran, while Fanavaran and Marun did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.
The Treasury listed the four UAE-based companies as Future Gate Fuel and Petrochemical Trading L.L.C., GX Shipping FZE, Sky Zone Trading FZE and Youchem General Trading FZE. 
All property and interests in property of the firms falling under US jurisdiction are blocked and those who deal with them may also be sanctioned or penalized under some circumstances. 

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear deal US

Related

Iran arrests suspect allegedly plotting with French spy ring
Middle-East
Iran arrests suspect allegedly plotting with French spy ring
Iran authorities seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel
Middle-East
Iran authorities seize vessel carrying smuggled fuel

UAE seeks Iran assurance on ‘peacefulness’ of nuclear program

UAE seeks Iran assurance on ‘peacefulness’ of nuclear program
Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
AFP

UAE seeks Iran assurance on ‘peacefulness’ of nuclear program

UAE seeks Iran assurance on ‘peacefulness’ of nuclear program
  • UAE official calls on Iran to closely cooperate with the IAEA
  • UAE has the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world
Updated 3 min 51 sec ago
AFP

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates urged Iran on Friday to provide reassurances on the peaceful nature of its nuclear program after the International Atomic Energy Agency denounced Tehran’s lack of cooperation.
“There are concerns,” said the permanent representative of the UAE to the IAEA, Hamad Al Kaabi.
In response to an AFP question during a press conference on the Emirates’ own nuclear program, he called on Iran to “closely cooperate with the IAEA” and “provide reassurances to regional and international countries regarding the peacefulness of its nuclear program.”
The UAE has the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world.
It lies just across the Gulf from Iran which has a nuclear power plant of its own outside the coastal city of Bushehr, as well as a controversial uranium enrichment program.
Kaabi’s statements come after Iran disconnected some IAEA cameras monitoring its nuclear sites this month, shortly after the US and its European allies pushed through a resolution at the UN agency denouncing Tehran’s lack of cooperation.
A 2015 deal with world powers gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for guarantees that it could not develop a nuclear weapon — something Tehran has always denied wanting to do.
The United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump, before imposing biting sanctions on the Islamic republic. Iran in turn began reneging on its own commitments.
US President Joe Biden has said he is ready to again embrace the deal so long as Iran also respects its own pledges under it.
Washington’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken in April said the “breakout time” for Iran to develop a nuclear bomb, if it so chooses, is “down to a matter of weeks” after the deal had pushed it beyond a year.
The UAE has repeatedly said its nuclear ambitions are for “peaceful purposes” and has ruled out developing any enrichment program or nuclear reprocessing technologies.
It has also moved to dispel any concerns over safety, underlining that the plant has welcomed more than 40 international reviews and inspection missions.

Topics: United Arab Emirates #iran #nuclearpower

Related

UAE’s Barakah Nuclear plant to double clean electricity generation
Business & Economy
UAE’s Barakah Nuclear plant to double clean electricity generation
MENA Project Tracker: Work on UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant 97% complete
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker: Work on UAE’s Barakah nuclear plant 97% complete

Palestinian reporter for Iranian agency beaten in West Bank

Palestinian reporter for Iranian agency beaten in West Bank
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

Palestinian reporter for Iranian agency beaten in West Bank

Palestinian reporter for Iranian agency beaten in West Bank
  • Security guards at Al-Najah University in Nablus had violently dispersed students earlier on Tuesday
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian reporter working for an Iranian news agency was briefly abducted, beaten and threatened by Palestinian gunmen after covering the violent dispersal of a student demonstration in the West Bank earlier this week.
The Tasnim news agency says the men forced Samer Khuaira into a car at gunpoint on Tuesday, beat him and threatened him. The men said his coverage harmed the Palestinian Authority and the secular Fatah movement that dominates it, Tasnim said. He was released around a half hour later.
Khuaira identified one of his abductors as a member of Palestinian security forces, Tasnim reported Thursday. The Palestinian Journalists Union condemned the attack on their colleague.
There was no comment from Palestinian officials.
Security guards at Al-Najah University in Nablus had violently dispersed the students earlier on Tuesday. Videos circulated online showed the guards beating students and what appeared to be plainclothes security forces firing into the air near the university.
Fatah dominates security agencies that operate in the parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank where the PA has limited autonomy.
Both the Fatah-led PA and its main rival, the militant group Hamas that rules Gaza, routinely crack down on political opponents in the areas they control. Iran supports Hamas and other militant groups.

Topics: Palestine Iran Reporter

Related

Biden needs to find the ‘will’ to pursue Israel-Palestine peace, a congressional ally says
World
Biden needs to find the ‘will’ to pursue Israel-Palestine peace, a congressional ally says
Palestine and Israel on the verge of a new escalation
Middle-East
Palestine and Israel on the verge of a new escalation

Yemen urges European countries to ban agencies auctioning Yemeni antiquities 

Yemen urges European countries to ban agencies auctioning Yemeni antiquities 
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

Yemen urges European countries to ban agencies auctioning Yemeni antiquities 

Yemen urges European countries to ban agencies auctioning Yemeni antiquities 
  • Commercial agencies in Europe have been selling Yemeni artifacts via different channels
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s government called on European countries to ban auctions involved in the selling of Yemeni antiquities in several European cities.  

Commercial agencies in Europe have been selling Yemeni artifacts via different channels, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement published by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) on Thursday.

The ministry urged European countries to prevent such activities from happening and return the pieces to the Yemeni authorities. 

The Yemeni government, the statement said, is against the selling of antiquities as it is an integral part of Yemen’s “ancient civilization and glorious history.”

Topics: Yemen Europe Antiquities

Related

Special UN monitoring of Yemen ports for war activity hampered by Houthis, top official says
Middle-East
UN monitoring of Yemen ports for war activity hampered by Houthis, top official says
UN urges Houthis to lift Taiz siege as Yemeni truce holds
Middle-East
UN urges Houthis to lift Taiz siege as Yemeni truce holds

Al Jazeera releases image of bullet it says killed reporter

Al Jazeera releases image of bullet it says killed reporter
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

Al Jazeera releases image of bullet it says killed reporter

Al Jazeera releases image of bullet it says killed reporter
  • The military released its own image of sacks of bullets it says were confiscated in a raid last month
  • An Associated Press reconstruction of the shooting supports accounts by Palestinian witnesses that Abu Akleh was shot by Israeli forces
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: The Al Jazeera news network has published an image of the bullet that it says killed its veteran reporter Shireen Abu Akleh while she was covering an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank last month.
It identified the bullet as a US-made 5.56mm round fired from an M4 rifle, commonly used by Israeli forces. The Israeli military says Palestinian militants use the same ammunition.
The military released its own image of sacks of bullets it says were confiscated in a raid last month. The bullets in the two images appear identical, with green marking on the tips.
Al Jazeera did not say how it obtained the purported image of the bullet, which is held by the Palestinian Authority. The picture shows what appears to be a curved, spent bullet in a clear plastic container labeled with a red marker.
An Associated Press reconstruction of the shooting supports accounts by Palestinian witnesses that Abu Akleh was shot by Israeli forces, but did not reach a final conclusion. Al Jazeera and the Palestinian Authority have accused Israel of targeting her, something Israel adamantly denies.
The Israeli military says she was killed during a complex military operation in which troops traded fire with Palestinian militants. It says only a sophisticated ballistic analysis of the bullet could determine whether it was fired by an Israeli soldier or a militant.
The PA says it has overwhelming evidence that Israel was responsible and has refused to hand over the bullet for analysis or cooperate with Israel in any way. Its own investigation found that she was killed by a 5.56mm round fired by a Ruger Mini-14 semiautomatic rifle.
Israel says it has identified the army rifle that could have fired the fatal round but would need to analyze the bullet to reach any firm conclusion. It has not provided details about the rifle.
Abu Akleh, a 51-year-old Palestinian-American, was a widely respected on-air correspondent for Al Jazeera’s Arabic-language service who had been covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for over 25 years.

Topics: Shireen Abu Akleh Israel Palestine

Related

Israel police close probe into Shireen Abu Akleh funeral violence
Middle-East
Israel police close probe into Shireen Abu Akleh funeral violence
Special Family of slain American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh urges Biden to launch probe video
Media
Family of slain American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh urges Biden to launch probe

Israeli forces shoot dead 3 Palestinians in Friday morning operation

Israeli forces shoot dead 3 Palestinians in Friday morning operation
Updated 17 June 2022
Reuters

Israeli forces shoot dead 3 Palestinians in Friday morning operation

Israeli forces shoot dead 3 Palestinians in Friday morning operation
Updated 17 June 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians and wounded eight others early Friday during a military operation in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The ministry did not say how the casualties occurred.
Palestinian media quoted witnesses as saying Israeli troops opened fire at a car in the northern West Bank town of Jenin and killed three passengers.
Heavy exchanges of gunfire were heard in videos circulated on social media before the incident involving the car. Afterward, footage on social media showed a bullet-riddled vehicle with bloodstains and residents inspecting it.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which carries out frequent overnight raids in Palestinian-controlled parts of the West Bank to arrested suspected and wanted Palestinian militants. Most of the arrest raids were in Jenin, the hometown of several Palestinian assailants who took part in a recent string of attacks that killed at least 19 Israelis.
Hundreds of angry residents gathered outside a Jenin hospital, chanting slogans of “God is Great” and calls for revenge, before carrying the three bodies on stretchers and walking through the town in a spontaneous protest.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

US State Department official to visit Israel, West Bank on Saturday
Middle-East
US State Department official to visit Israel, West Bank on Saturday
Biden needs to find the ‘will’ to pursue Israel-Palestine peace, a congressional ally says
World
Biden needs to find the ‘will’ to pursue Israel-Palestine peace, a congressional ally says

Latest updates

European Union executive: Make Ukraine a member candidate
European Union executive: Make Ukraine a member candidate
Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal
Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal
Climate, COVID-19, and diversity on the agenda for aviation leaders at IATA AGM in Doha
Climate, COVID-19, and diversity on the agenda for aviation leaders at IATA AGM in Doha
UAE seeks Iran assurance on ‘peacefulness’ of nuclear program
UAE seeks Iran assurance on ‘peacefulness’ of nuclear program
Nadal says his ‘intention is to play at Wimbledon’
Nadal says his ‘intention is to play at Wimbledon’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.