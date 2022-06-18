You are here

  • Home
  • English ace Hayley Davis leads Aramco Team Series — London at Centurion Club

English ace Hayley Davis leads Aramco Team Series — London at Centurion Club

English ace Hayley Davis leads Aramco Team Series — London at Centurion Club
Hayley Davis of England during the second round of the Aramco Team Series - London. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cmfq3

Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

English ace Hayley Davis leads Aramco Team Series — London at Centurion Club

English ace Hayley Davis leads Aramco Team Series — London at Centurion Club
  • Davis holds a two-stroke advantage in the solo event heading into the final day at LET’s $1 million Aramco Team Series with Bronte Law in second spot at seven-under
  • Team Wikstrom and Team Garcia to play-off on Saturday in the Aramco Team Series after a tie at the top on 27-under-par
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Hayley Davis is an Aramco Team Series specialist — but on Saturday at Centurion Club in London the English golfer will go in search of a first individual title after she took a two-shot lead over fellow countrywoman Bronte Law, with Georgia Hall a further stroke back alongside Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall.

Davis, 29, was an Aramco Team Series winner in Sotogrande last year; she also finished second in New York and seventh in Jeddah.

Now thanks to two superb days’ golf she holds the lead in the $500,000 solo event at nine-under-par. On Friday, Davis took advantage of the benign early-morning conditions to add a second-round 68 to an opening 69. She packed in seven birdies to give herself a great chance of victory.

Davis said: “I really like the Aramco team events. It seems to sort of bring out the best of my game. Last year I had a good record in them. I guess I just love team golf.

“We didn’t have the best day as a team yesterday. We just couldn’t really get anything going. So I think we went out there today like, ‘Let’s make some birdies and try and move up’ and that’s what we did. I don’t think I really rolled in long putts. I’ve just been hitting it really close. I know that I hit a few inside six feet.”

As for the final round, she has extra incentive to go for it. Davis had mentioned to her niece that she might come to her football tournament tomorrow afternoon but now has her own glory to chase. Davis added: “I need to play well — I think that’s the only way my niece is going to accept me not being there!”

Law finished tied-sixth a fortnight ago in the US Women’s Open and once again is back in contention after moving to seven-under, courtesy of a second-round 71 carved out in a swirling afternoon wind and furnace-lie conditions.

Law said: “It was good — I played really solid. I’m just hoping that I can convert more of those chances tomorrow. I’m happy with where I’m sitting right now.

“I’m not really looking at the top of the leaderboard and worrying about who’s there. I’m looking at my scores and going, ‘OK, I’m going to post a low number tomorrow’ — at least try and put myself in a position to do so — and then we’ll see what happens.”

Hall was round in level-par for the day but knows that she is right in the mix going into the final 18 holes.

The 2018 Women’s British Open champion said: “Three back is nothing. So obviously I’ve still got a massive chance and I’ll just see where I am after the front nine. But it’s a course where you can make a load of birdies.”

The $500,000 Aramco Team Series event will be settled by a sudden-death play-off after play has concluded in tomorrow’s individual competition.

Ursula Wikstrom’s early-starting quartet led for most of the day at 27-under but they were joined at the top in dramatic circumstances as the sizzling sun started to dip.

On the final green it was left to amateur Mia Baker in Team Garcia to sink a nerve-jangling putt and force extra time.

The 24-handicapper, playing off 16 in this event, held her nerve in superb fashion, holing out to huge cheers from the gallery.

Baker, who has only been playing golf for just over two years, said: “I was shaking! My caddie helped me — he gave me the confidence I needed. I couldn’t be a professional — it’s much too hard! They are very impressive. If anyone has the opportunity to play with pros they should definitely do it. It’s unbelievable.”

Her captain Nicole Garcia said: “She had a six-footer on the last for a play-off — I mean, the poor girl! But she came through. It wasn’t the only one that she saved us on. She made a long putt from off the green on 16 to save par for us.”

The play-off will be contested by one player from each quartet and the individual from each team will be nominated tomorrow.   

This week’s London leg is the second of five $1 million Aramco Team Series tournaments on the LET calendar this season, following last month’s Bangkok opener — and preceding events in Sotogrande, New York and Jeddah.

The tournaments are famed for their format, in which three LET professionals play in teams with one amateur player.

Saturday sees the lowest-scoring 60 players and ties battle it out for a share of a further $500,000.

Topics: Aramco team Series #golf Centurion Club

FIFA vows ‘invasion’ as 2026 World Cup venues revealed

FIFA vows ‘invasion’ as 2026 World Cup venues revealed
Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

FIFA vows ‘invasion’ as 2026 World Cup venues revealed

FIFA vows ‘invasion’ as 2026 World Cup venues revealed
  • The first ever World Cup co-hosted by three different countries will also see a record number of teams taking part
  • The 16 venues named on Thursday include 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada
Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

NEW YORK: FIFA President Gianni Infantino warned Canada, Mexico and the United States to prepare for a football “invasion” on Thursday as the host cities for the 2026 World Cup were revealed.
The first ever World Cup co-hosted by three different countries will also see a record number of teams taking part, increasing by 16 from 32 to 48 as the tournament returns to North America for the first time since the 1994 finals.
The 16 venues named on Thursday include 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada.
All of the US games will be held in venues that are home to NFL teams, with the likes of the $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and the New York Giants’ 82,000-seater MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford tipped to host the final.
A total of 60 of the 80 games in the tournament — including all knockout games from the quarter-finals onwards — will take place at US venues.
Mexico City’s iconic Azteca Stadium — host of the 1970 and 1986 World Cup finals — was included among three Mexican venues along with the cities of Monterrey and Guadalajara.
Vancouver and Toronto will stage the Canadian games in the tournament.
Infantino meanwhile said 2026 would eclipse the 1994 finals in the United States — which holds the record for the highest total attendance — in every respect.
“2026 will be much, much bigger,” Infantino said. “I think this part of the world doesn’t realize what will happen in 2026.
“These three countries will be turned upside down and then flipped again. The world will be invading Canada, Mexico and the United States.
“They will be invaded by a big wave of joy and happiness.”
Infantino said he hoped the World Cup would spur the development of football in the region further.
“In this part of the world you are leading the world in many areas. But in the number one sport in the world, soccer or football, you are not, yet,” he said. “The objective must be that you are leading the world in the world’s number one sport.”
A decision on which venues would host marquee matches such as the World Cup final and opening game had not yet been taken.
“We still have to discuss that, we still have to analyze that,” Infantino said. “We will take a decision in due course.”
However Infantino revealed that given the vast geographical spread of staging the tournament across North America, FIFA was looking at basing teams in regional “clusters” to minimize travel.
“When you’re dealing with such a large region as North America we need to care about the fans and make sure that teams are playing in clusters, that fans and teams don’t have to travel crazy distances,” Infantino said.
The list of US venues stretch from coast to coast, featuring several cities that hosted games in the 1994 World Cup finals. However no actual stadium venues from the 1994 tournament will repeat in 2026.
Other venues include the Dallas Cowboys giant AT&T Stadium in Arlington and the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium. Seven of the 11 venues named Thursday have hosted the Super Bowl.
The Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium — the loudest stadium in the world according to the Guinness Book of World Records — also made the cut.
NFL venues in Seattle, San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, Boston and Philadelphia were also on the list.
However there was no place for Washington D.C. on the venues list. It means the 2026 tournament will be the first World Cup since the 1974 finals in the then West Germany not to feature a host’s capital city.
Colin Smith, FIFA’s chief competitions and events officer, acknowledged Washington’s absence after an “incredibly competitive” bid process.
“This was a very difficult choice,” Smith said. “It’s hard to imagine a World Cup coming to the US and the capital city not taking a major role.”
Smith meanwhile said some of the NFL venues would require slight modifications to widen “pinch points” but said stadium capacity would not be affected.
“The number of fans who are going to be able to experience this World Cup will probably be double than what we’ve previously had,” he said.
“World Cup 1994 holds the record for attendance — and that’s going to be blown out of the water.”

Topics: World Cup US Mexico Canada Gianni Infantino FIFA

Related

Twitter urges brands to capitalize on FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Sport
Twitter urges brands to capitalize on FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Guardiola’s No. 2 at Man City leaves to work in Qatar

Guardiola’s No. 2 at Man City leaves to work in Qatar
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

Guardiola’s No. 2 at Man City leaves to work in Qatar

Guardiola’s No. 2 at Man City leaves to work in Qatar
  • Juanma Lillo joined Manchester City in June 2020
  • “My time at Manchester City has been one of the most enjoyable periods of my career," Lillo said
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

MANCHESTER: Pep Guardiola’s No. 2 at Manchester City has left to become coach at Qatari club Al-Sadd.
Juanma Lillo joined City in June 2020, reuniting the Spaniard with Guardiola after the pair’s time together at Dorados in Mexico in 2005-06 — when Guardiola was a player and Lillo was a coach.
City won the English Premier League in both of the seasons Lillo worked with Guardiola.
“My time at Manchester City has been one of the most enjoyable periods of my career,” Lillo said.
“To work alongside Pep, his backroom staff and this group of players has been a pleasure and I hope to have contributed in a small way to the fantastic success we have enjoyed on the pitch.”
City’s director of football, Txiki Begiristain, said Lillo’s “dedication, passion and desire to improve our squad have been evident from our results on the pitch throughout his time at the club.”
Lillo was at Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai before moving to City.

Topics: Al Sadd Club Qatar Pep Guardiola Juanma Lillo Man City

Related

Gomis shines as Al Hilal drub Xavi’s Al Sadd 4-1
Sport
Gomis shines as Al Hilal drub Xavi’s Al Sadd 4-1
’Proud’ Xavi unveiled by Qatar’s Al Sadd
Sport
’Proud’ Xavi unveiled by Qatar’s Al Sadd

Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal

Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal

Larry Nassar loses last appeal in sexual assault scandal
  • “I just signed your death warrant,” Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said of Nassar's 40-year sentence
  • More than 150 victims spoke or submitted statements during an extraordinary seven-day hearing in Aquilina's court
Updated 17 June 2022
AP

DETROIT: The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday rejected a final appeal from sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting gymnasts, including Olympic medalists.
The court declined to take the case. Attorneys for Nassar said he was treated unfairly in 2018 and deserved a new hearing, based on vengeful remarks by a judge who called him a “monster” who would “wither” in prison like the wicked witch in “The Wizard of Oz.”
“I just signed your death warrant,” Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said of Nassar’s 40-year sentence.
More than 150 victims spoke or submitted statements during an extraordinary seven-day hearing in Aquilina’s court.
Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting gymnasts and other athletes with his hands under the guise of medical treatment for hip and leg injuries. He worked at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, traveling the world with the elites of the sport.
“Our Constitution does not allow for cruel and unusual punishment,” the judge said. “If it did, I have to say I might allow what he did to all of these beautiful souls, these young women in their childhood. I would allow someone or many people to do to him what he did to others.”
Nassar subsequently received another 40-year sentence in a separate case in a neighboring county.
He is currently in federal prison for child pornography crimes in a different case that grew out of the same investigation. The sentences effectively mean Nassar, 58, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
The repercussions continue from the scandal. More than 100 women, including Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, are collectively seeking more than $1 billion from the federal government for the FBI’s failure to stop Nassar when agents became aware of allegations against him in 2015. He was arrested by Michigan State University police in 2016, more than a year later.
Michigan State, which was accused of missing chances over many years to stop Nassar, agreed to pay $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who were assaulted by him. USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee made a $380 million settlement.

Topics: US gymnasts larry nassar Aly Raisman sexual assault

Related

Dozens of abuse survivors plan to sue FBI over Nassar investigation — New York Times
World
Dozens of abuse survivors plan to sue FBI over Nassar investigation — New York Times
Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 175 years for sexual abuse
World
Ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to 175 years for sexual abuse

Nadal says his ‘intention is to play at Wimbledon’

Nadal says his ‘intention is to play at Wimbledon’
Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

Nadal says his ‘intention is to play at Wimbledon’

Nadal says his ‘intention is to play at Wimbledon’
  • Nadal said injections meant his left foot felt "asleep" during the French Open final on June 5
  • He travelled to Barcelona last week to begin "pulsed radiofrequency stimulation"
Updated 17 June 2022
AFP

PALMA: Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal said on Friday he intends to play at Wimbledon but his final decision rests on how his troublesome left foot feels after training in London next week.
“My intention is to play at Wimbledon,” Nadal said at a press conference in Mallorca.
“The treatment and the last week of training tells me there is a chance. I will travel to London on Monday, play an exhibition at Hurlingham and do a week of training to see if it’s possible.”
Nadal said injections meant his left foot felt “asleep” during the French Open final on June 5 — he still beat Casper Ruud to claim a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title.
Nadal traveled to Barcelona last week to begin “pulsed radiofrequency stimulation,” a treatment aimed at reducing nerve pain.
Nadal’s spokesperson said the treatment would leave the nerves in his foot “temporarily numb.”
The 36-year-old then had his first session on grass on Monday at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponca and has steadily increased the intensity of his training this week.
“I have noticed a difference, some slightly strange feelings to be honest,” said Nadal.
“With the treatment in the nerves, things happen in your foot, sometimes one part of the foot goes numb, sometimes another.
“It’s normal apparently and after a few weeks the nerves reorganize themselves.
“I’m happy. I’ve felt a bit of pain, but it’s different to what I had before, which for me is progress.”
Nadal has won Wimbledon twice in his career, in 2008 and 2010.
He missed last year’s tournament due to pain in the same left foot while the 2020 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic, meaning Nadal is hoping to make his first appearance at the All England Club in three years.
“I will travel to London, play two matches there before the tournament and follow my normal schedule to prepare for Wimbledon,” Nadal said.
“Who knows what can happen in a couple of days — if the situation changes or something more negative (happens), there will be a moment to explain.
“But I am excited to travel to Wimbledon and to play for the first time in three years.”

Topics: tennis Wimbledon Rafael Nadal

Related

Redefining limits: Rafael Nadal shows age no obstacle to sporting dominance
Sport
Redefining limits: Rafael Nadal shows age no obstacle to sporting dominance
Rafael Nadal wins 14th French Open and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam
Sport
Rafael Nadal wins 14th French Open and record-extending 22nd Grand Slam

10 nations prepare for battle in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam

10 nations prepare for battle in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

10 nations prepare for battle in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam

10 nations prepare for battle in 2022 Arab Futsal Cup in Dammam
  • Sixth edition of the tournament kicks off on June 20 with hosts Saudi Arabia facing Palestine in their opener
Updated 17 June 2022
Arab News

 

The 2022 Arab Futsal Cup is set to kick off on Monday in Dammam, with 10 nations hoping to claim the sixth edition of the competition.

The 10-team tournament, organized by the Union of Arab Football Associations and hosted by the Saudi Arabia Football Federation, runs from June 20-28.

Group 1 includes Morocco, Kuwait, Mauritania and Somalia; group 2 Egypt, Iraq and Algeria; and group 3 sees hosts Saudi Arabia take on Palestine and Libya.

The Arab Futsal Cup launches the UAFA’s 2022-23 season, with the association keen to develop the sport of indoor football in the Arab world.

The first edition of the tournament took place in Cairo in 1998, with hosts Egypt claiming the title after beating Morocco 8-4 in the final.

Egypt, hosting the tournament again in 2005, retained the title with a 5-1 win over Morocco.

Libya took the title on home soil in 2007, and won it again in Egypt a year later.

There was a 13-year break before the fifth edition of the competition returned in 2021, with Morocco winning the title for the first time, defeating Egypt 4-0 in Cairo.

In Monday’s opening fixtures of the 2022 Arab Futsal Cup, Morocco will take on Kuwait, before Egypt meet Iraq and Saudi Arabia face Palestine.

Topics: FUTSAL Dammam 2022 Arab Futsal Cup

Related

Saudi Arabia lose to Kuwait in opener of WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship
Sport
Saudi Arabia lose to Kuwait in opener of WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship
2022 WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship to kick off in Jeddah
Sport
2022 WAFF Women’s Futsal Championship to kick off in Jeddah

Latest updates

English ace Hayley Davis leads Aramco Team Series — London at Centurion Club
English ace Hayley Davis leads Aramco Team Series — London at Centurion Club
25 dead in Bangladesh monsoon floods: police
25 dead in Bangladesh monsoon floods: police
India suspends Internet in eastern state over military recruitment protests
India suspends Internet in eastern state over military recruitment protests
Palestinian rocket fire draws Israeli air strikes in Gaza
Palestinian rocket fire draws Israeli air strikes in Gaza
Attack on Sikh temple in Afghan capital Kabul wounds 2 -officials
Attack on Sikh temple in Afghan capital Kabul wounds 2 -officials

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.