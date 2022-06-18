You are here

  • Home
  • The challenges ahead: Excitement builds in Newcastle for next Premier League season

The challenges ahead: Excitement builds in Newcastle for next Premier League season

The challenges ahead: Excitement builds in Newcastle for next Premier League season
Newcastle United’s head coach Eddie Howe is keen to hit the ground running in the coming season, in stark contrast to the debacle overseen by Steve Bruce at the start of the last one. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/83e9p

Updated 40 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

The challenges ahead: Excitement builds in Newcastle for next Premier League season

The challenges ahead: Excitement builds in Newcastle for next Premier League season
  • Newly-promoted Nottingham Forest are first up at St. James’ Park
  • A tough first month also sees Manchester City visit Newcastle, as well as a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool
Updated 40 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Excitement for the new Premier League season is increasing on Tyneside.
As is the to-do list for Newcastle United’s owners.
Less than two weeks away from the return of the first-team squad to the club’s current ‘under-development’ training facility in Benton, North Tyneside, next season’s top flight fixtures have been released.
Newly-promoted Nottingham Forest, back in the top division for the first time in more than two decades, are first up at St. James’ Park, while a tough first month also sees Manchester City visit Newcastle, as well as a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.
Head coach Eddie Howe is keen to hit the ground running in the coming season, in stark contrast to the debacle overseen by Steve Bruce at the start of the last one.
Pre-takeover, and in the first few weeks after the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia swept through the doors, Newcastle failed to win any of their opening 14 games of the 2021/22 season — the worst start of any team in Premier League history to have subsequently avoided relegation.
And Howe is keen to avoid any such issues this time out as he looks to build a squad capable of flirting with, if perhaps not yet reaching, the Premier League’s European places.
But what is required this summer to even get close to that? Here, we take a look at what Howe, co-owner Amanda Staveley and newly-appointed sporting director Dan Ashworth need to prioritize before the new season kicks off.

An injection of goals needed
One thing Newcastle United seriously lacked last season was goals. Only the bottom six plus Brighton and Wolves scored less in the 38-game campaign.
And one of the biggest headaches for Howe — and Bruce before him — last season was the fitness, or lack of it, of center forward Callum Wilson.
At his fit-and-firing best the big number nine is a match for any English striker in the division, with the exception of Harry Kane. But his injury record is cause for concern. Wilson missed four months of last season and more than two months the season before, but still managed to finish both seasons as the club’s top goalscorer.
Sadly, there is no reason to think that Wilson’s injury record will significantly improve next season, but this summer United have the power to arm themselves for when the inevitable injury absence crops up.
While Chris Wood gave his all as a stand in from January onwards, he is a limited striker and United must look to upgrade.

Clear out the dead wood
This may be Ashworth, Howe and Staveley’s most difficult mountain to climb this summer.
In order for United to add quality to their 25-man Premier League squad they must trim some fat, and that’s without even starting to look at those players who sit outside the main group.
The likes of Dwight Gayle, Federico Fernandez and Javier Manquillo are players likely to prove surplus to requirements this summer — but all three have years left on their deals and are sitting pretty on significant wages.
Gayle was a saleable asset when Newcastle first looked to move him on under previous owner Mike Ashley. But with Ashley unwilling to accept offers in the region of $18million from the likes of Fulham and West Bromwich Albion for the player — and manager Rafa Benitez failing to trust Ashley would allow him that money to find a replacement — Gayle became United’s great survivor.
Three or four years later, with little to no playing time under his belt, and even less goals, United are going to find it tough to find takers for a player who is on an inflated Premier League wage but looks most comfortable operating at Championship level.
Fernandez and Manquillo were both handed new deals under Bruce, and are also on top flight wages. It may be that Newcastle have to agree to pay a percentage of their wages, just to get them off the books.
Outside of the 25, there are the likes of Freddie Woodman, Ciaran Clark, Jeff Hendrick, and others who could boost the coffers for a summer first-team revamp.

Go deep or stand still
Howe’s biggest issue with his Newcastle squad is that he does not believe it has the depth enjoyed by, for example, Brighton, Wolverhampton Wanderers or Aston Villa — never mind the top six or seven clubs in the division.
There is a sense that an injection of confidence and team spirit carried the side through the back end of the last campaign, driving the club from a likely bottom-four finish to 11th place.
If United want to take that next step, they need to add depth, particularly in key positions.
For example, should goalkeeper Martin Dubravka get injured, Newcastle must be able to call on a better deputy than 31-year-old Karl Darlow, as good a servant as he has been to the club.
As mentioned, an understudy to Wilson is also a must, as is cover for another of United’s injury-prone stars, winger Allan Saint-Maximin. Some depth in the center of defense is also necessary.

Don’t accept the ‘Newcastle Tax’
This summer’s transfer window is as important as any in the club’s history, and it is paramount that they do not set a dangerous precedent. Overpay for players this summer and they will be overpaying for the next 10 years; smash the wage structure for a single player and they will have 10 more knocking on the door for a raise. The club’s phones will also be hot with agents from around the world looking for their cut of the action.
Newcastle’s custodians, led by Staveley and husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi, seem to have their heads firmly on their shoulders and want the club to build sustainably.
They do not want a quick fix of the kind that happened at Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, nor do they want to fall into the Financial Fair Play trap that Everton find themselves in at the moment.
It needs to be made clear this summer that Newcastle is not a cash cow ripe for milking. They must not be taken for a ride in the transfer market.

Resolve ticketing issues and shine a light on future plans
Newcastle United had more than 120,000 ticket requests for the first game after the Saudi-financed takeover, a home loss to Tottenham Hotspur back in October. There is clearly huge demand for tickets in the city and beyond.
Anyone who knows English football knows Newcastle United. Even though Newcastle is only a small city, home to less than 300,000 people, it has one of the largest and loyalist fan bases in the world.
Give them hope and they will come.
But the issue surrounding tickets needs to be resolved quickly. The Magpies have always, from the 1990s onwards, had a steady stream of more than 30,000 season ticket holders, which has maxed out — due to the need for away allocations, corporate seating, et cetera — at more than 40,000 as recently as during Benitez’s reign. The stadium itself only holds 52,000.
So here’s the issue: How do the 10,000 or so tickets sold on a matchday get divided up next season? Will they go on general sale on a game-by-game basis or will season ticket opportunities be opened up again? Keeping the fans happy on this divisive subject is going to be a tough issue to navigate. A clear long-term plan for stadium redevelopment needs to be outlined, as demand is already far outweighing supply — and that’s before the party has even started.

Delegation: The need for an improved football executive
Ashworth’s appointment as sporting director has taken some of the summer transfer burden off Howe. But United must go further. Staveley and Ghodoussi have been acting as co-chief executives at the club, with no one left to do the job. They allowed former managing director Lee Charnley to leave not long after completing the purchase of the club.
A new MD needs to found. And that needed to be done yesterday.
Running a football club is no easy business, and it is even harder when feet are light on the ground. An immediate beefing-up of the whole football operation is required and some delegation of tasks needed to free Staveley and Ghodoussi to do what they do best.

Continue to build on the foundations — the Ashworth effect
When Ashley departed, he left a near-clean slate behind him: A stadium ripe for improvement, a training ground in a similarly unloved state, a youth setup in need of direction; and a first team lacking any clear plan or purpose.
While some of those issues have already been addressed, others cannot be allowed to drift. And that’s where Ashworth — a pioneer of the Football Association’s ‘England DNA’ program — steps in.
Training ground developments must go much further than the material, there must be a structural framework implemented that squeezes the most from the football-mad region that Newcastle United is at the heart of.
Newcastle and its surrounding areas have produced some of the most revered talent in English football history. Two of the nation’s 1966 World Cup-winning starting XI were Geordies — the brothers Jack and Bobby Charlton — and generational talents including Alan Shearer, Paul Gascoigne and Peter Beardsley all hailed from the city and its surrounds.
The next Shearer, Beardsley or Gazza is out there, but this club, for too long, has been unable to unearth them. That has to change, especially if the future is to shine as brightly as PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media want it to.
 

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe

Related

Newcastle United retains Fun88 as main shirt sponsor
Sport
Newcastle United retains Fun88 as main shirt sponsor
Newcastle beat Premier League rivals to make Matt Targett first signing of the summer
Sport
Newcastle beat Premier League rivals to make Matt Targett first signing of the summer

Liverpool reaches agreement with Bayern over Mané

Liverpool reaches agreement with Bayern over Mané
Updated 18 June 2022
AP

Liverpool reaches agreement with Bayern over Mané

Liverpool reaches agreement with Bayern over Mané
  • Liverpool will receive 32 million euros ($33.5 million) up front for Mané
  • Mané just completed arguably the best season of his career
Updated 18 June 2022
AP

DUBAI: Sadio Mané looks to be headed for Bayern Munich, ending his trophy-filled six-year spell at Liverpool in a move that would finally split up one of the most devastating forward lines in the history of English soccer.
A person familiar with the situation said on Friday that Liverpool reached an agreement with the German champion for the transfer of the 30-year-old Senegal forward in a total package worth 41 million euros ($42.9 million).
The person spoke to AP on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss details of the deal, which has not yet been completed.
Liverpool will receive 32 million euros ($33.5 million) up front for Mané, with a further 6 million euros ($6.3 million) due when he meets a specified appearance clause and an additional 3 million euros ($3.15 million) based on individual and team achievements.
Mané just completed arguably the best season of his career, converting the clinching penalty in a shootout to win the African Cup of Nations for Senegal, helping his country qualify for the World Cup, and starring for Liverpool in a campaign where the club nearly achieved an unprecedented quadruple of major trophies.
His last game for Liverpool was the 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final last month.
He has won every major honor with Liverpool — the Champions League and World Club Cup in 2019, the Premier League in 2020 and both the FA Cup and League Cup in 2022 — and looks to be seeking a fresh challenge with what is likely to be the last major move of his career.
Along with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, Mané was part of a front three that led Liverpool to most of those titles and had pretty much everything — power, pace, great movement and combination play.
Firmino was marginalized last season because of injury and the performances of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz — attackers who have joined Liverpool over the past two years — and could be the next of the established trio to leave. Firmino and Salah have one year left on their current deals.
Mané mostly played as a left winger for Liverpool after joining from Southampton in 2016 but converted to a central striker for the second half of last season following the signing of Diaz. He impressed in his new role, scoring nine goals in his last 14 games in all competitions, and could continue there at Bayern amid uncertainty over the future of striker Robert Lewandowski.
The prolific Poland striker said last month he wants to leave Bayern and has been linked with a move to Barcelona.
Liverpool have already signed a replacement for Mané in Darwin Núñez, the Uruguay international who has joined from Benfica.

Topics: Bayern Munich Liverpool Sadio Mane

Related

Mane snatches dramatic victory for African champions Senegal
Sport
Mane snatches dramatic victory for African champions Senegal
Mane’s Liverpool future hangs in the balance ahead of European final
Sport
Mane’s Liverpool future hangs in the balance ahead of European final

Saudi Arabia eye first AFC U-23 Asian Cup triumph against Uzbekistan

Saudi Arabia eye first AFC U-23 Asian Cup triumph against Uzbekistan
Updated 18 June 2022
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia eye first AFC U-23 Asian Cup triumph against Uzbekistan

Saudi Arabia eye first AFC U-23 Asian Cup triumph against Uzbekistan
  • Coach Saad Al-Shehri will be hoping that after so many near misses in the past decade, the Young Falcons will finally claim that elusive title on Sunday
Updated 18 June 2022
John Duerden

With qualification for the World Cup, triumphs in the AFC Champions League and a thrilling title race and relegation battle, these are exciting times for Saudi Arabian football. Sunday could be the icing on the cake with a major tournament final.

It could also be third-time lucky for coach Saad Al-Shehri and a team of young Saudi footballers.

Saudi Arabia meet hosts Uzbekistan in the final of the U-23 Asian Cup in Tashkent, full of confidence and belief after an almost perfect run in the tournament. The young Green Falcons topped their group then defeated Vietnam and Australia in the knockout stages to book the big date.

All this was done without conceding a single goal. Meeting the host nation in the last game of a major competition is always going to be a big challenge, and Al-Shehri is not going to be taking anything for granted as he knows all about getting to within touching distance of a trophy and then falling just short.

Saudi Arabia have now won all three semifinals they have contested in this competition but have yet to win a final.

On a personal level, the 42-year-old Al-Shehri has been here before as well, twice in fact, and lost both times. The first final loss was back in 2016 at the Asian U-19 Championship. Then Saudi Arabia made it all the way, thanks to an unforgettable 6-5 victory in the last-four clash with Iraq, and then met Japan. The game in Bahrain ended goalless with the Samurai Blue triumphing on penalties. 

The second final was just as painful for the boss and came at the previous tournament in 2020, the last major meeting before COVID-19 wreaked havoc on international football. There was a semifinal win over Uzbekistan, then the defending champions, which booked another final. This time South Korea were the opposition and once again it ended goalless after 90 minutes but Jeong Tae-wook struck after 113 minutes to win the game for the East Asians. 

It is not only a chance for the coach to win at the third time of asking but the team, too, as Saudi Arabia U-23s also made the final of the 2013 Championships and lost the final to Iraq. The past runs to the final have not been as impressive as this one with the attack scoring 11 times and the defense yet to be breached. 

“The difference with this team and the ones that reached the 2013 and 2020 finals is that they had good preparations,” Al-Shehri said. “We didn’t have much time together ahead of this tournament and we found it difficult to settle at the start of every game. However, the players were able to adapt as we went along and I am counting on this to win the title.”

After struggling through qualification, Saudi Arabia have come good at the right time.

“We have gone five games without conceding a goal and the players are working hard to keep our perfect record intact,” said Al-Shehri. “We are just thankful for not letting in goals.”

That defensive record has been the foundation of the success. Goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi has been imperious and the backline has been boosted by the addition of center-back Hassan Tambakti in the knockout stages as he finished a Spain training camp with the senior team. Winger Haitham Asiri has not recovered from the injury that led to his withdrawal early in the semifinal win over Australia but there is strength in depth in the squad and determination.

Midfielder Hamid Al-Ghamdi was the man of the match against the Olyroos and is ready for Uzbekistan. 

“We have kept five clean sheets so far and we owe it to ourselves for all the hard work. We have one more game now that we really need to win.”

The Ettifaq man wants victory for Al-Shehri. “Our head coach has helped us a lot throughout this tournament. We both understand what is needed from each other and we plan to give him the title.”

It won’t be easy. Hosts Uzbekistan have also been impressive on the road to the final, topping their group and beating the highly fancied Japan in the semifinals. There was drama in the quarter-final with the team needing penalties to overcome Iraq, but that experience may stand them in good stead for the big game.

Jasurbek Jaloliddinov scored a spectacular goal as the Central Asians defeated Japan 2-0 in the other semifinal. It was his third strike so far in the tournament, and the 20-year-old will be a threat and knows all about Saudi Arabia after scoring in the 2-2 draw between the two teams in qualification for this tournament last October.

“When we faced them in the qualifiers, it ended 2-2 and I scored. If I could do it before, there is no reason for me not to be able to do it again,” he said. “At least I hope I can, for the people of Uzbekistan. No matter where we are, we feel the support of 35 million Uzbekistan fans.”

There is a similar number back in Saudi Arabia, willing the team and the coach on to a long-awaited victory.

Topics: #SAUDI ARABIA 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup

Related

Saudi Arabia overcome Australia to reach 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup final
Sport
Saudi Arabia overcome Australia to reach 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup final
One step from glory: 5 things we learned as Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan reach final of 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup
Sport
One step from glory: 5 things we learned as Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan reach final of 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup

5 medals for Saudi Arabia on Day 1 of Jiu-Jitsu Thailand Open Grand Prix 2022

5 medals for Saudi Arabia on Day 1 of Jiu-Jitsu Thailand Open Grand Prix 2022
Updated 18 June 2022
Arab News

5 medals for Saudi Arabia on Day 1 of Jiu-Jitsu Thailand Open Grand Prix 2022

5 medals for Saudi Arabia on Day 1 of Jiu-Jitsu Thailand Open Grand Prix 2022
  • The male and female teams from the Kingdom claimed one gold and four silver medals at the tournament in Bangkok
Updated 18 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s national team have kicked off their participation in the Jiu-Jitsu Thailand Open Grand Prix 2022 by winning one gold and four silver medals on Friday.

The female and male teams from the Kingdom had the distinction of reaching five finals in five different weights on Day 1 of the tournament in Bangkok.

The medals came from Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi, who won a gold in the -62 weight category, while Abdulaziz Al-Haidari won silver in the -56kg division. Badie Idris won two silver medals (U18 Jiu-Jitsu -73kg and U18 Jiu-Jitsu -73kg), while in the women’s competition, Lina Al-Hakeem won the silver in the +70kg division.

Hamad Al-Saad, the director of the national teams, said that the successes were a result of the early and extensive preparation for the tournament by the Saudi Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and echoed the team’s silver at the 2021 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in the UAE last November, and gold at the 2022 Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Bahrain in March.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jiu-Jitsu Thailand Open Grand Prix 2022

Related

World’s top jiu-jitsu stars set for final round of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam
Sport
World’s top jiu-jitsu stars set for final round of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam
Baniyas sweep male, female categories at Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Baniyas sweep male, female categories at Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup in Abu Dhabi

What next for the UAE after World Cup exit?

What next for the UAE after World Cup exit?
Updated 18 June 2022
Paul Williams

What next for the UAE after World Cup exit?

What next for the UAE after World Cup exit?
  • Emulating the stability and forward planning that Saudi Arabia have shown with Herve Renard should be the goal as Emirati football looks to usher in a new generation of players
Updated 18 June 2022
Paul Williams

Over a week has passed since the UAE’s hopes of making it to Qatar 2022 were officially extinguished at the hands of Australia. With that exit, the last embers of the country’s second Golden Generation have surely been extinguished too.

As Australians continue to bask in the afterglow of their dramatic and unexpected penalty shootout victory in the resultant match against Peru, a win that secured their place at the global showpiece for the fifth consecutive occasion, the UAE are left to wonder “what if?” as their wait for a second appearance extends from 32 years to at least 36.

Getting so close after so long will hurt for a while. Chances like that are few and far between.

But more pressing than wondering “what if?” should be the question of “what now?” What does the UAE need to do to ensure the wait for a second appearance at the FIFA World Cup doesn’t extend beyond 36 years come the expanded World Cup in 2026?

For the answer they need only look across the border to Saudi Arabia.

Who would have thought only a decade ago that we’d be looking at the Kingdom as the bastion of stability? But under the leadership of Saudi Arabian Football Federation president Yasser Al-Misehal, that is exactly what they have become.

After the disappointment of Russia 2018, and the Asian Cup in the UAE six months later, they encountered a fork in the road. It could have gone either way.

They had a vision and a plan and, in Herve Renard, they found a man they believed could bring it to life. 

Importantly, they didn’t panic when things didn’t start well. When they won only one of their first three qualifiers, drawing with Yemen and Palestine, they kept faith in Renard and the plan, and it was more than rewarded as the Frenchman built his side into one of the most consistent on the continent; winning seven and losing just one of their ten games in the final round to finish top of their group.

Renard has now signed a deal that will take him through until 2027. Should he see out that contract — and there’s no reason yet to suggest he won’t — it will make him by far Saudi Arabia’s longest-serving manager.

Stability has been the key. It is the foundation on which everything else can be built.

Saudi Arabia are now headed for a second consecutive World Cup and look to be set for a period of sustained success.

Having made no fewer than five coaching changes in the previous qualifying campaign, the UAE have been the complete antithesis of stable. The focus needs to shift from the short term to the medium and long term.

It is no surprise that their greatest period of success in recent times came under Mahdi Ali, who worked with a generation of players through the junior national teams all the way through to the senior set-up. During that period, they had consistency and stability, and a coach they backed to the hilt.

If the UAE FA has determined that Argentine Rodolfo Arruabarrena, the latest man to occupy the hot seat, is the man to take them forward, they need to back him and they need to give him time. They need to demonstrate a level of patience that hasn’t existed in recent times.

While overall it was a bitterly disappointing campaign, there are some green shoots that give hope for the future.

The performance of Harib Abdallah in their final two games — against two of Asia’s biggest teams in South Korea and Australia, no less — should make every fan of Emirati football proud, and give them great hope for the future. For a long period in the game against Australia he looked like being the difference, such was his threat down the left-hand side of the field.

As the previous golden generation fades away, it is players such as Abdallah, Ali Saleh, Yahya Al-Ghassani and Khalfan Mubarak — when he can get himself fit — that will take the team into a new era.

With the Asian Cup only 12 months away, and the next World Cup qualification cycle to begin not too long after that, they should be afforded every opportunity over the ensuing period to stake their claim ahead of more senior players. The time for generational change is now.

Pleasingly, Arruabarrena, in his short time in charge, has proven himself to be a coach that places faith and trust in younger players. In the pressure-filled playoff against Australia, he started the inexperienced duo of Khaled Al-Dhanhani and Abdullah Hamad, who between them had fewer than 10 caps. That augers well for the future.

The future is what you make it. What will the UAE make of theirs?

Topics: United Arab Emirates 2022 FIFA World Cup

Related

Some World Cup fans in Qatar to be housed in ‘traditional tents’
Middle-East
Some World Cup fans in Qatar to be housed in ‘traditional tents’
History beckons as record six Asian teams qualify for the World Cup
Sport
History beckons as record six Asian teams qualify for the World Cup

English ace Hayley Davis leads Aramco Team Series — London at Centurion Club

English ace Hayley Davis leads Aramco Team Series — London at Centurion Club
Updated 18 June 2022
Arab News

English ace Hayley Davis leads Aramco Team Series — London at Centurion Club

English ace Hayley Davis leads Aramco Team Series — London at Centurion Club
  • Davis holds a two-stroke advantage in the solo event heading into the final day at LET’s $1 million Aramco Team Series with Bronte Law in second spot at seven-under
  • Team Wikstrom and Team Garcia to play-off on Saturday in the Aramco Team Series after a tie at the top on 27-under-par
Updated 18 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Hayley Davis is an Aramco Team Series specialist — but on Saturday at Centurion Club in London the English golfer will go in search of a first individual title after she took a two-shot lead over fellow countrywoman Bronte Law, with Georgia Hall a further stroke back alongside Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall.

Davis, 29, was an Aramco Team Series winner in Sotogrande last year; she also finished second in New York and seventh in Jeddah.

Now thanks to two superb days’ golf she holds the lead in the $500,000 solo event at nine-under-par. On Friday, Davis took advantage of the benign early-morning conditions to add a second-round 68 to an opening 69. She packed in seven birdies to give herself a great chance of victory.

Davis said: “I really like the Aramco team events. It seems to sort of bring out the best of my game. Last year I had a good record in them. I guess I just love team golf.

“We didn’t have the best day as a team yesterday. We just couldn’t really get anything going. So I think we went out there today like, ‘Let’s make some birdies and try and move up’ and that’s what we did. I don’t think I really rolled in long putts. I’ve just been hitting it really close. I know that I hit a few inside six feet.”

As for the final round, she has extra incentive to go for it. Davis had mentioned to her niece that she might come to her football tournament tomorrow afternoon but now has her own glory to chase. Davis added: “I need to play well — I think that’s the only way my niece is going to accept me not being there!”

Law finished tied-sixth a fortnight ago in the US Women’s Open and once again is back in contention after moving to seven-under, courtesy of a second-round 71 carved out in a swirling afternoon wind and furnace-lie conditions.

Law said: “It was good — I played really solid. I’m just hoping that I can convert more of those chances tomorrow. I’m happy with where I’m sitting right now.

“I’m not really looking at the top of the leaderboard and worrying about who’s there. I’m looking at my scores and going, ‘OK, I’m going to post a low number tomorrow’ — at least try and put myself in a position to do so — and then we’ll see what happens.”

Hall was round in level-par for the day but knows that she is right in the mix going into the final 18 holes.

The 2018 Women’s British Open champion said: “Three back is nothing. So obviously I’ve still got a massive chance and I’ll just see where I am after the front nine. But it’s a course where you can make a load of birdies.”

The $500,000 Aramco Team Series event will be settled by a sudden-death play-off after play has concluded in tomorrow’s individual competition.

Ursula Wikstrom’s early-starting quartet led for most of the day at 27-under but they were joined at the top in dramatic circumstances as the sizzling sun started to dip.

On the final green it was left to amateur Mia Baker in Team Garcia to sink a nerve-jangling putt and force extra time.

The 24-handicapper, playing off 16 in this event, held her nerve in superb fashion, holing out to huge cheers from the gallery.

Baker, who has only been playing golf for just over two years, said: “I was shaking! My caddie helped me — he gave me the confidence I needed. I couldn’t be a professional — it’s much too hard! They are very impressive. If anyone has the opportunity to play with pros they should definitely do it. It’s unbelievable.”

Her captain Nicole Garcia said: “She had a six-footer on the last for a play-off — I mean, the poor girl! But she came through. It wasn’t the only one that she saved us on. She made a long putt from off the green on 16 to save par for us.”

The play-off will be contested by one player from each quartet and the individual from each team will be nominated tomorrow.   

This week’s London leg is the second of five $1 million Aramco Team Series tournaments on the LET calendar this season, following last month’s Bangkok opener — and preceding events in Sotogrande, New York and Jeddah.

The tournaments are famed for their format, in which three LET professionals play in teams with one amateur player.

Saturday sees the lowest-scoring 60 players and ties battle it out for a share of a further $500,000.

Topics: Aramco team Series #golf Centurion Club

Latest updates

The challenges ahead: Excitement builds in Newcastle for next Premier League season
The challenges ahead: Excitement builds in Newcastle for next Premier League season
Amazon supports Saudi entrepreneurs to establish logistics startups
Amazon supports Saudi entrepreneurs to establish logistics startups
Saudi Arabia ranks second globally in cybersecurity index
Saudi Arabia ranks second globally in cybersecurity index
President Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
President Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
Egyptian Minister of Industry discusses joint cooperation with Russian counterpart
Egyptian Minister of Industry discusses joint cooperation with Russian counterpart

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.