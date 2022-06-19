Apple store workers vote to form their first US union

You are here

The Apple Store at Fifth Avenue in New York City. (AFP)
SAN FRANCISCO, US: A majority of employees at a US Apple store have voted to form a union, a first for the tech giant, which has so far tried to discourage unionizing attempts.
Of the 110 employees at the Towson, Maryland shop, 65 voted in favor and 33 against, according to a live count broadcast Saturday by the federal agency overseeing the vote.
The vote comes after a group of employees called AppleCORE (Coalition of Organized Retail Employees) campaigned for unionization.
“We did it Towson! We won our union vote! Thanks to all who worked so hard and all who supported! Now we celebrate... Tomorrow we keep organizing,” AppleCORE tweeted.
They are demanding a say in deciding on wages, hours and safety measures.
Saturday’s result means that the shop’s employees, who have been voting since Wednesday, should form their own branch of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union, once the agency has certified the results.
IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr said he applauded the workers’ “courage.”
“They made a huge sacrifice for thousands of Apple employees across the nation who had all eyes on this election. I ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to respect the election results and fast-track a first contract for the dedicated IAM CORE Apple employees in Towson,” he said in a statement.
“This victory shows the growing demand for unions at Apple stores and different industries across our nation.”
It was not the first time employees at an Apple store have tried to unionize, but it was the first attempt that resulted in a vote.
Apple’s director of distribution and human resources, Deirdre O’Brien, visited the shop in May to address employees.
“I want to start out by saying it’s your right to join a union, but it’s equally your right not to join a union,” O’Brien said, according to audio published by Vice.
“If you’re faced with that decision, I want to encourage you to consult a wide range of people and sources to understand what it could be like to work at Apple under a collective bargaining agreement.”
She said that the presence of an intermediary would complicate relations between Apple and its employees.
The Silicon Valley giant told AFP it was “declining to comment” on the news.
Unions, on the decline for decades, have won several symbolic victories in the United States in recent months, with President Joe Biden voicing his support.
After a union was formed at two Starbucks coffee shops in December in the northern city of Buffalo, employees at more than 160 of the chain’s locations have filed for similar votes.
At Amazon, employees at a New York warehouse surprised everyone in early April by voting overwhelmingly to form a union, a first for the online retail colossus in the United States.
But the company has asked for the result to be canceled and a second vote to be held.

Daesh claims attack on Sikh temple in Kabul that killed two

A general view of the site where an explosive-laden vehicle detonated amidst an attack on a Sikh Temple in Kabul, Afghanistan.
A general view of the site where an explosive-laden vehicle detonated amidst an attack on a Sikh Temple in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Updated 19 June 2022
Reuters

Daesh claims attack on Sikh temple in Kabul that killed two

A general view of the site where an explosive-laden vehicle detonated amidst an attack on a Sikh Temple in Kabul, Afghanistan.
  • Since taking power in August, the Taliban say they have increased security in Afghanistan and removed the country from militant threats, although international officials and analysts say the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains
Updated 19 June 2022
Reuters

KABUL: An attack claimed by Daesh on a Sikh temple in the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least two people and injured seven, officials said, another deadly incident in a spate of violence targeting minorities and places of worship.
On an affiliated Telegram channel, the local branch of Daesh said the attack was in response to insults leveled at the Prophet Muhammad, an apparent reference to remarks by an Indian government spokeswoman that have been condemned by many Muslim-majority countries.
Grey smoke billowed over the area in images aired by domestic broadcaster Tolo. A Taliban interior spokesman said attackers had laden a car with explosives but it had detonated before reaching its target.
A temple official, Gornam Singh, said there were around 30 people inside the building at the time.
A spokesman for Kabul’s commander said one Sikh worshipper had been killed in the attack and one Taliban fighter was killed as his forces took control of the area.
Since taking power in August, the Taliban say they have increased security in Afghanistan and removed the country from militant threats, although international officials and analysts say the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains.
Daesh has claimed some attacks in recent months.
The group said a suicide attacker stormed the temple on Saturday morning armed with a machine gun and hand grenades after killing its guard.
Other militants fought for more than three hours with Taliban fighters who tried to intervene to protect the temple, targeting them with four explosive devices and a car bomb, the militant group said.
The blast on Saturday was widely condemned as one of a series of attacks targeting minorities, with a statement from neighboring Pakistan saying its government was “seriously concerned at the recent spate of terrorist attacks on places of worship in Afghanistan.”
The UN’s mission to Afghanistan said in a statement that minorities in the country needed to be protected and India’s President Narendra Modi said on Twitter he was “shocked” by attack.
Sikhs are a tiny religious minority in largely Muslim Afghanistan, comprising about 300 families before the country fell to the Taliban. Many have since left, according to members of the community and media.
Like other religious minorities, Sikhs have been a continual target of violence in Afghanistan. An attack at another temple in Kabul in 2020 that killed 25 was also claimed by Daesh.
Saturday’s explosion followed a blast at a mosque in the northern city of Kunduz the previous day that killed one person and injured two, according to authorities.

Russia’s war in Ukraine could last years, NATO’s Stoltenberg says

Russia’s war in Ukraine could last years, NATO’s Stoltenberg says
Updated 19 June 2022
Reuters

Russia’s war in Ukraine could last years, NATO’s Stoltenberg says

Russia’s war in Ukraine could last years, NATO’s Stoltenberg says
  • Ukraine vowed on Saturday to prevail against Moscow as it fought Russian assaults near a key eastern city
Updated 19 June 2022
Reuters

FRANKFURT: Russia’s war in Ukraine could take years, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a German weekly newspaper, adding that the supply of state-of-the-art weaponry to Ukrainian troops would increase the chance of liberating the Donbas region from Russian control.
“We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine,” Stoltenberg told Bild am Sonntag. “Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, also because of rising energy and food prices.”
A NATO summit in Madrid later this month is expected to agree an assistance package for Ukraine that will help the country with the move from old Soviet-era weaponry to NATO standard gear, Stoltenberg said earlier this week.
Ukraine vowed on Saturday to prevail against Moscow as it fought Russian assaults near a key eastern city and multiple locations came under shell and missile attack.
Russian forces were defeated in an attempt to storm Ukraine’s capital Kyiv in March. Russia has since refocused on the Donbas region in the eastern part of Ukraine.

Ethiopian forces ‘killed civilians after rebel attack’

Ethiopian Army soldiers stand as a children stand behind them at Mai Aini Refugee camp, in Ethiopia. (AFP file photo)
Ethiopian Army soldiers stand as a children stand behind them at Mai Aini Refugee camp, in Ethiopia. (AFP file photo)
Updated 19 June 2022
AFP

Ethiopian forces ‘killed civilians after rebel attack’

Ethiopian Army soldiers stand as a children stand behind them at Mai Aini Refugee camp, in Ethiopia. (AFP file photo)
  • After soldiers successfully repelled the attack by the OLA and a local armed group, “residents faced various human rights abuses at the hands of the Gambella regional ... forces,” the EHRC, a state-affiliated independent rights body, said in a statement
Updated 19 June 2022
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Friday that security forces had summarily executed residents in Gambella, suspecting them of collaborating with rebels who attacked the southwestern city earlier this week.
The assault on Gambella on Tuesday triggered an hours-long gunfight between security forces and the Oromo Liberation Army, a rebel group which is branded a terrorist organization by the Ethiopian government.
After soldiers successfully repelled the attack by the OLA and a local armed group, “residents faced various human rights abuses at the hands of the Gambella regional ... forces,” the EHRC, a state-affiliated independent rights body, said in a statement.

HIGHLIGHT

The rights body urged the authorities to ‘conduct an investigation and ensure accountability into illegal acts committed by security forces.’

“EHRC has, from witness accounts and video evidence it has received, understood that individuals suspected of participating in the (rebel) attack or collaborating in the attack were killed,” it said, adding the security forces carried out “door to door executions.”
The rights body urged the authorities to “conduct an investigation and ensure accountability into illegal acts committed by security forces.”
The statement was released the same day that a video circulating on social media, whose authenticity could not be immediately confirmed, showed a man, allegedly of Oromo ethnicity, being shot dead by several uniformed men.
A spokesman for the Gambella regional authorities said in a press release that the “information being circulated on some social media platforms suggesting that an ethnic-based assault has occurred is false.”

Arab News Asia Bureau chief recalls 18-month captivity in Philippines after surrender of former captor

Arab News Asia Bureau chief recalls 18-month captivity in Philippines after surrender of former captor
Updated 19 June 2022
Ellie Aben & Rawan Radwan

Arab News Asia Bureau chief recalls 18-month captivity in Philippines after surrender of former captor

Arab News Asia Bureau chief recalls 18-month captivity in Philippines after surrender of former captor
  • Baker Atyani was kidnapped by Philippine militant group Abu Sayyaf in 2012 and held for 18 months
  • Atyani says Abu Sayyaf is in a weakened state after one of his captors recently surrendered to Philippine authorities
Updated 19 June 2022
Ellie Aben & Rawan Radwan

MANILA/JEDDAH: Ten years after he was abducted and held hostage by Abu Sayyaf militants, Arab News Asia bureau chief Baker Atyani is again recalling long days of captivity in the jungles of the southern Philippines following news that one of his captors has surrendered to the Philippine military.

Atyani was on duty, reporting for Al-Arabiya News Channel, in June 2012, when Abu Sayyaf Group, a militant outfit operating in Sulu province, kidnapped him for ransom.

He was held captive for 18 months, often in solitary confinement, before managing to escape.

In the years since, some of those who held Atyani hostage have been killed by the military in the southern Philippines and others arrested. This week, one of the most notorious of the group’s members, Ben Quirino, also known as Ben Tattoo, whom Atyani remembers as the strongest ASG fighter, surrendered to the Philippine military.

Abu Sayyaf strongman Ben Tattoo hands over his weapons to a military official in Jolo island on June 17, 2022. (Armed Forces of the Philippines handout photo)

Formed in 1991, ASG emerged a splinter group of the Moro National Liberation Front, a movement seeking autonomy for Filipino Muslims in the southern Philippines. It was initially influenced by Al-Qaeda, but since the early 2000s has been involved mainly extortion, assassinations and kidnappings for ransom. Some of its factions, including the Sawadjaan group of which Tattoo was a sub-leader, provided support to Daesh operations in Southeast Asia.

Tattoo, 41, has been linked to the murder of several foreigners, including two Canadian tourists who were abducted from the island resort of Samal in 2015 and taken captive to the group’s stronghold in Jolo. He had filmed himself beheading the Canadians in 2016 after a $6.4 million ransom was not paid.

When news of Tattoo’s surrender broke on Friday, Atyani recalled how the militant used to point his machete and M-14 rifle at him.

“He should face justice. He should be punished for what he has done,” the veteran reporter said.

He added: “It feels bittersweet. My mind is flooded with memories of the long days that have been spent in the jungles of Sulu being a hostage in the hands of Abu Sayyaf.”

For more than 500 days, Atyani was kept in a hut, with Tattoo checking on him often.

Baker Atyani was held hostage in a hut for about 500 days. (Supplied photo)

“He used to be the muscle of the ASG Sawadjaan faction, considered to be one of the best fighters, a front-line fighter and the strongest among them,” Atyani said.

“Ben Tattoo was also known as Ben M-14 because he was always carrying an M-14, with a wooden butt that was carved specifically for him.”

Atyani said that the cruelty Tattoo displayed over the years was part of the militant’s attempts to prove he was a dependable member of the faction that was dominated by the Sawadjaan clan, of which he was not a member.

“He was always trying to prove that he was a good fighter, that the Sawadjaan family could depend on him, and that he could do the impossible,” Atyani said.

Ben Tattoo, one of Baker Atyani’s captors, is linked with a string of killings. (Twitter)

But his brutal approach could not sway the leaders of ASG and he was never able to get close. 

In the video ASG took as they murdered the Canadian hostages, Tattoo was only militant not covering his face.

“Tattoo always tried to prove that he was someone who could be trusted, and he was trying to be very close to the first circle of the group, but he never got this opportunity and that’s why he was trying to prove himself.”

Atyani believes Tattoo’s attempts to gain a higher rank in the group eventually resulted in him being isolated after the faction’s leader, Hadjan Sawadjaan, was killed by troops in the Patikul area of Jolo, the ASG stronghold, in 2020.

“Sawadjaan’s sons didn’t want Ben to emerge as a leader,” Atyani said. “After the death of Hadjan, he ended up having no shelter or support from the jungle community that is mostly dominated by the Sawadjaan family and ASG chief Radullan Sahiron.”

FASTFACT

Abu Sayyaf is the most violent of the Islamic separatist groups operating in the southern Philippines, and claims to promote an independent Islamic state in western Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago. After splitting from the Moro National Liberation Front in the early 1990s, the group launched a campaign of kidnappings for ransom, bombings, assassinations and extortion, and has had ties to Jemaah Islamiyah. 

Tattoo surrendered to the military in Patikul following the surrender of his half-brother, Almujer Yadah, who was responsible for ASG’s logistics and food supplies.

“We consider these two as the most notorious ASG leaders to have surrendered considering the number of cases that have been filed against them — from kidnaping for ransom, murder, and many more,” Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, commander of the 11th Infantry Division designated to fight militancy in Sulu, told Arab News on Friday.

“They got tired of running from pursuing military forces. Besides, they no longer have the support of the local populace, their group has been badly decimated, and their brothers killed.”

ASG’s strength has been declining since 2018, when the Philippine military stepped up its crackdown on Daesh affiliates. Data from the 11th Infantry Division shows that the number of active militants has decreased from about 300 in 2019 to an estimated 100.

Ben Tattoo's brother Almujer Yadah, an abu Sayyaf logistics and food supply officer, surrenders his firearm to the Philippine Army in Jolo on June 17, 2022. (Supplied)

Brig. Gen. Benjamin Batara Jr., commander of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade, which has jurisdiction over Patikul, told Arab News the military has been tracking Tattoo and Yadah since last year.

“Apparently, they were already under pressure because of continuous military and police operations and a series of surrenders of their fellow Abu Sayyaf members,” he said.

The military handed them over to police on Friday and both are facing a series criminal charges.

Atyani believes the weakened state of Abu Sayyaf Group and other militant outfits has led to the surrender of a number of its fighters.

Although the support of the locals may not have wavered much — some still believe in what they call “the cause of the people of Mindanao” — the killing or arrest of a string of militant leaders in the past three years has hastened the extremist groups’ decline. 

“There have been no reports of any kidnapping incidents for at least a year or a year-and-a-half, which means they are facing serious financial issues — and without money they can’t survive,” Atyani said.

A total of 67 Abu Sayyaf members in Sulu have surrendered to security forces in Jolo so far this year.

Nine years after his escape, Atyani’s emotions are still raw.

“You imagine yourself again in the same situation. That’s why I feel for those who are actually still in the hands of either Abu Sayyaf or other militant groups.” 

He recalls his fear of the unknown, saying that it was the reason he kept going, prompting him to make the decision to stay alive and not give in to those he calls “ignorants” — hence his multiple attempts to free himself.

“I was ready to lose my life — but my way, not their way.”

Baker Atyani made the decision to stay alive and not give in to “ignorants”. (Supplied) 

Atyani’s ordeal came to an end on Dec. 3, 2012, when he finally managed to break free to safety.

For almost a decade, news of his captors’ deaths or capture have brought a sense of relief.

“I could see that people who have been unjust to me are actually now facing what they deserve. Either they’ve been killed or arrested, or are now behind bars. This is certainly kind of a relief. But, again, it is a story that never ends. These scars of my kidnapping, I think, will never go.

“So justice is being done and has been done.”

 

Pakistan ‘one step away’ from exiting FATF ‘grey list,’ minister says

Pakistan ‘one step away’ from exiting FATF ‘grey list,’ minister says
Updated 19 June 2022

Pakistan ‘one step away’ from exiting FATF ‘grey list,’ minister says

Pakistan ‘one step away’ from exiting FATF ‘grey list,’ minister says
  • Removal from the list is expected to improve investment climate, minister says
Updated 19 June 2022
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is “one step away” from exiting the Financial Action Task Force’s “grey list” after the global watchdog said an on-site visit could lead to the South Asian nation’s removal, the state minister for foreign affairs said on Saturday.

Pakistan has been on FATF’s “grey list” since 2018, a list featuring countries under increased monitoring due to inadequate controls over money laundering and terrorism financing, which made foreign firms more cautious about investing in the country.

The financial crime watchdog, set up by the Group of Seven industrial powers to protect the global financial system, kept the country on the list on Friday, but said that Pakistan had substantially completed its two action plans, which covered 34 items.

The monitoring group said that an on-site visit was warranted to verify that reforms had begun and were being sustained, and that the necessary political commitment was in place to sustain future improvements. Once it successfully passes the onsite visit, FATF said the country will be removed from the list.

“The successful completion of the action plans and its formal endorsement by FATF means that Pakistan has come to one step away from exiting from the grey list,” State Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, who chairs Pakistan’s National FATF Coordination Committee, told a news conference in Islamabad.

“The on-site visit is a procedural requirement and it marks the beginning of the end-process that will eventually culminate in the exit of Pakistan from FATF’s grey list.”

Khar said that Islamabad and FATF are still working on scheduling the visit, and aim to conclude the entire process before the monitoring group’s next plenary in October.

Getting off the grey list is expected to further the investment climate in Pakistan.

“I am confident that this good news from FATF will restore confidence in our economy, will give it a much-needed boost and would improve the investment climate,” Khar said.

