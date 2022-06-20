You are here

Photo of ex-Israeli FM with former Saudi intelligence chief generates headlines ahead of Biden trip

Saudi Prince Turki Faisal Al-Saud and former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Twitter: @Tzipi_Livni)
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: A photo of Saudi Prince Turki Faisal Al-Saud and former Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni generated headlines ahead of an expected visit by US President Joe Biden to the Middle East.

Livni posted a photo on Sunday of herself standing next to Prince Turki, Saudi Arabia’s former intelligence chief, during a conference in Baku, Azerbaijan.

She also wished President Biden luck ahead of his visit to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The former Israeli top official’s Twitter post generated comments from both ends of the spectrum, with one optimiscally commenting: “We all pray for better future and bright tomorrow between both of us. Amen.”

 

 

Prince Turki is known to be a direct critic of Israel. He recently appeared on Arab News’s Frankly Speaking show and called for sanctions on Israel.

 

The picture of both officials at the Baku conference generated headlines on Israeli newspapers such as The Times of Israel and Jerusalem Post.

 

Video of baby camel roaming inside house draws mixed reactions

Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: A short clip showing a baby camel wandering inside a house has triggered wide reactions on social media.
Twitter account Camel Club in Saudi Arabia shared the video with a caption saying a little girl has fallen in love with the young dromedary and decided to raise it inside her family’s house.
The calf can be seen gingerly taking tentative steps as it roams inside the house and between furnitures.

But while many social media users were touched by the girl’s move, others argued that camels are not meant to be kept as domestic pets indoors.
One user wrote on Twitter that “the calf will eventually grow and it will no longer fit the door it entered from.”
Another user commented in Arabic saying: “He is unable to walk and there is no balance because of the parquet floor.”
“Raising animals is a blessing and a merciful act, much better than spending time playing internet games,” another one said.

 

Italian man proposes marriage over supermarket checkout mic

AFP

Italian man proposes marriage over supermarket checkout mic

AFP

ROME: Who knew that grocery shopping could be so romantic? An Italian man in Venice proposed to his girlfriend at a grocery store this week, asking her to marry him over the checkout counter’s microphone.
“My love, I wanted to ask you something, in front of everyone,” Salvatore Costarelli is seen saying into a microphone, in a video published on the website of the Corriere del Veneto newspaper.
“I love you, you’re my life, and I want to ask you, will you marry me?” he adds.
Someone off-camera begins clapping and the camera pans to the detergent aisle where a woman, Tiziana Famao, is seen leaning over her cart in surprise before wheeling it out bashfully.
The couple hug next to the frozen vegetables, a ring is unearthed from Costarelli’s pocket and placed on Famao’s finger, and a long kiss is accompanied by laughter and applause from the cashiers.
“When I heard those words I didn’t understand anything any more,” Famao told the newspaper, calling her new fiance “a very shy person” ordinarily.
Costarelli said he had planned days in advance.
“I had also thought of the classic proposal in a gondola,” said Costarelli. “But then I chose the supermarket... to make her understand how much I care about her.”
“I thought that a gesture like that she won’t forget for the rest of her life.”
The wedding is planned for December, in Sicily.

RIP Internet Explorer: South Korean engineer’s browser ‘grave’ goes viral

AFP

RIP Internet Explorer: South Korean engineer’s browser ‘grave’ goes viral

AFP

SEOUL: A South Korean engineer who built a grave for Internet Explorer — photos of which quickly went viral — says the now-defunct web browser had made his life a misery.
South Korea, which has some of the world’s fastest average Internet speeds, remained bizarrely wedded to Microsoft’s Internet Explorer, which was retired by the company earlier this week after 27 years.
In honor of the browser’s “death,” a gravestone marked with its signature “e” logo was set up on the rooftop of a cafe in South Korea’s southern city of Gyeongju by engineer Kiyoung Jung, 38.
“He was a good tool to use to download other browsers,” the gravestone’s inscription reads.
Images of Jung’s joke tombstone quickly spread online, with users of social media site Reddit upvoting it tens of thousands of times.
Once dominant globally, Internet Explorer was widely reviled in recent years due to its slowness and glitches.
But in South Korea, it was mandatory for online banking and shopping until about 2014, as all such online activities required sites to use ActiveX — a plugin created by Microsoft.
It remained the default browser for many Seoul government sites until very recently, local reports said.
The websites of the Korea Water Resources Corporation and the Korea Expressway Corporation only functioned properly in IE until at least June 10, according to a report by the Maeil Economic Daily.
As a software engineer and web developer, Jung told AFP he constantly “suffered” at work because of compatibility issues involving the now-defunct browser.
“In South Korea, when you are doing web development work, the expectation was always that it should look good in Internet Explorer, rather than Chrome,” he said.
websites that look good in other browsers, such as Safari or Chrome, can look very wrong in IE, which often forced him to spend many extra hours working to ensure compatibility.
Jung said that he was “overjoyed” by IE’s retirement.
But he also said he felt genuinely nostalgic and emotional about the browser’s demise, as he remembers its heyday — one of the reasons he was inspired to erect the grave stone.
He quoted Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki: “People are often relieved that machines don’t have souls, but we as human beings actually give our hearts to them,” Jung told AFP, explaining his feelings for IE.
He said he was pleased by the response to his joke grave and that he and his brother — who owns the cafe — plan to leave the monument on the rooftop in Gyeongju indefinitely.
“It’s been very exciting to make others laugh,” he said.

 

 

President Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

AP

President Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

AP

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware: President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but said he wasn’t hurt.
“I’m good,” he told reporters after US Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught” in the toe cages.

Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount.

The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is “fine,” according to a White House statement.
Biden attended Mass at St. Edmond Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach in the late afternoon. When he appeared after services, bystanders cheered and reporters shouted questions about how he felt. The president smiled and took three hops while making a motion with his hands like jumping rope.
The Bidens were spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

Hummus on the front: volunteers feeding Ukraine’s vegan troops

AFP

Hummus on the front: volunteers feeding Ukraine’s vegan troops

AFP

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Zhuhan has no intention of giving up on his veganism while fighting invading Russian forces.
The 37-year-old drama teacher, who enlisted with the army the day after Moscow attacked Ukraine on February 24, maintains his strictly plant-based diet while serving on the front lines.
“At the beginning, it was very complicated,” Zhuhan, who is fighting in the southern Mykolaiv region, told AFP.
“People told me that I would not hold out” because a special menu is not available, he said via video call from his barracks, with his rifle on his shoulder.
But the soldier was adamant his diet would not prevent him from serving his country.
He found a network of activists on the Internet helping vegan soldiers.
“I wrote to them and in April the first package arrived, like a miracle,” Zhuhan said.
“There was pate and vegan sausages, hummus, soya milk... and all this for free,” he said happily.
Zhuhan has Tamara Human to thank for the nutritious provisions.
The former top model heads the “Every Animal” foundation in Kyiv, bringing together around a hundred people promoting veganism.
This way of life combines a strictly vegan diet and the refusal to consume any clothing or cosmetic products derived from animals or their exploitation.
Human’s organization helps around 200 vegan soldiers reconcile their convictions while serving their country.
“We deliver even under bombs,” she told AFP, as she prepared bulgur and dumplings for civilians with two other volunteers.
Her 13th floor apartment in the residential Rusanivka area has become a surprising logistics center for the movement.
Human has long been involved in animal protection, and dog Misha reins in the flat. There’s even a beige rat rescued from a lab who’s partial to a little meat — and would gladly bite an unsuspecting finger.
Economic patriotism is strong here and most of the food used by Human’s team comes from Ukraine — mainly from the western city of Lviv, where it is easiest to find.
“The packages we send them allow the soldiers to supplement for two or three weeks what they receive from the army so that they have a balanced diet,” she said.
She sees no contradiction between veganism and fighting on the front.
“I also wanted to go kill Russians, but I don’t know how to use a weapon, so I am more useful here,” she said.

