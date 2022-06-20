You are here

  Syrian state media say attack on army bus kills 13 troops

Syrian state media say attack on army bus kills 13 troops

Syrian state media say attack on army bus kills 13 troops
There was no immediate claim of responsibility. (File/AFP)
  • There was no immediate claim of responsibility
DAMASCUS: An attack on a military bus in northern Syria on Monday killed 13 soldiers and wounded two, Syrian state media reported.
According to state TV, the attack occurred in the province of Raqqa, which was once controlled by the extremist Daesh group. The report did not say whether the bus was ambushed and attacked with machine gun fire, or whether it was hit by a missile or a roadside bomb.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the attack had all the hallmarks of Daesh militants who have carried out similar attacks over the past months, leaving dozens dead or wounded.
The militants proclaimed a so-called “caliphate” in a third of both Iraq and Syria in 2014 and the city of Raqqa was their de-facto capital. They were defeated in 2019 but Daesh sleeper cells still carry out deadly attacks.
Syrian authorities regularly blame such attacks on the Daesh group. The militants’ sleeper cells have been active in eastern, northern and central Syria.

Iran blames US for stalled nuclear deal talks

Iran blames US for stalled nuclear deal talks
Iran said on Monday that Tehran is ready to reach a “good deal” with world powers. (File/AFP)
  • Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh blamed the US for stalling talks to revive their 2015 nuclear pact
DUBAI: Iran said on Monday that Tehran is ready to reach a “good deal” with world powers, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a televised news conference, blaming the US for stalling talks to revive their 2015 nuclear pact.
“Even today, we are ready to return to Vienna to reach a good deal if Washington fulfils its commitments,” Khatibzadeh said.
The nuclear pact seemed near revival in March but talks were thrown into disarray partly over whether the United States might remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which controls elite armed and intelligence forces that Washington accuses of a global terrorist campaign, from its Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list.
In 2018 then-US President Donald Trump reneged on the deal, under which Iran restrained its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions, prompting Iran to begin violating its core nuclear limits about a year later.
Last week, the United States said it awaits a constructive response from Iran on reinstating the agreement without “extraneous” issues, a possible reference to Iran’s demand its Guards be dropped from a US terrorism list. 

Leaders of Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan discuss US regional summit to be hosted by Saudi Arabia

Leaders of Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan discuss US regional summit to be hosted by Saudi Arabia
  • President El-Sisi, King Hamad and King Abdullah stress two-state solution for Palestine
  • Leaders underscore need to expand trilateral cooperation across all sectors
CAIRO: The US regional summit in Jeddah, scheduled for next month, topped the agenda of a trilateral meeting between Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa and Jordan’s King Abdullah in Sharm El-Sheikh on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden will visit Jeddah on July 15-16, where he will discuss with other assembled leaders the energy crisis, the wars in Ukraine and Yemen, the Iranian nuclear file, cybersecurity and food security.

The leaders underscored the need to expand trilateral cooperation across all sectors to fulfill the aspirations of their peoples and enhance regional security and stability.

The meeting stressed the need to continue working to step up joint Arab action to overcome the challenges of food security, rising prices, and energy costs in light of global developments.

The leaders emphasized the need to support the “legitimate” Palestinian struggle and “the two-state solution,” leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Efforts to reach political solutions to regional crises, as well as efforts to counter terrorism within a holistic approach were also discussed.

The three leaders welcomed the July summit to be hosted by Saudi Arabia, bringing together the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states, and the leaders of Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, and the US.

In a bilateral meeting, El-Sisi and King Hamad also discussed enhancing economic and investment cooperation.

The official spokesman for the Egyptian presidency said: “President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s pride in the historical ties that unite the two brotherly countries and peoples.”

He added that Egypt was keen “to continue to enhance bilateral cooperation with Bahrain in various fields, intensify the pace of joint coordination towards developments in the Middle East, and enhance unity and joint Arab action in facing various regional and international challenges.”

King Hamad said his visit to Egypt was a “continuation of the historical and distinguished relations that bind the two countries, governments and people, and their common destiny and future.”

The Bahraini monarch praised Egypt’s “pivotal and firm role as a mainstay for security and stability in the region, and its efforts to promote joint Arab action at all levels,” expressing his admiration for “the great and qualitative development witnessed (in) Egyptian-Bahraini relations in various political, economic, developmental and other fields of common concern.” 

He also expressed a desire to deepen relations with the North African nation.

 

Concerns grow as Sudan wheat harvest 'waits to rot'

Concerns grow as Sudan wheat harvest ‘waits to rot’
  • Impoverished Sudan has for years been grappling with a grinding economic crisis, which deepened after last year’s military coup prompted Western governments to cut crucial aid
Al-LAOTA, Sudan:  Looking at the sacks of wheat stacked in Imad Abdullah’s small home, no one would guess that Sudan’s food security is hanging by a thread after an October coup and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But the wheat farmer fears that the grain will soon rot, after his country’s cash-strapped government backed out of promises to purchase it at incentivising prices.

“It has been two months since I harvested the wheat and I can’t store it in the house anymore,” said Abdullah, pointing to the large sacks filled with ripened wheat crammed into his small house in Al-Laota, in Gezira state, south of Sudan’s capital.

He is one of the thousands of farmers who have cultivated the grain as part of Sudan’s largest agricultural scheme, named Al-Gezira.

When Abdullah harvested in March, he was promised 43,000 Sudanese pounds ($75) per sack — a price set by the government to encourage farmers to cultivate the grain.

“We used to sell the government our entire harvest. We never had to bring it home. We don’t even have adequate storage places.”

Sudanese officials have however declared in recent weeks that they will not be able to buy this season’s entire harvest due to lack of funds.

Impoverished Sudan has for years been grappling with a grinding economic crisis, which deepened after last year’s military coup prompted Western governments to cut crucial aid.

Over 18 million people, nearly half the Sudanese population, are expected to be pushed into extreme hunger by September, according to UN estimates.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, both key grain suppliers, threatens to compound Sudan’s existing food security troubles.

Wheat imports from both nations make up between 70 and 80 percent of Sudan’s local market needs, according to a 2021 UN report.

Last month, dozens of wheat farmers from Sudan’s Northern State staged a protest outside the agricultural bank after it refused to take their harvest.

“I grew 16 acres of wheat this season, filling some 120 sacks amounting to a total of 12 tons,” farmer Modawi Ahmed said.

He said the bank only agreed to buy less than half of his harvest, and he now fears the rest will spoil.

Farmers working the fields as part of the Al-Gezira scheme have over the years contributed only a small portion of Sudan’s annual wheat needs of 2.2 million tons.

This year, local wheat production was forecast to cover only a quarter of the country’s needs, according to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.

The Finance Ministry earlier this month said it was committed to building a strategic wheat reserve of up to 300,000 tons.

But the government “does not have the money to buy the harvest,” said an official with Sudan’s agricultural bank, which procures the wheat from farmers.

“We have asked the Finance Ministry and the central bank for funds but we got no response,” the official said.

An official with Sudan’s Finance Ministry confirmed the lack of funds.

Properly stored wheat can last up to a year and a half in silos with controlled temperature and humidity levels, according to agricultural expert Abdulkarim Omar.

But it “could spoil within as little as three months” in inadequate storage, he said.

Traders have offered to buy the farmers’ wheat, but at far lower prices that barely cover the cost of production, according to Omar Marzouk, the governor of the Al-Gezira scheme.

As a result, he predicted that “farmers will opt against cultivating the grain next season.”

Beirut welcomes tourists, expatriates after Hezbollah slogans removed from airport road

Beirut welcomes tourists, expatriates after Hezbollah slogans removed from airport road
  • Pictures of Shiite group’s leaders, deceased members, party’s yellow banners, have long occupied airport road space
BEIRUT: The municipality has recently removed Hezbollah slogans, images and billboards that had been put up for years on the road to the Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut.

They have been replaced with welcome signs by the Tourism Ministry to greet tourists and expatriates returning to Lebanon for the summer vacation.

Pictures of Hezbollah leaders and deceased party members, as well as the party’s yellow banners, have long occupied the airport road space on both sides and in the median strip.

The airport road borders the neighborhoods hosting the offices of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement — the two main Shiite parties — and their security zones.

FASTFACT

The removal of the propaganda material came in response to a call by caretaker Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar, who is affiliated with the Free Patriotic Movement, allied to Hezbollah.

The sizes of the pictures almost exceeded that of the houses and small shops located on both sides of the road.

The images were not limited to the party’s Lebanese members but also included Iranian and Iraqi military, religious and political leaders such as Qassem Soleimani, Ayatollah Khomeini, Ali Khamenei and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, so much so that many people who crossed this road were confused as to whether it was part of Lebanon or Iran.

Politicians opposed to Hezbollah often called for the removal of the images, which they described as “provocative to the Lebanese.”

They blamed the state for its compromise with the party or its inability to confront its authority, prominently displayed on the route taken by diplomats and political figures coming to Lebanon.

The removal of the propaganda material came in response to a call by caretaker Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar, who is affiliated with the Free Patriotic Movement, allied to Hezbollah.

Earlier this week, Nassar called on the media administration of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement to reduce the number of images and symbols in the next three months and replace them with pictures of Lebanon’s tourist attractions.

The ministry launched a tourism promotion campaign targeting expatriates and tourists and urging them to visit Lebanon this summer in an attempt to stimulate the stagnant Lebanese economy. The slogans featured in the campaign are “You are Welcome” and “Do you miss Lebanon?”

Nassar’s call to remove the images and slogans was met with widespread criticism on social media.

Activists expressed their displeasure with the “respect” that Nassar said he had for figures represented in the images, who have nothing to do with Lebanon, namely Soleimani (Iranian) and Al-Muhandis (Iraqi).

Activists said that Nassar’s words “reflected a weak state that is incapable of applying the law to Hezbollah and its ally, while it applies the law harshly to the rest of the parties, as it did on June 1.”

But is Hezbollah’s removal of photos on the airport road a kind of self-review in the face of mounting public criticism or is it a temporary response?

Dr. Ahmad Fatfat, head of the National Council to End the Iranian Occupation of Lebanon, told Arab News he believes that “what happened was coordinated between Minister Nassar and Hezbollah in advance and is no more than a temporary step.”

Fatfat, who was interior minister in 2006, said: “Hezbollah may have agreed to this request because it knows that people are fed up with the economic situation that the party has brought them to, and the results of the parliamentary elections showed this restlessness.”

If Hezbollah did not feel that it was losing support, Fatfat added, it would not agree to remove the images and would instead repeat what it did in the summer of 2006 when it provoked Israel’s aggression, which destroyed Lebanon while the presence of tourists and expatriates in the country was at its peak.

Nassar, who visited the airport road, promised that the tourism campaign would cover all Lebanese territories over the next week with more than 150 billboards.

He said the indicators the government has received from the private sector show that the summer season will be very promising in terms of tourism.

Lebanon is counting on tourism this summer — based on flight, hotel and restaurant reservations — to provide the Lebanese economy with some much-needed oxygen to revive it.

Syrian monastery seeks visitors after years of war

Syrian monastery seeks visitors after years of war
In 2010, 30,000 people visited St. Moses the Ethiopian, a 7th century monastery perched atop a rocky hill about 100 km north of
  • St. Moses the Ethiopian, once a hub for interfaith dialogue, reopens after more than a decade of isolation
NABK, Syria: A Syrian desert monastery that was once a hub for interfaith dialogue, attracting tens of thousands, has reopened to visitors after more than a decade of war and isolation.
“We yearn for people to return. We want to see them pray and meditate with us once more, so that they may find here a space for calm, silence and contemplation,” Father Jihad Youssef told AFP, his voice echoing through the dark, empty halls of the monastery he heads.
In 2010, 30,000 people visited Deir Mar Moussa Al-Habashi (St. Moses the Ethiopian), a 7th century monastery perched atop a barren, rocky hill about 100 km  north of Damascus.
But the onset of civil war in 2011 and the disappearance of Father Paolo Dall’Oglio, who had led and revived the community since 1982, scared away visitors for nearly a decade.
With security having improved in surrounding areas, the monastery reopened its doors to visitors this month.
They must climb 300 steps to reach the stone monastery, built on the ruins of a Roman tower and partly carved into the rock.
It has an 11th century church adorned with icons, ancient murals and writing in Arabic, Syriac and Greek that says “God is love” and “in the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful” — a phrase that serves as Muslim praise to God.
Dall’Oglio hosted interfaith seminars at the monastery, where the Christian minority and Muslims used to pray side by side, turning it into a symbol of coexistence that attracted visitors and worshippers for three decades.
The Italian Jesuit priest was expelled from Syria in 2012 for supporting a mass anti-government uprising, but returned a year later.
He disappeared in the summer of 2013, on his way to the headquarters of the group that later became known as Daesh in the city of Raqqa, where he had gone to plead for the release of kidnapped activists.
Dall’Oglio’s practice of inter-religious coexistence was the exact opposite of the intolerant, murderous extremism of IS.
He was reported to have been executed and his body dumped in a crevice soon after his capture, but his death was never confirmed by any party.
“IS most likely kidnapped him. We do not know for sure whether he is alive or dead,” Youssef said, adding that no one contacted the monastery to demand ransom.
In 2015, the monastery came under Daesh gunfire after the jihadists began two years of control in the nearby Homs countryside.
“We were scared we would be kidnapped or killed at any moment,” especially after IS reached the nearby village of Al-Qaryatain and kidnapped groups of Christians there, Youssef said.
Daesh abducted the monastery’s former chief Jacques Mourad from Al-Qaryatain for several months in 2015. The group razed a monastery in the nearby village and locked hundreds of Christians in a dungeon. They were later freed, but a Christian community which once numbered hundreds in Al-Qaryatain has now fallen to fewer than two dozen.
“We experienced all kinds of fear,” Youssef said, adding that they felt isolated in the desert monastery at the height of the fighting, and later because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
US-backed local forces defeated the Daesh “caliphate” in eastern Syria three years ago, while Syrian government troops, supported by Russia and Iran-linked forces, have recaptured much territory from rebels.
“This is a simple monastery devoid of luxuries. There is no Internet or cell coverage, making it easier to escape the hustle and bustle of the city,” Youssef said.
Two monks, a nun, and two postulants live in the three-story monastery, which includes rooms for visitors, a bird farm, and an expansive library.
They live off the land and drink from a nearby well.
In the early hours of the morning, Youssef calls out to them for breakfast from a courtyard overlooking caves carved into the hill.
The lonely hilltop refuge basks in unparalleled tranquillity.
Youssef Al-Halabi, 48, has been a monk for 16 years but he said the lack of visitors left him wondering what he could do to fill his spare time.
“I started looking for ways to fill these long hours... because sometimes we had zero yearly visitors,” he said.
After his morning prayer, the white-bearded monk usually heads to a nearby cave to make candles. Sometimes he occupies himself with farming.
Halabi, who has devoted his life to worship and to serving visitors, said he hoped people would fill the monastery once more “to share our way of life.”
“This is a space to breathe, away from the noise and agitation,” he said.

