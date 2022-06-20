You are here

  • Home
  • Daesh murderer came ‘very close’ to apology, says mother of victim

Daesh murderer came ‘very close’ to apology, says mother of victim

Daesh murderer came ‘very close’ to apology, says mother of victim
Diane and John Foley, parents of James Foley, a US journalist killed by Daesh militants, enter court in Alexandria, Virginia, March 30, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6abpd

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Daesh murderer came ‘very close’ to apology, says mother of victim

Daesh murderer came ‘very close’ to apology, says mother of victim
  • Alexanda Kotey, member of Daesh group who captured, executed journalist James Foley, agreed to meet victims’ families as part of plea deal
  • Mother of victim says Kotey penned letters ‘filled with remorse’
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The mother of an American photojournalist killed by Daesh said that one of the group’s members came “very close” to apologizing to her during a prison visit.

Alexanda Kotey, a 38-year-old former British citizen, was jailed for life in the US in April after admitting to kidnapping, conspiracy to murder and providing material support for terrorism.

Kotey was part of the so-called “Beatles” gang of Daesh fighters, who were given their nickname due to their British accents. 

The group murdered journalist James Foley, who was captured by the “Beatles” in 2012 while covering the Syrian civil war. He was killed by “Jihadi John” Mohammed Emwazi in August 2014.

Kotey agreed to meet the families of his victims as part of his plea deal with American prosecutors, which will see him spending 15 years in a US jail before being transferred back to Britain. 

Diane Foley, who lives in the northeastern US state of New Hampshire, visited Kotey in his cell in Virginia, where they were joined by Kotey’s legal team, some FBI agents and a friend of James.

“We had quite a group of people. However, in our conversation, it seemed very much just the two of us,” she said.

“I knew our son Jim would have wanted us to meet with him. I wanted Alexanda to have the opportunity to know who Jim was as a person and to have an opportunity to meet Jim’s family.”

Speaking at a conference on how to handle former Daesh fighters at King’s College, London, she said: “I tried to be a good listener, tried to hear his side of things and how he became radicalized and how he came to see our innocent citizens as evil and the cause for all the pain and suffering that they may have felt. It’s very poignant to see how everyone lost. When hatred reigns, everyone loses. It’s been a very, very sad experience all around to be honest, but I’m hoping that, maybe, in time, we can get some reconciliation.

“Hatred has to stop, otherwise more violence just continues the cycle, is my opinion, and that’s partly why I went to see him — so there might be some little chance for mercy and forgiveness that our world so needs.”

During the meeting last October, Kotey spoke to Diane about how Muslims have been mistreated by Western powers.

She said: “He was thinking about Guantanamo, and Abu Ghraib, and some of our true missteps in the world, about atrocities that we ourselves are culpable for. It was a lot of that, and then his own difficulty fitting into society and feeling unwelcomed. In many cases, we were not as humanitarian as we should have been.”

But Kotey did not apologize for his role in her son’s death: “He’s come very close. He’s expressed a lot of remorse. He’s written me a couple of letters filled with remorse and his attempt at justifying his actions. And, to me, forgiving oneself, forgiving others, is always a long process. It’s nothing quick, but yes, he’s come very close.

“Who knows if he’s telling the truth to me, but at least it’s given him something to think about, to recognize what he did to people who were really innocent victims themselves.”

Diane is expected to meet Kotey again next week.

“They’ll most likely never see their families again,” she said. “They’ve lost their citizenship and their freedom for the rest of their life and to me that’s a very just punishment. I feel that it gives them the opportunity to make amends and use the years for some good, but it also doesn’t allow them to be free to inflict any more horror.”

Topics: James Foley Diane Foley Alexanda Kotey Daesh

Related

Daesh ‘Beatles’ cell member convicted in US of beheading hostages
World
Daesh ‘Beatles’ cell member convicted in US of beheading hostages
Daesh Beatles ‘clashed with law 14 times’ before execution spree
World
Daesh Beatles ‘clashed with law 14 times’ before execution spree

Boy killed, three wounded in shooting after Washington concert

Boy killed, three wounded in shooting after Washington concert
Updated 20 June 2022
AFP

Boy killed, three wounded in shooting after Washington concert

Boy killed, three wounded in shooting after Washington concert
  • Shooting preceded by two other incidents which caused panic at the unpermitted ‘Moechella’ concert celebrating Juneteenth
Updated 20 June 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other people, including a police officer, were wounded in a shooting after a concert in Washington Sunday night, the local police chief said.
The shooting was preceded by two other incidents which caused panic at the unpermitted “Moechella” concert celebrating Juneteenth, with several people injured while running away, DC police chief Robert Contee told reporters.
Police then shut down the sidewalk concert on safety grounds but shortly afterwards, despite a heavy police presence, the shooting occurred nearby in which the boy was killed, Contee said.
“Unfortunately things like this can happen when you have the wrong mix of people, or people who introduce firearms into a situation,” he said.
The officer and two other wounded people were recovering in hospital, he added.
There was no exchange of fire and the gun used had not been recovered, Contee said.
It was not clear if the teenager was targeted but before the incident police had seized two illegal firearms nearby and were chasing another individual with an illegal firearm, the police chief said.
“There’s a theme that you see here: illegal firearms in the hands of people who should not have them make events like this unsafe for people who just want to enjoy the beautiful weather, who want to enjoy Father’s Day, who want to enjoy our city. This is unacceptable,” he said.
“When you have large gatherings in a dense area, all it takes is one person introducing a gun to the situation that makes it deadly. In this case, unfortunately, a 15-year-old lost his life,” Contee added.
The United States is in the midst of a particularly gruesome chapter in its epidemic of gun violence. The most fatal incident in this stretch was a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.
Since the start of the year more than 20,000 people have died from firearm violence in the United States, according to an NGO called the Gun Violence Archive. This includes deaths by suicide.

Topics: US

Related

Philippine government attorney fatally shot near US university
World
Philippine government attorney fatally shot near US university
Multiple deaths in two new US shootings as Biden appeals for tougher gun laws
World
Multiple deaths in two new US shootings as Biden appeals for tougher gun laws

North Korea abruptly stops importing COVID-19 containment goods from China

North Korea abruptly stops importing COVID-19 containment goods from China
Updated 20 June 2022
Reuters

North Korea abruptly stops importing COVID-19 containment goods from China

North Korea abruptly stops importing COVID-19 containment goods from China
  • North Korea did not import any face masks, thermometers, rubber gloves, ventilators or vaccines from China in May
  • South Korea and the US have offered to provide help, including vaccines, but Pyongyang has not responded
Updated 20 June 2022
Reuters

BEIJING: North Korea abruptly stopped importing COVID-19 prevention and control products from China in May, trade data released by Beijing showed, after the country bought face masks and ventilators from its neighbor in previous months.
Daily new cases of fever in North Korea, as reported by its state news agency, KCNA, have been declining since the reclusive country first acknowledged in mid-May that it was fighting an COVID-19 outbreak. But it has yet to reveal how many of those cases tested positive for the coronavirus.
North Korea did not import any face masks, thermometers, rubber gloves, ventilators or vaccines from China in May, according to data released by Chinese customs on Monday.
That compared with imports of more than 10.6 million masks, nearly 95,000 thermometers and 1,000 non-invasive ventilators from China in January-April.
South Korea and the United States have offered to provide help, including vaccines, but Pyongyang has not responded.
As Pyongyang has never directly confirmed how many people have tested positive for the virus, the World Health Organization said in June that it assumed the situation was getting worse, not better.
Overall, China’s exports to North Korea slumped 85.2 percent to $14.51 million in May from $98.1 million in April.
The top export items were soybeans, granulated sugar, soybean meal and wheat flour.
North Korea bought $2.97 million worth of soybeans, $2.64 million of granulated sugar, $1.49 million of soybean meal and $846,598 of wheat flour in May, the Chinese customs data showed.
Chinese foreign ministry confirmed on April 29 that China had suspended cross-border freight train services with North Korea following consultations due to COVID-19 infections in its border city of Dandong.

Topics: North Korea China Coronavirus

Related

North Korea says hundreds ill with unidentified disease amid COVID-19 outbreak
World
North Korea says hundreds ill with unidentified disease amid COVID-19 outbreak
Update North Korea faces infectious disease outbreak amid COVID-19 battle
World
North Korea faces infectious disease outbreak amid COVID-19 battle

Pope Francis’s future sparks debate, resignation seems unlikely

Pope Francis’s future sparks debate, resignation seems unlikely
Updated 20 June 2022
AFP

Pope Francis’s future sparks debate, resignation seems unlikely

Pope Francis’s future sparks debate, resignation seems unlikely
  • Pontiff hobbled by pain in his knee and forced to use a wheelchair in recent weeks
  • Rumors of a resignation also flared last year after Francis underwent colon surgery
Updated 20 June 2022
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has fueled the rumor mill with a postponed Africa trip and the curious timing of an upcoming meeting of cardinals — but experts caution against assuming a resignation is nigh.
Hobbled by pain in his knee and forced to use a wheelchair in recent weeks, the 85-year-old pontiff postponed a July trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan last week.
That move, along with an unusual decision to hold a consistory to name new cardinals during the vacation month of August, triggered intense speculation about his plans for the future, including the most radical — that he was planning to step down.
Not so fast, many say.
“In the pope’s entourage, the majority of people don’t really believe in the possibility of a resignation,” a Vatican source said.
Rumors within the insular Roman Curia — the Catholic Church’s powerful governing body — are nothing new, and often fueled by those with an interest, said Italian Vatican expert Marco Politi.
“These rumors are encouraged by the pope’s opponents who are only eager to see Francis leave,” he said.
The resignation of a pope was once almost unthinkable. But when Benedict XVI stood down in 2013, citing his declining physical and mental health, he set a precedent.
In 2014, a year after being elected to replace Benedict, Francis himself told reporters that were his health to impede his functions as pope, he would consider stepping down too.
“He (Benedict) opened a door, the door to retired popes,” the pontiff said then.
More recently in May, as reported by various Italian media, Francis joked about his knee during a closed-door meeting with bishops: “Rather than operate, I’ll resign.”
However, a trip to Canada at the end of July is still on the pontiff’s schedule, and the pope continues to receive injections in his knee and physical therapy, according to the Vatican.
As a child, Francis had one of his lungs partially removed. Today, besides his knee issue, he suffers recurring sciatic nerve pain.
Rumors of a resignation also flared last year after Francis underwent colon surgery, prompting him to tell a Spanish radio station that the idea “hadn’t even crossed my mind.”
But beyond his health, a series of calendared events in upcoming months have some Vatican watchers questioning whether Francis is laying the groundwork for retirement, while ensuring that his reforms stay intact.
First was his decision to call an extraordinary consistory for August 27, a slow summer month at the Vatican, to create 21 new cardinals — 16 of whom will be under the age of 80, thereby eligible to elect his successor in a future conclave.
Since becoming pope in 2013, the Argentine pontiff has created 83 cardinals in a move to shape the future of the Catholic Church, in part to counter Europe’s historically dominant influence, and to reflect his values.
On August 28, Francis will pay a visit to L’Aquila and the tomb of Celestine V — the first pope to have resigned from the papacy, in the 13th century.
He then joins the world’s cardinals — many of them meeting their peers for the first time — in two days of discussions over the reform of the Roman Curia, which Francis announced in March with the unveiling of a new constitution.
Francis’ shake-up of the Roman Curia attempts to shift the Church back toward its pastoral roots, allows lay Catholics to head Vatican departments and creates a dicastery specifically for charity works among other reforms.
Could the August calendar be taken as a hint, as some in the media have suggested?
“At this stage, it is a question of being realistic and not alarmist,” Politi cautioned.
He said it was “hard to imagine” Francis would resign while the Synod of Bishops — an initiative meaningful to Francis that is intended to study how the Church moves forward in a more inclusive way — is ongoing, due to complete in 2023.
Alberto Melloni, a professor of Christianity and secretary of the John XXIII Foundation for Religious Sciences in Bologna, said “preposterous” conjectures had been made about the pope’s health and his intentions.
“These are things in which there is a desire to understand, to speculate, but there is little to say,” he said.

Topics: Pope Francis

Related

Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals
World
Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals
Special Pope Francis extends ‘unfailing friendship’ to Coptic Christians
Middle-East
Pope Francis extends ‘unfailing friendship’ to Coptic Christians

Philippine government attorney fatally shot near US university

Philippine government attorney fatally shot near US university
Updated 20 June 2022
AP

Philippine government attorney fatally shot near US university

Philippine government attorney fatally shot near US university
  • The victim was killed when a gunman fired at an Uber he was riding on near the University of Pennsylvania
  • Philadelphia, along with other large US cities, is experiencing a surge in gun violence
Updated 20 June 2022
AP

PHILADELPHIA: A government attorney for the Philippines was fatally shot in an Uber while visiting Philadelphia, officials said Sunday.
John Albert Laylo was heading to Philadelphia International Airport with his mother to board a flight and was stopped in the Uber at a red light near the University of Pennsylvania around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, officials said.
Several rounds were fired into the Uber from a black car behind it, police said. The black car then pulled up alongside the Uber and fired several more rounds into it, police said in a news release.
Laylo was shot in the back of the head and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead Sunday, police said.
No one was arrested, and no weapon has been found, police said. Authorities did not offer a suspected motive or say whether Laylo, his mother or the Uber driver were intentionally targeted. Homicide detectives are investigating and are looking for surveillance video.
The consulate general of the Philippines said the victim was an attorney for its government, Philadelphia’s KYW-TV reported.
It wasn’t clear whether the Uber driver or Laylo’s mother were injured, but the latter posted to Facebook on Sunday, indicating she had been hit by shrapnel and saying she had been on vacation with her son, whom she referred to as Jal and said was 35 years old.
“Never did I imagine or dream that ... the end of our vacation will be like this!” Leah Bustamante Laylo wrote in a post accompanied by snapshots of her and her son touring sites in New York, Washington and Philadelphia. “We traveled together and we are supposed to go home together! I will bring him home soon in a box!”
Philadelphia, along with other large US cities, is experiencing a surge in gun violence. In one notable episode June 4, a gun melee in the South Street entertainment district, about 3 miles from the shooting that killed Laylo, left three people dead and several others injured.

 

Topics: US shootings US gun lobby Philippines philadelphia

Related

Police say 2 killed, 3 injured in US shooting
World
Police say 2 killed, 3 injured in US shooting
Multiple deaths in two new US shootings as Biden appeals for tougher gun laws
World
Multiple deaths in two new US shootings as Biden appeals for tougher gun laws

China says it tested missile-interception system

China argued the equipment’s powerful radar could penetrate into its territory. (Shutterstock)
China argued the equipment’s powerful radar could penetrate into its territory. (Shutterstock)
Updated 20 June 2022
Reuters

China says it tested missile-interception system

China argued the equipment’s powerful radar could penetrate into its territory. (Shutterstock)
  • “The test reached its expected goals,” the ministry said. “This test was defensive and not aimed at any country”
Updated 20 June 2022
Reuters

SHANGHAI: China has carried out a land-based missile interception test that “achieved its expected purpose,” the Defense Ministry said, describing it as defensive and not aimed at any country.
China has been ramping up research into all sorts of missiles, from those that can destroy satellites in space to advanced nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles, as part of an ambitious modernization scheme overseen by President Xi Jinping.
Beijing has tested missile interceptors before; the most recent previous public announcement of a test was in February 2021, and before that in 2018. State media has said China has conducted anti-missile system tests since at least 2010.
The ministry said in a brief statement late on Sunday that the “ground-based midcourse anti-missile intercept technology” test had been carried out that night.
“The test reached its expected goals,” the ministry said. “This test was defensive and not aimed at any country.”
It provided no other details.
China, along with its ally Russia, have repeatedly expressed opposition to the US deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-missile system in South Korea.
China argued the equipment’s powerful radar could penetrate into its territory. China and Russia have also held simulated anti-missile drills.
China has given few details about its own missile programs, aside from occasional brief statements by the Defense Ministry or in state media.
In 2016, the Defense Ministry confirmed it was pressing ahead with anti-missile system tests after pictures appeared on state television.
Beijing says such technology is needed for national defense and security.

Topics: China Taiwan United States of America (USA)

Related

Update US President Joe Biden says he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan
World
US President Joe Biden says he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan
Taiwan shows off latest home-made armored vehicle
World
Taiwan shows off latest home-made armored vehicle

Latest updates

Gigi Hadid celebrates legendary modelling agent Luiz Mattos at New York party
Gigi Hadid is one of the industry's most in-demand models. (File/ Getty Images)
Daesh murderer came ‘very close’ to apology, says mother of victim
Daesh murderer came ‘very close’ to apology, says mother of victim
Contractors gearing up bids for NEOM’s 60km corridor to OXAGON
Contractors gearing up bids for NEOM’s 60km corridor to OXAGON
Saudi Arabia’s EP municipality offers over 230 investment opportunities
Saudi Arabia’s EP municipality offers over 230 investment opportunities
Saudi April crude oil exports at 7m bpd, hits highest level since March 2020: JODI
Saudi April crude oil exports at 7m bpd, hits highest level since March 2020: JODI

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.