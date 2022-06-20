Who’s Who: Ashraf A. Al-Ghazzawi, vice president of strategy and market analysis at Saudi Aramco

Ashraf A. Al Ghazzawi was appointed as the vice president of strategy and market analysis at Saudi Aramco on April 1, 2022.
Since July 2021, Al Ghazzawi has served as executive director of Strategy and Market Analysis, following his assignment as group treasurer, which began in January 2020.
Al Ghazzawi began his career with Aramco in 1995. Throughout his career, he has led various departments, including engineering, capital projects planning, and research and development, where he was responsible for establishing global R&D centers in North America, Europe and Asia.
In March 2018, he moved to the finance, strategy and development department as the general manager of the Planning Budgeting and Performance Management division, where he played a leading role in the development of Saudi Aramco’s IPO. He was also instrumental in Saudi Aramco’s inaugural corporate bond program, representing the company’s first-ever entry into the debt capital markets.
Al Ghazzawi is the chairman of the board of Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Co., also known as Wa’ed, and the Finance and Accounting Excellence Academy.
He also serves on the boards of Aramco Ventures, the Sadara Chemicals Company, and Johns Hopkins Aramco Healthcare.
Al Ghazzawi holds a doctorate in engineering from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School program for leadership development.
Saudia provides new luggage transport service for Hajj pilgrims
The services are part of a new initiative from Saudia to ensure smooth travel arrangements for visiting pilgrims and limit overcrowding and long waits in the airport during baggage and check-in procedures
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: Saudia is offering a new luggage service for its Hajj customers traveling on international flights, collecting luggage from their hotel or other accommodation in Makkah and Madinah 24 hours before their departure, and delivering it to the correct airport baggage center before they arrive.
It allows passengers to travel easily without worrying about carrying around their luggage after their pilgrimage. The airline is also issuing Hajj pilgrims’ boarding passes and luggage tags to eliminate hold-ups during check-in.
The services are part of a new initiative from Saudia to ensure smooth travel arrangements for visiting pilgrims and limit overcrowding and long waits in the airport during baggage and check-in procedures.
Customers wishing to take advantage of the free offer can use WhatsApp and email to do so.
Travelers from Makkah should coordinate with travel groups by email at [email protected] and through the WhatsApp service on +966515223812.
Travelers from Madinah can contact Saudia through [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +966515223813 to collect their luggage.
Saudia has also launched an awareness campaign to aid pilgrims through customs and airline regulations when traveling home.
It gives baggage claim and delivery procedure information through signs posted in 20 international and domestic stations, hotels, campsites, and holy sites in Makkah and Madinah.
The signs feature pictures and information in six different languages.
The regulations concern items not allowed in carry-on luggage, including Zamzam water, bags with loose or long straps, irregular shaped or damaged boxes, and ensuring that luggage is in good condition for travel by being organized and packed with caution.
Saudia has added flights to ensure transport across the Kingdom and around the world. It is part of the airline’s efforts to make Hajj and Umrah trips as convenient as possible for its passengers.
Saudi visit a sign of ‘optimism and hope,’ says Egyptian minister of international cooperation
Dr. Rania Al-Mashat hails Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s tour as ‘extremely significant’
NOOR NUGALI
CAIRO: The Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman is on a tour of the Middle East, where he will visit Egypt before continuing on to Jordan and Turkey. The upcoming visit's discussions will cover fields of economy, tourism and bilateral investment.
Arab News was granted an extensive interview with Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, who described the relations between the two countries “a very strategic one.”
She said: “It’s a very old one. And every time there’s a summit, there’s always a sense of optimism and hope, and alignment when it comes to the debate on the future.”
She added that the visit is “extremely significant.”
Al-Mashat said: “The other point is, this visit is coming at a time when the global situation is very complicated. It’s very challenging. There are winners, there are losers. There are concerns that everybody is thinking about: The world’s economic growth, the world’s employment, the world’s inflation. So such a summit is one that I think involves a lot of anticipation. But, as happened with previous visits, there’s always outcomes which are very favorable for both nations.”
Egypt is president and host of the UN Climate Change Conference COP 27, which will be held in November. Al-Mashat said that Egypt, as host, will continue the goals laid out at last year’s COP 26 conference held in Scotland. “We want this COP to be one of implementation. There were many pledges made in Glasgow,” she says.
She added that there are three key items on the agenda: “First, of course, Egypt as president is impartial. But adaptation and resilience are extremely important. And this has become even more so with what’s happening globally, given what we’re seeing with respect to food security, and what we’re seeing with respect to how food is related to any vulnerability, including issues related to water. Egypt being in Africa, adaptation and resilience for Africa is quite significant. So that’s going to be an opportunity.”
COP 27 being presided over by an African country also holds great significance for Al-Mashat. “The voice of the (Global) south is more prominent in G20, as well as from Indonesia, another country from the south. So between the G20 and COP 27, two big nations, two voices, will speak on behalf of middle-income countries, on behalf of developing economies,” she said.
Al-Mashat added that the goal of the upcoming conference will be shifted from the making of pledges to implementation. “Implementation here includes how we can see all the commitments when it comes to financing, making their ways to investable projects in middle-income countries and low-income countries, in countries that are not just focusing on mitigation, but on adaptation, given the climate risks related to water scarcity and desertification, which is also a big risk for countries.”
On the topic of Gulf bilateral joint committees, Al-Mashat said that “there are discussions always around different types of strategic investments.
“So, what we saw during the months of March and April were directions in line with what Egypt wants to do when it comes to opening up the private sector more to foreign investments.”
Gulf investment in Egypt is a very strong sign of confidence, said Al-Mashat, adding that Gulf countries’ prioritization of diversification of the economy, purchasing power and technology is good news for the continual development of foreign investment in Egypt.
“Gulf investments are always looking for good opportunities, and it also opens the door for other investors. So it’s a very favorable step forward,” she said.
Arab tourists, especially those from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations, could also play a vital role in Egypt’s economy. The number of Russian and Ukrainian tourists — who make up 40 percent of beach holidaymakers in Egypt, according to the Ministry of Tourism — has declined since the start of the war in Ukraine.
However, Al-Mashat said that an “influx of tourists coming from Europe, other than Russia and Ukraine, has been extremely favorable and positive.”
As the world slowly recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, “everybody wants to travel,” Al-Mashat added.
“Different countries have been seeing a surge, of course, relatively speaking to before, when it comes to tourism. On that front, there has been some mitigation of the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict,” she said, adding that markets other than Ukraine and Russia have helped alleviate the drop in the numbers of tourists.
Although the number of European tourists has been particularly high, Arab tourists in Egypt still play a big role, “particularly visitors from Saudi and from the Gulf, which will hopefully continue,” Al-Mashat added.
Before the pandemic, Saudi Arabia ranked fifth in terms of numbers of tourists visiting Egypt. Being a female minister in the Arab world is no easy task.
However, Al-Mashat has gracefully climbed the ranks in leadership positions in distinguished economic institutions, first obtaining her master’s degree and Ph.D in economics from the University of Maryland, College Park.
She worked as the adviser to the chief economist of the IMF from 2016 to 2018, after which she became Egypt’s first female minister of tourism in January 2018. Her journey to becoming one of the most influential women in Egypt’s economy did not stop there, as she was appointed minister of international cooperation in December 2019.
As for the future, Al-Mashat said: “I don’t know what the next step is. But I know that in whatever one is doing, now, we try and address any challenges and any issues to always move forward in a positive manner, and try to accomplish and achieve this for both men and women.
“Have faith and stay positive and optimistic as much as possible, because each one of us has many who are looking up to them or trying to find strength in what they do. So we should not wane or feel beaten up, despite our world looking like a very tough place now.”
Al-Mashat said that she believes in “the power of collaboration and the power of cooperation, and the power of trying to do things together to be able to overcome whatever negative risks we all might be facing today.”
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Egypt on official visit
Prince Mohammed will meet with the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and Turkey to discuss bilateral relations
The tour comes at the directives of King Salman
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has arrived in Egypt on an official visit, Al-Ekhbariya reported on Monday.
Prince Mohammed was welcomed on arrival in Cairo by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Based on the directives of King Salman, the crown prince will visit Jordan and Turkey after his visit to the African country.
He will meet with the leaders of these countries to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields.
Relations between Saudi Arabia and Egypt have been strong, with special significance for the Arab world. The two nations have historically regarded one another as important allies to the region, a policy that goes back to May 7, 1936, when Egypt officially recognized the Saudi state.
The two nations have grown stronger and established close diplomatic ties over the years, overcoming obstacles and differences even during turbulent periods.
The Saudi ambassador to Egypt Osama bin Ahmed Nugali, wrote in Arab News: “Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Cairo on Monday to meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is an extension of an uninterrupted path of strategic cooperation and consultation.”
“The crown prince’s visit cements and celebrates the bonds that have grown only stronger throughout the years,” the envoy added.
Prince Mohammed's visit set to deepen Saudi-Egypt ties, open up new vistas of relations
Strong Egyptian-Saudi ties have symbolic and practical significance for the Arab world
Visit to forge partnerships and cement economic relations between the two countries
Updated 20 June 2022
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: For decades, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have enjoyed a distinguished relationship. Considered twin pillars, the two nations have consolidated their alliance and cooperation to strengthen their individual and joint regional postures, continuing a tradition of deep-rooted historical ties solidified even further with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s arrival in Cairo on Monday.
Strong Egyptian-Saudi ties have symbolic and practical significance for the Arab world. The two nations have historically regarded one another as important allies to the region, a policy that goes back to May 7, 1936, when Egypt officially recognizing the Saudi state.
The two nations have grown stronger and established close diplomatic ties over the years, overcoming obstacles and differences even during turbulent periods.
From 1945-46, official state visits by King Abdul Aziz and King Farouk addressed regional concerns, security and stability, topics on the forefront of both state leaders’ agendas, most notably the Palestinian crisis, Syria and Lebanon, the emergence of an Israeli state and strengthening relations between Arab nations with joint interests and benefits.
On March 22, 1945, the Arab League was formed. The voluntary association of Arab states was co-founded by Saudi Arabia and Egypt alongside Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria with its main aims to strengthen relations, coordinate collaboration, safeguard members’ independence and sovereignty, and to provide collective consideration of their affairs and interests.
Sixteen Arab nations have since joined, and the 22 Arab states follow one unified ethos, “one language, one civilization: 22 Arab countries.”
The Middle East saw serious political turmoils in the 1950s and 60s. The region witnessed the fall of several monarchies, two major wars with Israel, growing concerns of continued tensions and growing ideological divides that threatened the unity of Arab nations. Saudi Arabia and Egypt’s cordial relations were defined by the times.
King Faisal made his first official visit on Sept. 8, 1965 and the monarch visited Egypt seven times during his rule. As Saudi Arabia was uniquely situated to assume a leadership position in the Muslim world, so too was Egypt in building its military power.
In 1973, Egypt’s Anwar Sadat supported King Faisal’s oil embargo in protest against the West’s support for Israel during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, also known as the Ramadan War. King Faisal in return supported the coalition of Arab states led by Egypt and Syria during and after the war.
In 1974, King Faisal’s visit further cemented the neighboring states’ relations, touring several cities with thousands of Egyptians flocking to the streets to greet him. Similarly, King Fahad and President Hosni Mubarak saw a prosperous budding relationship that lasted for over two decades. The Saudi king visited Egypt numerous times and it was in 1990 that the unwavering support of Egypt proved essential during an emergency Arab League Summit, led by Mubarak to determine the unified commitment of all members of the league to free Kuwait from Iraqi occupation.
The duo would subsequently agree on a multitude of issues, especially on the Palestinian crisis that reached a boiling point in 2000 when another call for an emergency league summit was led by Egypt for a unified stance on Israeli-Palestinian violence.
It the first summit for Arab leaders in four years. Egypt, a key negotiator with Israel, reminded its fellow members of their duty “to attempt once again to salvage the peace process.”
Saudi Crown Prince Abdullah called on leaders to donate $1billion to support the Palestinian uprising and fund projects on Palestinian land. Saudi Arabia would contribute to 25 percent of the support.
King Abdullah continued Saudi Arabia’s strong relationship with Egypt, amid growing interests shared by the the two Red Sea neighbors over maritime security, tourism and development, without the usual competition for power and influence.
His first visit as head of state was to Sharm El-Sheikh in 2008, during which he focused on the conflict in Iraq and the growing threat from Iran’s nuclear program.
The Arab Spring and its disastrous consequences did not hinder the two nations’ relations. After the ousting of Mubarak and following the brief, turbulent leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood, the two nations assumed their strong friendship with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi took power in 2013.
El-Sisi, has been regarded a vital friend to Riyadh, and the representative of an Egyptian state supportive of the regional status quo.
The bilateral relationship has strengthened substantially since then, with Saudi-Egyptian relations increasingly shaped by growing economic ties and joint development projects, enhanced by infrastructure and an investment-friendly climate.
Over the past four decades, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have established strong economic, social, humanitarian and cultural ties. The Kingdom provides many opportunities for Egyptian labor through legal work visas, and according to Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, 1.8 million Egyptians reside in the Kingdom.
In 2016, King Salman addressed the Parliament of Egypt, and urged unity and alliance. He was the first Arab leader to give such address in Cairo, and the visit also witnessed the signing of 21 agreements and investment memorandums of understanding between the two countries.
He was named the “great guest” of Egypt, and was granted the Order of the Nile, the country’s highest state honor.
“This visit comes as a confirmation of the pledges of brotherhood and solidarity before the two brotherly countries,” El-Sisi said in a televised speech.
An Egyptian-Saudi investment fund was also set up, with a total of $16 billion pumped into Saudi investment projects in several Egyptian governorates. There are approximately 2,900 Saudi projects in Egypt and 1,300 Egyptian projects in Saudi Arabia. The total Saudi investments in Egypt are worth up to $27 billion.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made several visits to Cairo since 2017, highlighting the alliance between the two nations, and a flurry of bilateral agreements and investment project deals have been signed since.
As of 2018, the Kingdom became the second-largest foreign investor, accounting for 11 percent of total foreign investments in Egypt, the volume of which exceeded $6 billion. A $10n billion deal was signed in March of that same year, as Egypt agreed to develop land south of the Sinai to be part of NEOM.
Egypt’s most critical Saudi investments are in the service sector, including energy, transport, logistics, health, and education.
The latest support package came just last March, when Saudi Arabia announced a $5 billion aid package deposited in the Central Bank of Egypt.